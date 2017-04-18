Emperors of China
DYNASTIES 150BC-1911CE
Emperor Wu Wu Zetian (624 – December 16, 705),[10][11] also known as Wu Zhao, Wu Hou, and during the laterTang dynasty as ...
Shang Dynasty The Shang dynasty (Chinese: 商朝; pinyin: Shāng cháo) or Yin dynasty (殷代; Yīn dài), according to traditional h...
Zhou Dynasty The Zhou dynasty (Chinese: 周朝; pinyin: Zhōu cháo [ʈʂóu ʈʂʰǎu]) was a Chinese dynasty that followed the Shan...
Warring States period The Warring States period (Chinese: 戰國時代; pinyin: Zhànguó shídài) was an era in ancient Chinese hist...
Qin dynasty The Qin dynasty (Chinese: 秦朝; pinyin: Qín Cháo; Wade– Giles: Ch'in2 Ch'ao2) was the firstdynasty of Imperial C...
Han Dynasty The Han dynasty (Chinese: 漢朝; pinyin: Hàn cháo) was the second imperial dynasty of China (206 BC–220 AD), prec...
Three Kingdoms The Three Kingdoms (AD 220–280) was the tripartite division of China between the states of Wei (魏), Shu(蜀),...
Sui Dynasty • The Sui Dynasty (Chinese: 隋朝; pinyin: Suí cháo) was a short-lived imperial dynasty of China of pivotal signi...
Tang Dynasty • The Tang dynasty (Chinese: 唐朝[a]) was an imperial dynasty of China preceded by the Sui dynasty and followed...
Song Dynasty • The Song dynasty (Chinese: 宋朝; pinyin: Sòng cháo; 960–1279) was an era of Chinese history that began in 960...
Yuan Dynasty • The Yuan dynasty (Chinese: 元朝; pinyin: Yuán Cháo), officially the Great Yuan[4] (Chinese: 大元;pinyin: Dà Yuá...
Red Turban Rebellion The Red Turban Rebellion (Chinese: 紅巾起 義; pinyin: Hóngjīn Qǐyì) was an uprising influenced by the Whi...
Ming Dynasty The Ming dynasty was the ruling dynasty of China – then known as the Empire of the Great Ming– for 276 years ...
Qing Dynasty • The Qing dynasty, officially the Great Qing (English /tʃɪŋ/), also called the Qing Empire by itself or the ...
Mandate of Heaven • The Mandate of Heaven (天命) was a principle used to justify the power of the emperor of China. Accordin...
• The Mandate of Heaven does not require a legitimate ruler to be of noble birth, and dynasties such as the Han and Ming d...
QUIZ Question 1 It is the dynasty that was considered both a successor to the Mongol Empire and an imperial Chinese dynast...
ANSWER: Yuan Dynasty The Yuan dynasty is considered both a successor to the Mongol Empire and an imperial Chinese dynasty.
Question 2 This dynasty was considered a Golden Age in Chinese history:
ANSWER: Han dynasty Han period is considered a golden age in Chinese history.
Question 3 It is the principle used to justify the power of the emperor of China:
ANSWER: Mandate of Heaven The Mandate of Heaven (天命) was a principle used to justify the power of the emperor of China
