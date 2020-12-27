Successfully reported this slideshow.
MODELO DE MODIFICACION DE CONDUCTA
El conductismo es una corriente de la psicología que provocó una revolución dentro de la misma, ya que fija el objeto de s...
El Trabajo Social, al igual que ocurrió con los descubrimientos y avances psicodinámicos, se vio atraído por esta nueva co...
«constituye un enfoque más práctico y adecuado para muchos problemas, pacientes y trabajadores sociales» (Jehu, 1979: 29).
Existen dos estrategias de tratamiento, que pueden ser utilizadas de forma aislada o conjunta • Una de ellas consiste en m...
MODELO CONDUCTISTA • El conductismo se desarrolló a comienzos del siglo xx, si bien fue a mediados del mismo cuando logró ...
Las principales corrientes teóricas que influyeron en el Trabajo Social conductista fueron: • La teoría del aprendizaje in...
• Este modelo se centra principalmente en la conducta, poniendo especial énfasis en los aspectos de ésta que son aprendido...
• El Trabajo Social conductista fija los objetivos de su intervención básicamente en obtener, suprimir, disminuir o reforz...
PRINCIPAL TAREA • La principal tarea en este modelo es desarrollar estrategias apropiadas para los objetivos propuestos, q...
Consta de las siguientes fases: • Fase de valoración: en donde se realiza una observación y valoración de las conductas o ...
• Proceso de implementación: una vez establecidas las metas terapéuticas y se ha establecido un acuerdo y una implicación ...
• Evaluación del tratamiento: una vez formulado el plan, se evalúa su resultado, tanto durante el proceso terapéutico como...
La relación entre el trabajador social conductista y la persona a la que apoya es en parte diferente y en parte similar a ...
Algunas de las principales técnicas que utiliza el modelo son: • El refuerzo positivo, la concatenación, la implosión, la ...
• Uno de los puntos fuertes de este modelo es que focaliza su intervención en los problemas más que considerar al paciente...
• Ello ofrece un cambio de visión con respecto al modelo psicodinámico, ya que evita depositar toda la responsabilidad de ...
