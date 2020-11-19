Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THINK – DO – HABIT – CHARACTER - DESTINY • ‘Sow a thought, and you reap an action; sow and action, and you reap a habit; s...
KNOWLEGDE How DESIRE Why SKILLS What HABIT EFFECTIVE HABITS Internalised principles and patterns of behaviour
Evaluate your behaviour. 1 Strongly Disagree; 2 Disagree; 3 Undecided; 4 Agree; and 5 Strongly Agree. No. Statement 1 2 3 ...
7b eq
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

7b eq

2 views

Published on

EQ training for FASSET

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

7b eq

  1. 1. THINK – DO – HABIT – CHARACTER - DESTINY • ‘Sow a thought, and you reap an action; sow and action, and you reap a habit; sow a habit, and you reap a character; sow a character, and you reap a destiny.’ - Charles Reade Everything we do depends for its quality on the thinking we do first.
  2. 2. KNOWLEGDE How DESIRE Why SKILLS What HABIT EFFECTIVE HABITS Internalised principles and patterns of behaviour
  3. 3. Evaluate your behaviour. 1 Strongly Disagree; 2 Disagree; 3 Undecided; 4 Agree; and 5 Strongly Agree. No. Statement 1 2 3 4 5 1. I have a robust emotional vocabulary. 2. I am curious about people. 3. I embrace change. 4. I know my strengths and weaknesses. 5. I am a good judge of character. 6. It is difficult to offend me. 7. I let go of mistakes. 8. I do not hold grudges. 9. I neutralize toxic people. 10. I do not seek perfection. 11. I regularly take time off. 12. I limit my caffeine intake. 13. I get enough sleep. 14. I stop negative self-talk in its tracks. 15. I do not let anyone limit my joy.

×