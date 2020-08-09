Acid base and salt .....

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Acid BASE And Salts Presents by Damodar Academy
  2. 2. IONISABLE COMPOUND NaCl Water Na (cation) Cl (anion)
  3. 3. NON IONISABLE COMPOUND GLUCOSE WATER NOT DISSOCIATE
  4. 4. WHAT IS ACID? ARRHENIOUS THEORY – ARRHENIOUS ACID – when dissolve in water dissociates to give H(Cation) – Eg HCl ARRHENIOUS BASE – When dissolve in water dissociates to give Oh(anion) – Eg NaOh , KOh
  5. 5. BRANSTED LOWRY THEORY – BRANSTED LOWERY ACID – Is an H(CATION) ion donor – eg HCl – BRANSTED LOWERY BASE – Is an H(anion) ion acceptor – eg NH3
  6. 6. TYPES OF ACID NOTE-ORGANIC ACID IS WEAK IN NATURE ,THAT MEANS IT PRODUCE LESS H+ IONS 1.ORGANIC ACID •1.LACTIC ACID 2.ACETIC ACID •3.CITRIC ACID •4.OXALIC ACID •5.MALIC ACID •6.TARTARIC ACID •7.FORMIC ACID
  7. 7. Source of some organic acid NAME SOURCE FORMULA LACTIC ACID SOUR MILK C2H4OHCOOH FORMIC/METHANOIC ACID ANT VENOM HCO2H ACETIC ACID VINEGAR CH3COOH CITRIC ACID LEMON,ORANGE C6H8O7 OXALIC ACID RHUBARB,SPINACH H2C2O4 BUTYRIC ACID MILK, BUTTER CH3CH2CH2-COOH LAURIC ACID COCONUT OIL CH3(CH2)10-COOH MALIC ACID SOUR APPLES,SOUR GRAPES HO2CCH2CHOHCO2H TARTARIC ACID TAMARINDS, PINEAPPLES C4H6O6
  8. 8. TYPE OF ACID 2.INORGANIC ACID 1.Hydrochloric 2.Nitric acid 3.Boric acid 4.Sulfuric acid
  9. 9. PHYSICAL TEST OF ACID 1. 2. LITMUS ACID BASE TASTE SOUR PURPLE (NEUTRAL) BLUE RED
  10. 10. PHYSICAL TEST OF ACID – MYTHYLE ORANGE – – ACID – – BASE ORANGE (NEUTRAL) RED YELLOW
  11. 11. PHYSICAL TEST OS ACID – PHENOLPHTHALEIN ACID – BASE V I B G Y O R BASE NETURAL ACID COLOURLESS (NEUTRAL) COLOURLESS PINK
  12. 12. BASICITY OF ACID – NUMBER OF IONISABLE H+ IONS ,ONE MOLECULES OF ACID CONTAINS EG HCL H+ (MONOBASE) H2 SO4 2H+ (DIBASE)
  13. 13. TYPES OF BASE – 1. WATER SOLUBLE BASE – WATER SOLUBLE BASE IS CALLED ALKALIE EG NaOH,Na2 O, KOH, NH4 OH - 2.WATER INSOLUBLE BASE EG ZnO2, Mg(OH)2 , Fe(OH)2 – NOTE-ALL BASE ARE NOTE ALAKALI BUT ALL ALKALI ARE BASE – ALKALI ARE STRONG BASE – NOTE-NH4 OH IS SOLUBLE IN WATER BUT WEAK BASE
  14. 14. SALTS – SALTS IS IONIC COMPOUND – IN SOLUTION SALT GIVES CATION AND ANIONS (ATLEAST ONE CATIONS OTHER THAN H+ AND OH-) – Na+ AND Cl- IS OTHER THAN H+ – AND OH-NaCl Na+ Cl-
  15. 15. TYPES OF SALT 1. NORMAL SALT – FORMED AFTER COMPLETE REPLACEMENT OF H+ IONS ACID + BASE SALT + WATER H2 SO4 + 2NaOH Na2 SO4 + H2 O 2. ACID SALT FORMED BY PARTIAL REPLACEMENT OF H+ IONS EG H2 SO4 +_KOH KHSO4 +H2 O
  16. 16. TYPES OF SALT 3.BASE SALT FORMED BY PARTIAL REPLACEMENT OF OH- IONS EG Pb(OH)2 + HCl Pb(OH)Cl +H2O 4. DOUBLE SALT TWO SALT COMBINED TOGETHER EG CaCo3.MgCO3 (DOLOMITE) FeSO4.(NH4)2SO4.6H2O (MOHR SALT) K2SO4.Al(SO4)3.24H2O (ALUM)
  17. 17. TYPES OF SALT 5. MIXED SALT TWO CATION OR TWO ANION COMBINED TO FORM MIXED SALT EG BLEACHING POWDER 6.COMPLEX SALT
  18. 18. SOLABILITY 1. ALL SALTS OF Na, K, NH4 ARE SOLUBALE EG NaCl ,NH4Cl 2. ALL CHLORIDES ARE SOLUBALE EG ZnCl2, CaCl2 EXCEPT LEAD CHLORIDE ,AgCl2 , 3. ALL SULPHATES ARE SOLUBLE FeSO4 , CaSO4 4. ALL NITRATES ARE SOLUBLE 5. ALL CARBONATES ,BICARBONATES , SULPHIDE , ARE INSOLUNLE EXCEPT K2CO3
  19. 19. SUBSCRIBE OUR YOUTUBE DAMODAR ACADEMY BARAHI OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL – PREPARED BY Er. N K MISHRA – THANKS FOR WATCHING

