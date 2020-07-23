Successfully reported this slideshow.
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Marketing to Developers During a Recession
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Who am I? ● Co-founder and CEO of Moesif, the leading...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Getting developers to adopt a platform is hard No Sin...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved No single developer persona 1000’s of languages & fra...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Like enterprise sales, many stakeholders Legal and se...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved All initiatives must reduce cost Leadership busy plan...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Self-service adoption is the secret weapon Less numbe...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved BUY NOW To make self-service work, leverage inbound m...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Drive adoption by creating really, really authentic c...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Target each step of the Developer Funnel Landing Visi...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Align content to funnel stages Production Test/Sandbo...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Drive awareness by distributing really, really authen...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Ensure you can capture leads Ungated Content Maximize...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Gated content captures value from paid ads High quali...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Don’t leave developers hanging After sign up, nudge d...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Create valuable content and separate email workﬂows b...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Correctly attribute product usage and value creation,...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved What to measure? A developer could stay in a single s...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Paid ads should also align to funnel stages Productio...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Market through developers to other roles
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved Once you map out your funnel, ﬁnd your problems Focus...
Conﬁdential and Proprietary. © 2020 Moesif, Inc. All Rights Reserved22 Derric Gilling derric@moesif.com A P I A n a l y t ...
