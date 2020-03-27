Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pandora’s BoxLa caja de Pandora.
En Grecia, hace muchos, muchos años, el Padre de los Dioses, Zeus, bajó del Olimpo hasta la Tierra para visitar a su gente...
Él se dirigió hacia los Dioses que consideró que podían cumplir su petición, los reunió y les dijo: Necesito que me fabriq...
Cada uno de los Dioses le proporcionaron sus dones a la mujer fabricada con arcilla por Hefesto, la cual recibió por nombr...
Al terminar de crearla, Zeus le otorgó a Pandora una responsabilidad, que era cuidar de una pequeña caja de madera y decor...
Zeus envió a Pandora a casa de Prometeo, un humano mortal, quien tenía un hermano llamado Epimeteo. Prometeo bien conocido...
Pandora al vivir un tiempo en casa de los hermanos, se enamora de Epimeteo, y él también se enamora de ella. Ingenuo Epime...
Pandora era muy curiosa por naturaleza, siempre se preguntaba qué había en esa caja y qué tan malo podía ser. Una noche, a...
Se dice que de esa caja salieron disparados todos los males y desgracias que pudieran existir sobre la Tierra. Pandora sor...
Al terminar de extenderse el mal, Pandora se fijó en algo muy curioso, unos pequeños destellos al final de la caja...
Esos pequeños destellos que ella vio, eran la representación de la esperanza; Pandora cerró la caja con rapidez sin dejar ...
Desde ese momento, se dice que aunque en medio de la peor adversidad, siempre tendremos presente una pequeña luz de espera...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La Caja de Pandora.

26 views

Published on

Denisa Vásquez.
Materia: Informática II.
Docente: Jenny Quiñonez.
Sección: S231.

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La Caja de Pandora.

  1. 1. Pandora’s BoxLa caja de Pandora.
  2. 2. En Grecia, hace muchos, muchos años, el Padre de los Dioses, Zeus, bajó del Olimpo hasta la Tierra para visitar a su gente. En ese tiempo, las personas eran tan felices que no se preocupaban por nada; Zeus al darse cuenta de su serenidad, decidió ponerlos a prueba.
  3. 3. Él se dirigió hacia los Dioses que consideró que podían cumplir su petición, los reunió y les dijo: Necesito que me fabriquen a una mujer, pero no cualquier mujer, necesito una que sea... especial... Conozco las habilidades de cada uno, y por eso los he reunido a ustedes en específico.
  4. 4. Cada uno de los Dioses le proporcionaron sus dones a la mujer fabricada con arcilla por Hefesto, la cual recibió por nombre Pandora. Atenea le dio belleza y la vistió elegante, Afrodita le dio el don del profundo amor; Hermes, por su parte, le dio el donde la persuasión y de la mentira, al igual que el de la curiosidad. . Atenea. Hermes. Afrodita.
  5. 5. Al terminar de crearla, Zeus le otorgó a Pandora una responsabilidad, que era cuidar de una pequeña caja de madera y decoración brillante. Eso sí, le hizo prometer que no la iba a abrir por nada en el mundo, ya que esta tenía dentro cosas malas para la Tierra.
  6. 6. Zeus envió a Pandora a casa de Prometeo, un humano mortal, quien tenía un hermano llamado Epimeteo. Prometeo bien conocido por haber cometido una gran barbarie, robar el fuego sagrado y entregarlo a los mortales, cosa que enfureció a . Zeus. Epimeteo. Prometeo.
  7. 7. Pandora al vivir un tiempo en casa de los hermanos, se enamora de Epimeteo, y él también se enamora de ella. Ingenuo Epimeteo, ¡su hermano le había advertido que no debía aceptar regalos del Olimpo! Los años pasan, Pandora y Epimeteo se casan y la caja seguía cerrada como ordenó Zeus.
  8. 8. Pandora era muy curiosa por naturaleza, siempre se preguntaba qué había en esa caja y qué tan malo podía ser. Una noche, antes de dormir, Pandora siguió sus instintos, y haciendo caso omiso a la orden de Zeus, abrió la caja.
  9. 9. Se dice que de esa caja salieron disparados todos los males y desgracias que pudieran existir sobre la Tierra. Pandora sorprendida, deja caer la caja, puesto que los males como las enfermedaes, los terremotos, e vicio, la avaricia, la vejez, la malicia y el crimen, por nombrar solo unas pocas, se extendieron sobre cielo y debajo del mar.
  10. 10. Al terminar de extenderse el mal, Pandora se fijó en algo muy curioso, unos pequeños destellos al final de la caja...
  11. 11. Esos pequeños destellos que ella vio, eran la representación de la esperanza; Pandora cerró la caja con rapidez sin dejar que esta se escapara.
  12. 12. Desde ese momento, se dice que aunque en medio de la peor adversidad, siempre tendremos presente una pequeña luz de esperanza que nos ayudará a salir de esa tormenta. F i n. Denisa Vásquez. C.I: 31.135.458. Sección: S-231.

×