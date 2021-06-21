Teoria y problemas de medidas de posicion mp52 ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SITUACIONES ALGEBRAICAS ESTADISTICA DEMETRIO CCESA RAYME 5 3 5 2 3 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 [20-30) [30-40) [40-50) [50-60) [60-70] N...
x datos de número datos lo de suma x = 9 2 3 2 1 4 2 1 2 1 x + + + + + + + + = 2 9 18 9 18 x =  = = Media Aritmética ( ) ...
MEDIDAS DE TENDENCIA CENTRAL Mediana (Me) Es el valor central para un conjunto de datos ordenados. Para hallar la mediana ...
MEDIDAS DE TENDENCIA CENTRAL Moda (Mo): Es el dato o categoría que tiene la mayor frecuencia. Ejemplo: Se registraron los ...
a) 23 b) 24 c) 25 d) 26 De acuerdo al siguiente diagrama de la cantidad de alumnos por cada aula. En promedio, ¿cuántos al...
a) 23 b) 24 c) 25 d) 26 De acuerdo al siguiente diagrama de la cantidad de alumnos por cada aula. En promedio, ¿cuántos al...
A) 60 B) 65 C) 70 D) 75 1) José vendió teléfonos celulares durante la semana pasada, al final de cada día registró la cant...
A) 60 B) 65 C) 70 D) 75 1) José vendió teléfonos celulares durante la semana pasada, al final de cada día registró la cant...
La gráfica muestra el número de estudiantes que asistió a una Biblioteca Escolar durante una semana. ¿Cuál es el promedio ...
La gráfica muestra el número de estudiantes que asistió a una Biblioteca Escolar durante una semana. ¿Cuál es el promedio ...
a) 6,15 b) 6,05 c) 6,10 d) 6,20 ¿Cuál es el promedio de botellas recolectadas por la sección 5°A? Estudiante N° Orden 1 2 ...
a) 6,15 b) 6,05 c) 6,10 d) 6,20 ¿Cuál es el promedio de botellas recolectadas por la sección 5°A? Estudiante N° Orden 1 2 ...
a) 17 b) 18 c) 19 d) 20 ¿Cuál es la Moda? Edades de 20 estudiantes del 4to Ciclo de la UTP 19 – 20 – 23 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 1...
a) 17 b) 18 c) 19 d) 20 ¿Cuál es la Moda? Edades de 20 estudiantes del 4to Ciclo de la UTP 19 – 20 – 23 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 1...
a) 3 b) 4 c) 5 d) 6 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? 2, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6, 6
a) 3 b) 4 c) 5 d) 6 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? 2, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6, 6
a) 12 b) 13 c) 14 d) 15 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? LOS SIGUIENTES DATOS PERTENECEN A LA EDAD DE JOVENES DELINCUENTES RECLUIDOS E...
a) 12 b) 13 c) 14 d) 15 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? LOS SIGUIENTES DATOS PERTENECEN A LA EDAD DE JOVENES DELINCUENTES RECLUIDOS E...
a) 12 b) 13 c) 14 d) 15 ¿Cuál es la Moda? LOS SIGUIENTES DATOS PERTENECEN A LA EDAD DE JOVENES DELINCUENTES RECLUIDOS EN E...
a) 12 b) 13 c) 14 d) 15 ¿Cuál es la Moda? LOS SIGUIENTES DATOS PERTENECEN A LA EDAD DE JOVENES DELINCUENTES RECLUIDOS EN E...
a) 12 b) 13 c) 14 d) 15 ¿Cuál es la Media Aritmética? LOS SIGUIENTES DATOS PERTENECEN A LA EDAD DE JOVENES DELINCUENTES RE...
a) 12 b) 13 c) 14 d) 15 ¿Cuál es la Media Aritmética? LOS SIGUIENTES DATOS PERTENECEN A LA EDAD DE JOVENES DELINCUENTES RE...
a) 1,64 b) 1,65 c) 1,66 d) 1,68 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? 1.61, 1.62, 1.63, ...1.64, 1.66 1.70…, 1.73, 1.77, 1.83
a) 1,64 b) 1,65 c) 1,66 d) 1,68 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? 1.61, 1.62, 1.63, ...1.64, 1.66 1.70…, 1.73, 1.77, 1.83
a) 1,64 b) 1,65 c) 1,66 d) 1,68 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? 1.61, 1.62, 1.63, ...1.64, 1.66 1.70…, 1.73, 1.77, 1.83
a) 14 b) 14,5 c) 15 d) 15,5 ¿Cuál es el Promedio? Las edades de ocho personas de un grupo de familiar, es: 10 18 25 32 12 ...
a) 14 b) 14,5 c) 15 d) 15,5 ¿Cuál es el Promedio? Las edades de ocho personas de un grupo de familiar, es: 10 18 25 32 12 ...
a) 5 b) 8 c) 9 d) 10 Las edades de 11 niños de una escuelita son: 5 5 11 10 8 5 10 4 10 6 10 Halla la mediana de estos val...
a) 5 b) 8 c) 9 d) 10 Las edades de 11 niños de una escuelita son: 5 5 11 10 8 5 10 4 10 6 10 Halla la mediana de estos val...
MEDIDAS DE TENDENCIA CENTRAL
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
22 views
Jun. 21, 2021

Teoria y problemas de medidas de posicion mp52 ccesa007

documento

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Teoria y problemas de medidas de posicion mp52 ccesa007

  1. 1. SITUACIONES ALGEBRAICAS ESTADISTICA DEMETRIO CCESA RAYME 5 3 5 2 3 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 [20-30) [30-40) [40-50) [50-60) [60-70] Numero de pacientes Grupos de Edad 5º DE SECUNDARIA ÁREA : MATEMÁTICA SEMANA 12 EXPERIENCIA Co. : Nº4 ACTIVIDAD Ap. : Nº2 MEDIDAS DE POSICION
  2. 2. x datos de número datos lo de suma x = 9 2 3 2 1 4 2 1 2 1 x + + + + + + + + = 2 9 18 9 18 x =  = = Media Aritmética ( ) .- Es el cociente de la suma de todos los datos entre el número de datos. Para el conjunto de datos: 1 ; 2 ; 1 ; 2 ; 4 ; 1 ; 2 ; 3 y 2 Media Aritmética = 2 MEDIDAS DE TENDENCIA CENTRAL
  3. 3. MEDIDAS DE TENDENCIA CENTRAL Mediana (Me) Es el valor central para un conjunto de datos ordenados. Para hallar la mediana del siguiente conjunto de datos: 1; 2; 1; 2; 4; 1; 2; 3 y 2, los ordenamos de menor a mayor: 1 ; 1 ; 1 ; 2 ; 2 ; 2 ; 2 ; 3 ; 4 valor central Mediana = 2
  4. 4. MEDIDAS DE TENDENCIA CENTRAL Moda (Mo): Es el dato o categoría que tiene la mayor frecuencia. Ejemplo: Se registraron los goles de los partidos correspondientes a un torneo de fútbol : 2 ; 1 ; 2 ; 4 ; 1 ; 2 ; 3 y 2. ¿Cuál fue el número de goles más frecuente en los partidos? Hemos determinado la moda de un conjunto de datos. La moda es 2 por ser el dato que se repite el mayor número de veces, la cual se representa con Mo = 2. Moda = 2
  5. 5. a) 23 b) 24 c) 25 d) 26 De acuerdo al siguiente diagrama de la cantidad de alumnos por cada aula. En promedio, ¿cuántos alumnos hay por aula?
  6. 6. a) 23 b) 24 c) 25 d) 26 De acuerdo al siguiente diagrama de la cantidad de alumnos por cada aula. En promedio, ¿cuántos alumnos hay por aula?
  7. 7. A) 60 B) 65 C) 70 D) 75 1) José vendió teléfonos celulares durante la semana pasada, al final de cada día registró la cantidad de unidades vendidas. En la gráfica ¿Cuál fue el promedio de las ventas en esa semana?
  8. 8. A) 60 B) 65 C) 70 D) 75 1) José vendió teléfonos celulares durante la semana pasada, al final de cada día registró la cantidad de unidades vendidas. En la gráfica ¿Cuál fue el promedio de las ventas en esa semana?
  9. 9. La gráfica muestra el número de estudiantes que asistió a una Biblioteca Escolar durante una semana. ¿Cuál es el promedio diario de asistencia a la biblioteca durante esta semana? A) 5 B) 6 C) 7 D) 8
  10. 10. La gráfica muestra el número de estudiantes que asistió a una Biblioteca Escolar durante una semana. ¿Cuál es el promedio diario de asistencia a la biblioteca durante esta semana? A) 5 B) 6 C) 7 D) 8
  11. 11. a) 6,15 b) 6,05 c) 6,10 d) 6,20 ¿Cuál es el promedio de botellas recolectadas por la sección 5°A? Estudiante N° Orden 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Cantidad de botellas (kg) 8,1 5,2 6,7 1,5 7,3 6,2 6,7 6,7 8 6,2 6,8 3,2 La sección del 5°A de la I.E. “TRILCE“ participó en una campaña de recolección de botellas de plástico con los siguientes resultados:
  12. 12. a) 6,15 b) 6,05 c) 6,10 d) 6,20 ¿Cuál es el promedio de botellas recolectadas por la sección 5°A? Estudiante N° Orden 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Cantidad de botellas (kg) 8,1 5,2 6,7 1,5 7,3 6,2 6,7 6,7 8 6,2 6,8 3,2 La sección del 5°A de la I.E. “TRILCE“ participó en una campaña de recolección de botellas de plástico con los siguientes resultados:
  13. 13. a) 17 b) 18 c) 19 d) 20 ¿Cuál es la Moda? Edades de 20 estudiantes del 4to Ciclo de la UTP 19 – 20 – 23 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 19 – 21 18 – 20 – 20 – 17 – 24 – 19 – 19 – 20 23 – 19 – 22 – 19
  14. 14. a) 17 b) 18 c) 19 d) 20 ¿Cuál es la Moda? Edades de 20 estudiantes del 4to Ciclo de la UTP 19 – 20 – 23 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 19 – 21 18 – 20 – 20 – 17 – 24 – 19 – 19 – 20 23 – 19 – 22 – 19
  15. 15. a) 3 b) 4 c) 5 d) 6 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? 2, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6, 6
  16. 16. a) 3 b) 4 c) 5 d) 6 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? 2, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6, 6
  17. 17. a) 12 b) 13 c) 14 d) 15 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? LOS SIGUIENTES DATOS PERTENECEN A LA EDAD DE JOVENES DELINCUENTES RECLUIDOS EN EL CENTRO LOS PETISOS EDADES: 12-13-14-15-12-13-11-12-11-12-13-14-14-15-16-17-12-13-11-14-17-12-11
  18. 18. a) 12 b) 13 c) 14 d) 15 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? LOS SIGUIENTES DATOS PERTENECEN A LA EDAD DE JOVENES DELINCUENTES RECLUIDOS EN EL CENTRO LOS PETISOS EDADES: 12-13-14-15-12-13-11-12-11-12-13-14-14-15-16-17-12-13-11-14-17-12-11
  19. 19. a) 12 b) 13 c) 14 d) 15 ¿Cuál es la Moda? LOS SIGUIENTES DATOS PERTENECEN A LA EDAD DE JOVENES DELINCUENTES RECLUIDOS EN EL CENTRO LOS PETISOS EDADES: 12-13-14-15-12-13-11-12-11-12-13-14-14-15-16-17-12-13-11-14-17-12-11
  20. 20. a) 12 b) 13 c) 14 d) 15 ¿Cuál es la Moda? LOS SIGUIENTES DATOS PERTENECEN A LA EDAD DE JOVENES DELINCUENTES RECLUIDOS EN EL CENTRO LOS PETISOS EDADES: 12-13-14-15-12-13-11-12-11-12-13-14-14-15-16-17-12-13-11-14-17-12-11
  21. 21. a) 12 b) 13 c) 14 d) 15 ¿Cuál es la Media Aritmética? LOS SIGUIENTES DATOS PERTENECEN A LA EDAD DE JOVENES DELINCUENTES RECLUIDOS EN EL CENTRO LOS PETISOS EDADES: 12-13-14-15-12-13-11-12-11-12-13-14-14-15-16-17-12-13-11-14-17-12-11
  22. 22. a) 12 b) 13 c) 14 d) 15 ¿Cuál es la Media Aritmética? LOS SIGUIENTES DATOS PERTENECEN A LA EDAD DE JOVENES DELINCUENTES RECLUIDOS EN EL CENTRO LOS PETISOS EDADES: 12-13-14-15-12-13-11-12-11-12-13-14-14-15-16-17-12-13-11-14-17-12-11
  23. 23. a) 1,64 b) 1,65 c) 1,66 d) 1,68 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? 1.61, 1.62, 1.63, ...1.64, 1.66 1.70…, 1.73, 1.77, 1.83
  24. 24. a) 1,64 b) 1,65 c) 1,66 d) 1,68 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? 1.61, 1.62, 1.63, ...1.64, 1.66 1.70…, 1.73, 1.77, 1.83
  25. 25. a) 1,64 b) 1,65 c) 1,66 d) 1,68 ¿Cuál es la Mediana? 1.61, 1.62, 1.63, ...1.64, 1.66 1.70…, 1.73, 1.77, 1.83
  26. 26. a) 14 b) 14,5 c) 15 d) 15,5 ¿Cuál es el Promedio? Las edades de ocho personas de un grupo de familiar, es: 10 18 25 32 12 5 7 7
  27. 27. a) 14 b) 14,5 c) 15 d) 15,5 ¿Cuál es el Promedio? Las edades de ocho personas de un grupo de familiar, es: 10 18 25 32 12 5 7 7
  28. 28. a) 5 b) 8 c) 9 d) 10 Las edades de 11 niños de una escuelita son: 5 5 11 10 8 5 10 4 10 6 10 Halla la mediana de estos valores:
  29. 29. a) 5 b) 8 c) 9 d) 10 Las edades de 11 niños de una escuelita son: 5 5 11 10 8 5 10 4 10 6 10 Halla la mediana de estos valores:
  30. 30. MEDIDAS DE TENDENCIA CENTRAL

×