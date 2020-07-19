LinkedIn TUG Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ENERGIZE YOUR JOB SEARCH USING YOUR NEW LinkedIn PROFILE Denis Curtin 2020 © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSear...
2 Number of LinkedIn Members from 1st Quarter 2009 – 3rd Quarter 2016 690 Million Members in 2020
3 THE #1 PROFESSIONAL SOCIAL NETWORKING SITE LinkedIn is a registered trademark of the LinkedIn Corporation Credit: https:...
4 LinkedIn Do’s and Don’ts © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
5 Picture and Headline Section Don’t Don’t Always Have a Picture © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.co...
6 Be Aware of the Background © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved White
7 Be Aware of the Background Black © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
8 Wear Your Interview Outfit Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
9 Wear Your Interview Outfit Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
10 Do Not Use the Default Job Title © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
11 Use a Robust Headline © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Expanded Headlin...
12 Don’t Do Choose a Background Image Default © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Rese...
13 Create a Custom URL Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
14 Create a Custom URL Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
15 Create a Custom URL Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved www.linkedin...
16 Create a Custom URL Do www.linkedin.com/in/deniscurtin Don't www.linkedin.com/in/mark-cuban-6a0755b © Copyright 2020 – ...
17 Career Interests Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved If You Are Working...
18 Career Interests Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Click Add profile ...
19 Career Interests Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Click the Plus Sign
20 Career Interests Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Click Plus Sign If...
21 Career Interests Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Click on See all d...
22 Career Interests © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
23 Career Interests © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Stays switched on for...
24 Use a Hashtag Try © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved #ONO – Open to New O...
25 About Section Career Summary From Your Resume Portions of Your Elevator Speech Tell Your Story © Copyright 2020 – Denis...
26 About Section Don’t No About Section © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
27 About Section Do Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved xxxx Adds Contact ...
28 Create a Specialties Section Good Better © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserv...
29 Featured Section Add Your Word Resume Using www.SlideShare.net © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.c...
30 Featured Section Add Your Microsoft Word Resume Upload to your SlideShare.net Account © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin –...
31 Google Keyword Search © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
32 Add Media to Featured Section © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
33 Experience Section Everything From Your Resume and More Add Bullets Dropped From Your Resume Incorporate Your Industry’...
34 Experience Section Further Amplify Your Achievements Add Visual Media, Projects, Publications Choose Your Company From ...
35 Experience Section Omit Months Use Action Words Don’t Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com ...
36 Experience Section Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
37 Experience Section Do Blank Lines © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Inse...
38 Experience Section Visual Media © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Insert
39 Accomplishments Section Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
40 Honors & Awards Section Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
41 Education Section Select College from Dropdown Menu Start with Highest Degree If Recent include Graduation Year Include...
42 Education Section Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
43 Education Section Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
44 Skills Section List Your Key Skills First Choose 50 Entries Use Keywords from Specialties Section © Copyright 2020 – De...
45 Skills Section © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved New Categories
46 Skills Section New Categories © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
47 Skills Section © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Pin Your Top 3 Skills
48 Skills Section Recruiters are Using Skills Filters © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rig...
49 LinkedIn Groups © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
50 LinkedIn Groups Join up to 100 Groups including: 819,126 Members 558,512 Members Do Do Do 589,978 Members 853,676 Membe...
51 LinkedIn Groups Send Personal Messages to Group Members Unlimited Messages (Was 20 message monthly limit) © Copyright 2...
52 Public Profile © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Public Profile Do Don’t
53 Public Profile © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do
54 Follow Target Companies © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do Recruiter S...
55 Search for Jobs © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Mobile Version
56 Search for Jobs © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
57 Ask for a Referral © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Don’t Do Source: Li...
58 Ask for a Referral © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do
59 Ask for a Referral © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do
60 Practice Interview Questions © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do
61 Practice Interview Questions © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do https:...
62 Obtain More Training © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do
63 Obtain More Training © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do Do
64 LinkedIn Profile Goals Have at Least 501 Connections (500+) • Invite Super Connectors (5,000+ Connections) • Invite Rec...
65 LinkedIn Profile Goals Solicit Recommendations (3 - 5) Solicit Skills Endorsements (99+) Error-Free Profile © Copyright...
66 Drive Recruiters to Your Profile Include Your Custom LinkedIn URL on Your • Resume • Handbill • Emails • Networking Bus...
67 Drive Recruiters to Your Profile Post Your Resume on • CareerBuilder.com (3 Titles) • Monster.com • Indeed.com • Other ...
68 © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
69
70 Denis Curtin WEBMASTER www.JobSearchChicago.com Denmarc@comcast.net © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChic...
LinkedIn TUG Presentation

  1. 1. 1 ENERGIZE YOUR JOB SEARCH USING YOUR NEW LinkedIn PROFILE Denis Curtin 2020 © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. 2 Number of LinkedIn Members from 1st Quarter 2009 – 3rd Quarter 2016 690 Million Members in 2020
  3. 3. 3 THE #1 PROFESSIONAL SOCIAL NETWORKING SITE LinkedIn is a registered trademark of the LinkedIn Corporation Credit: https://towardsdatascience.com/
  4. 4. 4 LinkedIn Do’s and Don’ts © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  5. 5. 5 Picture and Headline Section Don’t Don’t Always Have a Picture © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  6. 6. 6 Be Aware of the Background © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved White
  7. 7. 7 Be Aware of the Background Black © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  8. 8. 8 Wear Your Interview Outfit Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  9. 9. 9 Wear Your Interview Outfit Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  10. 10. 10 Do Not Use the Default Job Title © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  11. 11. 11 Use a Robust Headline © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Expanded Headlines Now Available To All Members. 120 to 215 Characters NEW!
  12. 12. 12 Don’t Do Choose a Background Image Default © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  13. 13. 13 Create a Custom URL Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  14. 14. 14 Create a Custom URL Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  15. 15. 15 Create a Custom URL Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved www.linkedin.com/in/lori-greiner-71995235 Don’t www.linkedin.com/in/mark-cuban-06a0755b
  16. 16. 16 Create a Custom URL Do www.linkedin.com/in/deniscurtin Don't www.linkedin.com/in/mark-cuban-6a0755b © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved www.linkedin.com/in/lori-greiner-71995235
  17. 17. 17 Career Interests Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved If You Are Working Let Recruiters Know You Are Seeking New Opportunities
  18. 18. 18 Career Interests Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Click Add profile section Let Recruiters Know You Are Seeking New Opportunities
  19. 19. 19 Career Interests Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Click the Plus Sign
  20. 20. 20 Career Interests Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Click Plus Sign If in Career Transition
  21. 21. 21 Career Interests Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Click on See all details
  22. 22. 22 Career Interests © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  23. 23. 23 Career Interests © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Stays switched on for 180 days Was 90 days
  24. 24. 24 Use a Hashtag Try © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved #ONO – Open to New Opportunities
  25. 25. 25 About Section Career Summary From Your Resume Portions of Your Elevator Speech Tell Your Story © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Now 2,600 charactersNEW!
  26. 26. 26 About Section Don’t No About Section © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  27. 27. 27 About Section Do Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved xxxx Adds Contact Info to the LinkedIn Mobile Version
  28. 28. 28 Create a Specialties Section Good Better © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  29. 29. 29 Featured Section Add Your Word Resume Using www.SlideShare.net © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  30. 30. 30 Featured Section Add Your Microsoft Word Resume Upload to your SlideShare.net Account © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Copy that URL to Your LinkedIn Profile
  31. 31. 31 Google Keyword Search © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  32. 32. 32 Add Media to Featured Section © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  33. 33. 33 Experience Section Everything From Your Resume and More Add Bullets Dropped From Your Resume Incorporate Your Industry’s Keywords and Skills © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  34. 34. 34 Experience Section Further Amplify Your Achievements Add Visual Media, Projects, Publications Choose Your Company From The Dropdown so Logo Is Visible Next To Company Name © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  35. 35. 35 Experience Section Omit Months Use Action Words Don’t Don’t © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  36. 36. 36 Experience Section Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  37. 37. 37 Experience Section Do Blank Lines © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Insert
  38. 38. 38 Experience Section Visual Media © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Insert
  39. 39. 39 Accomplishments Section Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  40. 40. 40 Honors & Awards Section Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  41. 41. 41 Education Section Select College from Dropdown Menu Start with Highest Degree If Recent include Graduation Year Include More Details If You Like © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  42. 42. 42 Education Section Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  43. 43. 43 Education Section Do © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  44. 44. 44 Skills Section List Your Key Skills First Choose 50 Entries Use Keywords from Specialties Section © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  45. 45. 45 Skills Section © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved New Categories
  46. 46. 46 Skills Section New Categories © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  47. 47. 47 Skills Section © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Pin Your Top 3 Skills
  48. 48. 48 Skills Section Recruiters are Using Skills Filters © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  49. 49. 49 LinkedIn Groups © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  50. 50. 50 LinkedIn Groups Join up to 100 Groups including: 819,126 Members 558,512 Members Do Do Do 589,978 Members 853,676 Members Try © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved 1,203,719 Members Do Do 959,589 Members Do 666,243 Members
  51. 51. 51 LinkedIn Groups Send Personal Messages to Group Members Unlimited Messages (Was 20 message monthly limit) © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved NEW! Do
  52. 52. 52 Public Profile © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Public Profile Do Don’t
  53. 53. 53 Public Profile © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do
  54. 54. 54 Follow Target Companies © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do Recruiter Screen
  55. 55. 55 Search for Jobs © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Mobile Version
  56. 56. 56 Search for Jobs © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  57. 57. 57 Ask for a Referral © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Don’t Do Source: LinkedIn
  58. 58. 58 Ask for a Referral © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do
  59. 59. 59 Ask for a Referral © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do
  60. 60. 60 Practice Interview Questions © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do
  61. 61. 61 Practice Interview Questions © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do https://www.linkedin.com/interview-prep/
  62. 62. 62 Obtain More Training © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do
  63. 63. 63 Obtain More Training © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved Do Do
  64. 64. 64 LinkedIn Profile Goals Have at Least 501 Connections (500+) • Invite Super Connectors (5,000+ Connections) • Invite Recruiters Who Are LIONs LinkedIn Open Networkers © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  65. 65. 65 LinkedIn Profile Goals Solicit Recommendations (3 - 5) Solicit Skills Endorsements (99+) Error-Free Profile © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  66. 66. 66 Drive Recruiters to Your Profile Include Your Custom LinkedIn URL on Your • Resume • Handbill • Emails • Networking Business Card © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  67. 67. 67 Drive Recruiters to Your Profile Post Your Resume on • CareerBuilder.com (3 Titles) • Monster.com • Indeed.com • Other Job Boards © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  68. 68. 68 © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved
  69. 69. 69
  70. 70. 70 Denis Curtin WEBMASTER www.JobSearchChicago.com Denmarc@comcast.net © Copyright 2020 – Denis Curtin – www.JobSearchChicago.com – All Rights Reserved

