Liderazgo Carismático y Liderazgo Transformacional ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LIDERAZGO CARISMATICO Y LIDERAZGO TRANSFORMACIONAL DEMETRIO CCESA RAYME
CONCEPTO DEL LÍDER CARISMÁTICO PROPUESTO POR MAX WEBER. “El carisma es una llama que inflama energía y compromiso en los s...
LOCUS DEL LIDERAZGO CARISMATICO 1.- De la situación o el clima social que enfrenta el líder 2.- De la cualidades extraordi...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LOS LIDERES CARISMÁTICOS Visión de futuro Habilidades de comunicación excepcionales Confianza en sí mis...
Capacidad para inspirar confianza Orientación al riesgo Gran energía y orientación a la acción Base de poder fundada en la...
Conflicto interno mínimo Delegación de autoridad en los demás Personalidad autopromovida
DADOS LOS BENEFICIOS QUE OFRECE EL LIDERAZGO CARISMÁTICO, ES RAZONABLE PREGUNTARNOS SI PUEDEN MEJORARSE ALGUNOS DE LOS RAS...
COMO CULTIVAR CUALIDADES CARISMÁTICAS • Varias características de un líder con carisma pueden ser mejoradas, como puede se...
HAY ESTRATEGIAS PARA ADQUIRIR O MEJORAR LAS CUALIDADES CARISMÁTICAS • Práctica y disciplina: Se puede fomentar cierta habi...
CARISMA: UN ARMA DE DOBLE FILO • La mayoría concuerda en que el carisma es un arma de doble filo capaz de producir resulta...
“LIDER ESTRELLA SOLITARIA”
¿QUÉ ES LIDERAZGO TRANSFORMACIONAL? Se define como un liderazgo que crea un cambio valioso y positivo en lo seguidores. Un...
- Los lideres carismáticos transmiten una visión y establecen fuertes lazos emocionales con los seguidores. - En una empre...
SE DICE QUE LOS BUENOS LÍDERES TRANSFORMACIONALES POSEEN CIERTOS ATRIBUTOS: • Se conciben como agentes del cambio. • Son v...
Liderazgo Transformacional Promueve el cambio tanto individual como en la organización. Inspira a los seguidores a supedit...
2) Conformar una nueva visión 1)Reconocer la necesidad del cambio 3) Planear la transición 4) Institucionalizar el cambio
LIDERAZGO ESTRATÉGICO Es un proceso que consiste en ofrecer la dirección necesaria para crear en instrumentar una visión, ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Liderazgo Carismático y Liderazgo Transformacional ccesa007

36 views

Published on

DOCUMENTO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Liderazgo Carismático y Liderazgo Transformacional ccesa007

  1. 1. LIDERAZGO CARISMATICO Y LIDERAZGO TRANSFORMACIONAL DEMETRIO CCESA RAYME
  2. 2. CONCEPTO DEL LÍDER CARISMÁTICO PROPUESTO POR MAX WEBER. “El carisma es una llama que inflama energía y compromiso en los seguidores y produce resultados más allá del deber”
  3. 3. LOCUS DEL LIDERAZGO CARISMATICO 1.- De la situación o el clima social que enfrenta el líder 2.- De la cualidades extraordinarias de éste 3.- De una interacción entre la situación y las cualidades de líder Considera que el carisma es el resultado…
  4. 4. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LOS LIDERES CARISMÁTICOS Visión de futuro Habilidades de comunicación excepcionales Confianza en sí mismo y convicción moral
  5. 5. Capacidad para inspirar confianza Orientación al riesgo Gran energía y orientación a la acción Base de poder fundada en las relaciones
  6. 6. Conflicto interno mínimo Delegación de autoridad en los demás Personalidad autopromovida
  7. 7. DADOS LOS BENEFICIOS QUE OFRECE EL LIDERAZGO CARISMÁTICO, ES RAZONABLE PREGUNTARNOS SI PUEDEN MEJORARSE ALGUNOS DE LOS RASGOS, LAS CARACTERÍSTICAS Y LOS COMPORTAMIENTOS DE LAS PERSONAS CON CARISMA. DADAS ALGUNAS INVESTIGACIONES QUE SE HAN REALIZADO APOYAN LA POSIBILIDAD DE CAPACITAR A LOS LÍDERES PARA QUE SEAN MÁS CARISMÁTICOS, HAY AÚN VARIAS PERSONAS QUE CONSIDERAN QUE ESTOS HALLAZGOS NO SON LO SUFICIENTEMENTE CONCLUYENTES COMO PARA RESPALDAR ESA IDEA.
  8. 8. COMO CULTIVAR CUALIDADES CARISMÁTICAS • Varias características de un líder con carisma pueden ser mejoradas, como puede ser mediante la capacitación las personas pueden mejorar sus habilidades para la comunicación, fortalecer la confianza en si misma, y aprender técnicas para inspirar y delegar autoridad en los demás.
  9. 9. HAY ESTRATEGIAS PARA ADQUIRIR O MEJORAR LAS CUALIDADES CARISMÁTICAS • Práctica y disciplina: Se puede fomentar cierta habilidad para prever el futuro con solo formarse una visión. • Mostrarse franco: La persona carismática por lo general es sincera, sin llegar a parecer insensible , al evaluar una situación, sea en forma positiva o negativa. • Se puede forjar una personalidad entusiasta, optimista y llena de energía, esas son unas de las principales pautas conductuales de las personas con carisma.
  10. 10. CARISMA: UN ARMA DE DOBLE FILO • La mayoría concuerda en que el carisma es un arma de doble filo capaz de producir resultados positivos y negativos. • Es muy importante no olvidar que no todos los lideres carismáticos son buenos guias. • Por ejemplo: Gandhi, Martin Luther King, John F. Kennedy y Winston Churchill tenìan un gran carisma, de igual manera personajes como Charles Manson, Adolfo Hitler, en los primeros vemos que utilizaron su carisma de manera positiva, al contrario de los segundos personajes que utilizaban su carisma para su propio beneficio.
  11. 11. “LIDER ESTRELLA SOLITARIA”
  12. 12. ¿QUÉ ES LIDERAZGO TRANSFORMACIONAL? Se define como un liderazgo que crea un cambio valioso y positivo en lo seguidores. Un líder transformacional se centra en convertir a su grupos en ayudarse mutuamente, a mirar por los demás, a estar alentado y armonioso. Es decir este líder aumenta la motivación, la moral y el rendimiento de sus seguidores.
  13. 13. - Los lideres carismáticos transmiten una visión y establecen fuertes lazos emocionales con los seguidores. - En una empresa existen pocos lideres de esta clase. - Opondrán mayor resistencia a cualquier iniciativa del cambio. - Los lideres transformacionales trascienden la etapa visionaria y pasan a la acción con vistas a transformar sus organizaciones. - En una empresa puede haber varios lideres de esta clase. - Se propone cambiar el status quo, articula los problemas con visión convincente.
  14. 14. SE DICE QUE LOS BUENOS LÍDERES TRANSFORMACIONALES POSEEN CIERTOS ATRIBUTOS: • Se conciben como agentes del cambio. • Son visionarios y confían en su intuición. • Corren riesgos, pero no de manera irresponsable. • Capaces de articular un conjunto de valores medulares que guían su comportamiento. • Poseen capacidades cognoscitivas excepcionales. • Creen en la gente. • Son flexibles y aprenden de la experiencia.
  15. 15. Liderazgo Transformacional Promueve el cambio tanto individual como en la organización. Inspira a los seguidores a supeditar el interés propio en áreas de los grupos. Liderazgo Transaccional Promueve la estabilidad mediante intercambios económicos y sociales con los que se consiguen objetivos específicos. Busca satisfacer las necesidades individuales de los seguidores como recompensa por realizar una determinada operación.
  16. 16. 2) Conformar una nueva visión 1)Reconocer la necesidad del cambio 3) Planear la transición 4) Institucionalizar el cambio
  17. 17. LIDERAZGO ESTRATÉGICO Es un proceso que consiste en ofrecer la dirección necesaria para crear en instrumentar una visión, misión y estrategias para lograr los objetivos organizacionales

×