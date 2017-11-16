Diretrizes sustentáveis para concepção de joias contemporâneas DACOL BOMFIM, Bruna Orientação Prof.Me. Hélcio Prado Fabri ...
contemporâneas autorais em processo artesanal. O trabalho tratará também do papel do designer como ativista, comunicador, ...
à juventude, como citado por Gola (2013, p. 116). Nesse contexto, novos materiais foram experimentados para concepção das ...
anteriores; trata-se de todas essas iniciativas que promovem boas práticas sociais e ambientais, incluindo uma redução na ...
visão de sistemas integrados (Graf.2), no qual o bem-estar econômico depende do bem-estar social, que, por sua vez depende...
aponta quais os princípios primordiais ligados às estratégias sustentáveis: minimização do consumo de recursos; escolha do...
madeira de demolição, retalhos de madeira de indústria, resíduos de couro e têxteis, entre outros. 4.2. – Etapa de Produçã...
são feitas de metais de baixa qualidade, elas necessitam de um banho de metal nobre, prata ou ouro, para que tenham uma du...
joias, diferentemente das roupas, não precisam ser lavadas, no entanto elas também possuem instruções de cuidado que irão ...
Com relação ao reuso, as peças podem ser passadas para membros da família, o que é muito frequente quando se tratam de joi...
Tabela 1: Diretrizes sustentáveis (tabela desenvolvida pela autora). 5.1. Diretrizes na etapa do Design As primeiras diret...
Tabela 2: Diretrizes sustentáveis na etapa do Design (tabela desenvolvida pela autora). 5.2. Diretrizes sustentáveis na et...
produção relativa à demanda. Apesar de essas terem sido as escolhas, duas diretrizes da etapa de fim da vida, economia cir...
5.3. – Diretrizes sustentáveis na etapa de Distribuição Na etapa de distribuição as diretrizes são transportes, embalagens...
5.4. – Diretrizes sustentáveis na etapa de Uso Na etapa de uso foram estabelecidas as diretrizes de bom uso e armazenagem,...
5.5. – Diretrizes sustentáveis na etapa de fim da vida Por último, na etapa de fim da vida as diretrizes são: reuso, reman...
6 – Validações práticas Todo o estudo teórico sobre sustentabilidade na joalheria e a elaboração das diretrizes teve como ...
A atemporalidade das joias é consequência da qualidade do material e do design autoral. A empatia vem da relação criativa ...
6.2. – Validação na etapa de Produção Para etapa de produção, todo o processo de desenvolvimento e confecção das peças foi...
Figura 2: Validação das diretrizes na etapa de produção (criada pela autora).
6.3. – Validação na etapa de Distribuição Na etapa de distribuição, uma das alternativas para pontos de venda de menor imp...
Figura 3: Validação das diretrizes na etapa de distribuição (criada pela autora).
6.4. – Validação na etapa de Uso Para a etapa de uso, foi elaborada uma pequena carta (encaminhada dentro da própria embal...
6.5. – Validação na etapa de fim da vida Na etapa de fim da vida, reciclagem, remanufatura e economia circular andam junta...
Figura 5: Validação das diretrizes da etapa de fim da vida (criada pela autora).
7 – Considerações finais O apontamento final desse projeto surgiu de uma experiência real e acabou se tornando a última di...
REFERÊNCIAS ALBUQUERQUE, Eliete. Beleza Imune a Crises. Disponível em: http://revistapegn.globo.com/Empresasenegocios/0,19...
GOLA, Eliana. A joia: História e design. São Paulo: Editora Senac São Paulo, 2013. GWILT, Alison. Moda sustentável: Um gui...
