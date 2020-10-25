Penyetaraan reaksi redoks dan sel volta

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PENYETARAAN REAKSI REDOKS DAN ELEKTROKIMIA Oleh : Derly Juari Zendrato Kelas : XII MIPA-3
I.PENGENALAN MATERI Dalam kehidupan sehari-hari banyak sekali peristiwa yang berkaitan dengan reaksi redoks. Peristiwa met...
A.Penyetaraan Persamaan Reaksi Redoks Peristiwa reaksi reduksi dan oksidasi (redoks) di kehidupan sehari-hari sangat banya...
2.Penyetaraan reaksi redoks dengan metode setengah reaksi Penyetaraan reaksi redoks dapat terjadi dalam suasana asam maupu...
3. Penyetaraan reaksi redoks dengan metode perubahan bilangan oksidasi Penyetaraan reaksi redoks dapat terjadi dalam suasa...
4.Contoh Reaksi Redoks : a.Perkaratan b.Pembakaran C.Fotosintesis
B.Sel Volta Sel volta merupakan salah satu aplikasi reaksi redoks dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. Sel volta dapat menghasilka...
Cara kerja a) Amplas logam Cu, Fe, Zn dan Mg sampai bersih b) Masukkan 10 mL larutan CuSO4 ke dalam 4 gelas kimia c) Masuk...
Berdasarkan percobaan di atas, kereaktifan logam berbeda-beda. Orang yang mempelajari kereaktifan logam pertama kali adala...
2.Potensial standar sel dan Sel Volta Dari deret logam di atas, Volta kemudian mempelajari kegunaan dari deret tersebut. E...
3.Sel Volta Dalam Kehidupan Sehari Hari 1. SelKering (SelLeclanche)  Dikenal sebagai batu baterai  Terdiri dari katode y...
2 2. S e l Aki Sel aki disebut juga sebagai sel penyimpan, karena dapat berfungsi penyimpan listrik dan pada setiap saat d...
3. S e l P e r a k O k s i d a Sel ini banyak digunakan untuk arloji, kalkulator dan alat elektronik. Kerugiannya berdampa...
C.Sel Elektrolisis Sel elektrolisis merupakan kebalikan dari sel Volta. Sel elektrolisis merupakan sel yang membutuhkan en...
D.Korosi korosi merupakan peristiwa teroksidasinya suatu logam akibat kondisi lingkungan. Korosi dapat terjadi jika di log...
II.Pembahasan Contoh Soal
T R I M A K A S I H T E L A H M E M B A C A @DERLY(c)2020(WorseYears)
  2. 2. I.PENGENALAN MATERI Dalam kehidupan sehari-hari banyak sekali peristiwa yang berkaitan dengan reaksi redoks. Peristiwa metabolisme yang ada pada tubuh kita, respirasi pada tumbuh-tumbuhan, peluncuran roket menuju ruang angkasa. Semua peristiwa mengalami pembakaran dengan oksigen. Pembakaran ini merupakan suatu reaksi redoks.Kita tentu pernah mengalami kekecewaan, karena barang yang anda miliki rusak karena berkarat. Sepeda, hiasan, mainan, alat dapur yang awalnya bersih menjadi rusak. Secara ekonomi,sangat besar biaya yang harus dikeluarkan untuk memperbaiki atau bahkan menganti barang-barang yang berkarat. Proses perkaratan pada barang-barang dari logam tersebut merupakan proses elektrokimia, dimana logam-logam tersebut berinteraksi dengan zat-zat kimia yang ada di lingkungannya sehingga terjadi reaksi redoks. Apakah proses elektrokimia selalu merugikan kita? Proses elektrokimia yang tidak terkendalikan akan banyak merugikan kita. Tetapi perkembangan ilmu telah berhasil mengendalikan proses elektrokimia. Kita tentu pernah menggunakan barang-baranghasil proses elektrokimia. Baterai untuk menyalakan radio, kalkulator, atau jam tanganmu merupakan barang yang menggunakan proses elektrokimia. Contoh lain dari proses elektrokimia adalah pelapisan logam dengan logam lain. Seperti komponen dari sepeda yang putih mengkilap.Komponen tersebut terbuat dari besi yang sudah dilapisikrom. Sekarang sudah banyak barang-barang khususnya perhiasan yang berlapiskan perak atau emas.Sel elektrokimia mempelajari perubahan dari reaksi kimia untuk menghasilkan listrik, sedangkan pada sel elektrolisis energi listrik digunakan untuk melangsungkan terjadinya reaksi kimia.
  3. 3. A.Penyetaraan Persamaan Reaksi Redoks Peristiwa reaksi reduksi dan oksidasi (redoks) di kehidupan sehari-hari sangat banyak. Namun kita sering tidak mengetahui zat apa sajakah yang terlibat di dalam reaksi. Padahal dengan mengetahui zat yang terlibat kita bisa memprediksi dampak dari reaksi redoks dan bagaimana cara menanggulanginya. Oleh karena itu, pada bagian ini sangat penting untuk dibahas materi tentang penyetaraan reaksi redoks. 1.Aturan bilangan oksidasi Aturan Penentuan Bilangan oksidasi Contoh 1.Biloks unsure bebas = 0 Na = 0, Cl2 = 0, S8 = 0 2.Biloks ion sederhana = muatan ion Na+ = +1, Cl- = - 1 3.Biloks oksigen = - 2 (oksida) = - 1 (peroksida) = - ½ (superoksida) Na2O Na2O2 NaO2 4.Jumlah biloks semua atom dalam senyawa netral = 0 MgO, artinya Biloks O + Biloks Mg = 0 5.Jumlah biloks ion poliatomik = muatan ion NO -, artinya Biloks N + 3 Biloks O = - 1
  4. 4. 2.Penyetaraan reaksi redoks dengan metode setengah reaksi Penyetaraan reaksi redoks dapat terjadi dalam suasana asam maupun suasana basa. Berikut ini tahapan menyetarakan reaksi redoks dengan metode setengah reaksi: 1.Tuliskan masing-masing reaksi oksidasi dan reduksi dan setarakan jumlah unsur yang mengalami perubahan bilangan oksidasi 2.Tambahkan satu molekul H2O pada : a.suasana asam Þ bagian yang kekurangan satu atom O b.suasana basa Þ bagian yang kelebihan satu atom O 3.Setarakan atom H dengan menambahkan : a.suasana asam Þ ion H+ b.suasana basa Þ ion OH- 4.Setarakan jumlah muatan dengan menambahkan elektron Setarakan elektron masing-masing dan jumlah Contoh : Cl2 + IO3 - ® IO4 - + Cl-- (suasana basa)
  5. 5. 3. Penyetaraan reaksi redoks dengan metode perubahan bilangan oksidasi Penyetaraan reaksi redoks dapat terjadi dalam suasana asam maupun suasana basa. Berikut ini tahapan menyetarakan reaksi redoks dengan metode perubahan bilangan oksidasi: 1.Tentukan reaksi oksidasi dan reduksi dengan melihat perubahan bilangan oksidasi 2.Samakan jumlah unsur/atom yang mengalami reaksi oksidasi maupun reaksi reduksi 3.Samakan jumlah elektron yang dilepaskan dan jumlah elektron yang diterima dengan menambahkan koefisien 4.Samakan jumlah muatan ruas kiri dan ruas kanan: a.jika muatan ruas kiri < ruas kanan, tambahkan H+ b.jika muatan ruas kiri > ruas kanan, tambahkan OH- 5.Samakan jumlah atom H di ruas kiri dan kanan dengan menambahkan H2O Contoh: setarakan Fe2+ + MnO4 - ® Fe3+ + Mn2+ dalam suasana asam
  6. 6. 4.Contoh Reaksi Redoks : a.Perkaratan b.Pembakaran C.Fotosintesis
  7. 7. B.Sel Volta Sel volta merupakan salah satu aplikasi reaksi redoks dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. Sel volta dapat menghasilkan arus listrik akibat perbedaan tegangan di tiap-tiap elektrode. Munculnya tegangan listrik akibat perbadaan daya oksidasi atau reduksi elektrode yang digunakan. Daya oksidasi atau reduksi tergantung reaktifitas logam. Konsep reaktifitas logam dipelajari dalam daya desak logam. 1.Daya desak logam (Deret Volta) Untuk memahami daya desak logam, lakukan percobaan berikut ini: Judul: Daya desak logam Tujuan: mengetahui susunan logam dalam deret Volta Alat dan bahan: Alat Bahan Gelas kimia 4 buah Larutan CuSO4 Kertas amplas Larutan Fe2(SO4)3 Larutan MgSO4 Larutan ZnSO4 Logam Cu, Fe, Mg dan Zn
  8. 8. Cara kerja a) Amplas logam Cu, Fe, Zn dan Mg sampai bersih b) Masukkan 10 mL larutan CuSO4 ke dalam 4 gelas kimia c) Masukkan logam Cu ke gelas pertama, logam Fe ke gelas kedua, logam Mn ke gelas ketiga dan logam Zn ke dalam gelas keempat d) Amati perubahan yang terjadi pada masing-masing logam (bandingkan warna sebelum dimasukkan ke dalam larutan dan setelah dimasukkan ke dalam larutan) e) Ulangi proses di atas dengan menggati larutan CuSO4 dengan MgSO4, ZnSO4, dan Fe2(SO4)3 -Tabel pengamatan: Analisis: Cu2+ Fe3+ Zn2+ Mg2+ Cu - - - - Fe Berkarat - - - Zn Berkarat Gelembung - - Mg Gelembung Gelembung /- Gelembung Gelembung No Pertanyaan Jawaban 1. Logam manakah yang mengalami perubahan di larutan CuSO4? Fe Zn Mg
  9. 9. Berdasarkan percobaan di atas, kereaktifan logam berbeda-beda. Orang yang mempelajari kereaktifan logam pertama kali adalah Volta. Dari logam-logam yang dipelajari di dapatkan suatu deret reaktifitas logam yang dikenal dengan deret Volta.  Note: semakin ke kiri, logam-logam makin reaktif atau mudah mengalami reaksi oksidasi (mampu mendesak ion logam-logam yang di sebelah kanan dari larutannya). No Pertanyaan Jawaban 2 Logam manakah yang mengalami perubahan di larutan Fe2(SO4)3? Zn Mg 3 Logam manakah yang mengalami perubahan di larutan ZnSO4? Mg 4. Logam manakah yang mengalami perubahan di larutan MgSO4? - 5. Logam yang mengalami perubahan terbanyak berarti logam tersebut paling reaktif, sedangkan logam yang tidak mengalami perubahan termasuk logam yang paling tidak reaktif. Susunlah logam-logam tersebut dari yang paling reaktif ke yang paling tidak reaktif!
  10. 10. 2.Potensial standar sel dan Sel Volta Dari deret logam di atas, Volta kemudian mempelajari kegunaan dari deret tersebut. Eksperimen yang dilakukan adalah dengan mengkombinasikan dua logam. Hal ini dilakukan karena pendesakan logam tersebut sebenarnya merupakan reaksi redoks, sehingga terdapat aliran lektron yang menyertainya. Kombinasi dua logam lebih dikenal dengan istilah sel Volta. Beda potensial dari kedua logam yang digunakan sebagai elektrode menghasilkan tegangan sel, yang bisa diukur menggunakan voltmeter. Besarnya tegangan yang dihasilkan dikenal dengan potensial standar sel, dan tegangan setiap elketrode dikenal dengan potensial standar elektrode. Sebagai acuan, potensial elketrode H = 0, logam di kiri H potensial semakin negatif dan logam di kanan H memiliki potensial elektrode yang semakin positif. Potensial elektrode yang diukur adalah potensial reduksi yang disimbulkan sebagai Eo. Berikut beberapa potensial reduksi elektrode standar:
  11. 11. 3.Sel Volta Dalam Kehidupan Sehari Hari 1. SelKering (SelLeclanche)  Dikenal sebagai batu baterai  Terdiri dari katode yang berasal dari karbon(grafit) dan anod logam zink  Elektrolit yang dipakai berupa pasta campuran MnO2, serbuk karbon dan NH4Cl  Kerugian sel keringadalah tidak dapat diisi ulang, energi yang dihasilkan relatif kecil dan tidak dapat disimpan terlalu lama Persamaan reaksinya : Katode : 2MnO2 + 2H+ + 2e Mn2O3 + H2O Anode : Zn Zn2+ + 2e Reaksi sel : 2MnO2 + 2H+ + Zn Mn2O3 + H2O + Zn2+
  12. 12. 2 2. S e l Aki Sel aki disebut juga sebagai sel penyimpan, karena dapat berfungsi penyimpan listrik dan pada setiap saat dapat dikeluarkan .Anodenya terbuat dari logam timbal (Pb) dan katodenya terbuat dari logam timbal yang dilapisi PbO2. Reaksi penggunaan aki :  Anode : Pb + SO4 2- PbSO4 + 2e  Katode : PbO2 + SO4 2-+ 4H++ 2e PbSO4 + 2H2O  Reaksi sel : Pb + 2SO4 2- + PbO2 + 4H+ 2PbSO4 + 2H2O Reaksi Pengisian aki : 2PbSO4 + 2H2O Pb + 2SO4 2- + PbO2 + 4H+ ACCU
  13. 13. 3. S e l P e r a k O k s i d a Sel ini banyak digunakan untuk arloji, kalkulator dan alat elektronik. Kerugiannya berdampak pada lingkungan, yaitu menghasilkan limbah yang sulit diuraikan lingkungan. Reaksi yang terjadi : Anoda : Zn(s) + 2OH-(l) Zn(OH)2(s) + 2e Katoda : Ag2O(s) + H2O(l) + 2e 2Ag(s) + 2OH-(aq) Reaksi Sel : Zn(s) + Ag2O(s) + H2O(l) Zn(OH)2(s) + 2Ag(s) Potensial sel yang dihasilkan adalah 1,34 V 4. S e l N i k e l C a d m i u m ( N i k a d ) Sel Nicad merupakan sel kering yang dapat diisi kembali (rechargable). Anodenya terbuat dari Cd dan katodenya berupa Ni2O3 (pasta). Beda potensial yang dihasilkan sebesar 1,29 V. Reaksinya dapat balik : NiO(OH).xH2O + Cd + 2H2O 2Ni(OH)2.yH2O + Cd(OH)
  14. 14. C.Sel Elektrolisis Sel elektrolisis merupakan kebalikan dari sel Volta. Sel elektrolisis merupakan sel yang membutuhkan energi listrik agar reaksi redoks dapat berlangsung. Adapun gambar dari sel elektrolisis adalah sebagai berikut: Perbedaan mendasar sel Volta dengan elektrolisis terletak pada jumlah ruang dan kutub listriknya. Di dalam menuliskan persamaan reaksi pada sel elektrolisis perlu diperhatikan beberapa hal. Berikut ini aturan-aturan di dalam menuliskan persamaan redoks pada sel elektrolisis:
  15. 15. D.Korosi korosi merupakan peristiwa teroksidasinya suatu logam akibat kondisi lingkungan. Korosi dapat terjadi jika di logam terpapar oksigen secara langsung dan didukung oleh adanya air. Korosi semakin cepat terjadi jika terdapat zat asam atau basa serta garam asam atau basa. Perhatikan gambar terjadinya korosi berikut ini:
  16. 16. II.Pembahasan Contoh Soal
  17. 17. T R I M A K A S I H T E L A H M E M B A C A @DERLY(c)2020(WorseYears)

