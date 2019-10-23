Risk management introduction

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by Pro Active College (Pty) Ltd Risk management
External audit firms
Banking and government
Steinhoff
Need for risk management Risk management creates and protects value Risk management is an integral part of all organizatio...
Definition Risk management is a systematic process to identify, evaluate and address risks pro- actively and continuously ...
Best practice risk management frameworks
Brief discussion on the need for risk management, and the link to the definition, and the risk management frameworks

×