Problemas Resueltos de Polígonos PP63 ccesa007

POLIGONOS DEMETRIO CCESA RAYME
Halla la suma de todos los ángulos internos del polígono cóncavo Del enunciado: Problema Nº 01 RESOLUCIÓN 180 ( 6 ) 1080º ...
Que polígono tiene 9 diagonales Del enunciado: Problema Nº 02 RESOLUCIÓN n = 6 2 )3n(n ND   2 )3n(n 9   18 = n2 – 3n n...
Halla el ángulo interno del polígono regular cuyo ángulo central es 45º Problema Nº 03 RESOLUCIÓN n º360 central 8n n º...
Como se llama el polígono en el que la suma de sus ángulos internos y externos es 1800º 360° + 180°( n - 2 ) = 1800° Se +...
Cuanto suman los ángulos del polígono que tiene catorce diagonales Problema Nº 05 RESOLUCIÓN n = 7 2 )3n(n ND   2 )3n(n ...
En que polígono la suma de los ángulos internos es 540º 540º = 180°( n - 2 ) 540º = 180n – 360º Si = 180º ( n – 2 ) Probl...
Halla el número de lados de un polígono, sabiendo que en el se pueden trazar 104 diagonales 208 = n2 -3n Problema Nº 7 RES...
Halla el número de diagonales del polígono cuya suma de ángulos internos es 1260º Problema Nº 08 RESOLUCIÓN n = 9 1620º = ...
Cuantos lados tiene un polígono si desde uno de sus vértices se pueden trazar 6 diagonales Problema Nº 09 RESOLUCIÓN n = 9...
Cinco ángulos de un hexágono miden 120º , 130º, º140º, 150º, 160º ; cuanto mide el sexto ángulo Problema Nº 11 RESOLUCIÓN ...
Cuantos vértices tienen un polígono regular cuyo ángulo interno es 8 veces su ángulo externo mi = 8(me ) n = 18 lados ) ...
Se tiene un decágono regular ABCDE… hallar la medida del menor ángulo que forman las prolongaciones de AB y ED Problema Nº...
Si el número de lados de un polígono disminuye en 3, el número de diagonales disminuye en 12 ¿ cuantos lados tienen el pol...
Como se llama el polígono cuyo número de diagonales aumenta en 5 al aumentar el número de lados Problema Nº 15 RESOLUCIÓN ...
Si se quintuplica el número de lados de un polígono, las una de sus ángulos internos se sextuplica. Cual es ese polígono P...
Al disminuir en 2 el numero de lados de un polígono, el numero de diagonales disminuye en 19. ¿Cual es la suma de los ángu...
Calcula la suma de los números de dos polígonos equiángulos, sabiendo que las medidas de sus ángulos internos difieren en ...
Continúa el problema xy)yx(90   45 1 xy yx2   …….1 Hallando la suma de los ángulos externos n º360 m ext  76 y º36...
Continúa el problema Hallando x 9 )y(y10 ) 9 y9 9 y10 (90  9 y10 ) 9 y (90 2  9 y ) 9 y (9 2  2 yy9  9y  x9)9x(90 ...
Cual es el polígono convexo en el cual la suma del número de ángulos rectos a que equivale la suma de sus ángulos internos...
Cuantos lados tiene el polígono regular cuyo ángulo interno es (x + 11) veces el ángulo externo y además se sabe que el nu...
Como se llama el polígono convexo, cuya suma de las medidas de los ángulos interiores es 1620º 1620º = 180º ( n - 2 ) Si ...
Calcula la suma de las medidas de los ángulos interiores de un cuadrilátero y hexágono 180°( 4 - 2 ) = 360º Si = 180°( n ...
¿Cómo se denomina aquel polígono regular, en el cual la medida de su ángulo interno es igual a 8 veces la medida de un áng...
En un polígono, la suma de las medidas de los ángulos exteriores e interiores es 1980°. Calcule el total de diagonales de ...
Calcule el número de diagonales de un polígono convexo, sabiendo que el total de las diagonales es mayor que su número de ...
Si a un polígono regular, se le aumenta un lado, la medida de su ángulo interno aumenta en 12°; entonces el número de vért...
El número total de diagonales de un polígono regular es igual al triple del número de sus vértices. Calcule la medida de u...
EVALUACION  MARCA LA RESPUESTA CORRECTA 1.- Cual es el polígono cuyo numero de diagonales es cinco veces el numero de lad...
Problemas Resueltos de Polígonos PP63 ccesa007

Problemas Resueltos de Polígonos PP63 ccesa007

  1. 1. POLIGONOS DEMETRIO CCESA RAYME
  2. 2. Halla la suma de todos los ángulos internos del polígono cóncavo Del enunciado: Problema Nº 01 RESOLUCIÓN 180 ( 6 ) 1080º 180°( n - 2 ) 180°( 8 – 2 )
  3. 3. Que polígono tiene 9 diagonales Del enunciado: Problema Nº 02 RESOLUCIÓN n = 6 2 )3n(n ND   2 )3n(n 9   18 = n2 – 3n n2 – 3n – 18 = 0 (n – 6 ) ( n + 3 ) = 0 Hexágono
  4. 4. Halla el ángulo interno del polígono regular cuyo ángulo central es 45º Problema Nº 03 RESOLUCIÓN n º360 central 8n n º360 º45  n )2n(180 int   8 )28(180 int   8 )6(180 int  º135int 
  5. 5. Como se llama el polígono en el que la suma de sus ángulos internos y externos es 1800º 360° + 180°( n - 2 ) = 1800° Se + Si = 1800° Resolviendo: Del enunciado: Luego, reemplazando por las propiedades: Problema Nº 04 RESOLUCIÓN 360° + 180°n – 360º = 1800° 180°n =1800º n =10 DECÁGONO
  6. 6. Cuanto suman los ángulos del polígono que tiene catorce diagonales Problema Nº 05 RESOLUCIÓN n = 7 2 )3n(n ND   2 )3n(n 14   28 = n2 – 3n n2 – 3n – 28 = 0 (n – 7 ) ( n + 4 ) = 0 Hallando la suma de los ángulos internos Si = 180º( n – 2) Si = 180º( 7 – 2) Si = 180º( 5 ) Si = 900º
  7. 7. En que polígono la suma de los ángulos internos es 540º 540º = 180°( n - 2 ) 540º = 180n – 360º Si = 180º ( n – 2 ) Problema Nº 06 RESOLUCIÓN n = 5 900º = 180n PENTÁGONO
  8. 8. Halla el número de lados de un polígono, sabiendo que en el se pueden trazar 104 diagonales 208 = n2 -3n Problema Nº 7 RESOLUCIÓN n = 16 n2 -3n – 208 = 0 2 )3n(n ND   2 )3n(n 104   ( n – 16 ) ( n +13 ) = 0
  9. 9. Halla el número de diagonales del polígono cuya suma de ángulos internos es 1260º Problema Nº 08 RESOLUCIÓN n = 9 1620º = 180ºn 2 )3n(n ND   Si = 180º ( n – 2 ) 1260 = 180º ( n – 2 ) 1260º = 180ºn – 360 2 )39(9 ND   2 )6(9 ND  27ND 
  10. 10. Cuantos lados tiene un polígono si desde uno de sus vértices se pueden trazar 6 diagonales Problema Nº 09 RESOLUCIÓN n = 9 n )2n(º180 m int   ND = n – 3 6 = n – 3 Uno de los ángulos internos de un polígono regular mide 150º, como se llama el polígono Problema Nº 10 n )2n(º180 º150   150n = 180n – 360 360 = 30n n = 12 DODECÁGONO
  11. 11. Cinco ángulos de un hexágono miden 120º , 130º, º140º, 150º, 160º ; cuanto mide el sexto ángulo Problema Nº 11 RESOLUCIÓN Sint = 180º ( n – 2 ) 700º Sint = 180º ( 6 – 2 ) Sint = 180º ( 4 ) Sint = 720º La suma de los ángulos: 120º , 130º, º140º, 150º, 160º es Entonces el sexto ángulo mide 20º
  12. 12. Cuantos vértices tienen un polígono regular cuyo ángulo interno es 8 veces su ángulo externo mi = 8(me ) n = 18 lados ) n 360 (8 n )2n(180    Problema Nº 12 Reemplazando por las propiedades: Luego el polígono tiene 18 vértices RESOLUCIÓN = 180n – 360 = 2880 180n = 3240
  13. 13. Se tiene un decágono regular ABCDE… hallar la medida del menor ángulo que forman las prolongaciones de AB y ED Problema Nº 13 Luego el  exterior del polígono mide RESOLUCIÓN 10 )210(801 m int   n )2n(801 m int   )8(18m int  º144m int  P B D 36º 216 72º 36º 36º Luego el  del polígono mide 72º A B C D E F G H I J P 144º 144º 144º 144º 144º 144º 144º 144º 144º 144º
  14. 14. Si el número de lados de un polígono disminuye en 3, el número de diagonales disminuye en 12 ¿ cuantos lados tienen el polígono? Problema Nº 14 RESOLUCIÓN heptágono 2 )3n(n ND   2 )33n)(3n( 12ND   2 )6n)(3n( 2 24 2 )3n(n    18n9n24n3n 22  18n924n3  42n6  7n 
  15. 15. Como se llama el polígono cuyo número de diagonales aumenta en 5 al aumentar el número de lados Problema Nº 15 RESOLUCIÓN 2 )3n(n ND   El polígono es un hexágono    2 13n1n 5ND      2 13n1n 2 10 2 )3n(n      13n1n10n3n2    2n1n10n3n2  2nn10n3n 22  2n10n3  10 + 2 = -n + 3n 12 = 2n n = 6
  16. 16. Si se quintuplica el número de lados de un polígono, las una de sus ángulos internos se sextuplica. Cual es ese polígono Problema Nº 16 RESOLUCIÓN El polígono es un Decágono Si = 180º( n – 2 ) 6(Si ) = 180º( 5n – 2 ) 6[180( n – 2 )] =180( 5n – 2 ) 6[180n – 360] = 900n – 360 1080n – 2160 = 900n – 360 180n = 1800 n = 10
  17. 17. Al disminuir en 2 el numero de lados de un polígono, el numero de diagonales disminuye en 19. ¿Cual es la suma de los ángulos internos? Problema Nº 17 RESOLUCIÓN 2 )3n(n ND      2 23n2n 19ND      2 5n2n 2 38 2 )3n(n      5n2n38n3n2    2n1n38n3n2  10n7n38n3n 22  10n738n3  4n= 48 n= 12 Si = 180º( n – 2 ) Si = 180º( 12-2) Si = 180º(10) Si = 1800º
  18. 18. Calcula la suma de los números de dos polígonos equiángulos, sabiendo que las medidas de sus ángulos internos difieren en 4º y la suma de sus ángulos externos es 76º Problema Nº 18 RESOLUCIÓN n )2n(180 int   4 y )2y(180 x )2x(180     4 y )2y( x )2x( 180          1 y )2y( x )2x( 45          1 xy )2y(x)2x(y 45        45 1 xy x2xyy2yx   45 1 xy x2y2     45 1 xy yx2  
  19. 19. Continúa el problema xy)yx(90   45 1 xy yx2   …….1 Hallando la suma de los ángulos externos n º360 m ext  76 y º360 x º360  76 xy )yx(º360   76 xy )x(360)y(º360   19 xy )yx(90   90 19 xy yx   )xy(19)yx(90   )yx(9019)yx(90   yx19yx  y19x19yx  y10x9  9 y10 x  Remplazando en 1 9 )y(y10 )y 9 y10 (90  9 )y(y10 ) 9 y9 9 y10 (90 
  20. 20. Continúa el problema Hallando x 9 )y(y10 ) 9 y9 9 y10 (90  9 y10 ) 9 y (90 2  9 y ) 9 y (9 2  2 yy9  9y  x9)9x(90  x9)9x(90  x)9x(10  x90x10  90x9  10x  Entonces : x + y es 19
  21. 21. Cual es el polígono convexo en el cual la suma del número de ángulos rectos a que equivale la suma de sus ángulos internos, más el número de vértices y más el número de diagonales, es igual a 23 Del enunciado: Problema Nº 19 RESOLUCIÓN 23 2 )3n(n n º90 S int    n = 6 º90 )2n(º180 S interioresrectos   23 2 )3n(n n º90 )2n(º180     23 2 n3n n)2n(2 2    054n3n2    2 46 2 n3n 2 n2 2 )2n(22 2     46nn8n4 2  0)6n)(9n( 
  22. 22. Cuantos lados tiene el polígono regular cuyo ángulo interno es (x + 11) veces el ángulo externo y además se sabe que el numero de diagonales es 110x Del enunciado: Problema Nº 20 n 360 )11x( n )2n(º180   2 )3n(n ND   0252x65x2 2  )2)(11x(2n  24x2n  Luego remplazamos en 2 )324x2)(24x2( x110   0)19x2)(28x(  28x  ……1 24)28(2n  80n 
  23. 23. Como se llama el polígono convexo, cuya suma de las medidas de los ángulos interiores es 1620º 1620º = 180º ( n - 2 ) Si = 180 ( n – 2 ) Del enunciado: Luego, reemplazando por las propiedades: Problema Nº 21 RESOLUCIÓN 180 1620 2n  Despejando ( n – 2 ): n – 2 = 9 n = 11 endecágono
  24. 24. Calcula la suma de las medidas de los ángulos interiores de un cuadrilátero y hexágono 180°( 4 - 2 ) = 360º Si = 180°( n – 2) Del enunciado: Luego, reemplazando : Problema Nº 22 RESOLUCIÓN 180°( 6 - 2 ) = 720º Si = 180°( n – 2) Del enunciado: RESOLUCIÓN 180°( 2 ) 180°( 4 ) Luego, reemplazando : n = 4 n = 6
  25. 25. ¿Cómo se denomina aquel polígono regular, en el cual la medida de su ángulo interno es igual a 8 veces la medida de un ángulo externo mi = 8(me ) Resolviendo: n = 18 lados Polígono de 18 lados Polígono es regular: ) n 360 (8 n )2n(180    Problema Nº 23 Del enunciado: Reemplazando por las propiedades: Luego polígono es regular se denomina: RESOLUCIÓN
  26. 26. En un polígono, la suma de las medidas de los ángulos exteriores e interiores es 1980°. Calcule el total de diagonales de dicho polígono. 360° + 180°( n - 2 ) = 1980° Se + Si = 1980° Resolviendo: n = 11 lados Número de diagonales: 2 )3n(n ND   2 )311(11 ND   ND = 44 Del enunciado: Luego, reemplazando por las propiedades: Problema Nº 24 RESOLUCIÓN
  27. 27. Calcule el número de diagonales de un polígono convexo, sabiendo que el total de las diagonales es mayor que su número de lados en 75. Resolviendo: n = 15 lados Luego, el número total de diagonales: 2 )3n(n ND   2 )315(15 ND   ND = 90 2 )3n(n  ND = n + 75 = n + 75 n2 - 5n - 150 = 0 Problema Nº 25 Del enunciado: Reemplazando la propiedad: RESOLUCIÓN
  28. 28. Si a un polígono regular, se le aumenta un lado, la medida de su ángulo interno aumenta en 12°; entonces el número de vértices del polígono es: Resolviendo: n = 5 lados NV= 5 vértices Polígono es regular: Polígono original: n lados Polígono modificado: (n+1) lados 1n )21n(180 12 n )2n(180     Número de lados = Número de vértices Problema Nº 26 Del enunciado: Reemplazando por la propiedad: RESOLUCIÓN
  29. 29. El número total de diagonales de un polígono regular es igual al triple del número de sus vértices. Calcule la medida de un ángulo central de dicho polígono. Resolviendo: n = 9 lados mc = 40° Polígono es regular: 2 )3n(n  = 3n Luego, la medida de un ángulo central: n 360 m c   9 360 m c   Del enunciado: RESOLUCIÓN ND = 3n Reemplazando por la propiedad: Problema Nº 27
  30. 30. EVALUACION  MARCA LA RESPUESTA CORRECTA 1.- Cual es el polígono cuyo numero de diagonales es cinco veces el numero de lados a) 10 b) 12 c) 13 d) 15 2.- La suma de ángulos internos de un polígono convexo es de 900..Hallar su numero de diagonales a)10 b) 12 c) 13 d) 14 3.- Hallar el ángulo central de un polígono regular sabiendo que tiene 170 diagonales a)10º b) 12º c) 13º d) 18º 4.- cual es el polígono convexo, tal que al duplicar el numero de lados, la suma de sus ángulos interiores se cuadruplica. a) 2 b) 3 c) 4 d) 5

×