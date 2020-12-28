Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to deal with the Offence
Mission 1. To display the results of those whom attempt to work against God’s elect and their assignments. 2. To use Greek...
Mission 1. To understand the importance of forgiveness and it process. 2. To understand the importance of service.
Chapter: Luke 17 Verses: 1-10 Scripture reference
Learning Keys Red indicates Jesus’ words and Jesus is speaking. • Jesus • Disciples • The Offense • The Results
Learning Keys • Offence in Greek : Skandalon. • Meaning: trap or snare set to capture prey. • English translation: forms o...
Learning Keys • Offend in Hebrew : MikShol. • Meaning: obstacle or stumbling- block.
The Inevitable Luke 17 :1 Then said he unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him,...
Verse 1 Explanation 1. Offences (scandals and snares) will come. 2. The Offence Channel will not be victorious. 3. Woe: Gr...
The effects of the offence: Capital punishment 2 It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and h...
Verse 2 Explanation 1. A Millstone is part of a device used in mills for grinding wheat and grains. 2. “Millstone hanged a...
Verse 2 Explanation 3. This is a better option than offending one of these little ones. 4. In this Scripture, Offend is de...
Empowered to Forgive 3 Take heed to yourselves: If thy brother trespass against thee, rebuke him; and if he repent, forgiv...
Verse 3-4 Explanation 1. Trespass is an Offence (scandal). 2. Trespass is unlawful entry into/onto another person’s Posses...
Verse 3-4 Explanation 5. Repentance: Godly sorry, Sincere regret or remorse. Asking for grace regarding unacceptable behav...
Verse 3-4 Explanation 6. Forgiveness is a command from the Lord. 7. Forgiveness is key to relationship management. 8. One ...
The Disciples’ Request 5 And the apostles said unto the Lord, Increase our faith.
Verse 5 Explanation Jesus is preparing the disciples for encounters with society, the environment and interaction among th...
Verse 5 Explanation The apostles asked for their faith to increase. Faith is trust and belief in things to come. Faith is ...
Jesus Provides an Example 6 And the Lord said, If ye had faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye might say unto this sycamine...
Verse 6 Explanation 1. Mustard seeds are 1 to 2 millimeters in diameter (Less than 1 inch. 2. You can speak with a small m...
Jesus Provides an Example 7 But which of you, having a servant plowing or feeding cattle, will say unto him by and by, whe...
Verse 7-9 Explanation 1. Remember to serve. 2. Servants follow instructions of their masters (Owners). 3. Servants underst...
The Expectations of a Servant www.BibleStudyLessons.com 10 So likewise ye, when ye shall have done all those things which ...
Verse 10 Explanation 1. Following The Lord’s commandments are expected of his servants. 2. It is your duty.
How to deal with the Offense
How to deal with the offence
How to deal with the offence

How to deal with the offence

How to deal with the offence

  How to deal with the Offence
  Mission 1. To display the results of those whom attempt to work against God's elect and their assignments. 2. To use Greek and Hebrew language to clarify scripture texts. 3. To witness the extent of capital punishment.
  Mission 1. To understand the importance of forgiveness and it process. 2. To understand the importance of service.
  Chapter: Luke 17 Verses: 1-10 Scripture reference
  Learning Keys Red indicates Jesus' words and Jesus is speaking. • Jesus • Disciples • The Offense • The Results
  Learning Keys • Offence in Greek : Skandalon. • Meaning: trap or snare set to capture prey. • English translation: forms of Scandal.
  Learning Keys • Offend in Hebrew : MikShol. • Meaning: obstacle or stumbling- block.
  The Inevitable Luke 17 :1 Then said he unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him, through whom they come!
  Verse 1 Explanation 1. Offences (scandals and snares) will come. 2. The Offence Channel will not be victorious. 3. Woe: Great Sorrow or Distress.
  The effects of the offence: Capital punishment 2 It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.
  Verse 2 Explanation 1. A Millstone is part of a device used in mills for grinding wheat and grains. 2. "Millstone hanged around his neck and he cast into the sea" is capital punishment. This reference is normal consequences for criminal activity.
  Verse 2 Explanation 3. This is a better option than offending one of these little ones. 4. In this Scripture, Offend is defined as placing a stumbling- block or obstacle in the way of God's Elect and their assignment.
  Empowered to Forgive 3 Take heed to yourselves: If thy brother trespass against thee, rebuke him; and if he repent, forgive him. 4 And if he trespass against thee seven times in a day, and seven times in a day turn again to thee, saying, I repent; thou shalt forgive him.
  Verse 3-4 Explanation 1. Trespass is an Offence (scandal). 2. Trespass is unlawful entry into/onto another person's Possession. 3. Rebuke: Making the offence known to your brother. 4. Rebuke: disapproval of behaviors and actions.
  Verse 3-4 Explanation 5. Repentance: Godly sorry, Sincere regret or remorse. Asking for grace regarding unacceptable behaviors (turning to God).
  Verse 3-4 Explanation 6. Forgiveness is a command from the Lord. 7. Forgiveness is key to relationship management. 8. One has to acknowledge the offence, One has to have remorse for the offence, and One has to Forgive (Pardon) the Offence. 9. An unlimited supply of forgiveness is required between brothers.
  The Disciples' Request 5 And the apostles said unto the Lord, Increase our faith.
  Verse 5 Explanation Jesus is preparing the disciples for encounters with society, the environment and interaction among themselves.
  Verse 5 Explanation The apostles asked for their faith to increase. Faith is trust and belief in things to come. Faith is preparing for the manifestation.
  Jesus Provides an Example 6 And the Lord said, If ye had faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye might say unto this sycamine tree, Be thou plucked up by the root, and be thou planted in the sea; and it should obey you.
  Verse 6 Explanation 1. Mustard seeds are 1 to 2 millimeters in diameter (Less than 1 inch. 2. You can speak with a small measure of faith, and it (stumbling-block or obstacle) should obey your instructions.
  Jesus Provides an Example 7 But which of you, having a servant plowing or feeding cattle, will say unto him by and by, when he is come from the field, Go and sit down to meat? 8 And will not rather say unto him, Make ready wherewith I may sup, and gird thyself, and serve me, till I have eaten and drunken; and afterward thou shalt eat and drink? 9 Doth he thank that servant because he did the things that were commanded him? I trow not.
  Verse 7-9 Explanation 1. Remember to serve. 2. Servants follow instructions of their masters (Owners). 3. Servants understand their roles and responsibilities. 4. Servants fulfill commandments without regards to praise and recognition.
  The Expectations of a Servant www.BibleStudyLessons.com 10 So likewise ye, when ye shall have done all those things which are commanded you, say, We are unprofitable servants: we have done that which was our duty to do.
  Verse 10 Explanation 1. Following The Lord's commandments are expected of his servants. 2. It is your duty.
  How to deal with the Offense

