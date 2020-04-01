Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lesson 3 Adding HTML Links

Html lesson3

  1. 1. HTML Adding More Links Lesson 3
  2. 2. You’ll learn today ● Link to a different page of your site ● Link to a different web sites
  3. 3. Links to a different web page in your site ● Make another page using notepad: page2.html ● Here’s how to connect (link) your pages together ○ On project1.html type the following tag ■ <a href=“page2.html”> My Business </a> Words that show up as A link on the pageThe link tag The page to jump to
  4. 4. Link to a different web site (like google) ● On your web page in notepad type: ■ < a href=“http://www.google.com”> Click here for google </a> ● What’s the difference between this and a link to another page in your site? Words that show up as a link on the pageThe link tag The site to jump to
  5. 5. Attributes and Elements ● Attributes ● extra bits of information inside a tag. ○ <img src=“name picture“ / > ○ <body bgcolor=“red” > ○ <a href=“page2.html”> I’m a link </a> ● Elements ○ Another name for the begin and end tag and everything in between ○ Everything that is in-between and includes the <body> and </body> tags is the body element. ○ <title> and </title> are tags, BUT <title>Rumple Stiltskin</title> is a title element.
  6. 6. Some other useful links you might want to make ● Links to a picture(click on words and open a picture) ○ < a href=“picture.jpg”> Click here to see my picture </a> ● Thumbnail (click on small pic to open big pic) ○ < a href=“BigPicture.jpg”> <img src = “SmallPic.jgp” /> </a> ● Email Links ○ < a href=“mailto:msdespen@gmail.com”> Email me </a>

