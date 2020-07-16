Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEMEJANZA DE TRIÁNGULOS Prof. Ccesa DEFINICIÓN Dos triángulos son congruentes, si tienen sus tres lados congruentes y sus tres ángulos congruentes respectivamente.
De la Mediatriz Todo punto situado en la mediatriz e un segmento, siempre equidista de los extremos de dicho segmento.

  SEMEJANZA DE TRIÁNGULOS Prof. Ccesa DEFINICIÓN Dos triángulos son congruentes, si tienen sus tres lados congruentes y sus tres ángulos congruentes respectivamente.  ABC = PQR CASOS DE CONGRUENCIA EN TRIÁNGULOS 1. Caso (L.A.L.) 2. Caso (A.L.A.) 3. CASO (L.L.L.) 4. Caso (L.L.A.)  : Opuesto al mayor lado PROPIEDADES EN CONGRUENCIA DE TRIÁNGULOS 1. De la Bisectriz Todo punto situado en la bisectriz siempre equidista de los lados del ángulo. . BA PBPA 00   .
  De la Mediatriz Todo punto situado en la mediatriz e un segmento, siempre equidista de los extremos de dicho segmento. . PA = PB . El segmento que une los puntos medios de dos lados de un triángulo, es paralelo al tercer lado y mide la mitad de lo que mide el tercer lado. Si: // Si: M y N son puntos medios . BN = NC . . 2 AC MN  . PROBLEMAS PROPUESTOS 1. Hallar "P + Q" en: A) 24 B) 14 C) 34 D) 44 E) 54 2. Hallar el valor de "x" en A) 12 B) 13 C) 14 D) 15 E) 16 3. Hallar el valor de "x + y" en A) 7 B) 8 C) 9 D) 10 E) 11 4. Hallar el valor de "x" en A) 20 B) 10 C) 30 D) 40 E) 15
