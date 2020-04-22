Wimix LLC presentation 2020

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
Value PropositionOurlocation
Our company is located in the picturesque city of Minsk, in the centre of Europe. There are a lot of hotels
around. Visiting the country without a visa is possible for up to 30 days.
Experience
More than 12 years of experience of software development, including mobile application development for
Android and iOS, server integration, testing, release and support. Depending on the maturity of the concepts of
your mobile application, we will propose a suitable technical solution.
NoSubcontractors
As for today the company has a team of UI/UX designers, Front-end, Back-end and QA department, which
allows you to perform a full development cycle - from sketch to release.
Be the first to comment