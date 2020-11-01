Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE MOQUEGUA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIAS ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA AMBIENTAL CURSO: BIOTECNOLOGIA ...
Arnold Oville Beckman (1900-2004) Historia Medidor de pH Modelo G de Beckman Instruments Inc. Primer pHmetro diseñado por ...
Elementos del pHmetro Botones de calibración La calibración digital se hace pulsando botones arriba y abajo hasta que la l...
Características del pHmetro • Se compone de un amplificador electrónico y un par de electrodos. • Tiene un electrodo de co...
Encender el medidor de PH Limpiar el electrodo Preparar las soluciones calibradoras Colocar el electrodo en la solución ca...
Coloca el electrodo en la muestra y empieza a tomar la medida. Encender el medidor de PH Enjuagar el electrodo Puedes usar...
Funciones del equipo Mantenimiento y precauciones El pHmetro es un medidor de pH, siendo esta su función principal. El pH ...
Bibliografía Metrología Química I “Calibración de un pHmetro y Control de Calidad” Marco Delgado, Manuel Vanegas y Gustavo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

EQUIPOS PRINCIPALES DEL LABORATORIO DE BIOTECNOLOGIA “POTENCIÓMETRO O PHMETRO”

47 views

Published on

Análisis histórico, usos y aplicaciones, cuidados del PHmetro

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

EQUIPOS PRINCIPALES DEL LABORATORIO DE BIOTECNOLOGIA “POTENCIÓMETRO O PHMETRO”

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE MOQUEGUA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIAS ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA AMBIENTAL CURSO: BIOTECNOLOGIA TEMA: EQUIPOS PRINCIPALES DEL LABORATORIO DE BIOTECNOLOGIA “POTENCIÓMETRO O PHMETRO” TRABAJO REVISADO POR: Dr. Hébert Hernán Soto Gonzales PRESENTADO POR: Denys Hernán Flores Apaza Código: 2016205010 7mo Ciclo 2020 ILO-PERU
  2. 2. Arnold Oville Beckman (1900-2004) Historia Medidor de pH Modelo G de Beckman Instruments Inc. Primer pHmetro diseñado por Arnold Beckman en el año 1934. Svante August Arrhenius (1859-1927) En el año 1884 Arrhenius desarrollo la teoría de la existencia de los iones y de la disociación iónica. Teoría en la cual explica que: “Las sustancias al disolverse en agua o al fundirse rompen sus moléculas eléctricamente neutras liberando sus iones componentes” Fritz Haber (1868-1934) y Zygmunt Aleksander Klemensiewicz (1886-1963) Utilizaron el principio descrito por Cremer. En el año 1909 crearon el primer electrodo de vidrio que midió la actividad del hidrógeno. Max Cremer (1859-1927) El año 1906 descubrió que se desarrolla un potencial eléctrico cuando dos líquidos de diferentes niveles de pH entran en contacto en lados opuestos de una delgada Idea que posteriormente fue tomada por Fritz Haber y Zygmunt Aleksander Arnold Beckman propuso que la corriente obtenida a través del electrodo de Haber y Klemensiewicz sea amplificada, lo que permite que se pueda medir utilizando un miliamperímetro económico su disciplina química lo llevaron a la creación de lo que hoy se conoce como pHmetro. Søren Peter Lauritz Sørensen (1868-1939) En el año 1909 Peter Sørensen inventó la escala del pH. Sus estudios sobre acidimetría le condujeron a la introducción del símbolo pH para indicar la concentración de iones hidrógeno en las disoluciones acuosas de los electrólitos. También estudió las proteínas, las fermentaciones y la síntesis AA. Mostro dificultades técnicas, incluida la gran resistencia interna de los electrodos de vidrio e impidiendo las mediciones potenciométricas a gran escala del pH. Potenciómetro o pHmetro
  3. 3. Elementos del pHmetro Botones de calibración La calibración digital se hace pulsando botones arriba y abajo hasta que la lectura coincida con el valor de la solución calibradora. Electrodo indicador de pH Bulbo de vidrio sensible al ion de hidrogeno, el electrodo de pH tiene resistencia interna alta lo que hace que los cambios de voltaje con el pH sean difíciles de medir Electrodo de referencia Es una semicelda con un potencial de electrodo conocido, no tiene ningún cambio y es independiente de la composición de la disolución del analito. Brazo portador de electrodo Su objetivo es proporcionar agarre entre la mordaza y el electrodo, otro objetivo es que sirve como aflojamiento para deslizar el electrodo sobre la mordaza cuando es preciso alargar la columna de electrodos por desgaste. Indicador de medidas potenciales Pantalla en la cual dará el valor del pH de la solución a medir y de acuerdo al resultado se sabrá si es básico, acido o neutro. Elementos y características del pHmetro Brazo portador de electrodo Electrodo indicador de pHBotones de calibración Electrodo de referencia Indicador de medidas potenciales 1948 1993 1997 2007 2006 2003El primer medidor de PH portátil fue lanzado por NEOTEK PONSEL WTW se convirtió en el primer fabricante de medidores de pH en obtener la certificación ISO 9001. Hanna Instruments se convirtió en la primera compañía en ofrecer un probador de pH con electrodo de doble función Hanna Instruments presentó el primer medidor de PH del mundo con una función de comprobación de calibración Hannah Instruments lanzó el primer medidor portátil multiparámetro de sonda pre-amplificada SCHOTT Instruments introdujo los primeros medidores de pH con capacidad para PC integrada: ProLab 3000 y ProLab 4000.
  4. 4. Características del pHmetro • Se compone de un amplificador electrónico y un par de electrodos. • Tiene un electrodo de combinación y algún tipo de pantalla que esté calibrada en unidades de pH. • Generalmente, tiene un electrodo de vidrio y un electrodo de referencia, o un electrodo de combinación. • Los electrodos son estructuras de varilla, generalmente hechas de vidrio, con una bombilla que contiene el sensor en la parte inferior. • El electrodo de vidrio para medir el pH tiene una bombilla de vidrio que es selectiva a la concentración de iones de hidrógeno. Un electrodo de referencia. Electrodo de referencia. Es una semicelda con un potencial de electrodo conocido, no tiene ningún cambio y es independiente de la composición de la disolución del analito. Debe ser resistente, fácil de montar y mantener un potencial constante al paso de pequeñas corrientes. (Skoog-West-Holler-Crouch, 2000). Electrodos indicadores metálicos Electrodos indicadores metálicos de primera especie. Estos electrodos están formados por un metal puro que se encuentra en equilibrio directo con su catión en solución. Este tipo de electrodos casi no se utilizan para determinaciones potenciométricas por que suelen ser poco selectivos y son sensibles no solo a sus propios cationes, sino también a otros cationes que son reducidos con facilidad. Soluciones de calibración. Como los electrodos de vidrio contiene la concentración de h+ relativa a sus referencias, tienen que ser calibrados periódicamente para asegurar la precisión. por eso se utilizan los conocidos buffers disoluciones reguladoras de pH que sirven para leer sustancias.
  5. 5. Encender el medidor de PH Limpiar el electrodo Preparar las soluciones calibradoras Colocar el electrodo en la solución calibradora de pH 7. Marcar el nivel de pH Enjuagar el electrodo con agua destilada Manejo del equipo “pHmetro” Calibración del equipo, del medidor de pH y uso del medidor. Antes de calibrar y usar el equipo, se enciende y se espera aproximadamente 30 minutos para que este pueda temperarse. Retira el electrodo de la solución de almacenamiento y enjuágalo con agua destilada en un vaso de precipitado vacío y sécalo con paños sin pelusa Alistar las soluciones de pH 7 (neutro), pH 9.21 (base) y pH 4 (acido). Una vez sumergido en el líquido, presionar el botón de medición para obtención de lectura del pH Una vez estabilizado la lectura, volver a presionar el botón de medición para marcar el dispositivo de acuerdo al nivel de pH de la solución. Enjuágalo bien y sécalo con un paño sin pelusa antes de sumergirlo en otra solución. Una vez que esté sumergido en el líquido, presiona el botón de medición para comenzar a calcular el nivel de pH. Una vez que la lectura se estabilice, vuelve a presionar el botón de medición para marcar el dispositivo según el nivel de pH de la solución. Coloca el electrodo en la solución calibradora pH Vuelve a marcar el nivel de pH 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 7
  6. 6. Coloca el electrodo en la muestra y empieza a tomar la medida. Encender el medidor de PH Enjuagar el electrodo Puedes usar agua destilada para hacerlo. Asimismo, sécalo con un paño sin pelusas, entre cada uso Enjuaga el electrodo con agua destilada y sécalo con un paño sin pelusas. Una vez que el dispositivo esté limpio y seco, puedes guardarlo Una vez que la lectura se estabilice, presiona nuevamente el botón de medición. Al hacerlo, verás el nivel de pH de la muestra en la pantalla del dispositivo Una vez que el electrodo esté dentro de la muestra, presiona el botón de medición y permite que el dispositivo repose de 1 a 2 minutos. Marca el nivel de pH 12 11 10 9 Como se logró observar se puede confirmar que la calibración de un pHmetro es un procedimiento sencillo y aparte de ello es un proceso que será importante para la buena medida de soluciones acidas, básicas o neutras de distintas soluciones
  7. 7. Funciones del equipo Mantenimiento y precauciones El pHmetro es un medidor de pH, siendo esta su función principal. El pH es el potencial de hidrógeno que indica los niveles de acidez o alcalinidad de una sustancia y todas poseen niveles de pH, el cual se mide en una escala del 0 al 14. Acidificación y alcalinización de suelos. Aplicaciones pH de los fertilizantes disueltos en agua. Concentración de bicarbonato y ajuste del pH. Medida del pH de una disolución acuosa. Tratamiento y purificación de agua Procesos industriales como los petroquímicos, fabricación del papel, etc. Medicina e investigaciones Leer siempre el manual de instrucciones antes de usar. No debemos olvidar que, aunque las instrucciones pueden resultar aburridas, van a responder a generalmente las preguntas que tengamos sobre el correcto uso y cuidado del medidor de pH, consiguiendo así una vida más duradera y fructífera para el nuestro. • Siempre asegurarnos de que el medidor de pH se ha calibrado correctamente. • Si el medidor de mano incluye una solución de almacenamiento en la tapa, guardar el medidor en posición vertical para la saturación más eficaz. • Nunca tocar un electrodo sensor o celda de referencia con los dedos: la grasa de la piel afecta a las lecturas y puede dañar permanentemente el sensor de pH. • Limpiar el electrodo con las soluciones de limpieza creadas a tales efectos. • Mover siempre el medidor de pH en el agua o la solución para eliminar burbujas de aire. • Guardar el medidor de pH en un lugar fresco y seco. • No guardarlo en agua destilada. • Introduce el medidor de pH en líquido de calibración de pH 7. • Espera un minuto aproximadamente a que se estabilice la lectura. • Ajusta el medidor con el destornillador o con los botones si tiene calibración automática en el punto exacto. • Si vas a calibrar en más puntos es recomendable enjuagar el electrodo en agua destilada o solución limpiadora de electrodos.
  8. 8. Bibliografía Metrología Química I “Calibración de un pHmetro y Control de Calidad” Marco Delgado, Manuel Vanegas y Gustavo Delgado Bartomeu, J. R. (2002). pH-metros y otros instrumentos de medida electroquímica. In J. R. Bertomeu, & A. García (Eds.), Abriendo las cajas negras. Colección de instrumentos científicos de la Universitat de València (pp. 323- 330). Valencia: La imprenta, Comunicación Gráfica SL. Electrodos para medir pH (junio 2004) Lyl M. Ciganda Monografía vinculada a la conferencia del Ing. Quim. Juan Bussi: “Biosensores para determinaciones analíticas”, del 20 de abril de 2004. Cómo calibrar y usar un medidor de pH Coescrito por Bess Ruff, MA https://es.wikihow.com/calibrar-y-usar-un- medidor-de-pH Alarcón, A. L., Importancia de la medición de pH en suelo, [En Línea]; [Fecha de acceso 29 de marzo del 2007]; URL disponible en: http://mujer.terra.es/muj/articulo/html/mu24700.htm Ciganda, L. M, Electrodos para medir pH, XIII Seminario de Ing. Biomédica; (2004) Junio, Universidad de la República Oriental de Uruguay, Facultad de Ciencias Médicas e Ingeniería, Montevideo, Uruguay

×