Data Virtualization for Data Architects (New Zealand)

Watch full webinar here: https://bit.ly/3ogCJKC



Success or failure in the digital age will be determined by how effectively organisations manage their data. The speed, diversity and volume of data present today can overwhelm older data architectures, leaving business leaders lacking the insight and operational agility needed to respond to market opportunity or competitive challenges.



With the pace of today’s business, modernisation of a data architecture must be seamless, and ideally, built on existing capabilities. This webinar explores how data virtualization can help provide a seamless evolution to the capabilities of an existing data architecture without business disruption.



You will discover:

How to modernise your data architectures without disturbing the existing analytical workload

- How to extend your data architecture to more quickly exploit existing, and new sources of data

- How to enable your data architecture to present more low latency data