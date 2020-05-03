Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Progresiones Aritméticas Demetrio Ccesa Rayme
2 ¿Qué es Progresión Aritmética?  Progresión Aritmética es una sucesión en la que cada término, a partir del segundo, se ...
3 Razón o diferencia de una Progresión  Se llama razón o también diferencia de una Progresión a la diferencia entre dos t...
4 EJERCICIOS  Escribe una progresión con 8 términos 1)Si a1=3 y d = 6 2)Si a1=11 y r = 7  Calcula la diferencia o razón ...
5 Término “n” de una progresión aritmética  Deducimos una fórmula que nos permita calcular cualquier término de una progr...
6 Término “n” de una Progresión Aritmética  Luego, la fórmula para calcular el término de lugar “n” es: 1 ( 1)na a n d ...
7 Término “n” de una Progresión Aritmética  Despejando una variable obtenemos otras fórmulas: 1 1 na a d n    1 ( 1)na...
8 Ejemplo1  Halla el décimo tercer término de la Progresión: 5, 12, 19, 26, …   1 13 13 13 13 ( 1) 5 13 1 7 5 12 7 5 84...
9 Ejemplo2  Una persona decide ahorrar parte de su dinero durante un año, empezando con 150 nuevos soles. Si cada mes agr...
10 Ejercicios 1)Calcula el décimo quinto término de la Progresión: 5, 11, 17, 23, … 2)Calcula el primer término de una Pro...
11 Interpolación de Medios Aritméticos  Interpolar medios aritméticos consiste en intercalar “m” términos entre a1 y a2, ...
12 Procedimiento para interpolar “m” medios aritméticos a) Hallamos la razón de una P.A. con “m+2” términos y cuyos extrem...
13 Ejemplo1 Interpolar 5 medios aritméticos entre 4 y 22. Solución a) Hallamos la razón o diferencia. b) Escribimos la suc...
14 Ejemplo2 Interpolar 8 medios aritméticos entre 5 y 54. Solución a) Hallamos la razón o diferencia. b) Escribimos la suc...
15 Ejercicios 1) Interpolar 7 medios aritméticos entre 11 y 43. 2) Interpolar 5 medios aritméticos entre 28 y 48 3) Interp...
Teoría y Problemas de Progresiones Aritméticas ccesa007

  1. 1. 1 Progresiones Aritméticas Demetrio Ccesa Rayme
  2. 2. 2 ¿Qué es Progresión Aritmética?  Progresión Aritmética es una sucesión en la que cada término, a partir del segundo, se obtiene sumando al anterior un número fijo (constante) llamado diferencia o razón. Ejemplo: 5, 9, 13, 17, 21, 25, … +4 +4 +4 +4 +4
  3. 3. 3 Razón o diferencia de una Progresión  Se llama razón o también diferencia de una Progresión a la diferencia entre dos términos consecutivos de una progresión aritmética. ( 1)n nd a a   ( 1) : : : : es la diferencia es cualquier termino es el termino anterior n n Donde d a a 
  4. 4. 4 EJERCICIOS  Escribe una progresión con 8 términos 1)Si a1=3 y d = 6 2)Si a1=11 y r = 7  Calcula la diferencia o razón de cada progresión. 1) 7, 10, 13, 16, 19, … 2) 25, 40, 55, 70, 85, …
  5. 5. 5 Término “n” de una progresión aritmética  Deducimos una fórmula que nos permita calcular cualquier término de una progresión aritmética. 1 1 2 1 3 1 1 4 1 1 5 1 1 1 2 2 3 3 4 .......................................... ( 1)n a a a a d a a d d a d a a d d a d a a d d a d a a n d                     
  6. 6. 6 Término “n” de una Progresión Aritmética  Luego, la fórmula para calcular el término de lugar “n” es: 1 ( 1)na a n d   1 : : : : : es cualquier termino es el primer termino es el lugar del termino es la diferencia o razon n Donde a a n d
  7. 7. 7 Término “n” de una Progresión Aritmética  Despejando una variable obtenemos otras fórmulas: 1 1 na a d n    1 ( 1)na a n d   1 ( 1)na a n d   1 1na a n d   
  8. 8. 8 Ejemplo1  Halla el décimo tercer término de la Progresión: 5, 12, 19, 26, …   1 13 13 13 13 ( 1) 5 13 1 7 5 12 7 5 84 89 na a n d a a a a            
  9. 9. 9 Ejemplo2  Una persona decide ahorrar parte de su dinero durante un año, empezando con 150 nuevos soles. Si cada mes agrega 75 nuevos soles a su cuenta de ahorro. ¿Cuánto habrá ahorrado hasta el último mes?
  10. 10. 10 Ejercicios 1)Calcula el décimo quinto término de la Progresión: 5, 11, 17, 23, … 2)Calcula el primer término de una Progresión Aritmética cuyo décimo sexto término es 65 y su diferencia es 4. 3)¿Cuántos términos tiene una Progresión Aritmética cuya diferencia es 3, su primer término es 2 y su enésimo término es 26? 4)¿Cuántos múltiplos de 5 hay entre 1234 y 1540?
  11. 11. 11 Interpolación de Medios Aritméticos  Interpolar medios aritméticos consiste en intercalar “m” términos entre a1 y a2, de tal modo que se forme una progresión aritmética con “m+2” términos. a1, (m + 2 términos), a2
  12. 12. 12 Procedimiento para interpolar “m” medios aritméticos a) Hallamos la razón de una P.A. con “m+2” términos y cuyos extremos son a1 y a2. b) Escribimos la progresión intercalando los medios aritméticos.       1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 n n n n a a n d a a m d a a m d a a d m             
  13. 13. 13 Ejemplo1 Interpolar 5 medios aritméticos entre 4 y 22. Solución a) Hallamos la razón o diferencia. b) Escribimos la sucesión. 4, 7,10, 13, 16, 19, 22   1 ( 1) 22 4 7 1 22 4 6 18 6 3 na a n d d d d d          
  14. 14. 14 Ejemplo2 Interpolar 8 medios aritméticos entre 5 y 54. Solución a) Hallamos la razón o diferencia. b) Escribimos la sucesión. 5, 12,19, 26, 33, 40, 47, 54   1 ( 1) 54 5 8 1 54 5 7 49 7 7 na a n d d d d d          
  15. 15. 15 Ejercicios 1) Interpolar 7 medios aritméticos entre 11 y 43. 2) Interpolar 5 medios aritméticos entre 28 y 48 3) Interpola 7 medios aritméticos ente 1 y 13. 4) Interpola 9 medios aritméticos entre 3 y 6.

