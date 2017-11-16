Desfile conceitual de moda e recepção: análise de conteúdo de no ambiente virtual BECCHI, Isabela Mariana. Universidade Po...
espectadores na plateia. É um meio de comunicação que oferece a visualização do caimento e proporção das roupas no corpo humano em movimento
espantando a todos que estavam assistindo. “Foi muito além da moda, e claro, das roupas – e isso era sobre desconstruir tu...
condução do processo, e tem como objetivo “a escolha dos documentos a serem submetidos à análise, a formulação de hipótese...
Em seguida, os comentários foram classificados em: comentários sem justificativa (307) comentários com justificativa (129)...
Gráfico 2 – Categorização (fonte: A autora, 2017) Na categoria Modelos estão 83 comentários que dizem a respeito a escolha...
Entre todos os 129 comentários que justificam suas opiniões, apenas 15 fazem menção ao conceito e ao propósito do estilist...
http://siaiap32.univali.br/seer/index.php/vd/article/view/4313/2522 Acesso em: 16 mai. 2017. MORAES, Roque. Análise de con...
Desfile conceitual de moda e recepção: análise de conteúdo de no ambiente virtual

  1. 1. Desfile conceitual de moda e recepção: análise de conteúdo de no ambiente virtual BECCHI, Isabela Mariana. Universidade Positivo O intuito desta pesquisa é refletir sobre quais os principais temas apontados pelos internautas a partir de um vídeo de desfile conceitual no Youtube, neste caso a respeito do desfile de primavera/verão 2014 do estilista Rick Owens. Com base na investigação exploratória bibliográfica sobre definição e função de desfiles conceituais de moda, na aplicação do método da análise de conteúdo temática e nos comentários disponibilizados na plataforma do Youtube, foi possível identificar que os internautas observam diferentes aspectos ao assistir o vídeo do desfile e assim expressam em seus comentários. Palavras-chave: Análise de conteúdo, desfile conceitual de moda, Rick Owens. Introdução Os desfiles de moda empregam ao corpo humano a função de propagador de mensagens e atribuem possibilidades ao ato do vestir. Através deles, o estilista pode comunicar algo, seja a respeito da coleção ou de qualquer outro tema. Um artifício usado para transmitir mensagens é o desfile conceitual, o qual parte do mesmo princípio da arte conceitual, em que o conceito é prioridade, e as roupas ficam em segundo plano. Analisando o meio virtual, percebe-se que os internautas têm diferentes reações em relação aos desfiles conceituais de moda, e muitas vezes estes manifestam suas opiniões na internet. Este trabalho permite reconhecer, utilizando o método de análise de conteúdo, quais são os assuntos recorrentes nos comentários do vídeo do desfile Vicious do estilista Rick Owens, e assim contribui para a compreensão de como as mensagens estão sendo entendidas pelo público. Dessa forma os designers e empresas poderão constatar se esse sistema é adequado para os objetivos pretendidos, podendo a partir disso adaptar suas apresentações ao público-alvo. Desfile conceitual em contexto O desfile de moda é um artifício utilizado para mostrar o trabalho e transmitir as ideias da marca ou do próprio estilista, que favorece a visibilidade da grife e, como afirma Hansen et al. (2012), está diretamente ligado a publicidade, uma vez que é colocado na mídia com a pretensão de ser reconhecido pelo público e pela imprensa, a qual possui papel fundamental na interlocução, e para isso não é necessário um grande número de
  2. 2. espectadores na plateia. É um meio de comunicação que oferece a visualização do caimento e proporção das roupas no corpo humano em movimento, e, além disso, a experiência através do show que emociona e seduz. O desfile conceitual é um tipo de desfile proveniente da arte conceitual, movimento que emergiu na Europa e nos Estados Unidos no final dos anos 60 e início dos anos 70, e de acordo com Wood (2002, p. 28-29) prosperou num ambiente constituído pela vanguarda, e partiu dele para compor uma crítica às conjecturas do modernismo artístico, sobretudo ao estético e às reivindicações da autonomia da arte. Ela contrapõe-se aos dois elementos comumente ligados à arte: “a produção de objetos para serem olhados e o próprio ato da contemplação” (WOOD, 2002). O mais importante na arte conceitual é a ideia, assim a execução fica sempre em segundo plano. Além disso, a arte conceitual explora o potencial das percepções humanas, não se restringindo a pinturas, mas ampliando seus meios, podendo estar presente em fotografias, performances, entre outros. Sobretudo, ela propõe ao espectador a pensar. Sendo assim, o desfile conceitual se resume em um artifício que considera o conceito como item principal e tem como objetivo propagar uma mensagem definida pelo estilista, que é comunicada não só pelas roupas, mas pelo espetáculo como um todo, isto é, iluminação, trilha sonora, cabelo, maquiagem, performance dos modelos e etc. O desfile Vicious de Rick Owens O evento definido para a realização da análise possui uma quantidade significativa de comentários no Youtube, que favorecem os procedimentos da pesquisa. O desfile de Primavera/Verão 2014 do estilista americano Rick Owens, apresentado na Semana de Moda de Paris em setembro de 2013 ocorreu em um galpão vasto e rígido, com piso de concreto polido, e uma escada de aço por onde desceram as modelos, descreve Slee (2013). Definido por Pacce (2013) como “forte, ritmado, sonoro e enérgico”, o desfile da coleção Vicious trouxe para a passarela, ao invés de um casting tradicional de modelos magras, altas e brancas, um grupo de step dance, “tipo de dança percussiva, onde o próprio corpo é instrumento e os passos e batidas produzem som” (PACCE, 2013), composto por quarenta mulheres predominantemente negras e medidas plus size, e algumas delas com penteados bagunçados e expressão facial agressiva. Segundo Burley (2013), editora-chefe da revista Dazed, essas mulheres eram destemidas e pisavam no chão violentamente, chocando e
  3. 3. espantando a todos que estavam assistindo. “Foi muito além da moda, e claro, das roupas – e isso era sobre desconstruir tudo” (BURLEY, 2013). Essa desconstrução característica de Owens é trazida para a coleção através de “uma alfaiataria que explora a modelagem dos quimonos, bem rígida, numa cartela de cor P&B quebrada apenas por um tom de terra e um verde bem pálido” (PACCE, 2013). As roupas foram ajustadas de acordo com a necessidade das dançarinas, permitindo maior mobilidade. Apesar de parecer que as roupas traziam uma afirmação feminista, Owens quis apresentar um uniforme para todos os corpos, afirma Slee (2013). Conforme Blanks (2013), Rick Owens descreve a si mesmo como o clássico americano em Paris, hipnotizado pela cultura que o rodeia. Ele queria devolver algo do seu mundo com sua nova coleção, que foi então inspirada nos colégios afro-americanos de dança e traz os americanismos através de códigos estéticos. Foi um ataque a ortodoxia da Moda, que rejeita a beleza convencional e cria o seu próprio padrão. Figura 1 – Desfile de Rick Owens Primavera/Verão 2014 (fonte: http://journal.antonioli.eu/2013/09/rick-owens-ss14/) Método: Análise de conteúdo temática Segundo Moraes (1999) a análise de conteúdo é um método de pesquisa utilizado para a descrição e interpretação de conteúdo de qualquer tipo de documento e texto, que permite a reinterpretação das mensagens, compreendendo de maneira mais aprofundada do que em uma simples leitura. Pode ser analisado qualquer material proveniente da comunicação verbal ou não verbal, porém as informações obtidas nas mais diversas fontes aparecem num primeiro momento ao pesquisador em “estado bruto”, precisando ser filtrado para facilitar o estudo. Bardin (1977) organiza a análise em três “polos cronológicos: 1) A pré- análise; 2) a exploração do material; 3) o tratamento dos resultados, a inferência e a interpretação” (BARDIN, 1977, p. 95). A primeira fase visa à organização dos dados para auxiliar a
  4. 4. condução do processo, e tem como objetivo “a escolha dos documentos a serem submetidos à análise, a formulação de hipóteses e dos objetivos e a elaboração de indicadores que fundamentam a interpretação final” (BARDIN, 1977, p. 95), não necessariamente seguindo uma ordem cronológica, ainda que um dependa do outro. A segunda fase consiste no gerenciamento sistemático da primeira fase, se finalizado. Na terceira fase, todo resultado bruto é válido, e é compilado através de operações estatísticas simples (porcentagem) ou complexas, sendo possível posteriormente a construção de quadros de resultados, gráficos entre outras representações que expõem os resultados obtidos. Para Moraes (1999) caracteriza-se análise temática quando uma pesquisa faz uso da análise de conteúdo para responder à questão “para dizer o quê?”, ou seja, a pesquisa é direcionada às peculiaridade da mensagem em si e sua carga informacional. Bardin (1977) define esse tipo de análise como “a contagem de um ou vários temas ou itens de significação, numa unidade de codificação previamente determinada” (BARDIN, 1977, p. 77) A categorização faz parte da análise de conteúdo, mas não é um procedimento obrigatório. O intuito é classificar “elementos constitutivos de um conjunto, por diferenciação e, seguidamente, por reagrupamento segundo gênero (analogia), com os critérios previamente definidos” (BARDIN, 1977, p. 117). Em outras palavras, Moraes (1999) define essa etapa como um processo de agrupamento de dados levando em conta e semelhança entre eles, portanto, é “uma operação de classificação dos elementos de uma mensagem seguindo determinados critérios. Ela facilita a análise da informação, mas deve fundamentar-se numa definição precisa do problema, dos objetivos e dos elementos utilizados na análise de conteúdo.” (MORAES, 1999) Aplicação do método nos comentários do Youtube Para análise da recepção, foram selecionados dois vídeos no Youtube que correspondem ao desfile Vicious, da coleção Primavera/Verão 2014 do estilista Rick Owens, os quais possuem 418 e 18 comentários. Encontram-se comentários nos idiomas espanhol, português do Brasil, português de Portugal, francês, russo, japonês, inglês britânico e a grande maioria em inglês americano. A partir disso, foi aplicada a tradução livre, que diferente da tradução juramentada, é realizada para fins não oficiais. O método exige que o tradutor tenha vasto conhecimento, não só quanto ao idioma, mas quanto ao tema em questão e também, neste caso, à linguagem da internet.
  5. 5. Em seguida, os comentários foram classificados em: comentários sem justificativa (307) comentários com justificativa (129), como mostra o gráfico abaixo. Gráfico 1 – Classificação (fonte: A autora, 2017) Dentro do grupo comentários sem justificativa estão os comentários de pessoas que assumiram um posicionamento a favor ou contra, mas não argumentaram, e de outras que não assumiram nenhuma posição à respeito ou não deixaram isso claro. Dos internautas que deram suas opiniões, estão 131 comentários positivos (ex: “Gostei”, “Parabéns”...) e 19 comentários negativos (ex: “Não gostei”, “Horrível”...). Em 150 comentários os espectadores do vídeo não opinaram a respeito (ex: “Não entendi”, “Qual é a música do vídeo?”). Dentro desse grupo, quatro perfis criticaram a posição e o zoom da filmagem, mas não manifestaram opiniões a respeito do conteúdo em si. Os 129 comentários com justificativa expressam uma opinião e justificam-na. Por esta razão, eles possuem mais argumentos para a realização da análise da recepção, uma vez que através das suas justificativas é possível fazer interpretações lógicas. Em seguida foram categorizados por temas recorrentes: modelos, performance, roupas e conceito. Categorizando os comentários por assunto facilita na identificação de fatores que levam o receptor a formar sua opinião.
  6. 6. Gráfico 2 – Categorização (fonte: A autora, 2017) Na categoria Modelos estão 83 comentários que dizem a respeito a escolha das modelos, as quais são, diferentes das convencionais, dançarinas de step dance e a maioria negras e tamanho plus size. 62 perfis fizeram comentários positivos a respeito do casting, defendendo que Owens representou a diversidade e a inclusão no desfile, sendo inovador para a semana de moda parisiense. Do outro lado estão 21 comentários negativos, alguns se referindo às modelos de forma extremamente preconceituosa, tanto pela cor da pele quanto pelo corpo. Há também pessoas afirmando que a apresentação é uma apropriação cultural, e outros criticando o fato de haver apenas duas modelos brancas entre 38 negras, o que supostamente estaria deixando de representar outras etnias. Na categoria Performance estão 71 comentários que fazem menção às características da apresentação das modelos, isto é, a dança e a expressão facial. 42 opiniões positivas exaltaram a força e a energia que isso trouxe para o show, enquanto 29 criticam principalmente o semblante das mulheres. Entre eles estão comentários que definem a apresentação como agressiva e selvagem, e alguns dizem que Rick foi racista ao representar o negro de uma forma tão estereotipada, questionando por quê as mulheres negras não pode ser representadas com “feminilidade” e delicadeza. Há também usuários lamentando que a música não pode ser ouvida devido aos passos de dança. De 32 perfis que falaram sobre as roupas da coleção Vicious, 16 fizeram comentários positivos, elogiando o fato de vestirem “corpos reais” e também por permitirem tanto movimento durante a dança das mulheres. Já 16 pessoas criticaram a estética, a paleta de cores, a modelagem e caimento, afirmando que jamais as usariam.
  7. 7. Entre todos os 129 comentários que justificam suas opiniões, apenas 15 fazem menção ao conceito e ao propósito do estilista, nem todos de forma assertiva mas que se propuseram a pensar sobre a mensagem pretendida, que é o principal objetivo em um desfile conceitual. Considerações finais Retomando o objetivo deste trabalho que consiste em identificar quais aspectos da apresentação que mais chamaram a atenção desses espectadores, foi possível reconhecer, numa ordem decrescente: as modelos, a performance, as roupas e por fim o conceito. Também foi possível concluir que classificar os comentários das categorias temáticas em positivo x negativo já não é suficiente, principalmente quando se trata de conceito. Destaca- se o fato de que os internautas que fizeram menção ao aspecto conceitual do desfile não se posicionam desta forma, ao invés disso eles demonstraram terem sidos provocados por ele, o que vai além das suas opiniões próprias. Uma possível justificativa para esse resultado pode se dar devido ao repertório do público em geral com relação ao que é um desfile conceitual de moda. Levando em consideração que para comentar no vídeo o desfile Vicious disponibilizado na plataforma do Youtube basta ter um perfil no site e não necessariamente ter conhecimento sobre arte ou moda, percebe-se que há uma tendência por parte dos internautas que comentaram em olhar para o desfile conceitual de uma forma muito mais comercial e menos contemplativa de fato. Então pode-se concluir, uma vez que esse não seja o objetivo da marca ou do estilista, que o desfile conceitual é uma forma pouco eficaz para estas pessoas, e que assim como boa parte das obras de arte, essa configuração exige uma sensibilidade maior por parte do olhar do consumidor, e levando em consideração as estatísticas, poucos comentadores realmente apresentam esta característica. Referências BARDIN, L. Análise de conteúdo. Lisboa, Edições 70, 1977. BLANKS, Tim. Spring 2014 Ready-to-wear Rick Owens. Vogue. Disponível em: http://www.vogue.com/fashion-shows/spring-2014-ready-to-wear/rick- owens Acesso em 19 Abr. 2017 BURLEY, Isabella. Is this the beginning of a revolution? Dazed Magazine. Disponível em: http://www.dazeddigital.com/fashion/article/17373/1/is-this-the- beginning-of-a-revolution Acesso em 19 Abr. 2017 HANSEN, Camila et al. Comunicação de moda: um breve olhar sobre o desfile como ferramenta na contemporaneidade. Em pauta: Revista Vozes e Diálogo. Itajaí, v. 11, nº 2, p. 83-94, jul. 2012. Disponível em:
  8. 8. http://siaiap32.univali.br/seer/index.php/vd/article/view/4313/2522 Acesso em: 16 mai. 2017. MORAES, Roque. Análise de conteúdo. Revista Educação, Porto Alegre, v. 22, n. 37, p. 7-32, 1999. Disponível em: http://cliente.argo.com.br/~mgos/analise_de_conteudo_moraes.html Acesso em 10 Jun. 2017 PACCE, Lilian. Rick Ownens Primavera/Verão 2014. Lilian Pacce. Disponível em: http://www.lilianpacce.com.br/desfile/rick-owens-primavera-verao-2014/ Acesso em 19 abr. 2017. SLEE, Natasha. Rick Owens SS14. Dazed Magazine. Disponível em: http://www.dazeddigital.com/fashion/article/17369/1/rick-owens-ss14 Acesso em 19 Abr. 2017 WOOD, Paul. Trad. Betina Bischof. Arte Conceitual. São Paulo: Cosac & Naify, 2002.

