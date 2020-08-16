Successfully reported this slideshow.
2020 AUGUST REPORT
TABLE CONTENTS of "Always remember hindsight is 20/ 20. It is way easier t o change t he now, t han it is t he past ." - D...
investorscurrently holding the DEB token.We have rewarded these holders already with 10x of their initial investment in te...
ABOUT PLATFORM our Webelieveit is#TimeForChangeand will improve theride-sharecommunity in numerousways: 1. Weaim to betran...
have yet to lock the issuer'saccount (in order to re-assure the community we will not be mintingmore tokens).The reason fo...
OUR CURRENT BUSINESSPLANS Governor Gavin Newsom requirescompaniesthat hire independent contractorsto reclassify them asemp...
2020 - 2023 ROADMAP DEB platform isfacilitatingpaymentsusing Stellar'slow fee,fast transaction network.These low fee trans...
not somethingworth investingour time in,nor our investorscapital.At least not at thispoint.We are investing our launch tow...
SOCIAL M EDIA Twitter https://www.twitter.com/DriveDEB Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/drivedeb BitcoinTalk https://bitcoi...
THREE M ONTHS DEVELOPM ENT Of
FUNDING INITIATIVE Our As much as we st ill wish it was 2017, era of t he ICO, funding is harder t o generat e. We have be...
DEB PLATFORM Based out of Mexico Founded and Developed by Dual Mexican/USA Citizen DEB will be registering as a legal busi...
DEB (August 2020 Report)
August 2020 Report of Progress of DEB Ride-Share Platform built on the Stellar Network.

  1. 1. 2020 AUGUST REPORT
  2. 2. TABLE CONTENTS of "Always remember hindsight is 20/ 20. It is way easier t o change t he now, t han it is t he past ." - DEB, FOUNDED IN 2020. Message from the Founder About Our Platform Report of Progress UtilizingStellar'sNetwork Future Plans Social Media Three Monthsof Progress 4 5 6 8 9 10 11 FundingInitiative12
  3. 3. investorscurrently holding the DEB token.We have rewarded these holders already with 10x of their initial investment in terms of tokens.Thiswasdone since we have adjusted the token pricesfor our initial offering. Aswe shift focusfrom the token and more onto our project,we are confident in our ability to win over a percentage of the ride-share market.It should not be difficult given the amount of unethical behavior conducted by the ride-share monopolies.I am sure even you asareader have had some complaints/concernsof the current ride-share environment.And we DERYK CHAD GRIM ES FOUNDER DEB THIS2020 AUGUST REPORT DISPLAYSOURGOALS& FUTUREDIRECTION. These are tough times. 2020 hasbeen acrazy year. The first thingI would like to say isI hope everyone is well and getting through these tough and challengingtimes.The main thingto take away from challenges,ismakingsure you evolve into anew and better version of yourself. DEB hasbeen experiencing evolution aswell. Aswe have yet to secure funding,we have not stopped developing.DEB's white-paper waswritten in May 2020,and over the course of the past three monthsDEB now hasa testable prototype. We are very thankful for the limited amount of W E HAVE M ADE SO M ANY CHANGES would love to hear from you.Be sure to visit our Twitter and drop some suggestions.Asalways, stay safe and we hope to make apositive difference in your lives. M ESSAGE FOUNDER fromthe
  4. 4. ABOUT PLATFORM our Webelieveit is#TimeForChangeand will improve theride-sharecommunity in numerousways: 1. Weaim to betransparent with our commission rates. Wewill not allow our platform to incorporatevariable30?40% commission algorithmsfound within other ride-sharecompanies. 2. Weaim to offer benefit-like features usinga combination of achievement/group goals, combined with thecrypto-market volatility. 3. Weaim to leavemore money in both partieswalletsby limiting theamount of commission charged on rides. Given Stellar Network?slow fees, wecan accomplish this. 4. Weaim to improve safety on our platform by requiring driversto be1+year vetted ride-share driverswith respectableratings. (Required timemay besubstituted with number of rides, dependingon driver saturation in a given market). Thesearejust a few goalswearestriving to accomplish. Therearemany more ideasgoingon behind thescenesin which will offer not only a safer platform, but a moreenjoyableone, in essence, a platform that allows usersto thrive.
  5. 5. have yet to lock the issuer'saccount (in order to re-assure the community we will not be mintingmore tokens).The reason for thisisif we were to change the home domain (www.drivedeb.com) to (www.deb.com),etc..we would still need to have accessto the issuer account in order to make the changeswithin Stellar'sNetwork. We would like to remind the community our intention to remain transparent.Our project goal from here on issolely to become the safest,most transparent,and most enjoyable transportation platform all while following local legal laws. community.We did not feel that the original 1B coins would suffice given that currently Uber'suser-base consistsof 3.9 Million drivers,let alone the 75 Million riderswhich take more than 14 Million trips are taken PERDAY. For agreater user-experience we did not want the DEB user-interface nor goals/awardsdealingwith heavily-biased decimated amounts.We want usersto feel they are actually progressingand motivated by having higher whole-number DEB awards and balances.Again this wasall changed before any investorsinvested in the project. There may also be investorscuriousto why we and ridersright off the bat, while avoiding legal issues. Originally,the white-paper stated we would be developingthe ride-share platform after 2022.For the past few monthswe switched gears and floored it into the designingand developingof the DEB Ride-share Platform which hasbeen and will be our focus priority. Asyou may have or may not have realized,DEB's supply isnot the 1B that wasstated in the white-paper.Before any investorsinvested,we raised the supply to 10B. Thiswasdecided upon after examiningthe potential amount of riders and driversthat are active in the ride-share "DEB has evolved since W hit e-paper v0.3." DEB HASEVOLVED FROM THEWHITEPAPERV0.3 THE W HITEPAPER DEB changed directions from beinga"strike-help" app for ride-share drivers to beingaride-share platform built by drivers for drivers. We wanted to avoid legal issuesfrom our previousmodel of: First - Assistingdrivers to strike our competition. Second - Becominga ride-share platform. We decided it would be best for the future of DEB, that we create the best ride-share experience possible for both drivers REPORT PROGRESS of ? DERYK GRIM ES FOUNDER
  6. 6. OUR CURRENT BUSINESSPLANS Governor Gavin Newsom requirescompaniesthat hire independent contractorsto reclassify them asemployees, if they fail a3-point test. Companiesmust use thisthree-pronged test to prove workersare independent contractors,not employees. AB5 isdesigned to regulate companiesthat hire gig workersin large numbers,such asUber,Lyft,and DoorDash. UnderstandingCaliforniaAssembly Bill 5 (AB5) In the 2018 Dynamex case,the California Supreme Court ruled that companiesmust use athree-pronged test in determining whether to classify workersasemployeesor independent contractors.Thistest assumesthat workers are employeesunlessthe company that hiresthem can prove the followingthree things. 1.The worker isfree to perform serviceswithout the control or direction of the company.[We are providing 100%control to both the rider and driver of fare amount and no penaltiesfor declining rides.(Uber failsthistest)]. 2.The worker isperformingwork tasksthat are outside the usual course of the company?sbusinessactivities.[We only provide software solutions,we do not engage in any investmentsregarding future transportation (i.e.driverless cars) (Uber failsthistest)]. 3.The worker iscustomarily engaged in an independently established trade,occupation,or business of the same nature asthat involved in the work performed. [All of our driversare already engaged in their established trade of providingtransportation viabeingTNC registered drivers(i.e.not general public) (Uber failsthistest)]. CALIFORNIA'SAB5 LEGAL BATTLESHAVEBEEN A CHALLENGEFOREXISTINGRIDE-SHAREPLATFORMS STAYING LEGAL If you have kept up with the newslately,AB5 from Californialaw createsastrict independent contractor/employee template categorization.Of course we need to stay aplatform and we are not lookingto actually be acompany hiring driversasemployees.That wasnever the design of thisplatform.We want to be able to remain aplatform while beingable to mimic a benefit-package distribution feature within the app, through goals/achievements.We also want to be law abiding.Therefore when we launch the platform,we will only be conductingbusinesswith registered TNC drivers. TNC driversare registered and licensed driverswith city registration to perform ride-hail serviceswith or without a use of an app.These driversare insured already for 1 million dollar commercial insurance on their own policies. Thisalso allowsusto not be responsible for background-checksasthese driversalready have fingerprintsand background checkswith their respective city. Of course thisreducesthe number of driversin which will be allowed to drive on our platform city to city, globally. However until aclear and cut plan to avoid legal issues,we will need to stay clear of hiringthe general public to conduct businesswith us.Take alook below to see the three point test which decideswhether or not you have an employee/employer relation with your workers. What IsCaliforniaAssembly Bill 5 (AB5)? CaliforniaAssembly Bill 5 (AB5),signed into law by
  7. 7. 2020 - 2023 ROADMAP DEB platform isfacilitatingpaymentsusing Stellar'slow fee,fast transaction network.These low fee transactionsis what isgoingto enable DEB to charge low commission rateson rides.Stellar isalso scalable.A huge decision for DEB to participate in Stellar'sNetwork isbased on their average settlement time of 5 seconds.Their network is capable of achieving10,000 transactionsper second. Stellar also allowssmart contracts,which we will be taking advantage of further down the road. Because of Stellar'sfraction of apenny transaction fees, more money will be in the pocketsbetween ridersand drivers.Aside from participant benefits,these low feeswill enable DEB to retain lower commission rates.These commission proceedsare goingto enable DEB to maintain the necessary serversalong with on-goingdevelopment and future hireswithin the DEB platform'sfuture.Asof now our main payment method between ridersand drivers isXLM (lumens,which isStellar Network'snative currency).We may look into using AnchorUSD in the future aswell. Featured snippet from the web Millionsof Rides Given Each Day. Over 14million Uber trips takeplaceeach day of theyear. Worldwide, therehavebeen over 10billion trips completed. If DEB waseventually able to overcome 10%of current ride-share market user-base,that would place our user-base at 390,000 driversworld-wide and 7.5 million ridersworld-wide.At arate of 1.4 million ridesaday, WEAREALWAYS DEVELOPINGWITH THESIDETHOUGHT OFFUTUREPATH FORDEB UTILIZING STELLAR'S NETW ORK world-wide.Again that number is10%of awell-known ride-share platform.Just one. ThisSeptember,we are lookingforward to engaging with the Stellar Community and potentially help spread awarenessand mainstream adoption to the possibilities that are the crypto space.We are applying for the Stellar Community Fund and would love to have your support.The competition involvesvotingfor which projectswould be best suitable,most beneficial,and which would have the largest positive impact for the Stellar Network.
  8. 8. not somethingworth investingour time in,nor our investorscapital.At least not at thispoint.We are investing our launch towardslegal city registered transportation drivers.Driversin which are already independent contractors,not goingout and marketingtowardsthe general public to become "independent contractors" for aspecific platform.At that point it isjust marketingfor employees. Of course thiscan change.If the law supports usbeingable to market towardsthe general public, we will.But asof now our driverswill need to be registered with their city. There isno question whether or not driversare employeesat that point as they are registering themselvesas transportation providers with the city before even beingregistered on our platform. Future plansinclude implementingPlaid in order to ease the on-ramp towardspurchasingthe platform tokens. For 2020,we are continuingthe development of DEB. Currently asit stands,we have the software finished to the point where riders can call requeststo drivers, the requestsare stored in a cloud database.We are currently implementingthe payment modules.This on-demand app isbeing written from the ground up. We must take into account every single manipulation a fraudster could attempt in order to change the price, ride details,etc.At the same time we are performingtest runsusing adriver simulator. At the moment all of our testingisbeingperformed within the Google Chrome browser. Further development after completion of this prototype will move towardsGoogle Android. We have anumber of ideas for utilizing QRcodesand a few other tricksthat we need to remain silent on until they have been implemented. We are not lookingfor bus-fare rates.There isno longevity for driversat those prices.Making80 centsamile gross,while deductingthe IRS approved 57.5 centsamile leavesthe driver 22.5 centsamile and that's before takingin health,life insurance. Driving250 mileson your car would only net you $56.25.We are not tryingto compete against bus-fare rate companies.We are looking at pairingregistered TNC driverswith background checked passengers.Our ridersmake their own competitive pricesand in turn,the driver can accept it or not.Of course if there islow balling or repetitive spam of in-adequate offers,the rider can be flagged and banned. We will be requiringall driversto have dash cams. If dash camsare not legal in your area,we will not operate there. FUTURE PLANS DEB ISA FUTURE CARTOON SPOKESWOMAN FORTHE DEB PROJECT While we tip-toe around the legality of ride-share, makingsure we follow all applicable laws,we want to start developingthe brand behind DEB.We wanted to give DEB a friendly face which would be able to explain to users the purpose and reasoning behind the DEB project. Of course Drivers EarningBenefitswasour launch motivation.While we still believe in this mission,it seemsto be a dead end now asFederal Judgesare slammingdown on the current ride-share monopoliesin which use the general public for their workforce. While beingaplatform in which utilizesthe biggest possible user-base seemsideal,the amount of legality issuesbehind it is M EET DEB
  9. 9. SOCIAL M EDIA Twitter https://www.twitter.com/DriveDEB Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/drivedeb BitcoinTalk https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5248593.0 CoinMarketCap https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/drivers-earning-benefits/ LinkedIn https://linkedin.com/in/derykgrimes Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XsnkcIrZkbM Website https://drivedeb.com How to Buy DEB Tutorial https://drivedeb.com/HowToBuyDEB.pdf White-paper v0.3 https://drivedeb.com/whitepaper_v0_3.pdf
  10. 10. THREE M ONTHS DEVELOPM ENT Of
  11. 11. FUNDING INITIATIVE Our As much as we st ill wish it was 2017, era of t he ICO, funding is harder t o generat e. We have been applying and/or plan t o apply t o t he following:
  12. 12. DEB PLATFORM Based out of Mexico Founded and Developed by Dual Mexican/USA Citizen DEB will be registering as a legal business based out of Mexico www.drivedeb.com

