Contoh Koordinasi Distance Relay.pdf

Feb. 07, 2023
Contoh Koordinasi Distance Relay.pdf

Feb. 07, 2023
Engineering

Engineering
Contoh Koordinasi Distance Relay.pdf

  1. 1. PETA SETELAN RELAI JARAK EKSISTING ORIGIN 1  Nama SUTT : SUTET 500 KV MTWAR - CBATU - CRATA - SGLNG 1. DATA IMPEDANSI (XL) SALURAN ( dalam nilai primer ) ZLe 13.630 13.183 7.124 ( )  2. DATA SETELAN REAKTANSI RELAI ( dalam nilai primer ) ZZe 11.730 11.000 5.600 21.850 17.600 10.500 33.350 22.000 24.000          Zsete ZZe  3. DATA SETELAN WAKTU RELAI Te 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.5 0.52 0.8 0.8 0.8          Tsete Te  4. GRAFIK IMPEDANSI - WAKTU 4.1 SKALA GAMBAR 100 : 1 Dinyatakan dalam skala 100 : 1 (untuk menghindari angka pecahan)
  2. 2. Impedansi saluran : ZLAe 100 ZLe   Setelan impedansi relai : Ze 100 ZZe   Ze 1.173 10 3  1.1 10 3  560 2.185 10 3  1.76 10 3  1.05 10 3  3.335 10 3  2.2 10 3  2.4 10 3               4.2 Sumbu - X maksimum zx1 Ze 1 3   zx2 Ze 2 3  ZLAe 1 1    zx3 Ze 3 3  ZLAe 1 1  ZLAe 1 2       Zmax zx1 zx1 zx2  ( )  zx1 zx3  ( )  zx2 zx2 zx3  ( )  zx2 zx1  ( )   zx3 zx3 zx1  ( )  zx3 zx2  ( )    Zmax 5.081 10 3   za ZLAe 1 1   zb ZLAe 1 2   zc ZLAe 1 3   zab za zb   x 1 Zmax   zabc za zb  zc   4.3 Gambar koordinasi impedansi - waktu TAe x Te 1 1  x 0  ( ) x Ze 1 1           Te 1 2  x Ze 1 1     x Ze 1 2            Te 1 3  x Ze 1 2     x Ze 1 3             TBe x Te 2 1  x za  ( ) x za Ze 2 1                Te 2 2  x za Ze 2 1          x za Ze 2 2                 Te 2 3  x za Ze 2 2          x za Ze 2 3                  TCe x Te 3 1  x zab  ( ) x zab Ze 3 1                Te 3 2  x zab Ze 3 1          x zab Ze 3 2                 Te 3 3  x zab Ze 3 2          x zab Ze 3 3                 
  3. 3. PETA SETELAN RELAI JARAK RESETTING ORIGIN 1  Nama SUTT : SUTET 500 KV MTWAR - CBATU - CRATA - SGLNG 1. DATA IMPEDANSI (XL) SALURAN ( dalam nilai primer ) ZLr 13.630 13.183 7.124 ( )  2. DATA SETELAN REAKTANSI RELAI ( dalam nilai primer ) ZZr 10.920 10.500 5.720 18.900 15.750 12.650 32.550 34.650 74.250          Zsetr ZZr  3. DATA SETELAN WAKTU RELAI Tr 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.4 1.6 1.6 1.6          Tsetr Tr  4. GRAFIK IMPEDANSI - WAKTU 4.1 SKALA GAMBAR 100 : 1 Dinyatakan dalam skala 100 : 1 (untuk menghindari angka pecahan)
  4. 4. Impedansi saluran : ZLAr 100 ZLr   Setelan impedansi relai : Zr 100 ZZr   Zr 1.092 10 3  1.05 10 3  572 1.89 10 3  1.575 10 3  1.265 10 3  3.255 10 3  3.465 10 3  7.425 10 3               4.2 Sumbu - X maksimum zx1 Zr 1 3   zx2 Zr 2 3  ZLAr 1 1    zx3 Zr 3 3  ZLAr 1 1  ZLAr 1 2       Zmax zx1 zx1 zx2  ( )  zx1 zx3  ( )  zx2 zx2 zx3  ( )  zx2 zx1  ( )   zx3 zx3 zx1  ( )  zx3 zx2  ( )    Zmax 1.011 10 4   za ZLAr 1 1   zb ZLAr 1 2   zc ZLAr 1 3   zab za zb   x 1 Zmax   zabc za zb  zc   4.3 Gambar koordinasi impedansi - waktu TAr x Tr 1 1  x 0  ( ) x Zr 1 1           Tr 1 2  x Zr 1 1     x Zr 1 2            Tr 1 3  x Zr 1 2     x Zr 1 3             TBr x Tr 2 1  x za  ( ) x za Zr 2 1                Tr 2 2  x za Zr 2 1          x za Zr 2 2                 Tr 2 3  x za Zr 2 2          x za Zr 2 3                  TCr x Tr 3 1  x zab  ( ) x zab Zr 3 1                Tr 3 2  x zab Zr 3 1          x zab Zr 3 2                 Tr 3 3  x zab Zr 3 2          x zab Zr 3 3                 
  5. 5. Grafik : Kordinasi Impedansi, waktu - kondisi eksisting Nama SUTT : SUTET 500 KV MTWAR - CBATU - CRATA - SGLNG 0 5 10 3  1 10 4  0 1 2 MTWAR CBATU CRATA SGLNG Grafik : Kordinasi Impedansi, waktu - kondisi resetting Nama SUTT : SUTET 500 KV MTWAR - CBATU - CRATA - SGLNG
  6. 6. 0 5 10 3  1 10 4  0 1 2 MTWAR CBATU CRATA SGLNG

