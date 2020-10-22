Data Virtualization: From Zero to Hero (Middle East)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
M IDDLE EA ST WEBINA R Data Virtualization: From Zero to Hero 2.0 Alexey Sidorov Data Management Director, Chief Evangelis...
2 Agenda 1. Data Virtualization: An Introduction 2. Denodo Data Virtualization Platform – Key Capabilities 3. Product Demo...
3 Data Virtualization: An Introduction
4 Data Warehouse Data Lake Virtual Data Fabric Invented in 1992 Invented in 2008
Central Executive System Long-term Memory Planning Reasoning Problem Solving Visuospatial Verbal EpisodicBuffer Real-Time ...
Virtual Data Fabric BI & Reporting Advanced Analytics AI, ML, Data Science Sensors,IoT Social WebLogs Real-Time Input § Ho...
7 Data Virtualization Consumers Data Science Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Mobile Applications Predictive Analy...
8 § Virtual State of Data § Always Real-Time § Always Secured § Always Agile
Source: “Gartner Market Guide for data virtualization” Data virtualization technology can be used to create virtualized an...
10 Denodo Data Virtualization Platform - Key Capabilities
Self-service data services Centralized security & governance Data abstraction Zero replication, zero relocation Real-time ...
12 Abstracts access to disparate data sources Acts as a single virtual repository. Abstracts data complexities like locati...
13 Extracts only what is needed, on demand Diminishes the need for effort-intensive ETL processes Eliminates unnecessary d...
14 Provisions data in real-time to consumers Creates real-time logical views of data across many data sources Supports tra...
15 Facilitates access to all data, both internal and external Enables creation of universal semantic models reflecting bus...
16 Abstracts data source security models and enables single-point security and governance Extends single-point control acr...
17 Product Demonstration
18 Sources Combine, Transform & Integrate Publish Base View (Source Abstraction) Client Country Region Headers Lines Rates...
19 Key Takeaways
20 Data Virtualization is a key technology when building a modern data architecture It provides flexibility and agility an...
Q&A
Customers 900+ customers Many F500 & G2000 Head quarters : A Coruna Spain and Palo-Alto California Offices: Paris, Munich,...
Thanks! www.denodo.com info@denodo.com © Copyright Denodo Technologies. All rights reserved Unless otherwise specified, no...
Data Virtualization: From Zero to Hero (Middle East)

16 views

Published on

Watch full webinar here: https://bit.ly/3jnaAxC

At the rate which enterprise data volume is increasing, replicating data to a central repository for analysis purposes is slow and expensive which might not even be a necessary part of the data integration process in many situations. With technologies such as data virtualization, companies can now place a single secure virtual layer between all disparate data sources (including both on-premise and in the cloud) on one side and various consuming applications on the other. Data replication for data integration is now an option and not a necessity.

Join us for this webinar to become a "Data Virtualization Hero" inside your organization.

In this session you will learn:
- What data virtualization really is
- How it differs from other enterprise data integration technologies
- Why data virtualization is finding enterprise-wide deployment inside some of the largest organizations

Published in: Data & Analytics
Data Virtualization: From Zero to Hero (Middle East)

  1. 1. M IDDLE EA ST WEBINA R Data Virtualization: From Zero to Hero 2.0 Alexey Sidorov Data Management Director, Chief Evangelist MEA, Eastern Europe, Russia, Denodo
  2. 2. 2 Agenda 1. Data Virtualization: An Introduction 2. Denodo Data Virtualization Platform – Key Capabilities 3. Product Demo 4. Q&A 5. Next Steps
  3. 3. 3 Data Virtualization: An Introduction
  4. 4. 4 Data Warehouse Data Lake Virtual Data Fabric Invented in 1992 Invented in 2008
  5. 5. Central Executive System Long-term Memory Planning Reasoning Problem Solving Visuospatial Verbal EpisodicBuffer Real-Time Input Static Input Combine & Relate Consume § How does Human Brain work (simplified)
  6. 6. Virtual Data Fabric BI & Reporting Advanced Analytics AI, ML, Data Science Sensors,IoT Social WebLogs Real-Time Input § How does Data Virtualization work (simplified) Static Input Combine & Relate Consume
  7. 7. 7 Data Virtualization Consumers Data Science Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Mobile Applications Predictive Analytics Business Intelligence Relational NoSQL Unstructured Docs Cloud Sensors IoT Sources Unified Data SecurityUniversal Access SQL GraphQL REST
  8. 8. 8 § Virtual State of Data § Always Real-Time § Always Secured § Always Agile
  9. 9. Source: “Gartner Market Guide for data virtualization” Data virtualization technology can be used to create virtualized and integrated views of data in memory (rather than executing data movement and physically storing integrated views in a target data structure), and provides a layer of abstraction above the physical implementation of data.
  10. 10. 10 Denodo Data Virtualization Platform - Key Capabilities
  11. 11. Self-service data services Centralized security & governance Data abstraction Zero replication, zero relocation Real-time information
  12. 12. 12 Abstracts access to disparate data sources Acts as a single virtual repository. Abstracts data complexities like location, format, protocols § Data Abstraction
  13. 13. 13 Extracts only what is needed, on demand Diminishes the need for effort-intensive ETL processes Eliminates unnecessary data redundancy. § Zero replication
  14. 14. 14 Provisions data in real-time to consumers Creates real-time logical views of data across many data sources Supports transformations and quality functions § Real-time information
  15. 15. 15 Facilitates access to all data, both internal and external Enables creation of universal semantic models reflecting business taxonomy Connects data silos to provide best available information to drive business decisions § Self-service data services
  16. 16. 16 Abstracts data source security models and enables single-point security and governance Extends single-point control across cloud and on-premises architectures Provides multiple forms of metadata to facilitate understanding of data § Security & governance
  17. 17. 17 Product Demonstration
  18. 18. 18 Sources Combine, Transform & Integrate Publish Base View (Source Abstraction) Client Country Region Headers Lines Rates Customer Order Currency Rates HadoopWeb Service SnowflakeSQL ServerOracle SQL, SOAP, REST, ODATA, etc. Denodo’s Information Self Service Total by Region Total by Customer Total by Date Customer Orders
  19. 19. 19 Key Takeaways
  20. 20. 20 Data Virtualization is a key technology when building a modern data architecture It provides flexibility and agility and reduces the time to deliver data to the business by up to 10x Data Virtualization hides the complexity of a constantly changing data infrastructure from the users In doing so, it allows you to introduce new technologies, formats, protocols, etc. without causing user disruption § Key Takeaways
  21. 21. Q&A
  22. 22. Customers 900+ customers Many F500 & G2000 Head quarters : A Coruna Spain and Palo-Alto California Offices: Paris, Munich, London, Madrid, Dubai, Riyahd … Denodo 20 years of experience in Data Virtualisation Recognized as the leader by independent analysts (Forrester, Gartner) Many IT Industry rewards and nominations NEXT STEPS Download Denodo Express Take a cloud test- drive (1h) Get Denodo training ABOUT DENODO https://www.denodo.com/en/denodo-platform/test-drives www.denodo.com Open Covid-19 Data Portal About Denodo LET’S FIGHT COVID-19 TOGETHER!
  23. 23. Thanks! www.denodo.com info@denodo.com © Copyright Denodo Technologies. All rights reserved Unless otherwise specified, no part of this PDF file may be reproduced or utilized in any for or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying and microfilm, without prior the written authorization from Denodo Technologies. Alexey Sidorov PhD asidorov@denodo.com +971 56 625 3066 +7 915 185 5562

