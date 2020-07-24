Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
“Satellite-as-a-Service” A New Approach To Space Exploration https://www.exodusorbitals.com contact@exodusorbitals.com
The Problem: Space Is Hard •First, it is domain complexity •Second, it is time and costs •Third, it is regulations to comp...
Developers Satellite(s) Ground stationTest/validation server Users Our Solution: Satellite-as-a-Service! • We take care of...
The value of any space mission comes from data it can yield. • But satellite instruments produce a lot of data! • Not all ...
Basic Celestial Mechanics Useful Concepts to Understand • Ground Track: the path of satellite in space projected on Earth ...
Common Satellite Instruments Software-Defined Radio • Receive & transmit in multiple frequencies • Supports multiple modul...
Space Apps: Basics I The core of any space application is called a mission flight plan At the very basic level it is a lis...
Space Apps: Basics II Alternative method – “implicit” mission plan Instead of directly controlling your satellite, you giv...
Space Apps: Examples I Imager App 1. Given lat/lon coordinate pair as input 2. Make a photo of of that area 3. Download it...
Space Apps: Examples II More advanced application example, using multiple instruments (imager + SDR + AI/ML algorithms) - ...
Space Apps: Test and Validation Before any code is to be deployed on the satellite – needs to be thoroughly vetted, so a p...
Progress So Far 2019: Joined ESA OPS-SAT mission R&D of Space Apps concepts ongoing 2020: microNOVA development kit Get it...
Team Summary & Closing Dennis Silin Technical Cofounder • MSc in Astronautics and Space Engineering • BSc in Computer Scie...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

"Satellite-as-a-Service": A New Approach To Space Exploration

46 views

Published on

Space is hard, but it doesn't need to be so. Using "satellite-as-a-service" approach, space exploration can become much more accessible.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

"Satellite-as-a-Service": A New Approach To Space Exploration

  1. 1. “Satellite-as-a-Service” A New Approach To Space Exploration https://www.exodusorbitals.com contact@exodusorbitals.com
  2. 2. The Problem: Space Is Hard •First, it is domain complexity •Second, it is time and costs •Third, it is regulations to comply
  3. 3. Developers Satellite(s) Ground stationTest/validation server Users Our Solution: Satellite-as-a-Service! • We take care of the infrastructure (ground and space segments) • You get access to the platform in space via rental model • Your code defines satellite mission (“space app”)
  4. 4. The value of any space mission comes from data it can yield. • But satellite instruments produce a lot of data! • Not all data can be downlinked • Not all data is actually valuable Two-fold approach to this problem is suggested: • Post-process the raw instrument data • Be selective what data to download • Plenty of on-board compute capability for that! A “space app” is simply the software that processes data in space Space Apps: Why? Most common nanosatellite mission is Earth Observation and Surveillance • Imagery of various kind (optical, IR, multispectral, SAR) • Aircraft and Maritime Traffic Observation (AIS and ADS-B) Second most common is Radio and Optical Communications • Telecommunications • IoT/M2M
  5. 5. Basic Celestial Mechanics Useful Concepts to Understand • Ground Track: the path of satellite in space projected on Earth surface • Revisit Time: the interval between subsequent satellite passes over the same location Above type of missions use Sun-Synchronous Orbits (a class of LEO orbits) that rotate around Earth over poles and will eventually cover the entire globe.
  6. 6. Common Satellite Instruments Software-Defined Radio • Receive & transmit in multiple frequencies • Supports multiple modulation modes and decoding schemes • Common terrestrial sources: AIS and ADS-B • Again, data post-processing is useful Imaging Camera • Make photos in one or multiple bands • Visible light, IR, multi-, hyperspectral • More bands - > more data to generate • More data -> more value potentially… • …but also more on-board processing!
  7. 7. Space Apps: Basics I The core of any space application is called a mission flight plan At the very basic level it is a list of instructions to control satellite instruments and subsystems, set at specific time. Example: Pros • straightforward to understand • straightforward to implement Cons • requires care in execution • mistake can cause mission failure This is an “explicit” way to command your satellite. • But if a mission plan is implemented incorrectly, it can kill the satellite for good! • You must be aware of thermals, power state and attitude control authority. • Such a plan needs to be thoroughly debugged on the ground first • Requires experienced satellite operator to execute it. Is there a better way?
  8. 8. Space Apps: Basics II Alternative method – “implicit” mission plan Instead of directly controlling your satellite, you give it a list of tasks to accomplish and required pre-conditions for them. Examples below: Satellite onboard software is smart enough to built a mission flight plan from input above, but it will only execute the tasks if they do not threaten satellite survival. Pros Safer to execute that explicit option Can achieve the same results Less experienced operators can use it Cons More complex to understand/implement. Improper mission plans will yield no data Think of this method as a Domain-Specific Language for space apps
  9. 9. Space Apps: Examples I Imager App 1. Given lat/lon coordinate pair as input 2. Make a photo of of that area 3. Download it during ground station pass Not so trivial as it may seem! - GPS may get no lock or show erroneous data - Camera frame maybe over or under-exposed - Target illumination conditions may vary SDR App - Detect AIS or ADS-B signals - Process raw signal data - Send list of vessels identified Caveats - A single satellite can only see limited area - Signal-to-noise ratio matters - Doppler shift compensation matters
  10. 10. Space Apps: Examples II More advanced application example, using multiple instruments (imager + SDR + AI/ML algorithms) - Make a photo of a shipping accident - Capture AIS data of this region - Match the imagery and AIS data together - Identify any ships that don’t send AIS data - Transmit the summary to the ground
  11. 11. Space Apps: Test and Validation Before any code is to be deployed on the satellite – needs to be thoroughly vetted, so a proper test and validation pipeline will be part of the platform: Once user software passes all tests – can be uplinked to the satellite (=uploaded) Uplinked packages has to be signed to account for incomplete or corrupt transmissions
  12. 12. Progress So Far 2019: Joined ESA OPS-SAT mission R&D of Space Apps concepts ongoing 2020: microNOVA development kit Get it now on our Kickstarter! 2021: NOVA mission Planning to launch, if funding secured
  13. 13. Team Summary & Closing Dennis Silin Technical Cofounder • MSc in Astronautics and Space Engineering • BSc in Computer Science • 10+ years as Software Eng./DevOps • Aerospace industry experience Edmond Silin Business Cofounder • BComm, Finance • CFA, CMA, FRM • 10+ years in Finance • Business operations experience Support Our Cause! We have started our crowdfunding campaign to get NOVA mission going: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/exodusorbitals/nova-a-crowd-flyable-space-mission/

×