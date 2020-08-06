Successfully reported this slideshow.
Errores y conocimiento de los cinco correctos en la administración de medicamentos en el personal de enfermería. Autor Den...
El papel de la enfermera no es solamente la preparación, la verificación y la administración de los medicamentos, sino que...
Para la administración de medicamentos el profesional de enfermería debe tener el conocimiento sobre los 5 correctos en la...
Teniendo en cuenta la presente investigación sobre el conocimiento de los cinco correctos en la administración de medicame...
¿Cuál es el nivel de conocimiento y los errores que comenten al aplicar los cinco correctos en la administración de medica...
Objetivo general ◈ Conocer el nivel de conocimiento y los errores que tiene cada personal de enfermería tanto auxiliares c...
Un nivel alto de conocimiento de los cinco correctos en el personal de enfermería elevara la calidad al aplicarlo y habrá ...
Variable dependiente ◈ Nivel de conocimiento Variable independiente ◈ Personal de enfermería ◈ Datos generales (Sexo, Inst...
Los cinco principios correctos de medicamentos, somos legalmente responsables de la administración del fármaco, los cuales...
La investigación fue de enfoque cuantitativo ya que se va medir el nivel de conocimiento y los errores que comenten el pro...
◈ Población: conformado por profesionales, técnicos y auxiliares de enfermería de diversos centros asistenciales del país ...
La recolección de la información va ser mediante una encuesta vía online en la cual se incluye los cinco correctos, asepsi...
Se construyó un plan de análisis con el software establecido SPSS (Statistical Package for the Social Sciences/Paquete est...
Plan de Intervención Para dar salida al objetivo se deberá capacitar al personal de enfermeria y el programa educativo bas...
Grafico N°1 Distribución del sexo de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administr...
Grafico N°2 Distribución del nivel academico de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos e...
Grafico N°6 Distribución del Paciente correcto de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos...
Grafico N°7 Distribución del medicamento correcto de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correc...
Grafico N°8 Distribución de la dosis correcta de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos ...
Grafico N°9 Distribución de la vía correcta de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en...
Grafico N°10 Distribución de la hora correcta de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos ...
Grafico N°11 Distribución de al preparar medicamentos de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 co...
Grafico N°16 Distribución de al aplicar medicamento de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 corr...
Grafico N°17 Distribución de al aplicar medicamento de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 corr...
Grafico N°24 Distribución de al terminar de administrar medicamento de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicaci...
Los resultados nos señalan que los encuestados son 7 auxiliares de enfermería, 5 profesionales de enfermería y 2 técnicos ...
La mayoría de los encuestados no realiza fueron los siguientes: el 42.86% (6) no se coloca guantes al aplicar medicamentos...
◈ La investigación determina que el personal de enfermería encuestado tiene un nivel de conocimiento alto de los cinco cor...
◈ Se realizó un análisis de los resultados obtenido de la encuesta sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correcto...
◈ Según los resultados obtenidos recomienda que el personal de enfermería debe de seguir así aplicando los cinco los cinco...
1. Lilley LL, Aucker RS. Farmacología en enfermería. En Lilley LL, Aucker RS. Farmacología en enfermería. Madrid: Harcourt...
  1. 1. Errores y conocimiento de los cinco correctos en la administración de medicamentos en el personal de enfermería. Autor Denilson José Arita López Brigitte Cecilia Gómez Berlioz Licenciada en Enfermería Catedrática Investigación en Ciencias de la Salud
  2. 2. El papel de la enfermera no es solamente la preparación, la verificación y la administración de los medicamentos, sino que además deben mantenerse actualizadas sobre sus indicaciones y contraindicaciones, monitoreo de su efectividad, reporte de eventos adversos y enseñar a los pacientes y familiares aspectos relacionados con los fármacos que utilizan. La investigación se realiza considerando al personal de enfermería en los servicios de atención de salud el conocimiento que tienen sobre los cinco correctos siendo de gran importancia ya que deben de asumir su ejercicio de manera segura, competente y libre de riesgos para el paciente.
  3. 3. Para la administración de medicamentos el profesional de enfermería debe tener el conocimiento sobre los 5 correctos en la administración de medicamentos, debe utilizar conocimientos adquiridos en otras disciplinas, como anatomía, farmacología, asepsia y por supuesto dosis, efectos y acciones de los medicamentos. La administración de medicamentos está delegada al profesional de Enfermería, quien frente al marco legal, así como los aspectos legales relacionados con una mala práctica y los efectos negativos que esto conlleva para la seguridad del paciente. Cualquier incidente prevenible que pueda causar daño al paciente o de lugar a una utilización inapropiada de medicamentos, cuando estos están bajo el control de los profesionales de enfermería, del paciente.
  4. 4. Teniendo en cuenta la presente investigación sobre el conocimiento de los cinco correctos en la administración de medicamentos en el personal de enfermería, busca el mejoramiento de las técnicas y procedimientos que el personal de enfermería pone en práctica por medio de la capacitación y educación, es importante investigar y más sobre algo que no todos cumplimos al momento de administrarle un medicamento a nuestros pacientes por lo tanto este se realiza para percibir la necesidad real para ubicar la falta de conocimiento. La importancia de esta investigación es conocer la realidad del escenario practico de enfermería con relación a la preparación de medicamentos. ¿Quiénes serán beneficiados? El personal de enfermería y los pacientes, ya que si un profesional está bien capacitado y tiene todo el conocimiento el paciente estará libre de riesgo y asegura su integridad física para su recuperación.
  5. 5. ¿Cuál es el nivel de conocimiento y los errores que comenten al aplicar los cinco correctos en la administración de medicamentos el personal de enfermería en los centros asistenciales de los departamentos de Cortes, Santa Bárbara, Yoro y Copan en el mes de Julio del año 2020?
  6. 6. Objetivo general ◈ Conocer el nivel de conocimiento y los errores que tiene cada personal de enfermería tanto auxiliares como profesionales sobre los cinco correctos en la administración de medicamentos. Objetivos específicos ◈ Evaluar el nivel conocimiento que tiene el personal de enfermería. ◈ Hacer un análisis sobre los resultados obtenidos. ◈ Definir una intervención con capacitación.
  7. 7. Un nivel alto de conocimiento de los cinco correctos en el personal de enfermería elevara la calidad al aplicarlo y habrá menos errores, menos complicación de que el paciente llegue a un problema más grave. Un nivel bajo de conocimiento de los cinco correctos en el personal de enfermería producirá inseguridad al paciente y habrá más riesgo de que el paciente presente un efecto adverso. Y con capacitación orientada a los errores que más comenten aumentara el conocimiento y destreza al aplicar los cinco correctos y se reportaran menos complicaciones en el paciente.
  8. 8. Variable dependiente ◈ Nivel de conocimiento Variable independiente ◈ Personal de enfermería ◈ Datos generales (Sexo, Institución donde trabaja, Administra medicamento) ◈ Datos académicos, (Nivel de formación) ◈ Momento del uso de los 5 correctos. Conocimiento de los cinco correcto. Paciente correcto. ◈ Medicamento correcto ◈ Dosis correcta ◈ Vía correcta ◈ Hora correcta Conocimiento asepsia y bioseguridad ◈ Al preparar medicamentos ◈ Al aplicar medicamentos ◈ Al aplicar medicamentos IV ◈ Al terminar de administrar medicamentos
  9. 9. Los cinco principios correctos de medicamentos, somos legalmente responsables de la administración del fármaco, los cuales son: 1. Medicamento correcto, 2.Dosis correcta, 3. Hora correcta, 4. Vía correcta, y 5. Paciente correcto. Según investigaciones realizadas en diversos países, demuestran que no es suficiente la aplicación de los cinco correctos conocidos en la administración de medicamentos durante la práctica de enfermería, sino que deben incluirse otros estándares que garanticen la administración segura de medicamentos. Por tal motivo la enfermera como parte integrante del equipo multidisciplinario de salud es importante que se capacitó en los conocimientos y habilidades básicas sobre la administración de medicamentos en los pacientes hospitalizados, la enfermera debe asistir oportunamente a estos pacientes que es parte del proceso recuperación, evitando así las interacciones medicamentosas potenciales que produjeron la falta de conocimiento perjudicando hacia el estado de salud del paciente.
  10. 10. La investigación fue de enfoque cuantitativo ya que se va medir el nivel de conocimiento y los errores que comenten el profesional de enfermería. Alcance descriptivo porque se va valorar el nivel de conocimiento sobre los cinco correctos y se definirá que tanto conocimiento tiene al momento de la práctica de estos e identificar los errores. De tipo transversal porque se realizó en un determinado tiempo el cual es Julio del 2020.
  11. 11. ◈ Población: conformado por profesionales, técnicos y auxiliares de enfermería de diversos centros asistenciales del país (como ser de Cortes, Santa Bárbara, Copan y Yoro). ◈ Muestra: 14 del personal de enfermería, 5 Profesionales de enfermería, 7 Auxiliares de enfermería y 2 Técnicos en enfermería Criterios de inclusión y exclusión. Inclusión ◈ Que el personal de enfermería aplique medicamentos. ◈ Que el personal de enfermería acepte el consentimiento informado. Exclusión ◈ Que el personal de enfermería no acepte el consentimiento informado. ◈ Que el personal de enfermería no aplique medicamentos. ◈ Que sean estudiantes o estén en su servicio social.
  12. 12. La recolección de la información va ser mediante una encuesta vía online en la cual se incluye los cinco correctos, asepsia y bioseguridad.
  13. 13. Se construyó un plan de análisis con el software establecido SPSS (Statistical Package for the Social Sciences/Paquete estadístico para ciencias sociales), (IBM SPSS versión ) los datos fueron analizados con estadística descriptiva. La investigación considera como indicadores de evaluación del conocimiento para el análisis: Cinco Correctos en la administración de medicamentos  Paciente Correcto 20%  Medicamento Correcto 20%  Dosis Correcta 20%  Hora Correcta 20%  Via correcta 20% 100% Escala de nivel de conocimiento − Bajo 0 a 40 % − Medio 41 a 80 % − Alto 81 a 100 %
  14. 14. Plan de Intervención Para dar salida al objetivo se deberá capacitar al personal de enfermeria y el programa educativo basado en ocho preguntas básicas: ◈ ¿Qué es la Bioseguridad? ◈ ¿Cuáles son las precauciones universales? ◈ ¿Cuáles son los principales riesgos en el ámbito hospitalario? ◈ ¿Cuáles son las enfermedades que se pueden contraer si no cumplen con las medidas de bioseguridad? ◈ ¿Qué es la higiene de las manos? ◈ ¿Por qué es importante la higiene de manos? ◈ ¿Quién debe realizar la higiene de manos? ◈ ¿Cómo realizar la higiene de manos? ◈ ¿Cuáles son las señales que debemos tomar en cuenta en una vía periférica?
  15. 15. Grafico N°1 Distribución del sexo de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Fuente: Encuesta sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Junio/2020
  16. 16. Grafico N°2 Distribución del nivel academico de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Fuente: Encuesta sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Junio/2020
  17. 17. Grafico N°6 Distribución del Paciente correcto de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Fuente: Encuesta sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Junio/2020
  18. 18. Grafico N°7 Distribución del medicamento correcto de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Fuente: Encuesta sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Junio/2020
  19. 19. Grafico N°8 Distribución de la dosis correcta de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Fuente: Encuesta sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Junio/2020
  20. 20. Grafico N°9 Distribución de la vía correcta de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Fuente: Encuesta sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Junio/2020
  21. 21. Grafico N°10 Distribución de la hora correcta de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Fuente: Encuesta sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Junio/2020
  22. 22. Grafico N°11 Distribución de al preparar medicamentos de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Fuente: Encuesta sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Junio/2020
  23. 23. Grafico N°16 Distribución de al aplicar medicamento de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Fuente: Encuesta sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Junio/2020
  24. 24. Grafico N°17 Distribución de al aplicar medicamento de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Fuente: Encuesta sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Junio/2020
  25. 25. Grafico N°24 Distribución de al terminar de administrar medicamento de los encuestados sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Fuente: Encuesta sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos. Junio/2020.
  26. 26. Los resultados nos señalan que los encuestados son 7 auxiliares de enfermería, 5 profesionales de enfermería y 2 técnicos en enfermería y el 78.57% (11) son mujeres y el 21.43% (3) son hombres con un total de 14 encuestados de diversos centros de asistenciales del país tanto de Cortes, Santa Bárbara, Yoro y Copan. La investigación comprueba la hipótesis planteada la cual dice un nivel alto de conocimiento de los cinco correctos en el personal de enfermería elevara la calidad al aplicarlo y habrá menos errores, menos complicación de que el paciente llegue a un problema más grave, se comprueba con la escala de evaluación, al momento de aplicar los medicamentos el personal de enfermería encuestado aplica los cinco correctos en la administración de medicamentos obteniendo un 100% esto quiere decir que el personal de enfermería tiene todo el conocimiento y el paciente estará libre de riesgo y asegura su integridad física para su recuperación.
  27. 27. La mayoría de los encuestados no realiza fueron los siguientes: el 42.86% (6) no se coloca guantes al aplicar medicamentos, ya que son de uso importante al administrar medicamentos intravenosa, intramuscular, subcutánea para evitar el contacto con la sangre y evitar algún riesgo de contaminación; el 50%(7) no realiza la desinfección entre paciente y paciente, esto nos protege de cualquier germen dañino y también a los demás pacientes para evitar cualquier contaminación y lo podemos hacer cada 2 pacientes que tengamos contacto pero lo mejor es entre paciente y paciente, se puede realizar con gel desinfectante; el 42.86% (6) no identifica señales de peligro, como ser la flebitis que es la inflamación de la vena o alguna infección.
  28. 28. ◈ La investigación determina que el personal de enfermería encuestado tiene un nivel de conocimiento alto de los cinco correctos y aplicación de ellos, los errores que tanto Profesionales, Técnicos y Auxiliares de enfermería al preparar, aplicar y terminar de administrar medicamentos, fueron los siguientes no se coloca guantes al aplicar medicamentos, no realiza la desinfección entre paciente y paciente y no identifica señales de peligro ya que el 42.86% y 50% de los 14 encuestados no lo realizaban. ◈ La evaluación del nivel de conocimiento se realizó dándole un puntaje del 20% a los cinco correctos, por lo tanto, la evaluación individual y general se obtuvo un 100% que lo aplicaban de la forma correcta señalando que un nivel de conocimiento alto y brindándole seguridad al paciente y libre de riesgo de alguna complicación.
  29. 29. ◈ Se realizó un análisis de los resultados obtenido de la encuesta sobre Conocimiento y uso o aplicación de los 5 correctos en administración de medicamentos mediante la aplicación SPSS creando tablas y gráficos para un análisis adecuando. ◈ Se definió una capacitación educativa sobre asepsia y bioseguridad porque es donde hubo errores por parte del personal de enfermería al administrar medicamentos, con el objetivo que el personal deba cumplir estas acciones y llamado de atención al enfermero(a) que no lo aplique porque cumpliéndolas le brindaremos una atención de calidad a nuestros pacientes.
  30. 30. ◈ Según los resultados obtenidos recomienda que el personal de enfermería debe de seguir así aplicando los cinco los cinco correctos con todo el conocimiento sin bajar la guardia ni desperdiciar el talento humano que tiene cada uno con el fin de que sus pacientes reciban una atención de calidad. ◈ Se recomienda reforzar sus conocimientos sobre asepsia y bioseguridad, con el fin que el paciente reciba atención integral, contribuyendo a la oportuna recuperación y que para seguridad del también esté libre de riesgo de contraer cualquier infección.
  31. 31. 1. Lilley LL, Aucker RS. Farmacología en enfermería. En Lilley LL, Aucker RS. Farmacología en enfermería. Madrid: Harcourt; 2000. p. 9-11. 2. Perez D, Villegas S. Mas alla de los cinco correctos en la administracion de medicamentos desde la percepcion de los profesionales de enfermeria H.N.A.A.A-2012. Chiclayo. 3. Betancourth A. Errores, factores influyentes y estrategias de prevencion frente a la administracion de medicamentos. Bogota. 4. Alfaro C, Castillo F, Viera F. Nivel de conocimiento de la enfermera sobre administracion de medicamentos e interacciones medicamentosas potenciales en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensidos del Hospital Regional Docente de Trujillo 2010. UCV-SCIENTIA. 2013; 5(1). 5. Rojas-Marin MZ. Conocimientos y practicas de profesionales de la salud en uso de medicamentos. Cuidado y Ciencia. 2020; 17(1). 6. Fajardo G, Suarez J, Alvarado M, Ávila M, Flores M. Percepción de la frecuencia y causas de los eventos adversos por medicación en enfermería. CONAMED. 2009;: p. 22-27. 7. Rios S, Diaz D, Martinez R, Cantillo E, Lemus C, Quintero S. Conocimientos relacionados con aspectos de la administracion de medicamentos en la practica de enfermeria en tres hospitales del Atlantico(Colombia). Salud Uninorte. 2014; 30(3).
  32. 32. ¡Muchas Gracias!

