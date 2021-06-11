Teoría y problemas de operadores matemáticos om13 ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Operadores Matemáticos 1º DE SECUNDARIA ÁREA : MATEMÁTICA SEMANA 10 EXPERIENCIA 3 ACTIVIDAD 11 NUMEROS ENTEROS DEMETRIO CC...
¿Qué son los Operadores Matemáticos? Son símbolos que representa a una o varias operaciones entre números y/o expresiones ...
• El símbolo que representa una operación matemática se llama: El símbolo también puede representar una operación matemáti...
Símbolos que representan operaciones matemáticas * asterisco rectángulo # número ● círculo % porcentaje @ arroba $ dólar ◊...
. 1
Se sabe que: a ☺ b = a + b – 4 Halla el valor de 8 ☺ 12 Problema 1: a) 12 b) 14 c) 16 d) 18
Se sabe que: a ☺ b = a + b – 4 Halla el valor de 8 ☺ 12 Reemplazamos los valores en letras Hallamos 8 ☺ 12. Se tiene que a...
Se sabe que: a ☺ b = 2a + 3b Halla el valor de 11 ☺ 5 Problema 2: a) 38 b) 37 c) 36 d) 35
Se sabe que: a ☺ b = 2a + 3b Halla el valor de 11 ☺ 5 Reemplazamos los valores en letras Hallamos 11 ☺ 5 Se tiene que a ☺ ...
a) 42 b) 44 d) 48 c) 46 Problema 3: Se define la operación (%) de la siguiente manera: M % N = 3M + 2N Hallar el valor de:...
8 % 11 = 3.8 + 2.11 8 % 11 = 24 + 22 8 % 11 = 46 a) 42 b) 44 d) 48 c) 46 Problema 3: Se define la operación (%) de la sigu...
a) 0 b) 10 d) 30 c) 20 Problema 4: Si a * b = 2a – 3b, el valor de 30 * 20 es:
a) 0 b) 10 d) 30 c) 20 Problema 4: Si a * b = 2a – 3b, el valor de 30 * 20 es: a * b = 2a – 3b 30 * 20 = 2 .30 – 3 .20 30 ...
Si a # b = 4a – 3b Calcular: 3 # 5 a) 3 b) – 3 a) 11 c) – 2 Problema 5:
Si a # b = 4a – 3b Calcular: 3 # 5 Se tiene que a # b = 4a – 3b 3 # 5 = 4.3 – 3.5 3 # 5 = 12 – 15 3 # 5 = – 3 a) 3 b) – 3 ...
Se sabe que: a ☺ b = 4a + 5b – 3 Halla el valor de 9 ☺ 8 Problema 6: a) 71 b) 72 c) 73 d) 74
Se sabe que: a ☺ b = 4a + 5b – 3 Halla el valor de 9 ☺ 8 Reemplazamos los valores en letras Hallamos 9 ☺ 8 Se tiene que a ...
Se sabe que: a ☺ b = 7a – 2b Halla el valor de (4 ☺ 5)☺ 6 Problema 7: a) 111 b) 112 c) 113 d) 114
Se sabe que: a ☺ b = 7a – 2b Halla el valor de (4 ☺ 5)☺ 6 Hallamos 4 ☺ 5 4 ☺ 5 = 7.4 – 2.5 = 28 – 10 = 18 Problema 7: a) 1...
a) 33 b) 34 d) 36 c) 35 Problema 8: Se define la operación (%) de la siguiente manera: M % N = 3M + 2N. Hallar el valor de...
2 % 1 = 3.2 + 2.1 2 % 1 = 6 + 2 2 % 1 = 8 a) 33 b) 34 d) 36 c) 35 Problema 8: Se define la operación (%) de la siguiente m...
a) 9 b) 7 d) 4 c) 5 Problema 9: Si p % q = 3p – 2q Calcular: E= (5 % 3) – (2 % 1)
5 % 3 = 3.5 – 2.3 5% 3 = 15 – 6 5 % 3 = 9 a) 9 b) 7 d) 4 c) 5 Problema 9: 2 % 1 = 3.2 – 2.1 2 % 1 = 6 – 2 2 % 1 = 4 (5 % 3...
a) 19 b) 20 d) 22 c) 21 Problema 10: Sabiendo que : Calcular
a) 19 b) 20 d) 22 c) 21 Problema 10: Sabiendo que : Calcular 8 .8 = 24 –5 = 19
a) 29 b) 28 d) 26 c) 27 Problema 11: Sabiendo que : Calcular 11
a) 29 b) 28 d) 26 c) 27 Problema 11: Sabiendo que : Calcular 11 .11 = 33 – 5 = 28 11 –
a) 40 b) 32 d) 18 c) 21 Problema 12: Sabiendo que : Calcular:
a) 40 b) 32 d) 18 c) 21 Problema 12: Sabiendo que : Calcular 5 .5 = 9 .9 9 = 21
a) 25 b) 38 d) 57 c) 45 Problema 13: = 2n + 7 Si: Calcular: n 1
a) 25 b) 38 d) 57 c) 45 Problema 13: = 2n + 7 Si: Calcular: n 1 1 = 2 .1 + 7 = 9 = 2.9 + 7 = 25 9 = 2.25 + 7 = 57 25
a) 116 b) 117 d) 119 c) 118 Problema 14: = 3n + 5 Si: Calcular: n 2
a) 116 b) 117 d) 119 c) 118 Problema 14: = 3n + 5 Si: Calcular: n 2 2 = 3 .2 + 5 = 11 = 3.11 + 5 = 38 11 = 3.38 + 5 = 119 ...
a) 8 b) 6 d) 2 c) 4 Problema 15: Sabiendo que : Calcular
a) 8 b) 6 d) 2 c) 4 Problema 15: Sabiendo que : Calcular 7 10 5 8 4 2 = 2.7 – 10=4 = 2.5 – 8=2 = 2.4 – 2=6
×