Hinmo nacional del perú

GRACIAS YUSPARINKEMA
  1. 1. INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICO PÚBLICO “MONS. ELÍAS OLÁZAR” FORMADOR: JOSÉ C. SALDAÑA SILVA ESTUDIANTE: DERMITH PANDURO LAULATE ESPECIALIDAD: INICIAL EIB CICLO: VIII MANEJO DE TIC
  2. 2. HIMNO NACIONAL DEL PERÚ Kahpashin ni’awa inapuchachin ana nahpunin nuhtetesu’ pi’i apininsu’ ana pawanchinuawe ninewasu’ ina patrianenpua nahkerachachin Wenunta’in. Aipi chinichin panenu’sa. Pantira kahpashin nuwaru’sa. Cicruru’sa sha’wiina suhkainipisu kahpashin ihpura nihkamare keterinpuasu. Anaiterenpua nuyahpiachin ya’wa’awa pi’i wa’waterinkeran ninewasu’ nahkeranchachin na’kun ninewasu ayantanta’wa chinutawa yuhse Jacob.
  3. 3. GRACIAS YUSPARINKEMA

