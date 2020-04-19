Planificación Curricular en la Escuela ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Planificar es el arte de imaginar y diseñar procesos para que los estudiantes aprendan. I. ¿QUÉ ES PLANIFICAR? La planific...
Planificación en la IE 1er PASO Organización, roles y responsabilidades Implementación del CNEB 2do PASO Conocer, Analizar...
MATRIZ DE CARACTERÍSTICAS, NECESIDADES E INTERESES DE LOS ESTUDIANTES Base de la Planificación Anual: Características, nec...
MATRIZ PLANIFICACIÓN ANUAL PARA ………………………………… I. DATOS INFORMATIVOS 1. Institución Educativa: ____________________________...
Unidad de Aprendizaje “…………………………………” DATOS INFORMATIVOS Institución Educativa: __________________________________________...
Sesión de aprendizaje Área Competencia/ Capacidades Desempeños Nombre de la sesión de aprendizaje: “ ……………… “ Propósito de...
  1. 1. Planificar es el arte de imaginar y diseñar procesos para que los estudiantes aprendan. I. ¿QUÉ ES PLANIFICAR? La planificación es una hipótesis de trabajo, no es rígida, se basa en un diagnóstico de las necesidades de aprendizaje. En su proceso de ejecución, es posible hacer cambios en función de la evaluación que se haga del proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje, con la finalidad de que sea más pertinente y eficaz al propósito de aprendizaje establecido. Planificar es más que un formato…Hagamos de la planificación un proceso reflexivo, que se ajuste a las necesidades de nuestros estudiantes
  2. 2. Planificación en la IE 1er PASO Organización, roles y responsabilidades Implementación del CNEB 2do PASO Conocer, Analizar y el CNEB y el Programa Curricular- Instrumentos de Gestión 3er PASO Elaboración de la Planificación Anual y UUDD:  Planificación Anual: Determinar el propósito (Ce-C- D) a partir de las necesidades. (Matriz de PA)  Evaluación diagnóstica: Lo que saben los estudiantes. Establecer criterios para evidencias (Kit de Eval 1°-2° y 3° Trimestre).  Planificación de Unidades, proyectos y sesiones: Surgen de las necesidades e intereses y características de los estudiantes.4to PASO Implementación de la propuesta inicial modificada o complementada en cada Bimestre o Trimestre
  3. 3. MATRIZ DE CARACTERÍSTICAS, NECESIDADES E INTERESES DE LOS ESTUDIANTES Base de la Planificación Anual: Características, necesidades e intereses - saberes, potencialidades, oportunidades, demandas y problemática del contexto sociocultural (Función diagnóstica de la Evaluación para determinar los propósitos de aprendizaje) CARACTERÍSTICAS NECESIDADES INTERESES Es conocer lo que ha cambiado en nuestros estudiantes, basándose en las inteligencias múltiples Los estudiantes aprenden mucho más rápido pero deben ser orientados, cambian sus formas de procesar información e intereses. Perfil de egreso Fuentes de Información:  Informe de Progresos  Registro de entrevistas con madrtes y padres de familia.  Producciones y actuaciones Estudiantes con NEE  Informe psicopedagógico  Plan de orientación Recojo de evidencias de aprendizaje, a través de la observación en el aula y de actividades cotidianas flexibles como el recreo, momentos de alimentación, aseo, juego u otras actividades.
  4. 4. MATRIZ PLANIFICACIÓN ANUAL PARA ………………………………… I. DATOS INFORMATIVOS 1. Institución Educativa: _________________________________________________________ 2. Docente responsable: _________________________________________________________ II. PROPÓSITOS DE APRENDIZAJE, ORGANIZACIÓN DEL TIEMPO Y DISTRIBUCIÓN DE UNIDADES DIDACTICAS EN EL AÑO ESCOLAR ÁREA N ° PROPÓSITOS DE APRENDIZAJE: COMPETENCIAS Y ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES ORGANIZACIÓN Y DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL TIEMPO 1° bimestre 2° bimestre 3° bimestre 4° bimestre U1 U2 U3 U4 U5 U6 U7 U8 Nos organiza mosy ambient amos nuestra aula Nos conoce mospara una mejor conviven cia ¿Cómo cuidamo snuestra salud? Nuestras costumbr esy tradicion esde ayery hoy Mibarrio, ellugar enel quevivo Cuidamos la naturalezay losseres vivos ¿Aqué jugaban nuestros padres? Celebra moselfin deaño 4 semanas 4 semanas 4 semanas 4 semanas 4 semanas 4 semanas 5 semanas 4 semanas PS Construye su identidad X Convive y participa democráticamente en la búsquedadel bien común X Construye interpretaciones históricas X Gestiona responsablementeel espacio y el ambiente X Gestiona responsablementelos recursos económicos X E F Arte y Cul Comun Matemáti ca C y Tec Educa Rel Compet Trans ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES U1 U2 U3 U4 U5 U6 U7 U8  Enfoque Intercultural X  Enfoque de Atención a la diversidad X  Enfoque de Igualdad de género X  Enfoque Ambiental X X  Enfoque de Derechos X X  Enfoque de Búsqueda de la excelencia X  Enfoque de Orientación al bien común X TUTORIA Y ORIENTACION EDUCATIVA
  5. 5. Unidad de Aprendizaje “…………………………………” DATOS INFORMATIVOS Institución Educativa: _________________________________________________________ Docente responsable: _________________________________________________________ I. PROPÓSITOS DE APRENDIZAJE, ÁREAS Competencias/capacidades Desempeños (Criterios de evaluación) ¿Qué nos dará evidencia de aprendizaje? Instrumento de evaluación Enfoques transversales Actitudes y/o acciones observables II. SITUACIÓN SIGNIFICATIVA III. SECUENCIA DE SESIONES Y ACTIVIDADES A DESARROLLAR IV. REFLEXIONES SOBRE LOS APRENDIZAJES V. MATERIALES Y RECURSOS A UTILIZAR Sesión 1 : Sesión 2 : Sesión 3: Sesión 4: Sesión 5: Sesión 6: Sesión 7: Sesión 8: Sesión 9: Sesión 10: Sesión 11: Sesión 12:
  6. 6. Sesión de aprendizaje Área Competencia/ Capacidades Desempeños Nombre de la sesión de aprendizaje: “ ……………… “ Propósito de aprendizaje: (Selección de competencias capacidades y desempeños) Inicio Plantear el/los propósitos de la sesión, proponer un reto o conflicto cognitivo, despertar el interés del grupo, recoger los saberes previos. Secuencia Didáctica Desarroll o Tener en cuenta los procesos según el aprendizaje esperado: Ejemplo: resolución de problemas, producción de textos, proceso lector, la indagación, entre otros. En cada uno de los procesos es necesario detallar las actividades a realizar, los materiales a utilizar y la interacción con éstos, la organización del aula que permita al docente apoyar a todos los estudiantes según sus niveles y ritmos de aprendizaje. Cierre Orientar a que los estudiantes saquen conclusiones de la experiencia vivida, ideas centrales, identificar una técnica o procedimiento, la solución a una dificultad, organizar algo en vistas a la siguiente sesión etc. Consolidar o formalizar sus. Generar espacios para que los estudiantes se auto-co-hetero- evalúen. Los estudiantes reflexionen sobre la forma y el momento que han ido logrando construir sus aprendizajes. El docente puede ir reforzando aspectos en los que evidencia debilidades. Trabajo de extensión Es opcional. Debe señalarse con claridad lo que se espera que realicen en casa. No puede ser un trabajo que exceda las posibilidades y el tiempo de trabajo en casa. Evaluaci ón Evaluación Formativa. Evaluación Sumativa. Enfoques Transversales Acciones observables

