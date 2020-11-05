Teoria y problemas de conteo de figuras i ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CONTEO DE FIGURAS DEMETRIO CCESA RAYME
  2. 2. 1.
  3. 3. 2. ¿Cuántos triángulos hay en esta figura? 1 2 3 4 Agrupamos de (1) 1,2,3,4 = 4 (2) 23 = 1 Colocamos un numero a cada parte 5 Respuesta : Hay cinco triángulos
  4. 4. 3. ¿Cuántos triángulos hay en esta figura? Agrupamos de (1) 2 , 3 , 4 = 3 (2) 12 ,13 , 24 , 34 = 4 (3) 1234 = 1 Colocamos un numero a cada parte Respuesta : Hay ocho triángulos
  5. 5. Agrupamos de (1) 1,2,3,4 = 4 (2) 12, 34 ,13, 24 = 4 (3) 1234 = 1 Colocamos un numero a cada parte Respuesta : Hay nueve triángulos 1 2 3 4 4. ¿Cuántos cuadriláteros hay en esta figura?
  6. 6. 5. ¿Cuántos cuadriláteros hay en esta figura? Agrupamos de (1) 1,2,3,4,5 = 5 (2) 12 , 45 = 2 (3) 123 , 345 = 2 (4) 12345 = 1 Colocamos un numero a cada parte Respuesta : Hay diez triángulos 1 2 3 4 5
  7. 7. 6. ¿Cuántos triángulos hay en esta figura?
  8. 8. Solución Los triángulos son: De (1) : 1; 2; 3; 4; 5; 6; 7; 8 = 8 De (2) 12; 34; 56; 78 = 4 De (4) : 1234; 5678; 7812; 3456 = 4 Rpta: 16 triángulos Colocamos un dígito a cada parte: 1 2 3 4 56 7 8
  9. 9. 7. ¿Cuántos triángulos hay en esta figura?
  10. 10. 8. ¿Cuántos cuadriláteros hay en esta figura?
  11. 11. MÉTODO DE FÓRMULAS Fórmula: #s = Nº de segmentos n = # de espacios sobre la línea. #s = 2 )1n(n + A. CONTEO DE SEGMENTOS 1 2 3 … n-1 n
  12. 12. Fórmula: #s = Nº de segmentos n = # de espacios sobre la línea. #s = 2 )1n(n + 1. ¿Cuántos segmentos hay en total? a. 25 b. 26 c. 27 d. 28 e. 36
  13. 13. Fórmula: #s = Nº de segmentos n = # de espacios sobre la línea. #s = 2 )1n(n + 2. ¿Cuántos segmentos hay en total? a. 42 b. 56 c. 28 d. 26 e. 12
  14. 14. Fórmula: #s = Nº de segmentos n = # de espacios sobre la línea. #s = 2 )1n(n + ¿Cuántos segmentos hay en total? a. 25 b. 32 c. 37 d. 22 e. 20
  15. 15. Fórmula: #s = Nº de segmentos n = # de espacios sobre la línea. #s = 2 )1n(n + 3. ¿Cuántos segmentos hay en total? a. 42 b. 58 c. 52 d. 56 e. 30
  16. 16. #t = 2 )1n(n + #t = Nº de triángulos n = # de espacios en el ángulo MÉTODO DE FÓRMULAS 1 2 3 … n B. CONTEO DE ÁNGULOS Fórmula:
  17. 17. #tr = 2 5(6) CONTEO DE TRAPECIOS Fórmula: #tr = 2 n(n+1) #tr = Nº de trapecios n = # de espacios en el trapecio = 28
  18. 18. #T = 2 )1n(n + #T = Nº de triángulos n = # de espacios en la base MÉTODO DE FÓRMULAS 1 2 3 … n C. CONTEO DE TRIÁNGULOS Fórmula:
  19. 19. CONTEO DE TRIÁNGULOS Aplicamos la fórmula
  20. 20. CONTEO DE TRIÁNGULOS Aplicamos la fórmula 2. ¿Cuántos triángulos hay en total?
  21. 21. CONTEO DE TRIÁNGULOS 3. ¿Cuántos triángulos hay en total? a. 14 b. 15 c. 16 d. 17 e. 18
  22. 22. Aplicamos la fórmula: 2(3) 2 = = 3 Por haber 2 horizontales se duplica = 6 1 2 4. ¿Cuántos triángulos hay en total?
  23. 23. Aplicamos la fórmula: 4(5) 2 = = 10 Por haber 2 horizontales se duplica = 20 1 2 3 4 5. ¿Cuántos triángulos hay en total?
  24. 24. a. 40 b. 30 c. 10 d. 20 e. 22 6. ¿Cuántos triángulos hay en total?
  25. 25. 7. Calcula el total de sectores circulares a. 20 b. 18 c. 19 d. 15 e. 14
  26. 26. a. 27 b. 29 c. 31 d. 33 e. 20 8. ¿Cuántos triángulos hay en total?
  27. 27. a. 10 b. 22 c. 12 d. 28 e. 20 9. ¿Cuántos triángulos hay en total?
  28. 28. CONTEO DE CUADRILÁTEROS i) Primera forma 1 2 3 … n Fórmula: 2 )1n(n c# + = #c = Nº de cuadriláteros n = # espacios en la base
  29. 29. m : 2 1 2 3 4 … n Fórmula: 4 )1m(m)1n(n c# ++ = n = #casilleros en la base m = # casilleros sobre un lado ii) Segunda forma = 𝑛(𝑛+1) 2 𝑥 𝑚(𝑚+1) 2
  30. 30. Fórmula: 𝑛(𝑛 + 1) 2 𝑥 𝑚(𝑚 + 1) 2 1.¿Cuántos cuadriláteros hay en esta figura? a. 28 b. 30 c. 32 d. 36 e. 40
  31. 31. CONTEO DE CUBOS 2 6 9 2 Total de cubos sería 2 + 9 + 6 + 2 = 19
  32. 32. CONTEO DE CUBOS 6 1 Total de cubos sería 1 + 3 + 3 + 6 + 6 = 19 En total, 19 cubos. 7 × 7 = 49 3 3 6 6
  33. 33. CONTEO DE CUBOS 1 Total de cubos sería 1 + 3 + 6 + 10 = 20 3 6 10

×