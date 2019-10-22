Dentist Leederville Tips

Successfully reported this slideshow.
D e n t i s t L e e d e r v i l l e T i p s 7 Foods & Drinks That Can Ruin Healthy White Teeth
Everyone loves to have whiter teeth. It really feels good to smile with shining pearly whites. DentistsOnVincent.com.au
But how do you  keep that   beautiful white  smile of yours? DentistsOnVincent.com.au
Since people have different hair and skin colour they also have different shades of teeth.  DentistsOnVincent.com.au
The colour of your teeth can be highly affected  with various factors concerning your lifestyle.  DentistLeedervilleTips D...
Maintaining your white teeth is not that easy as you will need to be conscious of what you eat and drink. DentistsOnVincen...
Here is the list of 7 foods and drinks you should be aware of before taking the first sip or bite: DentistsOnVincent.com.au
Black Coffee01 The tooth's outer layer is very porous, thus black coffee  can easilly stain it. Black Coffee DentistsOnVin...
Black Coffee 02 Tea has a teeth-stainer called “tannins.” Tea DentistsOnVincent.com.au
Black Coffee 03 Red wine is   good for the heart but not for your smile.  Red Wine DentistsOnVincent.com.au
Black Coffee 04 Aside from their sweetness that speed decay, chocolates are also a "no no" for white teeth. Chocolate
Black Coffee 05 The juice and skin of the fruit contain a natural semi- permanent dye.  Blueberries DentistsOnVincent.com....
Black Coffee06 Colas are not only unhealthy for your body, they can also leave stains on your teeth. Cola DentistsOnVincen...
Black Coffee07 Fruit punch can easily stain a shirt, how much more with your pearly whites? Fruit Punch DentistsOnVincent....
Having whiter teeth makes a great difference.  And here at   Dentists on Vincent, we will help you achieve exceptionallybe...
For further information about teeth whitening, contact us today! DentistsOnVincent.com.au
322 Vincent St, Leederville WA 6007
