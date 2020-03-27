Procesos Pedagógicos de una Sesión de Aprendizaje ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROCESOS PEDAGÓGICOS DE UNA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE DEMETRIO CCESA RAYME
Procesos Pedagógicos para la construcción de los aprendizajes
Procesos Pedagógicos Son el conjunto de procesos que realizar el docente para mediar el aprendizaje de los estudiantes
Construcción Del aprendizaje Aplicación De lo aprendido Reflexión/recuento de lo aprendido: Metacognición Transferencia: A...
CARACTERISTICAS ACTIVIDAD/SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE Construye aprendizajes Es participativo Porque el niño Decide y opina Resc...
MOMENTOS PROCESOS ¿QUÉ SE BUSCA? ¿CÓMO HACER? ¿CÓMO SABER SI EL PROCESO ESTÁ BIEN REALIZADO? I N I C I O M O T I V A C I O...
MOMENTOS PROCESOS ¿QUÉ SE BUSCA? ¿CÓMO HACER? ¿CÓMO SABER SI EL PROCESO ESTÁ BIEN REALIZADO? I N I C I O E X P L O R A C I...
MOMENTOS PROCESOS ¿QUÉ SE BUSCA? ¿CÓMO HACER? ¿CÓMO SABER SI EL PROCESO ESTÁ BIEN REALIZADO? I N I C I O P R O B L E M A T...
MOMENTOS PROCESOS ¿QUÉ SE BUSCA? ¿CÓMO HACER? ¿CÓMO SABER SI EL PROCESO ESTÁ BIEN REALIZADO? D E S A R R O L L O CONSTRUCC...
MOMENTOS PROCESOS ¿QUÉ SE BUSCA? ¿CÓMO HACER? ¿CÓMO SABER SI EL PROCESO ESTÁ BIEN REALIZADO? D E S A R R O L L O CONSTRUCC...
MOMENTOS PROCESOS ¿QUÉ SE BUSCA? ¿CÓMO HACER? ¿CÓMO SABER SI EL PROCESO ESTÁ BIEN REALIZADO? C I E R R E TRANSFE RENCIA (A...
MOMENTOS PROCESOS ¿QUÉ SE BUSCA? ¿CÓMO HACER? ¿CÓMO SABER SI EL PROCESO ESTÁ BIEN REALIZADO? C I E R R E TRANSFE RENCIA (A...
PARA LA COMPRENSIÓN DE TEXTOS Fases o etapas metodológicas Acciones que considera Antes de la lectura - ¿Para qué voy a le...
PARA LAS PRODUCCIÓN DE TEXTOS Fases o etapas metodológicas Acciones que considera Planificación - La preparación del escri...
PROCESOS METODOLOGICOS PARA EL DESARROLLO DE UNA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE PARA EL ÁREA DE MATEMÁTICA Fases o etapas metodológ...
PARA RESOLVER PROBLEMAS EN EL ÁREA DE MATEMÁTICA Fases o etapas metodológicas Acciones que considera Comprender el problem...
