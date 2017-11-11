Pequeño análisis del videojuego Crash Bandicoot Lina María Cubides González Derly Daniela Rivera Rojas Universidad Distrit...
Crash Bandicoot Es un videojuego de plataformas creado por Naughty Dog para la videoconsola PlayStation, protagonizado por...
sobre todos los peligros de menor importancia (como enemigos o cajas de TNT). También en numerosos niveles hay símbolos es...
al doctor Cortex. Tras derrotar a los cinco jefes en las distintas islas e incinerar el castillo de Cortex, se da una pele...
 Rolling Stones Para conseguir la gema normal es necesaria la gema azul, ubicada en Toxic Waste.  Hog Wild  Native Fort...
 Pinstripe (Jefe)  The High Road  Slippery Climb  Fumbling In The Dark Para acceder al nivel es necesaria la llave que...
aunque no es accesible desde el mapa, puede jugarse en los juegos comercializados. Nada más arrancar el juego saldrá el ca...
de batalla de Cortex fue cambiado, pero el tema original se conserva en sus bonus).  En varios niveles se encuentran caja...
Pertinencia del juego en el desarrollo del niño El juego permite al sujeto infante desafiarse e incentivar sus capacidades...
Consideramos que este problemadeviene del pensamiento capitalista, que busca formar y mantener una serie de usuarios depen...
  1. 1. Pequeño análisis del videojuego Crash Bandicoot Lina María Cubides González Derly Daniela Rivera Rojas Universidad Distrital Francisco José De Caldas Facultad de Ciencias y Educación Licenciatura en Pedagogía Infantil Juego, Tecnología y Conocimiento Infantil Bogotá, 2017
  2. 2. Crash Bandicoot Es un videojuego de plataformas creado por Naughty Dog para la videoconsola PlayStation, protagonizado por el personaje de mismo nombre. El juego fue lanzado en Norteamérica el 31 de agosto, en noviembre en Europa y el 6 de diciembre en Japón. Su desarrollo comenzó en 1994, con el personaje del título que fue diseñado por Charles Zembillas y Joe Pearson y fue lanzado oficialmente al público en mayo de 1996 en la Electronic Entertainment Expo. El juego se centra alrededor de Crash Bandicoot, un marsupial mutado por el doctor Neo Cortex y su mano derecha Nitrus Brio, pero Crash intenta parar los planes de su creador (la dominación del mundo), cruzando sobre cualquier contaminación que haya causado para salvar a su novia Tawna, un bandicoot femenino también mutado por el doctor Cortex y Nitrus Brio. El juego fue originalmente lanzado para PlayStation, aunque también fue emulado en la PlayStation Network en 2006, con lo cual puede ser jugado en PlayStation Portable y en PlayStation 3. La empresa desarrolladora Naughty Dog creó al personaje y sus cuatro primeros videojuegos. Posteriormente, Naughty Dog perdió los derechos. Las formas de ataque de Crash son solamente saltar sobre los enemigos y girar sobre sí mismo cerca de ellos. La mayoría de los enemigos son derrotados con el ataque de salto, pero algunos de los enemigos que no pueden ser derrotados con este ataque pueden ser derrotados con el ataque de giro. Este movimiento también se puede utilizar para golpear a un enemigo contra otro o contra cajas. También, en algunos niveles, Crash tendrá que montar un jabalí, sobre el cual tendrá un control limitado. En niveles como éstos, el jugador debe evitar obstáculos tales como enemigos mientras que continuamente avanza hacia adelante rápidamente sobre el jabalí. En algunos niveles, el jugador es perseguido por una roca gigante, en los cuales el jugador debe correr hacia la cámara mientras esquiva hoyos y otros obstáculos. El jugador puede recoger máscaras escondidas en cajas (Aku Aku). Cuando obtiene estas máscaras flotantes, éstas protegen al jugador de los ataques o contactos de los enemigos. Recoger tres máscaras dará al jugador invulnerabilidad temporal
  3. 3. sobre todos los peligros de menor importancia (como enemigos o cajas de TNT). También en numerosos niveles hay símbolos escondidos en el interior de ciertas cajas. Estos símbolos tienen la cara de Tawna, el doctor Nitrus Brio o el doctor Neo Cortex. Una vez que el jugador recoja los tres símbolos de un nivel, será transportado a una ronda de bonificación (bonus round, en inglés), donde el jugador puede recoger fruta y vidas extra. Las rondas de bonificación de Tawna se pueden utilizar para guardar cualquier progreso hecho hasta el punto. Como el primer juego de la serie, el juego ofrece solamente nueve personajes. El protagonista del juego es Crash Bandicoot, un bandicoot valiente mutado por el doctor Neo Cortex, que intenta cruzar toda contaminación causada por el doctor y detenerlo en sus planes de la dominación del mundo con la ayuda de aku aku. El doctor Neo Cortex, mientras intenta terminar su última creación usando el Evolvo- Ray y el Cortex Vortex en Crash como uno de sus experimentos, nota que el experimento había ido mal y empieza perseguirlo por su castillo. Él considera que Crash es un experimento fallido debido a su inteligencia media, quien limpia la isla N. Sanity, logra detener a Cortex y salva a Tawna, otro bandicoot hembra mutado, que es la novia de Crash. Aku Aku es una máscara de vudú de un viejo doctor brujo. Él vigila las tres islas y ayuda a Crash en su búsqueda para derrotar al Dr. Cortex y cruzar sobre la basura tóxica que ha creado. El doctor Neo Cortex es un científico loco malvado, propietario de las tres islas más bellas de Australia y el enemigo principal del juego. Él ha mutado a todos los animales de las islas, convirtiéndolos en bestias antropomorfas, con las que espera utilizar para formar un ejército y dominar el mundo. El doctor Nitrus Brio es un científico loco, mano derecha del Dr. Neo Cortex y el creador del Evolvo-Ray, sin embargo por su carencia de ambición, él deja al doctor Cortex tomar posesión de su creación. Cortex decide crear a un bandicoot para liderar su ejército, pero algo sale mal y el pobre Crash es perseguido por toda la habitación. Crash acaba cayendo por la ventana del castillo por accidente que daba vista al océano y al día siguiente despierta en una playa. Crash se había enamorado de una bandicoot hembra llamada Tawna, así que decide recorrer las islas para rescatarla y derrotar
  4. 4. al doctor Cortex. Tras derrotar a los cinco jefes en las distintas islas e incinerar el castillo de Cortex, se da una pelea entre ellos dos sobre el dirigible, teniendo como resultado la victoria de Crash, y la caída de Cortex desde su tabla voladora hacia un destino desconocido. En el final alternativo, durante la noche Crash logra encontrar a Tawna al final del Gran Salón (The Great Hall), y juntos escapan en un ave gigantesca a espaldas de Cortex. Niveles El juego tiene veinticinco niveles normales, dos niveles secretos y seis batallas de jefe. Los seis jefes son el líder de la aldea, llamado Papu Papu, el demente Ripper Roo, el musculoso Koala Kong, el pistolero Pinstripe Potoroo, el doctor Nitrus Brio y, finalmente, el propio Doctor Neo Cortex. El jugador debe seguir un camino en un ambiente limitado derrotando a enemigos, evitando hoyos y rompiendo cajas, que cada una contiene una distinta cantidad de fruta Wumpa. Superar un nivel rompiendo todas sus cajas sin perder ninguna vida recompensará al jugador con una gema. En las batallas de jefes, el jugador deberá evitar los ataques del personaje jefe, el cual suele ser vulnerable después de atacar. Primera isla  N. Sanity Beach  Jungle Rollers Para conseguir la gema normal es necesaria la gema verde, ubicada en The Lost City.  The Great Gate Para conseguir la gema normal es necesaria la gema amarilla, ubicada en The Lab.  Boulders  Upstream Para conseguir la gema normal es necesaria la gema naranja, ubicada en Generator Room.  Papu Papu (Jefe)
  5. 5.  Rolling Stones Para conseguir la gema normal es necesaria la gema azul, ubicada en Toxic Waste.  Hog Wild  Native Fortress Para conseguir la gema normal es necesaria la gema roja, ubicada en Slippery Climb. Segunda isla  Up The Creek  Ripper Roo (Jefe)  The Lost City  Temple Ruins  Road To Nowhere Para conseguir la gema normal es necesaria la gema roja, ubicada en Slippery Climb.  Whole Hog Para acceder al nivel es necesaria la llave que se obtiene en el bonus de Cortex del nivel Sunset Vista.  Boulder Dash Para conseguir la gema normal es necesaria la gema morada, ubicada en Lights Out.  Sunset Vista  Koala Kong (Jefe) Tercera isla  Heavy Machinery  Cortex Power Para conseguir la gema normal es necesaria la gema azul, ubicada en Toxic Waste.  Generator Room  Toxic Waste
  6. 6.  Pinstripe (Jefe)  The High Road  Slippery Climb  Fumbling In The Dark Para acceder al nivel es necesaria la llave que se obtiene en el bonus de Cortex del nivel Jaws Of Darkness.  Lights Out Para conseguir la gema morada es necesaria la gema amarilla, ubicada en The Lab.  Jaws Of Darkness Para conseguir la gema normal es necesaria la gema azul, ubicada en Toxic Waste.  Castle Machinery Si se dispone de la gema verde, ubicada en The Lost City, se puede acceder a un atajo que conecta el inicio con el final del nivel con gran cantidad de vidas.  Dr. Nitrus Brio (Jefe)  The Lab  The Great Hall Si se dispone de todas las gemas normales y las de color se puede tomar un camino que lleva a un final alternativo.  Dr. Neo Cortex (Jefe final) Obtención de las gemas Para conseguir las gemas de cada nivel, tanto las normales como las de color, es necesario romper todas las cajas de una sola vez si la caja "checkpoint" ya fue destruida. Si no se ha destruido dicha caja y Crash muere, aun puede conseguir la gema. De la misma forma, en los Bonus de Cortex si Crash es liquidado se perderá la oportunidad de obtener la llave y habrá que volver a comenzar el nivel completo desde cero y volver a reunir las caras de Cortex. Stormy Ascent es un nivel que sigue a Slippery Climb pero fue borrado por ser, según los creadores, extremadamente difícil. Su ubicación era en la tercera isla y,
  7. 7. aunque no es accesible desde el mapa, puede jugarse en los juegos comercializados. Nada más arrancar el juego saldrá el cartel del nivel. Stormy Ascent está repleto de fallos y en él se encuentran las caras de bonus de Tawna, Cortex y Brio, pero los bonus fueron eliminados. También se puede obtener una gema en este nivel pero no se sumará a las gemas ya obtenidas. En el lanzamiento del XperiaPlay, éste salió con 5 juegos precargados y completos y el juego de Crash Bandicoot. Es el mismo juego, solo optimizado en el Xperia Play. Este también presenta el "PlayStation Pocket" para descargar juegos de PlayStation en tu bolsillo. Diferencias en la versión japonesa del juego Existen varias diferencias con las versiones americana y japonesa de este juego como las que se mencionan a continuación:  Cambio de voces en todos los personajes.  En el nivel N. Sanity Beach (Nivel 1) comienzas el juego con una máscara "Aku-Aku" por lo que la caja que está escondida iniciando el nivel, se suprime.  Cuando obtienes una máscara "Aku-Aku" aparece un texto que contiene pistas sobre los niveles.  En el nivel Hog Wild (Nivel 7) se obtiene la gema verde (En las otras versiones se obtiene en el nivel The Lost City).  En el nivel The Lost City (Nivel 10) se obtiene la gema roja (En las otras versiones se obtiene en el nivel Slippery Climb).  Los niveles Slippery Climb y Sunset Vista son cambiados de lugar uno con otro, así, Slippery Climb se encuentra después de Boulder Dash y Sunset Vista después del nivel The High Road.  Las cajas de explosivo tienen un símbolo de bomba en vez de las letras TNT.  Los siguientes temas musicales fueron cambiados en esta versión: Koala Kong, Pinstripe Potoroo, N. Brio, Dr. Neo Cortex y Bonus de Tawna (El tema
  8. 8. de batalla de Cortex fue cambiado, pero el tema original se conserva en sus bonus).  En varios niveles se encuentran cajas que contienen máscaras Aku-Aku que en las otras versiones no existen.  La opción Password no existe en esta version, solo se puede guardar creando datos en una Memory Card.  Hay que saltar 5 veces en la cabeza del jefe Papu Papu en vez de 3 como en las otras versiones del juego. Dispositivos Se encuentra disponible para diversas presentaciones de play station, posteriormente se implementó en las consolas portátiles como el PSP de la misma compañía, posteriormente se implementó como juego anclado en una versión de los celulares xpiria y después de ello se h visto el juego original y sus copias disponibles en internet como juegos online, en las consolas play station, en las consolas Xbox, en las consolas Wii, muchas de sus variaciones se encuentran disponibles en la tienda play store de los dispositivos Android entre ellas versiones se encuentra la de carros que se ha enfocado como la segunda versión más importante después del juego original . Tipo de propuesta Referente al tipo de propuesta lúdica, el video juego busca generar una entretención constante para los jugadores, desafiando su habilidad motriz y de pensamiento puesto que se requiere de cierta agilidad y coordinación óculo manual para superar lo que va presentando el juego, el objetivo fundamental del juego es en cada nivel guiar a Crash desde principio y hasta el final del nivel atravesando los espacios diseñados en cada utilizando desde motos hasta jet skis, pasando por submarinos y montando en algunos animales salvajes, el personaje principal siempre ve su pacifica existencia amenazada por el Dr. Neo Córtex, el cual creó a Crash y ahora solo quiere su destrucción.
  9. 9. Pertinencia del juego en el desarrollo del niño El juego permite al sujeto infante desafiarse e incentivar sus capacidades de pensamiento ágil, además de ello favorece su desarrollo en la agilidad óculo – manual, permite fortalecer la retentiva del jugador para percibir y recordar donde se ubican los diversos obstáculos Ventajas – Desventajas  De las ventajas más significativas que posee el video juego es que favorece la agilidad mental y motora de los niños y niñas, puesto que enfrenta al jugador a diversas dificultades que debe resolver con agilidad en su pensar y en su actuar en la coordinación óculo-manual.  La mayoría de estos juegos manejan parte de su audio en inglés, creemos que esto ayuda a que los niños y las niñas agudicen su audición con respecto a la apropiación de otro idioma.  Requiere y promueve una alta concentración  Una de las desventajas más perceptibles es que promueve al sedentarismo  Ya que estos juegos se pueden acomodar para que solo sea necesario la presencia de un jugador, esto hace que el jugador o la jugadora pierda el hábito de trabajar con pares  Por las razones anteriores se presenta una dificultad para interactuar con otras personas fuera de su entorno Reflexión Nosotras resaltamos la importancia de los avances tecnológicos, pues conocemos que fue el pensamiento tecnológico el que provocó una evolución humana, pero también hay que connotar las coyunturas que se están manejando a propósito del manejo de las tecnologías; coincidimos con Zellermayer al decir que son útiles e importantes aquellas tecnologías que nos permiten desarrollar cada vez más los procesos cognitivos de sus usuarios, pero que por otro lado están aquellas tecnologías que no promueves estos desarrollos, sino que provocan un estancamiento, pues realizan las actividades cognitivas de los usuarios.
  10. 10. Consideramos que este problemadeviene del pensamiento capitalista, que busca formar y mantener una serie de usuarios dependientes a ciertas tecnologías. Por eso creemos que está en nosotras como pedagogas enformaciónpresentara los niños y a las niñas elverdadero significado de tecnología, pues también percibimos que la mayoría de gente encasilla la tecnología a aparatos electrónicos, darles espacio al desarrollo del pensamiento tecnológico y brindarles las oportunidades de creación.

