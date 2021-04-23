pdf(read online) Molecules of Emotion Why You Feel the Way You Feel

Copy Link to Get Book : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/B0000547GZ/Molecules-of-Emotion-Why-You-Feel-the-Way-You-Feel.pdf How do our thoughts and emotions affect our health? Are our bodies and minds distinct from one another or do they function together as parts of an interconnected system? Candace Pert - a neuroscientist whose extraordinary career began with her 1972 discovery of the opiate receptor - provides startling and decisive answers to these and other challenging questions that scientists and philosophers have pondered for centuries. From explaining the scientific basis of popular wisdom and phenomena like "gut feelings" to making comprehensible recent discoveries in cancer and AIDS research, Molecules of Emotion is an intellectual adventure of the highest order.