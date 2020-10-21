Watch full webinar here: https://bit.ly/3ogsO7F



Presented at 3rd Chief Digital Officer Asia Summit



The idea behind Data democratization is to enable every type of user in a company to have access to data and to ensure that there is no dependency on any single party that might create a bottleneck to data access. But this is easier said than done especially given the complex data management landscape that most organizations have today. Data virtualization is a modern data integration technique that not only delivers data in real time without replication but also simplifies data discovery, data exploration and navigating between related data sets.



In this on-demand session, you will understand how data virtualization enables enterprises to:

- Reduce up to 80% the time required to deliver data to the business adapted to the needs of each user

- Apply consistent security and governance policies across the self-service data delivery process

- Seamlessly implement the concept of 'Data Marketplace'