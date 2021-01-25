Kompensasi - Manajemen Sumber Daya Manusia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL
Kompensasi karyawan adalah semua bentuk imbalan yang diberikan kepada karyawan sebagai imbal balik dari pekerjaan mereka. ...
KOMPONEN SISTEM KOMPENSASI TOTAL STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 6
TUJUAN PEMBERIAN IMBALAN 7 Mendapatkan karyawan yang cakap 2 Mempertahankan karyawan yang sudah ada Menjamin terciptanya k...
8 Mengendalikan biaya 4 Memberi penghargaan atas perilaku yang diharapkan Menumbuhkan Saling Pengertian 5 7 6 Mengikuti Pe...
9 Membantu ciptakan efesiensi administrasi 9 Meningkatkan Kinerja Karyawan 8 INTINYA STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL M...
SISTEM PENILAIAN BALIKAN STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 10
IMBALAN STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 11  Imbalan yang merupakan bagian dari pekerjaan itu sendiri  Contohnya : ta...
IMBALAN DAN PRILAKU INDIVIDUAL 12 Kepuasan terhadap imbalan merupakan fungsi dari seberapa besar yang diterima dan seberap...
TEORI KEADILAN Seseorang akan mengevaluasi kewajaran (fairness) keadaan mereka dg membandingkan dengan orang lain 3 perban...
Tahap-tahap Manajemen Kompensasi STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 14 Tahap 1 ANALISIS JABATAN Deskripsi Posisi Deskrips...
3 Crucial Factors STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 15 Dalam memberikan imbalan manajer harus mempertimbangkan “perbedaa...
6 KRITERIA UNTUK EFEKTIVITAS KEBIJAKAN KOMPENSASI STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 16 Human Resource Management (Patton...
01 02 03 04 05 06 FAKTOR-FAKTOR YANG MEMPENGARUHI STRUKTUR DAN TINGKAT GAJI/UPAH Kondisi pasar tenaga kerja Peraturan Peme...
UMP (UPAH MINIMUM PEKERJA) Tujuan :  Tanggungjawab untuk mewujudkan kesejahteraan warga negara, dalam skop yang terbatas ...
01 02 03 KEPUTUSAN TINGKAT KOMPENSASI (PAY LEVEL DECISION) STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 19 High-pay strategy Low-pa...
STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 20 sebuah survey yang ditujukan untuk menentukan tingkat gaji yang berlaku sekarang ya...
SUMBER-SUMBER SURVEY GAJI STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 21 Asia week Asia 21 Survey-survey oleh jurnal Perusahaan ko...
4 METODE EVALUASI JABATAN: 22 Job ranking/Ranking system Job Grading/Classification system Factor Comparison system Point ...
3 TEORI YG DPT MENJELASKAN PENGARUH KOMPENSASI: STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 23 Perilaku karyawan dipengaruhi oleh ...
STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 24 Kompensasi Tidak Langsung  Menurut UU : (jaminan sosial = jamsostek, jaminan kecel...
BENTUK- BENTUK INSENTIF STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 25 Tiap unit keluaran yang dihasilkan Piecework Bagi pekerja y...
BENTUK- BENTUK INSENTIF STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 26 Kenaikan gaji atas prestasi Merit Raise Uang, plakat, baran...
BENTUK-BENTUK BAGI HASIL STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 27 ESOP Pekerja diberi kesempatan untuk memiliki saham perusa...
KOMPENSASI DALAM PRAKTEK Kebanyakan karyawan tidak mengerti berbagai hal yang berkaitan dengan kompensasi, oleh karena itu...
KESIMPULAN STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 29 Dalam Organisasi, SDM ditempatkan sebagai unsur yang sangat khusus karen...
Terima Kasih, Thanks, Gracias, Hatur Nuhun Hamdalah


  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. CURRICULUM VITAE STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 4 facebook.com/Deni Wintara twitter.com/deni_wintara plus.google.com/Deni Wintara Kelas C2 Semester 3 Program Studi Manajemen Sekolah Tinggi Ilmu Ekonomi STEMBI Bandung Business School DENI WINTARA 10120132 Experience DISPUSIPDA PROV. JAWA BARAT / 2018  PraktIk Kerja Instansi PT AKUR PRATAMA / 2017 & 2018  Praktik Kerja Lapangan Dept. Food  Praktik Kerja Lapangan Dept. Fashion SIT JAISYUL QUR’AN / 2019  Tenaga Kependidikan SMP IT & SMA IT CV VHILEO  Printing Handuk Professional Skills  Microsoft Office  Illustrator  CorelDraw  Photoshop  Graphics Languages  Bahasa Indonesia  Basa Sunda  English  Spanish
  3. 3. Kompensasi karyawan adalah semua bentuk imbalan yang diberikan kepada karyawan sebagai imbal balik dari pekerjaan mereka. Baik itu secara finansial maupun nonfinansial KOMPENSASI STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 5
  4. 4. KOMPONEN SISTEM KOMPENSASI TOTAL STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 6
  5. 5. TUJUAN PEMBERIAN IMBALAN 7 Mendapatkan karyawan yang cakap 2 Mempertahankan karyawan yang sudah ada Menjamin terciptanya keadilan 3 1
  6. 6. 8 Mengendalikan biaya 4 Memberi penghargaan atas perilaku yang diharapkan Menumbuhkan Saling Pengertian 5 7 6 Mengikuti Peraturan
  7. 7. 9 Membantu ciptakan efesiensi administrasi 9 Meningkatkan Kinerja Karyawan 8 INTINYA STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL Mencapai Tujuan Perusahaan Dengan Efektif Dan Efisien
  8. 8. SISTEM PENILAIAN BALIKAN STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 10
  9. 9. IMBALAN STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 11  Imbalan yang merupakan bagian dari pekerjaan itu sendiri  Contohnya : tanggung jawab, tantangan, otonomi, & balikan Imbalan Intrinsik  Imbalan yang merupakan diluar bagian dari pekerjaan itu sendiri  upah, promosi, dan tunjangan Imbalan Ekstrinsik
  10. 10. IMBALAN DAN PRILAKU INDIVIDUAL 12 Kepuasan terhadap imbalan merupakan fungsi dari seberapa besar yang diterima dan seberapa besar yang “seharusnya” diterima 1 Perasaan puas dipengaruhi oleh perbandingan perolehannya dengan perolehan orang lain 2 Kepuasan dipengaruhi oleh imbalan intrinsik dan ekstrinsik 3 Tingkat keinginan individu akan jenis imbalan beragam 4 STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL
  11. 11. TEORI KEADILAN Seseorang akan mengevaluasi kewajaran (fairness) keadaan mereka dg membandingkan dengan orang lain 3 perbandingan gaji sosial yang relevan dalam pengambilan keputusan tingkat gaji dan struktur tugas:  Perbandingan gaji eksternal  Perbandingan gaji internal  Perbandingan gaji individual STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 13
  12. 12. Tahap-tahap Manajemen Kompensasi STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 14 Tahap 1 ANALISIS JABATAN Deskripsi Posisi Deskripsi Jabatan Standar Jabatan Tahap 2 EVALUASI JABATAN Job Ranking Job Grading Factor Comparissson Point Systems Tahap 3 SURVEY GAJI&UPAH DEPNAKER Asosiasi Pengusaha Asosiasi Profesional Survey Sendiri Tahap 4 MENETAPKAN HARGA JABATAN Nilai Menurut Evaluasi Jabatan Niliai Menurut Pasar Tenaga Kerja
  13. 13. 3 Crucial Factors STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 15 Dalam memberikan imbalan manajer harus mempertimbangkan “perbedaan individual” Faktor 3 Imbalan harus dapat memenuhi kebutuhan dasar manusia Faktor 2 Individu cenderung membandingkan imbalan yang diterima dengan yang diterima orang lain Faktor 1
  14. 14. 6 KRITERIA UNTUK EFEKTIVITAS KEBIJAKAN KOMPENSASI STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 16 Human Resource Management (Patton, 1977) sebaiknya tidak berlebihan, dipertimbangkan sesuai dengan kemampuan organisasi Cost-effective setiap orang sebaiknya dibayar secara adil sesuai dengan usaha, kemampuan, dan ketrampilannya Pantas, patut, wajar, adil Gaji, tunjangan dan imbalan lainnya sebaiknya berupa paket imbalan yang layak/pantas Balanced (seimbang, cocok) Memenuhi persyaratan minimal (pemerintah, serikat pekerja, manajerial) Cukup & Memadai sebaiknya dapat membantu karyawan merasa aman dalam memenuhi kebutuhan dasar mereka Secure (aman) sebaiknya dapat memotivasi karyawan untuk bekerja lebih efektif dan produktif. Incentive-providing ––––
  15. 15. 01 02 03 04 05 06 FAKTOR-FAKTOR YANG MEMPENGARUHI STRUKTUR DAN TINGKAT GAJI/UPAH Kondisi pasar tenaga kerja Peraturan Pemerintah Kesepakatan kerja Sikap manajemen Kemampuan membayar Biaya hidup STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 17
  16. 16. UMP (UPAH MINIMUM PEKERJA) Tujuan :  Tanggungjawab untuk mewujudkan kesejahteraan warga negara, dalam skop yang terbatas Campur tangan pemerintah masih diperlukan, mengingat: Kondisi ketenagakerjaan yang diwarnai oleh berbagai faktor yang tidak selalu berpihak pada pekerja kebebasan berserikat yangg mengarah pada kekuatan dalam tawar-menawar upah  Akan merugikan semua pihak Kepmenaker No.Kep- 81/Men/1995  Ukuran penetapan upah minimum adalah KHM (kebutuhan Hidup Minimum) Permenaker No.per 01/Men/1999 pasal 14 ayat 2  Upah minimum hanya diperuntukkan bagi pekerja yang mempunyai masa kerja kurang dari 1 (satu) tahun. Artinya: Menjelang berakhirnya masa kerja 1 tahun bagi pekerja tertentu harus telah dipersiapkan adanya kenaikan upah yg besarnya ditentukan perusahaan
  17. 17. 01 02 03 KEPUTUSAN TINGKAT KOMPENSASI (PAY LEVEL DECISION) STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 19 High-pay strategy Low-pay-strategy Comparable-pay-strategy Tujuan: mempertahankan organisasi tetap kompetitif di pasar Tenaga kerja Alat utama yang digunakan dalam keputusan ini: survei gaji (pay survey)  teknik dan instrumen yang digunakan untuk mengumpulkan data mengenai kompensasi yang dibayarkan kepada karyawan oleh seluruh majikan di sebuah area geografis, industri, dan kelompok pekerjaan
  18. 18. STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 20 sebuah survey yang ditujukan untuk menentukan tingkat gaji yang berlaku sekarang yang meliputi survey: • Formal • Informal SURVEY GAJI
  19. 19. SUMBER-SUMBER SURVEY GAJI STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 21 Asia week Asia 21 Survey-survey oleh jurnal Perusahaan konsultan Survey-survey yang dilakukan oleh organisasi lain Asosiasi Manajemen Asosiasi MSDM Organisasi Profesional dan Perdagangan Depnaker Departemen statistik Laporan bank sentral Sumber-sumber Pemerintah
  20. 20. 4 METODE EVALUASI JABATAN: 22 Job ranking/Ranking system Job Grading/Classification system Factor Comparison system Point system 01 02 03 04
  21. 21. 3 TEORI YG DPT MENJELASKAN PENGARUH KOMPENSASI: STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 23 Perilaku karyawan dipengaruhi oleh pengalaman masa lalunya. Reinforcement Theory fokus pada perbedaan tujuan dan kepentingan dari pemilik Kompensasi karyawan dapat digunakan untuk “menyatukan tujuan-tujuan pemilik dan manajemen/karyawan sebagai agen Agency Theory Perilaku karyawan dipengaruhi oleh harapan dia terhadap tugas dan konsekuensi (gaji) yang mengikutinya. Expectancy Theory
  22. 22. STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 24 Kompensasi Tidak Langsung  Menurut UU : (jaminan sosial = jamsostek, jaminan kecelakaan kerja, hari tua, jaminan kematian, Balas jasa ketika tidak bekerja = pesangon, gaji ketika dirumahkan, kompensasi bagi pekerja = asuransi kesehatan, kecelakaan)  Sukarela : (pembayaran waktu tidak bekerja = waktu istirahat, cuti tahunan, sakit, keperluan penting dan hari libur, Kesejahteraan karyawan = biaya pengobatan kesehatan, pelayanan karyawan = koperasi, tempat ibadah, rekreasi, beasiswa pendidikan dll, premi = uang tambahan utk kary yg pekerjaannya beresiko tinggi atau malam hari
  23. 23. BENTUK- BENTUK INSENTIF STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 25 Tiap unit keluaran yang dihasilkan Piecework Bagi pekerja yang outputnya lebih Production bonus Jumlah unit yang terjual Comission Untuk pekerja yang kinerja tinggi/senior Maturity Curve
  24. 24. BENTUK- BENTUK INSENTIF STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 26 Kenaikan gaji atas prestasi Merit Raise Uang, plakat, barang, sertifikat, liburan, cuti Nonmonetary Incentive Stock options, stock appreciation Executive Incentive
  25. 25. BENTUK-BENTUK BAGI HASIL STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 27 ESOP Pekerja diberi kesempatan untuk memiliki saham perusahaan Bagi hasil karena kelompok pekerja berhasil melampaui tingkat keluaran yang sudah ditetapkan Pembagian keuntungan kepada karyawan Bonus untuk pekerja yang berhasil menekan atau menghemat biaya Cost Reduction Plans Profit Sharing Plan Production Sharing Plans
  26. 26. KOMPENSASI DALAM PRAKTEK Kebanyakan karyawan tidak mengerti berbagai hal yang berkaitan dengan kompensasi, oleh karena itu bagaimana membuat efektifitas kompensasi dalam memotivasi karyawan? Must make it known! 28
  27. 27. KESIMPULAN STIE STEMBI BANDUNG BUSINESS SCHOOL 29 Dalam Organisasi, SDM ditempatkan sebagai unsur yang sangat khusus karena manusia baru akan terdorong untuk bekerja dan meningkatkan produktivitasnya jika beragam kebutuhannya mulai dari kebutuhan fisik, kebutuhan rasa aman, kebutuhan sosial, sampai dengan kebutuhan aktualisasi diri dapat terpenuhi dengan baik. Ada beberapa hal yang perlu diingat oleh organisasi dalam pemberian kompensasi. Pertama, kompensasi yang diberikan harus dapat dirasakan adil oleh pegawai. Kedua, besarnya kompensasi tidak jauh berbeda dengan yang diharapkan oleh pegawai. Apabila dua hal ini dapat dipenuhi, maka pegawai akan merasa puas. Kepuasan akan memicu pegawai untuk terus meningkatkan kinerjanya, sehingga tujuan organisasi maupun kebutuhan pegawai akan tercapai secara bersama. Untuk mencapai keadilan sebagaimana diharapkan oleh pegawainya, maka organisasi harus mempertimbangkan kondisi eksternal, kondisi internal dan kondisi individu. Kompensasi harus diusahakan sebanding dengan kondisi di luar organisasi. Kompensasi yang diberikan berdasarkan kinerja dan keterampilan pegawai nampaknya dapat memuaskan pegawai sehingga diharapkan pegawai termotivasi untuk meningkatkan kinerja dan mengembangkan keterampilannya. Hal ini disebabkan karena pegawai yang selalu berusaha untuk meningkatkan kinerja dan keterampilannya akan mendapatkan kompensasi yang semakin besar
  28. 28. Terima Kasih, Thanks, Gracias, Hatur Nuhun Hamdalah

