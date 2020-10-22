Data Virtualization: From Zero to Hero (Middle East)

Watch full webinar here: https://bit.ly/3jnaAxC



At the rate which enterprise data volume is increasing, replicating data to a central repository for analysis purposes is slow and expensive which might not even be a necessary part of the data integration process in many situations. With technologies such as data virtualization, companies can now place a single secure virtual layer between all disparate data sources (including both on-premise and in the cloud) on one side and various consuming applications on the other. Data replication for data integration is now an option and not a necessity.



Join us for this webinar to become a "Data Virtualization Hero" inside your organization.



In this session you will learn:

- What data virtualization really is

- How it differs from other enterprise data integration technologies

- Why data virtualization is finding enterprise-wide deployment inside some of the largest organizations