CONCRETO, PICTÓRICO Y ABSTRACTO
VIDEO EXPLICATIVO DEL MÉTODO C.P.A.
METODOLOGIA ABN - MATEMÁTICAS Abierto y Basado en Números
¿PORQUEUTILIZAR EL ABN? Cambio de metodología Manipula Desarrolla el cálculo mental Altamente Motivadora Significativa par...
MÉTODO DOMAN- COMUNICACIÓN Se basa en los conocimientos del desarrollo cerebral y trata de aprovechar al máximo la capacid...
METODOLOGÍADOMAN
AULA DE MATEMÁTICA Materiales concretos (reciclados) Tangram, Quipus,Yupana, etc. Proyector Multimedia con su Ecram PC con...
AULA DE COMUNICACIÓN Materiales concretos para comunicación Proyector Multimedia con su Ecram PC con aplicaciones comunica...
AULA DE INGLES Materiales concretos para Ingles Proyector Multimedia con su Ecram PC con aplicaciones para la enseñanza de...
AULA DE ARTE EL AULA DEBE SER MODIFICABLE PARA CADA ESPECIALIDAD ARTÍSTICA Materiales concretos para el arte Proyector Mul...
Metodología de enseñanza para instituciones educativas del Nivel Primaria.

  1. 1. PROPUESTA EDUCATIVA Pensamos y Aprendemos (PA) Formación integral de los estudiantes con un alto nivel académico, tratando a cada niño como un ser individual, formándolo en valores, trabajando su identidad, autoestima, y aprenda a tomar mejores decisiones en su vida cotidiana.
  2. 2. METODOLOGÍA (CPA) - MATEMÁTICA Mediante material concreto los estudiantes indagan, descubren y aplican conceptos matemáticos para la solución de problemas. Dibujan e interpretan la información a partir de modelos gráficos o pictóricos representando los datos conocidos y desconocidos, asimismo las relaciones (parte – parte - todo), estableciendo comparaciones que ayudan a visualizar en un panorama más claro para encontrar la solución al problema. Los estudiantes desarrollan los problemas utilizando signos, símbolos matemáticos que reducen la experiencia concreta y pictórica, como por ejemplos los algoritmos, las secuencias, numéricas, formulas, etc. Concreto Pictórico Abstracto
  3. 3. CONCRETO, PICTÓRICO Y ABSTRACTO
  4. 4. VIDEO EXPLICATIVO DEL MÉTODO C.P.A.
  5. 5. METODOLOGIA ABN - MATEMÁTICAS Abierto y Basado en Números
  6. 6. ¿PORQUEUTILIZAR EL ABN? Cambio de metodología Manipula Desarrolla el cálculo mental Altamente Motivadora Significativa para el estudiante Es motivadora Se adapta a las capacidades del estudiante Es una alternativa al método tradicional Implica a toda la comunidad educativa Equipo Directivo Grupos de trabajo Feedback entre docentesFamilias
  7. 7. MÉTODO DOMAN- COMUNICACIÓN Se basa en los conocimientos del desarrollo cerebral y trata de aprovechar al máximo la capacidad natural y espontanea de aprendizaje, con el objetivo de desarrollar al máximo las posibilidades del niño/a. Es un método de lectura interactiva que estimula los sentidos del niño
  8. 8. METODOLOGÍADOMAN
  9. 9. AULA DE MATEMÁTICA Materiales concretos (reciclados) Tangram, Quipus,Yupana, etc. Proyector Multimedia con su Ecram PC con aplicaciones matemáticas Geogebra, Oráculo Matemágico,ThatQuiz. Ambientación del aula enfocada en la matemáticas Pizarra cuadriculada Etiquetado del mobiliario Legos Equipo de sonido básico Plataformas matemática Kant Academy, Hotpotatoes. Dinero de imitación para cálculos Financieros. Programación en Scratch Juegos Matemáticos Sudoku, Ajedrez, entre otros. Trabajar proyectos con los estudiantes.
  10. 10. AULA DE COMUNICACIÓN Materiales concretos para comunicación Proyector Multimedia con su Ecram PC con aplicaciones comunicativas. Ambientación del aula enfocada en la comunicación Pizarra cuadriculada Etiquetado del mobiliario Armario con libros / Kiosco lector Títeres y Marionetas Plataformas Comunicativas Classroom, Kahoot, etc. Espacios de lectura fuera del aula Bit de inteligencias Equipo de sonido básico Espacio Audiovisual Fomentar la redacción Individual en los estudiantes. Juegos relacionados con el área comunicativa Fomentar el teatro Y la escenificación de Historias reales.
  11. 11. AULA DE INGLES Materiales concretos para Ingles Proyector Multimedia con su Ecram PC con aplicaciones para la enseñanza de ingles Duolingo, Memrise, Babbel, etc. Ambientación del aula enfocada en el idioma Pizarra cuadriculada Etiquetado del mobiliario en ingles. Armario con libros en ingles Banco de sonidos y canciones de Ingles Plataformas Para aprender Ingles Ankiweb, Reverso.net, Kahoot, etc. Espacios de conversación en ingles. Bit de inteligencias En ingles. Equipo de sonido básico Espacio Audiovisual Fomentar la redacción Individual en los estudiantes. Juegos relacionados con el área
  12. 12. AULA DE ARTE EL AULA DEBE SER MODIFICABLE PARA CADA ESPECIALIDAD ARTÍSTICA Materiales concretos para el arte Proyector Multimedia con su Ecram PC con aplicaciones para la enseñanza del Arte Digital Coreldraw, Illustrator, Photoshop, etc. Ambientación del aula enfocada en el Área Pizarra cuadriculada Mobiliario adecuado para el área. Visita a museos / Historias de artistas Banco de sonidos relajantes Plataformas Artísticas Flipgrid.Web.seesaw.me Espacios de exposiciones artisticas. Tableros con Lienzo de dibujo Equipo de sonido básico Lavadero Artístico Fomentar la ilustración Individual en los estudiantes. Serigrafía manual y digital. Área de Grabación Musical.

