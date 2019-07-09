Teoría y problemas de Integrales Indefinidas MA-II ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CÁLCULO DE UNA VARIABLE FORMACIÓN POR COMPETENCIAS INTEGRAL INDEFINIDA (INTEGRACIÓN DIRECTA Y SUSTITUCIÓN)
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable ANTIDERIVADA E INTEGRAL INDEFINIDA
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Objetivos 1. Reconocer la antiderivada de funciones elementales 2.- Interpretar l...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Introducción La integración indefinida es el proceso inverso de la derivación; as...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Planteamiento del problema El investigador de un laboratorio estima que la veloci...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Antiderivada (primitiva) de una función Sea 𝒇:𝑰→𝑹 una función definida en un inte...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Ejemplo Halle las funciones que son antiderivadas de: 𝑓(𝑥)=2𝑥 𝑭 𝟏 𝒙 = 𝒙 𝟐 + 𝟏 𝑭 𝟐...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Representación geométrica 𝑥 𝑦 𝑭 𝟏(𝒙) = 𝒙 𝟐 + 𝟏 𝑭 𝟐(𝒙) = 𝒙 𝟐 𝑭 𝟑(𝒙) = 𝒙 𝟐 − 𝟏 Ento...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable La integral indefinida Sea 𝒚=𝒇(𝒙), 𝒙 ∈ 𝑫𝒐𝒎(𝒇) una función real. La integral indef...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable OBSERVACIONES  𝒇 𝒙 , es la función integrando y 𝒙 es la variable de integración....
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable TEOREMA  𝒌𝒇 𝒙 𝒅𝒙 = 𝒌 𝒇 𝒙 𝒅𝒙 , 𝒌 constante real. Sean 𝒇 y 𝒈 funciones que admiten...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Ejercicios 1. En cada caso, determine la integral indefinida, simplificando su re...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Ejercicios 2. En cada caso, determine la antiderivada más general o la integral i...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Reglas básicas de integración • Ejemplo: 𝟎 𝒅𝒖 = 𝒄; 𝒅𝒖 = 𝒖 + 𝒄 𝒌 𝒅𝒖 = 𝒌𝒖 + 𝒄; 𝒄: c...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Reglas básicas de integración • Ejemplo: 𝟑 𝒙 𝒅𝒙 = 𝟑 𝒙 𝒍𝒏𝟑 + 𝐜 𝒂 𝒖 𝒅𝒖 = 𝒂 𝒖 𝒍𝒏𝒂 + ...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Reglas básicas de integración • Ejemplo: 𝒅𝒙 𝒙 𝟐+𝟗 = 𝟏 𝟑 𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒕𝒂𝒏( 𝒙 𝟑 ) + 𝐜 𝒅𝒖 𝒖 𝟐 ...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Ejemplos 1. Use la tabla de integración para calcular las siguientes integrales: ...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Ejemplos 𝒆 𝒙 + 𝒙 𝒙𝒆 𝒙 𝒅𝒙b) Solución: = 𝒆 𝒙 𝒙𝒆 𝒙 + 𝒙 𝒙𝒆 𝒙 𝒅𝒙 = 𝒅𝒙 𝒙 + 𝒆−𝒙 𝒅𝒙 = 𝒍𝒏 ...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Ejercicios 𝒆 𝟐𝐥𝐧(−𝟐𝒙+𝟓) 𝟑𝒙 𝒅𝒙 Solución: 1. Use la tabla de integración para calcu...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Ejercicios 3. El jefe de un laboratorio de fisicoquímica estima que una partícula...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable MÉTODO DE INTEGRACIÓN POR SUSTITUCIÓN (CAMBIO DE VARIABLE)
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Objetivos 1.- Entender el teorema de sustitución en el cálculo de integrales defi...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Teorema Sea 𝒇 y 𝒈 funciones reales de variable real tales que existe 𝒇𝒐𝒈; 𝒇 es co...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Ejemplos 1) Calcular la siguiente integral: 𝒙 𝟐 𝒙 𝟑 + 𝟖 𝟑 𝒅𝒙 La sustitución adecu...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Ejemplos 2) Calcular la siguiente integral: 𝒅𝒙 𝟏 − 𝒙 𝟐 𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒔𝒆𝒏(𝒙) La sustitución a...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Ejercicios 1) Calcular las siguientes integrales: 𝒅𝒙 𝒙( 𝒙 + 𝟏) Solución: a) b) 𝒅𝒙...
Formación Básica Cálculo de una variable Ejercicios 2) La pendiente de una curva en cualquier punto (𝒙; 𝒚) de ella es igua...
