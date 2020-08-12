Optimize Your Resume for Applicant Tracking Systems

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Building a Resume that Finds Favor with the Applicant Tracking Systems Denis Curtin 2020 © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin –...
2 Online Resume Submissions When submitting your resume online It will most likely be screened by an APPLICANT TRACKING SY...
3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) The core component of a recruiting software suite ATS simplifies the recruitment lifecyc...
4 Applicant Tracking Systems
5 Applicant Tracking Systems © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
6 Why ATS Resume Optimization? Many qualified applicants are being rejected by ATS, not because of a lack of qualification...
7 Why ATS Resume Optimization? Some sources quote that as many as 75% of applicants are eliminated by the ATS, as soon as ...
8 Avoiding the Black Hole ! Source: commons.wikimedia.org © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All...
9 ATS Do’s and Don’ts
10 PART 1 Formatting Your Resume © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
11 Resume Headers ATS Cannot Read Information in a Header Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com...
12 Resume Footers ATS Cannot Read Information in a Footer Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com...
13 Resume Type Fonts ATS Has Difficulty Reading Serif Fonts  Times New Roman Use Sans Serif Fonts  Arial Don’t Do © Copy...
14 Resume Font Size ATS Has Difficulty Reading a Font Size That is Smaller Than 11 pt. Type Currently Testing 10.5 Font Si...
15 Resume Margins Use a one inch margin on the right and left sides of your resume Use a one inch margin at the top and bo...
16 Submitting PDF Resumes Unless the Job Posting Specifically States: Submit a .pdf Resume – Don’t Most ATS Cannot Read .p...
17 Resume Templates Most ATS Cannot Read Resume Templates Straight Type all Entries in Your Resume © Copyright 2020 – Deni...
18 Preferred Resume Format Use Microsoft Word .doc Format Many ATS Cannot Read .docx Resumes Denis Curtin Resume.doc Denis...
19 Assist ATS Parsing DENIS J. CURTIN Palatine, Illinois 60074 847.359.0435 Denmarc@comcast.net www.linkedin.com/in/denisc...
20 Horizontal Rules (Lines) DENIS J. CURTIN Palatine, IL 60074 847-359-0435 Denmarc@comcast.net www.linkedin.com/in/denisc...
21 Use Left Justification WORK EXPERIENCE LinkedIn® Trainer | LinkedIn® Coach | LinkedIn® Speaker 2011 – Present Training,...
22 Use Black Ink on White Paper Don’t Do Source: www.resumeshoppe.com
23 Don’t Use Graphics, Logos, or Images Don’t Don’t Don’t
24 ATS Cannot Read Tables Well Don’t Or Multiple Columns © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All ...
25 ATS Cannot Read Underlines Don’t
26 ATS Cannot Read Italics Don’t EDUCATION M.S. Organic Chemistry, Purdue University, W. Lafayette, Indiana B.S. Chemistry...
27 ATS Ignores Skills Section List Skills Within Each Job Don’t © Jobsearch.about.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – ww...
28 Work Experience Call Your Work Experience Just That: WORK EXPERIENCE ATS May Not Recognize Phrases Like: CAREER ACHIEVE...
29 Education Call Your Education Just That: EDUCATION ATS May Not Recognize Phrases Like: PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS PROFESSI...
30 Never Start With Dates 2000 – 2008 INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC., Hanover Park, IL Insight is the Fortune 500 value-added g...
31 Your Resume in the ATS Source: www.cio.com
32 PART 2 Choosing Keywords © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
33 Choosing Keywords Use the Information Found in the JOB DESCRIPTION  Keywords  Required Skills  Key Phrases © Copyrig...
34 Use Robots to beat the ATS Robot © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Sourc...
35 https://theprofessional.me/ From MicroTrain Technologies No Need to Sign In © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSe...
36 https://theprofessional.me/ From MicroTrain Technologies © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – A...
37 https://theprofessional.me/ From MicroTrain Technologies © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – A...
38 https://theprofessional.me/ From MicroTrain Technologies © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – A...
39 From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
40 SkillSyncer.com From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
41 SkillSyncer.com From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
42 SkillSyncer.com From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
43 SkillSyncer Match Score From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Re...
44 SkillSyncer Match Score From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Re...
45 SkillSyncer Match Report From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights R...
46 SkillSyncer Resume Report From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights ...
47 SkillSyncer Resume Report From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights ...
48 SkillSyncer Skills Match From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights R...
49 SkillSyncer Skills Match From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights R...
50 SkillSyncer Skills Match From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights R...
51 SkillSyncer From SkillSyncer.com We offer 1 year FREE for all Military (.mil) and Students (.edu) © Copyright 2020 – De...
52 www.JobScan.co From www.JobScan.co © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
53 www.JobScan.co James Hu From www.JobScan.co © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Res...
54 Jobscan.co Match Rate From www.JobScan.co © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reser...
55 Jobscan.co Skills Match From www.JobScan.co
56 Jobscan.co Skills Match From www.JobScan.co
57 Jobscan.co Skills Match From www.JobScan.co
58 Jobscan.co Skills Match Blue Line - Resume Black Line - Job Description From www.JobScan.co
59 Jobscan.co Match Rate Resume Job Description From www.JobScan.co © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago...
60 Jobscan.co Match Rate © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan...
61 Jobscan.co Match Rate © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan...
62 Jobscan.co Match Rate © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan...
63 Jobscan.co Match Rate © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan...
64 Jobscan.co © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan.co
65 Jobscan.co © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan.co MEASURA...
66 Jobscan.co Account © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan.co
67 Jobscan.co Costs Each Month © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights ReservedFrom www.Jo...
68 Where to Submit Your Resume Glassdoor LinkedIn Company Website © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.c...
69 Goals For Resume Submission Follow All The ATS Format Rules (Part 1) Resume Should Match the Job Description: (Part 2) ...
70
71 Denis Curtin WEBMASTER www.JobSearchChicago.com Denmarc@comcast.net © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChic...
  1. 1. Building a Resume that Finds Favor with the Applicant Tracking Systems Denis Curtin 2020 © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. 2 Online Resume Submissions When submitting your resume online It will most likely be screened by an APPLICANT TRACKING SYSTEM © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  3. 3. 3 Applicant Tracking System (ATS) The core component of a recruiting software suite ATS simplifies the recruitment lifecycle by automating the hiring process ATS includes receiving and reviewing resumes © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  4. 4. 4 Applicant Tracking Systems
  5. 5. 5 Applicant Tracking Systems © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  6. 6. 6 Why ATS Resume Optimization? Many qualified applicants are being rejected by ATS, not because of a lack of qualifications but because of unknowingly formatting their content so the ATS cannot recognize it. Source: Jobscan.co Blog © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  7. 7. 7 Why ATS Resume Optimization? Some sources quote that as many as 75% of applicants are eliminated by the ATS, as soon as they submit their resume, Despite Being Qualified for the Job! Source: Marc Miller, CareerPivot.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  8. 8. 8 Avoiding the Black Hole ! Source: commons.wikimedia.org © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  9. 9. 9 ATS Do’s and Don’ts
  10. 10. 10 PART 1 Formatting Your Resume © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  11. 11. 11 Resume Headers ATS Cannot Read Information in a Header Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  12. 12. 12 Resume Footers ATS Cannot Read Information in a Footer Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  13. 13. 13 Resume Type Fonts ATS Has Difficulty Reading Serif Fonts  Times New Roman Use Sans Serif Fonts  Arial Don’t Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  14. 14. 14 Resume Font Size ATS Has Difficulty Reading a Font Size That is Smaller Than 11 pt. Type Currently Testing 10.5 Font Size Do Not Use 10 pt. Type or Smaller Best Choice: Arial 11 pt. or 12 pt. Type © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  15. 15. 15 Resume Margins Use a one inch margin on the right and left sides of your resume Use a one inch margin at the top and bottom of your resume © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved TOP BOTTOM (Recommended)
  16. 16. 16 Submitting PDF Resumes Unless the Job Posting Specifically States: Submit a .pdf Resume – Don’t Most ATS Cannot Read .pdf Resumes Denis Curtin Resume.pdfDon’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  17. 17. 17 Resume Templates Most ATS Cannot Read Resume Templates Straight Type all Entries in Your Resume © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved © primermagazine.com Don’t
  18. 18. 18 Preferred Resume Format Use Microsoft Word .doc Format Many ATS Cannot Read .docx Resumes Denis Curtin Resume.doc Denis Curtin Resume.docx Do Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  19. 19. 19 Assist ATS Parsing DENIS J. CURTIN Palatine, Illinois 60074 847.359.0435 Denmarc@comcast.net www.linkedin.com/in/deniscurtin DENIS J. CURTIN Palatine, IL 60074 847-359-0435 Denmarc@comcast.net www.linkedin.com/in/deniscurtin/ Don’t Do • Use Single Column Format • Do Not Label the Entries Don’t Use Periods Include Zip Code © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  20. 20. 20 Horizontal Rules (Lines) DENIS J. CURTIN Palatine, IL 60074 847-359-0435 Denmarc@comcast.net www.linkedin.com/in/deniscurtin Don’t Horizontal Rules Confuse the ATS As Do Borders Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Omit Street Address
  21. 21. 21 Use Left Justification WORK EXPERIENCE LinkedIn® Trainer | LinkedIn® Coach | LinkedIn® Speaker 2011 – Present Training, coaching and speaking on how to effectively use your LinkedIn profile in your job search. One-on-one advice for Executive Level candidates seeking LinkedIn profile optimization to enhance their job search. LinkedIn Presenter at numerous Job Support Groups and libraries in the Chicago Area. Webmaster for Chicago career transition website: www.JobSearchChicago.com. LinkedIn® Trainer | LinkedIn® Coach | LinkedIn® Speaker 2011 – Present Training, coaching and speaking on how to effectively use your LinkedIn profile in your job search. One-on-one advice for Executive Level candidates seeking LinkedIn profile optimization to enhance their job search. LinkedIn Presenter at numerous Job Support Groups and libraries in the Chicago Area. Webmaster for Chicago career transition website: www.JobSearchChicago.com. Don’t Do Don’t Have an Even Right Margin © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  22. 22. 22 Use Black Ink on White Paper Don’t Do Source: www.resumeshoppe.com
  23. 23. 23 Don’t Use Graphics, Logos, or Images Don’t Don’t Don’t
  24. 24. 24 ATS Cannot Read Tables Well Don’t Or Multiple Columns © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  25. 25. 25 ATS Cannot Read Underlines Don’t
  26. 26. 26 ATS Cannot Read Italics Don’t EDUCATION M.S. Organic Chemistry, Purdue University, W. Lafayette, Indiana B.S. Chemistry, cum laude, Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  27. 27. 27 ATS Ignores Skills Section List Skills Within Each Job Don’t © Jobsearch.about.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  28. 28. 28 Work Experience Call Your Work Experience Just That: WORK EXPERIENCE ATS May Not Recognize Phrases Like: CAREER ACHIEVEMENTS SKILLS & EXPERTISE Do Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  29. 29. 29 Education Call Your Education Just That: EDUCATION ATS May Not Recognize Phrases Like: PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS PROFESSIONAL TRAINING EDUCATION AND CERTIFICATIONS Do Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  30. 30. 30 Never Start With Dates 2000 – 2008 INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC., Hanover Park, IL Insight is the Fortune 500 value-added global reseller of computer products and services that purchased Comark. (2003 – 2008) Director – Integration Services INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC., Hanover Park, IL 2000 – 2008 Insight is the Fortune 500 value-added global reseller of computer products and services that purchased Comark. Director – Integration Services (2003 – 2008) Don’t Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  31. 31. 31 Your Resume in the ATS Source: www.cio.com
  32. 32. 32 PART 2 Choosing Keywords © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  33. 33. 33 Choosing Keywords Use the Information Found in the JOB DESCRIPTION  Keywords  Required Skills  Key Phrases © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  34. 34. 34 Use Robots to beat the ATS Robot © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Source: www.clker.com
  35. 35. 35 https://theprofessional.me/ From MicroTrain Technologies No Need to Sign In © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  36. 36. 36 https://theprofessional.me/ From MicroTrain Technologies © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  37. 37. 37 https://theprofessional.me/ From MicroTrain Technologies © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  38. 38. 38 https://theprofessional.me/ From MicroTrain Technologies © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  39. 39. 39 From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  40. 40. 40 SkillSyncer.com From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  41. 41. 41 SkillSyncer.com From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  42. 42. 42 SkillSyncer.com From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  43. 43. 43 SkillSyncer Match Score From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  44. 44. 44 SkillSyncer Match Score From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  45. 45. 45 SkillSyncer Match Report From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  46. 46. 46 SkillSyncer Resume Report From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  47. 47. 47 SkillSyncer Resume Report From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  48. 48. 48 SkillSyncer Skills Match From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  49. 49. 49 SkillSyncer Skills Match From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  50. 50. 50 SkillSyncer Skills Match From SkillSyncer.com © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  51. 51. 51 SkillSyncer From SkillSyncer.com We offer 1 year FREE for all Military (.mil) and Students (.edu) © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  52. 52. 52 www.JobScan.co From www.JobScan.co © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  53. 53. 53 www.JobScan.co James Hu From www.JobScan.co © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  54. 54. 54 Jobscan.co Match Rate From www.JobScan.co © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  55. 55. 55 Jobscan.co Skills Match From www.JobScan.co
  56. 56. 56 Jobscan.co Skills Match From www.JobScan.co
  57. 57. 57 Jobscan.co Skills Match From www.JobScan.co
  58. 58. 58 Jobscan.co Skills Match Blue Line - Resume Black Line - Job Description From www.JobScan.co
  59. 59. 59 Jobscan.co Match Rate Resume Job Description From www.JobScan.co © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  60. 60. 60 Jobscan.co Match Rate © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan.co
  61. 61. 61 Jobscan.co Match Rate © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan.co
  62. 62. 62 Jobscan.co Match Rate © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan.co
  63. 63. 63 Jobscan.co Match Rate © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan.co Blog
  64. 64. 64 Jobscan.co © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan.co
  65. 65. 65 Jobscan.co © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan.co MEASURABLE RESULTS Are a crucial part of effective resumes. Anyone can list job duties; recruiters and hiring managers want to see someone’s real contributions. Turn your vague bullet points into compelling accomplishments. Quantifiable results are specific statements such as “increased sales by 40 percent in 18 months” or “decreased delivery time by 30 hours per week, resulting in a savings of $145,000 per month.” Most candidates can list what they did, but few list measurable accomplishments.
  66. 66. 66 Jobscan.co Account © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved From www.JobScan.co
  67. 67. 67 Jobscan.co Costs Each Month © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights ReservedFrom www.JobScan.co
  68. 68. 68 Where to Submit Your Resume Glassdoor LinkedIn Company Website © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Best
  69. 69. 69 Goals For Resume Submission Follow All The ATS Format Rules (Part 1) Resume Should Match the Job Description: (Part 2)  Skills  Keywords  Key Phrases Error-Free Resume © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  70. 70. 70
  71. 71. 71 Denis Curtin WEBMASTER www.JobSearchChicago.com Denmarc@comcast.net © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved

