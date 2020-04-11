Operaciones con Fracciones FR13 ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SEMINARIO TALLER DE COMPETENCIAS SECCION 01 Prof. Rebeca D. Ganuza
23/04/2012 2 Las fracciones representan partes de una unidad. Constan de dos términos:  El numerador, que indica las part...
23/04/2012 3 En las figuras: La parte coloreada de azul es la misma, luego 15 6 5 2  15 6 5 2 1 2 3 4 5 3 6 9 1215 Dos fr...
23/04/2012 4 Observa las partes coloreadas de naranja que se representan: 8 6 y 4 3 indican lo mismo. 4 3 8 6 8 6 y 4 3 es...
23/04/2012 5 Fíjate en las 64 casillas del tablero de ajedrez. Dos fracciones son equivalentes si los productos del numera...
23/04/2012 6 Observa las fracciones: 16 12 32 24 ... 4 3 4:16 4:12 8 6 2:16 2:12 16 12  Multiplicando sus términos por...
23/04/2012 7 Observa las partes coloreadas de azul de las fracciones que se representan: 2 1 6 3 4 2 Las fracciones 6 3 y ...
23/04/2012 8 En la figuras siguientes, las partes coloreadas de azul son iguales. Las fracciones que representan son equiv...
23/04/2012 9 Las 22 fotos de igual tamaño ocupan mas de 2 hojas del álbum. Otro ejemplo: 9 4 En concreto, 2 hojas completa...
23/04/2012 10 4 1 4 4 4 4 4 9  Los números fraccionarios escritos de esta forma se llaman números mixtos. Ejercicio res...
23/04/2012 11 Tenemos las fracciones: 3 2 y queremos encontrar tres fracciones equivalente a cada una de ellas que tengan ...
23/04/2012 12 Para reducir fracciones a común denominador 72 48 )64(3 )64(2 3 2     Hay una forma directa de consegu...
23/04/2012 13 Puedes calcular el m.c.m. de varios números así: Vamos a ver otra forma de reducir fracciones con común deno...
23/04/2012 14 El mínimo común denominador será 120. Para reducir fracciones a mínimo común denominador se elige como denom...
23/04/2012 15 Las fracciones 4 3 y 6 5 , 3 1 son equivalentes a: 72 54 y 72 60 , 72 24 12 9 y 12 10 , 12 4 reduciendo El d...
23/04/2012 16 Con el mismo denominador: 8 3 Si dos fracciones tienen el mismo denominador, es mayor la que tiene mayor num...
23/04/2012 17 Con el mismo denominador: + 5 3 5 12 5 1 5 2    Se suman los numeradoresSuma 7 3 7 25 7 2 7 5    Se ...
23/04/2012 18 Ejercicio 1 11 6 11 8 11 7  Para sumarlas hay que reducirlas a común denominador: Calcula: 10 7 5 4 9 2 ...
23/04/2012 19 Ejercicio 3 Por tanto: 13860 : 11 = 1260 Escritos en factores: 11 = 11, 20 = 22 · 5, 9 = 32 y 35 = 5 · 7 138...
23/04/2012 20 4 1 2  Para sumar un número entero y una fracción: 1º. Se expresa el número entero como fracción, multiplic...
23/04/2012 21 7 5 1 Tenemos un rectángulo completo y deseamos quitarle cinco séptimos del mismo: 7 5  1 7 7 7 5  7 2 7 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Operaciones con Fracciones FR13 ccesa007

24 views

Published on

documento

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Operaciones con Fracciones FR13 ccesa007

  1. 1. SEMINARIO TALLER DE COMPETENCIAS SECCION 01 Prof. Rebeca D. Ganuza
  2. 2. 23/04/2012 2 Las fracciones representan partes de una unidad. Constan de dos términos:  El numerador, que indica las partes iguales que se toman de la unidad. El denominador, que indica las partes iguales en que se divide la unidad. 1. Términos de una fracción
  3. 3. 23/04/2012 3 En las figuras: La parte coloreada de azul es la misma, luego 15 6 5 2  15 6 5 2 1 2 3 4 5 3 6 9 1215 Dos fracciones son equivalentes cuando valen lo mismo. 4,0 5 2  4,0 15 6  Dos fracciones son equivalentes si los productos del numerador de cada una de ellas por el denominador de la otra son iguales. También podemos observar que: 2 · 15 = 5 · 6 15 6 5 2  Los productos cruzados son iguales cbda d c b a ··  2. Fracciones equivalentes (I)
  4. 4. 23/04/2012 4 Observa las partes coloreadas de naranja que se representan: 8 6 y 4 3 indican lo mismo. 4 3 8 6 8 6 y 4 3 están en el mismo punto de la recta numérica. 0 1 3 : 4 = 0,75 6 : 8 = 0,75 8 6 y 4 3 dan el mismo cociente. 4 3 de 16 = 12 8 6 de 16 = 12 8 6 y 4 3 actúan sobre un número de la misma manera. Cuando dos fracciones son equivalentes: Indican lo mismo. Se representan en el mismo punto de la recta numérica. Dan el mismo cociente. Actúan de la misma forma sobre un número. 2. Fracciones equivalentes (II)
  5. 5. 23/04/2012 5 Fíjate en las 64 casillas del tablero de ajedrez. Dos fracciones son equivalentes si los productos del numerador de cada una de ellas por el denominador de la otra son iguales. 8 2 16 4  ¿Qué parte del tablero ocupan las 16 figuras blancas? Puedes decirlo de muchas maneras: 64 16 32 8 16 4 8 2 4 1 Observa: 32 8 64 16  5128643216  16 4 32 8  128432168  Vamos a comprobar que estas fracciones son equivalentes mediante la regla de los productos cruzados. 4  8 = 16  2 2. Cómo comprobar si dos fracciones son equivalentes
  6. 6. 23/04/2012 6 Observa las fracciones: 16 12 32 24 ... 4 3 4:16 4:12 8 6 2:16 2:12 16 12  Multiplicando sus términos por un mismo número. ... 48 36 316 312 32 24 216 212 16 12        48 36 Las fracciones ..., 48 36 , 32 24 son fracciones ampliadas de 16 12 equivalentes a 16 12 Observa estas otras fracciones: Las fracciones ..., 4 3 , 8 6 son fracciones reducidas de 16 12 equivalentes a 16 12 Podemos obtener fracciones equivalentes a una fracción: Dividiendo sus términos por un mismo número. (Este número debe ser distinto de cero.) 3. Ampliación y simplificación de fracciones (I)
  7. 7. 23/04/2012 7 Observa las partes coloreadas de azul de las fracciones que se representan: 2 1 6 3 4 2 Las fracciones 6 3 y 4 2 son fracciones ampliadas de 2 1 y equivalentes a ella. Observa: 16 12 8 6 4 3 Las fracciones 4 3 y 8 6 son fracciones reducidas de 16 12 y equivalentes a ella Es evidente que: 4 3 4:16 4:12 8 6 2:16 2:12 16 12  Fracción irreducible: no se puede reducir más. Si multiplicamos o dividimos los términos de una fracción por un mismo número, la fracción obtenida es equivalente a la dada. Son equivalentes: 3 1 6:18 6:6 54 18 36 12 18 6  irreducible 3. Ampliación y simplificación de fracciones (II)
  8. 8. 23/04/2012 8 En la figuras siguientes, las partes coloreadas de azul son iguales. Las fracciones que representan son equivalentes. 16 12 8 6 Este proceso se denomina simplificación de fracciones. Observa que: 16 12 Ejemplo: 5 3 40 24 400 240  8 6 2:16 2:12  4 3 4:16 4:12  4 3 16 12 Hemos transformado la fracción en , 4 3 que es equivalente a ella e irreducible. Simplificar una fracción es convertirla en otra equivalente e irreducible. Para ello se dividen los dos términos de la fracción por todos los divisores comunes de ambos. Dividiendo por 8 Dividiendo por 10 3 y 5 son primos entre sí. 3. Simplificación de fracciones
  9. 9. 23/04/2012 9 Las 22 fotos de igual tamaño ocupan mas de 2 hojas del álbum. Otro ejemplo: 9 4 En concreto, 2 hojas completas y de otra. 9 4 2Esto se puede escribir así: Si observamos que cada foto ocupa un noveno de hoja, una hoja completa será 9 9 Por tanto: 9 9 9 9 9 4 + + = 9 22 = 9 4 2 Para convertir una fracción en un número entero y otra fracción hay que dividir el numerador entre el denominador. En el caso de 9 22 22 : 9 = 2, resto 4. 9 4 2 La fracción , 12 5 4 12 53  pues 53 : 12 = 4, resto 5. A estas fracciones también se les llama números mixtos 4. Fracciones con numerador mayor que el denominador
  10. 10. 23/04/2012 10 4 1 4 4 4 4 4 9  Los números fraccionarios escritos de esta forma se llaman números mixtos. Ejercicio resuelto: Hay fracciones que representan un número entero de unidades más una parte fraccionaria. Son fracciones mayores que 1. La parte coloreada de la figura es: 4 1 2  Si divides: 9 : 4 = 2, resto 1 4 1 2 4 9  Podemos escribir una fracción mayor que 1, como suma de la parte entera y de una fracción menor que 1: 4 1 2 4 9  El número 4 1 2  4 1 2se escribe así: Escribe como número mixto y como fracción. 3 1 7 3 41 Dividiendo : 41 : 3 = 13 y resto 2 3 2 13 3 2 13 3 41  3 1 7 3 22 3 1 3 21 3 1 7  4. Números mixtos
  11. 11. 23/04/2012 11 Tenemos las fracciones: 3 2 y queremos encontrar tres fracciones equivalente a cada una de ellas que tengan el mismo denominador. Escribimos fracciones equivalentes: Por tanto, el denominador común tiene que ser múltiplo de 3, 4 y 6 a la vez. Por ejemplo, 24. 4 1 6 5 ... 30 20 24 16 18 12 9 6 3 2  ... 36 9 28 7 24 6 16 4 4 1  ... 48 40 36 30 24 20 18 15 6 5  Sus denominadores son múltiplos de 3. Sus denominadores son múltiplos de 4. Sus denominadores son múltiplos de 6. 3 2 24 16  4 1 24 6  6 5 24 20  5. Reducción de fracciones a común denominador (I)
  12. 12. 23/04/2012 12 Para reducir fracciones a común denominador 72 48 )64(3 )64(2 3 2     Hay una forma directa de conseguir fracciones con común denominador. Lo aplicamos a las fracciones: Como 3 x 4 x 6 es múltiplos de 3, 4 y 6, se tendrá:. 3 2 4 1 6 5 Halla un múltiplo común a los denominadores. Escribe las fracciones equivalentes con ese denominador. 72 18 )63(4 )63(1 4 1     72 60 )43(6 )43(5 6 5     Otro ejemplo: 5 2 y 4 3 Las fracciones: 20 15 54 53 4 3     20 8 45 42 5 2     5. Reducción de fracciones a común denominador (II)
  13. 13. 23/04/2012 13 Puedes calcular el m.c.m. de varios números así: Vamos a ver otra forma de reducir fracciones con común denominador. Lo aplicamos a las fracciones: 6 1 y 4 3 Descompones los números en factores primos. El m.c.m. es igual al producto de los factores primos comunes y no comunes, elevados al mayor exponente. El denominador común tiene que ser múltiplo de 4 y de 6. Múltiplos de 4: 4 8 12 16 20 24 28 32 36 40 ... Múltiplos de 6: 6 12 18 24 30 36 42 48 54 60 ... Múltiplos comunes: 12 24 36 ... El menor es 12. Se llama mínimo común múltiplo de 4 y 6. Escribimos: m.c.m. (4, 6) = 12 Observa: 4 = 22 6 = 2  3 El m.c.m. debe tener: el 22 por ser múltiplo de 4; el 2 y el 3 por ser múltiplo de 6. El 2 ya está en 22. Luego, m.cm. (4, 6) = 22  3 = 12 12 2 y 12 9 6. Mínimo común denominador
  14. 14. 23/04/2012 14 El mínimo común denominador será 120. Para reducir fracciones a mínimo común denominador se elige como denominador común el m.c.m. de los denominadores. Lo aplicamos a las fracciones: 8 3 y 12 5 , 10 7 Descomponemos los denominadores en factores primos: Luego: 10 = 2  5 12 = 22  3 m.cm. (10, 12, 8) = 23  3  5 = 120 8 = 23 120 ? 10 7  120 ? 12 5  120 ? 8 3  12 10 15 120 ? 10 7  120 ? 12 5  120 ? 8 3  120 84 120 50 120 45 6. Reducción de fracciones a mínimo común denominador (I)
  15. 15. 23/04/2012 15 Las fracciones 4 3 y 6 5 , 3 1 son equivalentes a: 72 54 y 72 60 , 72 24 12 9 y 12 10 , 12 4 reduciendo El denominador 12 es el menor de los denominadores comunes, y coincide con el mínimo común múltiplo de 3, 6 y 4. Para calcular el mínimo común denominador de varias fracciones se procede como sigue: 1º. Se calcula el mínimo común múltiplo de los denominadores. 2º. Los numeradores de cada fracción se multiplicarán por el cociente entre ese m.c.m. y los denominadores respectivos. Veamos otro ejemplo: 3 2 y 12 5 , 8 7 Reducir a mínimo común denominador 1º Como 8 = 23, 12 = 3 · 22 y 3 = 3, el m.c.m. (8, 12, 3) = 23 · 3 = 24 2º. Dividimos 24 entre 8, 12 y 3: 24 : 8 = 3 24 : 12 = 2 24 : 3 = 8 24 21 24 3·7 8 7  3 24 10 24 2·5 12 5  2 24 16 24 8·2 3 2  8 6. Reducción de fracciones a mínimo común denominador (II)
  16. 16. 23/04/2012 16 Con el mismo denominador: 8 3 Si dos fracciones tienen el mismo denominador, es mayor la que tiene mayor numerador8 5 8 3 8 5  5 4 Si dos fracciones tienen el mismo numerador, es mayor la que tiene menor denominador7 4 7 4 5 4  Con el mismo numerador: Con numeradores y denominadores distintos: Comparamos: 5 4 y 6 5 Reducimos a común denominador: 30 25 6 5  30 24 5 4  Como 30 24 30 25  5 4 6 5  Para comparar dos fracciones cualquiera se reducen a común denominador. Será mayor la que tenga nuevo mayor numerador. 7. Comparación de fracciones
  17. 17. 23/04/2012 17 Con el mismo denominador: + 5 3 5 12 5 1 5 2    Se suman los numeradoresSuma 7 3 7 25 7 2 7 5    Se restan los numeradoresResta Con distinto denominador: Se reducen antes a común denominador: 4 1 6 5 Suma 12 13 12 3 12 10  4 1 6 5 Resta m.c.m (6, 4) = 12 12 7 12 3 12 10  Para sumar o restar fracciones con distinto denominador: · Se reducen a común denominador. · Se suman o restan las fracciones obtenidas con el mismo denominador. En ambos casos se deja el mismo denominador. 8. Suma y resta de fracciones
  18. 18. 23/04/2012 18 Ejercicio 1 11 6 11 8 11 7  Para sumarlas hay que reducirlas a común denominador: Calcula: 10 7 5 4 9 2  Como tienen el mismo denominador, para operar se suman o restan los numeradores. 11 9 11 687 11 6 11 8 11 7    Ejercicio 2 Calcula: Como 9 = 32, 5 = 5 y 10 = 2 · 5, el m.c.m (9, 5, 10) = 32 · 2 · 5 = 90. Luego: 90 9·7 90 18·4 90 10·2 10 7 5 4 9 2  90 29 90 637220 90 63 90 72 90 20    90 : 9 = 10 90 : 5 = 18 90 : 10 = 9 El numerador será el mismo. Luego: Observa que cada numerador se multiplica por el cociente entre el m.c.m (90) y los denominadores respectivos 8. Suma y resta de fracciones. Ejercicios (I)
  19. 19. 23/04/2012 19 Ejercicio 3 Por tanto: 13860 : 11 = 1260 Escritos en factores: 11 = 11, 20 = 22 · 5, 9 = 32 y 35 = 5 · 7 13860 ·17 13860 ·5 13860 ·11 13860 ·13 35 17 9 5 20 11 11 13  13860 9725 13860 67327700762316380    35 17 9 5 20 11 11 13 Calcula: Calculamos el m.c.m de los denominadores: Luego, m.c.m (11, 20, 9, 35) = 11· 22 · 5 · 32 · 7 = 13860 Observa: 13860 : 20 = 693 13860 : 9 = 1540 13860 : 35 = 396 1260 693 3961540 Sumando o restando los numeradores, queda: 8. Suma y resta de fracciones. Ejercicios (II)
  20. 20. 23/04/2012 20 4 1 2  Para sumar un número entero y una fracción: 1º. Se expresa el número entero como fracción, multiplicado y dividiendo por el denominador de la fracción. 2º. Se suman como dos fracciones de igual denominador. Tenemos dos cuadrados completos y un cuarto de otro: 2 + 4 1 + 4 1 +4 8 + 4 9 = Observa que: 4 8 4 4·2 2  Otro ejemplo 8 1 25 Calcula: 8 1 3 8 1 25  8 25 8 1 8 24 8 1 8 8·3  8. Suma de un número entero y una fracción
  21. 21. 23/04/2012 21 7 5 1 Tenemos un rectángulo completo y deseamos quitarle cinco séptimos del mismo: 7 5  1 7 7 7 5  7 2 7 2 7 5 7 7 7 5 1 Luego: Para restar un número entero y una fracción: 1º. Se expresa el número entero como fracción, multiplicado y dividiendo por el denominador de la fracción. 2º. Se restan como dos fracciones de igual denominador. Otro ejemplo 3 2 9 Calcula: 2 2·3 2 9 3 2 9  2 3 2 6 2 9  8. Resta de un número entero y una fracción

×