Google Map - Screenshot
    2. 2.   Constructed in the 7th Century B.C.  Zhou Dynasty first constructed “Walls”  Qin Dynasty: United China and improved the “Walls” – now known as “The Great Wall” Building of the Wall
    3. 3.   The Great Wall was used for Defense  But the Wall was easily breached. Was not effective.  It was not maintained after QIN Dynasty  It became deteriorated as a result During QIN Dynasty
    5. 5.   Ming came into power 2,000 year later  Ming Dynasty revived the Great Wall  It took Ming Dynasty 200 years to revive the Great Wall  The Wall they revived is the one we see today The time when The Great Wall was revived
    7. 7.   China before: Used for Defensive Purposes – Was not effective  Today: Used for Hiking, Bicycling and of course Tourism Uses for The Great Wall:
    8. 8.  BECAUSE:  Over 1 million people were enslaved working on the Wall  Hundreds of Thousands died from starvation and exhaustion – Bodies are disposed in the Rubble Considered as the “Longest Cemetery in the World”
    9. 9. 1. How long is the Great Wall of China? ANSWER: The Great Wall of China is over 6,000 kilometers. This is the wall often referred to when we talk about the Great Wall. But according to the State Administration of Cultural Heritage and National Bureau of Surveying and Mapping Agency in 2009, the latest data of the length of the Great Wall is 8851.8 km, which is 2000km longer than the past data. On June 5th, 2012, after four years of investigation, with concerted efforts of over 4,000 technicians, it came to a conclusion that the accurate length of the Great Wall is 21,196.18 kilometers, including all the walls built in different dynasties around China. QUIZ
    11. 11. ANSWER: The Great Wall was originally built in the Spring and Autumn but it was mainly built from earth, stones, and wood. Based on the technology available at different dynasties, the Great Wall was usually built with compacted earth and stone which was found in the local area. Natural terrain such as mountain ridges was often taken advantage of to form part of the wall. During the Ming Dynasty, bricks were heavily used in many areas of the wall. The size and weight of the bricks made them easier to work with than earth and stone, so construction quickened. Additionally, bricks could bear more weight and endure better than rammed earth. Stone can hold under its own weight better than brick, but is more difficult to use. Consequently, stones cut in rectangular shapes were used for the foundation, inner and outer brims, and gateways of the wall. 2. What is the Great Wall of China made of?
    12. 12.  3. How wide and how tall the Great Wall of China is? ANSWER: The Great Wall is wide enough at the top for five horses or ten men to walk side by side. The Great Wall ranges in height from just a few feet to over 30 feet tall. Since some of the Wall is built on mountain peaks and high ridges, it looks even taller.
    13. 13.  4. Where is The Great Wall located? ANSWER: Huairou, China, 101405 The Great Wall stretches across North China from east to west for over 6,000 kilometers. It extends from the shanhai pass at the seaside in the Hebei province in the east to the Jiayu pass in Gansu province in the west. The sites of the Great Wall stretch across 15 provinces of China.
    15. 15.  The Great Wall of China is undeniably one of the greatest historical builds from ancient China. It is now one of the best tourist spots in China
