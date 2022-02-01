Successfully reported this slideshow.
Indian Wedding Planner Nyc

Feb. 01, 2022
Masato Events tales your moments with the prowess of our event approach. We are worth the need of our client, as we mould our approach into customized and personalized management. We embrace the Indian tradition in ceremonies demanded by our event rituals and programs. We are bound with a quality crew with the demand of #1 Indian wedding DJs, music and entertainment programs that fulfill the colors of your love.

  1. 1. Indian Wedding Planner NYC
  2. 2. Masato Events Reeve your alliance with Masato Events. The joy of love celebrates and affirms the ties of families. Your big day will be a manifestation of years, the dream with which your hands get detached.
  3. 3. Our Services  DEEJAY & EMCEES  EVENT PLANNING  DECORATIONS  LINE ARRAYS SOUNDS  EXOTICS CARS  LED CO2 GUN -BLASTS  COLD SPARKLERS  DHOL PLAYERS  STARLIGHT DANCE FLOOR (BLACK/WHITE)
  4. 4. Our Services  INTELLIGENT LIGHTINGS  LED ROBOTS  LED VIDEO WALL  LIGHTENING SERVICES  LIVE SINGERS  MANDAP  PHOTO BOOTH  PHOTO/VIDEOGRAPHY  SPECIAL EFFECTS
  5. 5. Contact Details Address:200 Middlesex Tpke, Woodbridge, NJ Phone: 9172086320, 9292845566 Email: info@masatoevents.com
  6. 6. Contact us to make YOUR special day more special THANK YOU

