Teoria y problemas de sumatorias iii ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Melissa Arancibia Reyes Demetrio Ccesa Rayme SUMATORIAS
CONTENIDO  Introducción  Definición  Propiedades  Sumatorias Notables  Ejercicios Resueltos  Ejercicios Propuestos ...
 INTRODUCCIÓN
INTRODUCCIÓN Érase una vez un niño alemán llamado Carl F. Gauss. Cuando tenía diez años, su profesor de la escuela, enfada...
El profesor se sentó en su silla a leer el periódico, confiaba en que tendría horas hasta que los niños sumaran todos los ...
Gauss tenía que sumar lo siguiente: 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 ... + 95 + 96 + 97 + 98 + 99 + 100 Se dio cuenta de que ...
De donde se deduce la fórmula de la sumatoria de los n primeros números. Conociendo esta fórmula podremos resolver el prob...
 DEFINICIÓN
DEFINICIÓN La sumatoria es la operación de la adición de una secuencia de números, el resultado es la suma total. NOTACIÓN...
 PROPIEDADES
P1. El número de sumandos y de términos de una sumatoria es igual al índice superior menos el índice inferior mas la unida...
P2. La sumatoria de una constante es igual al producto del número de sumandos por la constante. Ejemplo: Hallar la sumator...
P3. La sumatoria en el que el término general es una suma algebraica ésta se puede descomponer en sumatorias independiente...
P4. Una sumatoria cuyo índice inferior no es la unidad puede descomponerse de ésta manera: Ejemplo: Hallar la sumatoria de...
 SUMATORIAS NOTABLES
 Los n primeros números naturales
 Los n primeros números pares naturales Demostración: lqqd SN primeros N Factorización
 Los n primeros números impares naturales. Demostración: P3: SN #pares y P2: simplificación lqqd
 Los n primeros números cuadrados perfectos
 Los n primeros números cubos perfectos.
 Los n primeros números cuartos perfectos.
 Los n primeras potencias.
 EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS
1. Escriba con notación ∑ a) 3+9+27+81+…(10 términos) Resolución: 3+9+27+81+…(10 términos) 3+9+27+81+…(10 términos) =
b) 2+6+10+14+18…(10 términos) Resolución: 2+6+10+14+18…(10 términos) 2+6+10+14+18…(10 términos) =
2. Hallar Resolución: :propiedad 3 :S.N y :propiedad 2 :propiedad 2
3. Calcular P , si P = 3 +24 + 81 + 192 +… + 8232 Resolución: :factorizando :S.N. cubos
4. Hallar n: Resolución: :S.N. números pares :Ec. De 2 grado
5. Hallar S: Si S = 4 + 7 +12 + 19 + . .. Resolución: :Propiedad 3 15 términos S = 4 + 7 +12 + 19 + . .. 15 términos :S.N....
6. Calcular E: Resolución: :Decimal a fracción :Factorizando
7. Se tiene: Resolución: Encontrar el valor de: PorTanto: M =9 A=4 R=6 B: Hallando 2n-1=69 n=35 Aplicando S.N Números impa...
8. Un ómnibus salió de su paradero inicial con 7 pasajeros, y en cada estación suben 2 pasajeros más de lo que subieron en...
9. Un obrero ha ahorrado este mes S/. 178 soles y tiene con esto S/. 1410 en la caja de ahorros, habiendo economizado cada...
10. Se contrata a un obrero para cavar en busca de fósiles prometiéndole pagar una suma por el primer fósil que encuentre ...
 EJERCICIOS PROPUESTOS
1. Escriba con notación ∑ a) 11+13+15+17+…(7 términos) b) 4+9+16+25+36…(10 términos)
2. Hallar Resolución:
3. Calcular P , si P = 7 +10 + 14 + 19 +… + 78 Resolución:
4. Hallar n: Resolución:
5. Hallar S: Si S = 4 + 7 +12 + 19 + . .. Resolución: 30 términos
6. Calcular G: Resolución:
7. Se tiene: Resolución: Encontrar el valor de:
 CONCLUSIONES
 Las sumatorias notables, son sumatorias ya calculadas que nos permiten resolver problemas.  La definición de sumatoria ...
GRACIAS “Ir más allá de uno mismo y dominar el mundo”
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
66 views
May. 16, 2021

Teoria y problemas de sumatorias iii ccesa007

documento

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Teoria y problemas de sumatorias iii ccesa007

  1. 1. Melissa Arancibia Reyes Demetrio Ccesa Rayme SUMATORIAS
  2. 2. CONTENIDO  Introducción  Definición  Propiedades  Sumatorias Notables  Ejercicios Resueltos  Ejercicios Propuestos  Conclusiones  Bibliografía
  3. 3.  INTRODUCCIÓN
  4. 4. INTRODUCCIÓN Érase una vez un niño alemán llamado Carl F. Gauss. Cuando tenía diez años, su profesor de la escuela, enfadado porque sus alumnos se portaban mal, le puso un problema matemático al pequeño Carl y a sus compañeros. Los niños debían sumar todos los números del 1 al 100, es decir: 1+2+3+4+5+…+98+99+100
  5. 5. El profesor se sentó en su silla a leer el periódico, confiaba en que tendría horas hasta que los niños sumaran todos los números. Sin embargo, el pequeño Gauss no tardó ni cinco minutos en ir hacia el profesor y darle el resultado: 5050. ¿Cómo lo había hecho?
  6. 6. Gauss tenía que sumar lo siguiente: 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 ... + 95 + 96 + 97 + 98 + 99 + 100 Se dio cuenta de que reordenar los elementos de esta suma, sumando siempre los simétricos, facilitaba enormemente las cosas, es decir: 1 +100 = 101 2 + 99 = 101 3 + 98 = 101 4 + 97 = 101 5 + 96 = 101 ... 46 + 55 = 101 47 + 54 = 101 48 + 53 = 101 49 + 52 = 101 50 + 51 = 101 50 veces 101, es decir 50x101= 5050
  7. 7. De donde se deduce la fórmula de la sumatoria de los n primeros números. Conociendo esta fórmula podremos resolver el problema planteado a Gauss, que fue de sumar los 100 primero números.
  8. 8.  DEFINICIÓN
  9. 9. DEFINICIÓN La sumatoria es la operación de la adición de una secuencia de números, el resultado es la suma total. NOTACIÓN Índice superior Término general Índice inferior sigma
  10. 10.  PROPIEDADES
  11. 11. P1. El número de sumandos y de términos de una sumatoria es igual al índice superior menos el índice inferior mas la unidad. Ejemplo: Hallar el número de términos de la siguiente expresión:
  12. 12. P2. La sumatoria de una constante es igual al producto del número de sumandos por la constante. Ejemplo: Hallar la sumatoria de la siguiente expresión:
  13. 13. P3. La sumatoria en el que el término general es una suma algebraica ésta se puede descomponer en sumatorias independientes. Ejemplo: Donde: k y k´ son constantes.
  14. 14. P4. Una sumatoria cuyo índice inferior no es la unidad puede descomponerse de ésta manera: Ejemplo: Hallar la sumatoria de la siguiente expresión:
  15. 15.  SUMATORIAS NOTABLES
  16. 16.  Los n primeros números naturales
  17. 17.  Los n primeros números pares naturales Demostración: lqqd SN primeros N Factorización
  18. 18.  Los n primeros números impares naturales. Demostración: P3: SN #pares y P2: simplificación lqqd
  19. 19.  Los n primeros números cuadrados perfectos
  20. 20.  Los n primeros números cubos perfectos.
  21. 21.  Los n primeros números cuartos perfectos.
  22. 22.  Los n primeras potencias.
  23. 23.  EJERCICIOS RESUELTOS
  24. 24. 1. Escriba con notación ∑ a) 3+9+27+81+…(10 términos) Resolución: 3+9+27+81+…(10 términos) 3+9+27+81+…(10 términos) =
  25. 25. b) 2+6+10+14+18…(10 términos) Resolución: 2+6+10+14+18…(10 términos) 2+6+10+14+18…(10 términos) =
  26. 26. 2. Hallar Resolución: :propiedad 3 :S.N y :propiedad 2 :propiedad 2
  27. 27. 3. Calcular P , si P = 3 +24 + 81 + 192 +… + 8232 Resolución: :factorizando :S.N. cubos
  28. 28. 4. Hallar n: Resolución: :S.N. números pares :Ec. De 2 grado
  29. 29. 5. Hallar S: Si S = 4 + 7 +12 + 19 + . .. Resolución: :Propiedad 3 15 términos S = 4 + 7 +12 + 19 + . .. 15 términos :S.N. y Propiedad 2
  30. 30. 6. Calcular E: Resolución: :Decimal a fracción :Factorizando
  31. 31. 7. Se tiene: Resolución: Encontrar el valor de: PorTanto: M =9 A=4 R=6 B: Hallando 2n-1=69 n=35 Aplicando S.N Números impares
  32. 32. 8. Un ómnibus salió de su paradero inicial con 7 pasajeros, y en cada estación suben 2 pasajeros más de lo que subieron en la estación anterior. Si al llegar a su paradero final se contaron con 520 pasajeros. ¿En cuántas estaciones se detuvo el ómnibus a recoger pasajeros? Resolución: Inicio: 1° 2° 3° … n° Final 7 9 11 13 __ 520 Total de pasajeros: 7 +9+11+13+…+n=520
  33. 33. 9. Un obrero ha ahorrado este mes S/. 178 soles y tiene con esto S/. 1410 en la caja de ahorros, habiendo economizado cada mes S/ 12 más que el mes anterior.¿ Cuánto ahorro el primer mes? Resolución: 1° 2° 3° … n° Mes Mes Mes 1° Mes actual pasado antepasado de ahorro 178 + 166 + 154 + … +(190-12n) = 1410
  34. 34. 10. Se contrata a un obrero para cavar en busca de fósiles prometiéndole pagar una suma por el primer fósil que encuentre y que luego se le irá duplicando dicha suma para Cada nuevo fósil encontrado. Si encuentra 12 fósiles y recibe S/. 12285 ¿Cuánto le pagaron por el octavo fósil encontrado? Resolución:
  35. 35.  EJERCICIOS PROPUESTOS
  36. 36. 1. Escriba con notación ∑ a) 11+13+15+17+…(7 términos) b) 4+9+16+25+36…(10 términos)
  37. 37. 2. Hallar Resolución:
  38. 38. 3. Calcular P , si P = 7 +10 + 14 + 19 +… + 78 Resolución:
  39. 39. 4. Hallar n: Resolución:
  40. 40. 5. Hallar S: Si S = 4 + 7 +12 + 19 + . .. Resolución: 30 términos
  41. 41. 6. Calcular G: Resolución:
  42. 42. 7. Se tiene: Resolución: Encontrar el valor de:
  43. 43.  CONCLUSIONES
  44. 44.  Las sumatorias notables, son sumatorias ya calculadas que nos permiten resolver problemas.  La definición de sumatoria ayuda en el entendimiento en base a los problemas de sumatorias.  Las propiedades de las sumatorias facilitan en la resolución de problemas.
  45. 45. GRACIAS “Ir más allá de uno mismo y dominar el mundo”

×