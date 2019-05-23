Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
READ A Knight in Shining Armor Author : Jude Deveraux Language : English Grade Level : 1-5 Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 ...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Author : Jude Deverauxq Pages : 416 pagesq Publisher : Gallery Booksq Language :q ISBN-10 :...
and compelling it overshadows reason, Dougless knows that Nicholas is nothing less than a miracle: a man who does not seek...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! READ A Knight in Shining Armor
READ A Knight in Shining Armor
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

READ A Knight in Shining Armor

5 views

Published on

Author : Jude Deveraux
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Jude Deveraux ( 9? )
Link Download : https://goodreadsb.blogspot.com/?book=1451665636

Synnopsis :
New York Times bestselling author Jude Deveraux will capture your heart with signature classic novel, a time-travel romance featuring a present-day heroine and a dashing hero from the sixteenth century!Abandoned by a cruel fate, lovely Dougless Montgomery lies weeping upon a cold tombstone in an English church. Suddenly, the most extraordinary man appears. It is Nicholas Stafford, Earl of Thornwyck…and according to his tombstone he died in 1564.Drawn to his side by a bond so sudden and compelling it overshadows reason, Dougless knows that Nicholas is nothing less than a miracle: a man who does not seek to change her, who finds her perfect, fascinating, just as she is. What Dougless never imagined was how strong the chains are that tie them to the past…or the grand adventure that lay before them.Hailed worldwide as one of the most romantic novels of all time, A Knight in Shining Armor is “a glorious love story that spans centuries, worlds, and souls. It is the epitome of every woman’s fantasy” (Chicago Daily Herald).

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

READ A Knight in Shining Armor

  1. 1. READ A Knight in Shining Armor Author : Jude Deveraux Language : English Grade Level : 1-5 Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces Format : PDF Seller information : Jude Deveraux ( 9? ) Link Download : https://goodreadsb.blogspot.com/?book=1451665636 Synnopsis : New York Times bestselling author Jude Deveraux will capture your heart with signature classic novel, a time-travel romance featuring a present-day heroine and a dashing hero from the sixteenth century!Abandoned by a cruel fate, lovely Dougless Montgomery lies weeping upon a cold tombstone in an English church. Suddenly, the most extraordinary man appears. It is Nicholas Stafford, Earl of Thornwyck…and according to his tombstone he died in 1564.Drawn to his side by a bond so sudden and compelling it overshadows reason, Dougless knows that Nicholas is nothing less than a miracle: a man who does not seek to change her, who finds her perfect, fascinating, just as she is. What Dougless never imagined was how strong the chains are that tie them to the past…or the grand adventure that lay before them.Hailed worldwide as one of the most romantic novels of all time, A Knight in Shining Armor is “a glorious love story that spans centuries, worlds, and souls. It is the epitome of every woman’s fantasy” (Chicago Daily Herald).
  2. 2. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Author : Jude Deverauxq Pages : 416 pagesq Publisher : Gallery Booksq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1451665636q ISBN-13 : 9781451665635q Description New York Times bestselling author Jude Deveraux will capture your heart with signature classic novel, a time-travel romance featuring a present-day heroine and a dashing hero from the sixteenth century!Abandoned by a cruel fate, lovely Dougless Montgomery lies weeping upon a cold tombstone in an English church. Suddenly, the most extraordinary man appears. It is Nicholas Stafford, Earl of Thornwyck…and according to his tombstone he died in 1564.Drawn to his side by a bond so sudden
  3. 3. and compelling it overshadows reason, Dougless knows that Nicholas is nothing less than a miracle: a man who does not seek to change her, who finds her perfect, fascinating, just as she is. What Dougless never imagined was how strong the chains are that tie them to the past…or the grand adventure that lay before them.Hailed worldwide as one of the most romantic novels of all time, A Knight in Shining Armor is “a glorious love story that spans centuries, worlds, and souls. It is the epitome of every woman’s fantasy” (Chicago Daily Herald). READ A Knight in Shining Armor
  4. 4. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! READ A Knight in Shining Armor

×