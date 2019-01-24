La Comunicación Asertiva y el Liderazgo ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Comunicación Asertiva Y Demetrio Ccesa Rayme
La Asertividad es… • Es un valor que nos permite ser sinceros sin mostrar agresividad hacia los demas. La asertividad se e...
La Asertividad es… INHIBICION OSADIA ASERTIVIDAD
Receta Magica 1 Medida de Prudencia para no generar respuestas inadecuadas. 1 Medida de Elegancia para saber decir las cos...
Disco Rayado Es un tipo de situación que se da de forma constante, la técnica para atajarla es repetir, reiterar de forma ...
Banco de Niebla Consiste en reconocer que, en parte o en todo, nuestro interlocutor, puede tener razón, pero que solo noso...
Libre Información Consiste en exponer ante el otro, nuestros deseos y opiniones. Son los indicios y datos que en la vida c...
Autorevelación
Se aprende a CONOCER la Asertividad cuando… Comprendemos el Significado del Concepto. Nos Relacionamos con personas Aserti...
Se Aprende a ACTUAR con Asertividad cuando… 1 • No dejamos que las Personas nos Manipulen. 2 • Impedimos que las Injustici...
Se Aprende a CONVIVIR con Asertividad cuando… Sin mostrar agresividad, no dejamos que otras personas nos priven de nuestro...
Se Aprende a SER Asertivo cuando… 1 • Decimos lo que consideramos conveniente en todo momento y Ocasión. 2 • Manifestamos ...
Técnica Asertiva
Persona que llega tarde a las Reuniones
Chico que Insulta a otro
ASERTIVIDAD
Liderazgo
El Liderazgo es… Facultad que permite asumir las responsabilidades de los objetivos, los planes de acción y la evaluación ...
El Liderazgo Decimos que una persona ejerce un liderazgo cuando es la responsable de la consecución de los objetivos de un...
Autoritario Coercitivo Se basa en el temor y amenazas, hacia el empleado, donde la comunicación es desde altos mandos haci...
Autoritario Coercitivo • Centralizada Toma de Decisiones • OrdenesComunicación • Desconfianza • Aislamiento Relaciones Int...
Autoritario Benevolente El cumplimiento, es a través de las recompensas. Las decisiones son tomadas por la cúspide de la e...
Autoritario Benevolente Toma de Decisiones • Centralizada en la Cupula de la Organización. • Permite delegar un poco, las ...
Consultivo La información en este sistema se transforma en comunicación de igual manera de arriba hacia abajo. Las decisio...
Consultivo Toma de Decisiones Permite la Delegación de Tareas Comunicacion Facilita el Flujo de la Comunicación. (Vertical...
Participativo Recompensas económicas. En este sistema todos participan y se comunican. Los supervisores y los empleados es...
Participativo Reconocimientos Las Sanciones las deciden en Grupo. Recompensas Salariales y Sociales Relaciones Interperson...
Donde hay Liderazgo hay… LIDERAZGO Lucidez Compromiso Asertividad Influencia
No es posible el Liderazgo si hay… LIDERAZGO Laxitud Inseguridad Autoritarismo Intransigencia
En Relacion con los Demás Las Relaciones Personales son Conflictivas. Los Objetivos no están Claros. El plan de trabajo no...
En Relacion con nosotros mismos… No disponemos de Capacidad de Liderazgo Somos Personas Inseguras. Creemos que no sabremos...
En Relacion con nosotros mismos… Nos tomamos las diferencias de criterios como ataques personales. Nuestra debilidad de ca...
Se Aprende a CONOCER el Liderazgo cuando… Identificamos algunas de las funciones de los líderes. Nos informamos sobre gran...
Se Aprende a ACTUAR como un Lider cuando… Tomamos decisiones asumiendo nuestra responsabilidad. Mejoramos nuestras estrate...
Se Aprende a CONVIVIR asumiendo el Liderazgo cuando… Hacemos revisiones de la eficacia del grupo. Logramos que el grupo ap...
Se Aprende a SER un Lider Cuando… Tenemos la lucidez necesaria para identificar los objetivos más convenientes en cada oca...
El verdadero líder es aquel que se siente subyugado, pues un líder que se hace distinguir y admirar, no es un líder, es un...
La Comunicación Asertiva y el Liderazgo ccesa007
La Comunicación Asertiva y el Liderazgo ccesa007
La Comunicación Asertiva y el Liderazgo ccesa007
La Comunicación Asertiva y el Liderazgo ccesa007
La Comunicación Asertiva y el Liderazgo ccesa007
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La Comunicación Asertiva y el Liderazgo ccesa007

80 views

Published on

documento

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La Comunicación Asertiva y el Liderazgo ccesa007

  1. 1. Comunicación Asertiva Y Demetrio Ccesa Rayme
  2. 2. La Asertividad es… • Es un valor que nos permite ser sinceros sin mostrar agresividad hacia los demas. La asertividad se expresa manifestando los pensamientos y los sentimientos sin ningun tipo de animadversion hacia las demas personas. Definición
  3. 3. La Asertividad es… INHIBICION OSADIA ASERTIVIDAD
  4. 4. Receta Magica 1 Medida de Prudencia para no generar respuestas inadecuadas. 1 Medida de Elegancia para saber decir las cosas sin que nadie se ofenda. 2 Medidas de Firmeza para no dejarnos convencer a la primera de cambio. 1 Medidas de Lucidez para tener claros los objetivos que se quieren conseguir. 2 Medidas de Sinceridad para decir las Cosas que queremos decir. ASERTIVIDAD
  5. 5. Disco Rayado Es un tipo de situación que se da de forma constante, la técnica para atajarla es repetir, reiterar de forma persistente, tranquila, el mensaje central de lo que queremos manifestar. El Efecto que se consigue es CENTRAR LA ATENCION siempre en el PUNTO CRITICO y no permitir la intromisión de otros comentarios que intentan desviar la atención para conseguir sus objetivos.
  6. 6. Banco de Niebla Consiste en reconocer que, en parte o en todo, nuestro interlocutor, puede tener razón, pero que solo nosotros somos nuestros propios jueces. Esta técnica tiene dos matices: Convenir en la Verdad “Si, usted tiene razon …” Convenir en la Posibilidad “Si, es posible que…”
  7. 7. Libre Información Consiste en exponer ante el otro, nuestros deseos y opiniones. Son los indicios y datos que en la vida cotidiana expresamos ante los demás para que nos conozcan. Esta técnica sirve para: Movernos en el Ámbito Social con los demás. Provocar que la exposición de como somos nosotros, anime a nuestro interlocutor a hablar tambien con libertad de si mismo.
  8. 8. Autorevelación
  9. 9. Se aprende a CONOCER la Asertividad cuando… Comprendemos el Significado del Concepto. Nos Relacionamos con personas Asertivas. Apreciamos la Importancia de Tener Conductas Asertivas. Buscamos el equilibrio entre la Inhibición y Agresividad.
  10. 10. Se Aprende a ACTUAR con Asertividad cuando… 1 • No dejamos que las Personas nos Manipulen. 2 • Impedimos que las Injusticias queden Impunes. 3 • Intervenimos con Firmeza y Elegancia. 4 • Aplicamos Técnicas como la del “Disco Rayado”.
  11. 11. Se Aprende a CONVIVIR con Asertividad cuando… Sin mostrar agresividad, no dejamos que otras personas nos priven de nuestros derechos. Manifestamos la emocion que sentimos en determinados momentos. Enseñamos a los demas a que sepan expresarse asertivamente. Manifestamos nuestro desacuerdo cuando creemos que es necesario hacerlo
  12. 12. Se Aprende a SER Asertivo cuando… 1 • Decimos lo que consideramos conveniente en todo momento y Ocasión. 2 • Manifestamos nuestros objetivos y explicamos como los queremos lograr. 3 • En lugar de esperar a que intuyan lo que nos gusta, lo expresamos claramente. 4 • Sabemos que si manifestamos claramente nuestras preferencias no ofendemos a nadie.
  13. 13. Técnica Asertiva
  14. 14. Persona que llega tarde a las Reuniones
  15. 15. Chico que Insulta a otro
  16. 16. ASERTIVIDAD
  17. 17. Liderazgo
  18. 18. El Liderazgo es… Facultad que permite asumir las responsabilidades de los objetivos, los planes de acción y la evaluación de los resultados en un grupo.
  19. 19. El Liderazgo Decimos que una persona ejerce un liderazgo cuando es la responsable de la consecución de los objetivos de un grupo. El Liderazgo puede adoptar formas diversas: Autoritario Coercitivo Autoritario Benevolente Consultivo Participativo
  20. 20. Autoritario Coercitivo Se basa en el temor y amenazas, hacia el empleado, donde la comunicación es desde altos mandos hacia el más bajo. Hay un distanciamiento entre el supervisor y el subordinado.
  21. 21. Autoritario Coercitivo • Centralizada Toma de Decisiones • OrdenesComunicación • Desconfianza • Aislamiento Relaciones Interpersonales • Escasos. • Estricta obediencia a las Reglas. Reconocimiento
  22. 22. Autoritario Benevolente El cumplimiento, es a través de las recompensas. Las decisiones son tomadas por la cúspide de la empresa.
  23. 23. Autoritario Benevolente Toma de Decisiones • Centralizada en la Cupula de la Organización. • Permite delegar un poco, las tareas sencillas y rutinarias. Comunicación • Vertical Relaciones Interpersonale s • Se toleran un poco. Se consideran como Amenaza. Reconocimiento • Castigos y Medidas Disciplinarias. • Recompensas Salariales son frecuentes. • Recompensas sociales son raras.
  24. 24. Consultivo La información en este sistema se transforma en comunicación de igual manera de arriba hacia abajo. Las decisiones son tomadas también en la cúspide de la empresa y los subordinados pueden tener una cierta cantidad de influencia, quienes pueden tomar las decisiones en su nivel.
  25. 25. Consultivo Toma de Decisiones Permite la Delegación de Tareas Comunicacion Facilita el Flujo de la Comunicación. (Vertical y Horizontal) Relaciones Interpersonales Trabajo en Equipo Espontaneo. Reconocimientos Pocas Sanciones. Recompensas Salariales y Sociales.
  26. 26. Participativo Recompensas económicas. En este sistema todos participan y se comunican. Los supervisores y los empleados están muy cerca entre sí desde un punto de vista psicológico.
  27. 27. Participativo Reconocimientos Las Sanciones las deciden en Grupo. Recompensas Salariales y Sociales Relaciones Interpersonales Confianza Mutua. Trabajo en Equipo. Comunicación Se comparte la Información. Toma de Decisiones Delegada. Totalmente Descentralizada.
  28. 28. Donde hay Liderazgo hay… LIDERAZGO Lucidez Compromiso Asertividad Influencia
  29. 29. No es posible el Liderazgo si hay… LIDERAZGO Laxitud Inseguridad Autoritarismo Intransigencia
  30. 30. En Relacion con los Demás Las Relaciones Personales son Conflictivas. Los Objetivos no están Claros. El plan de trabajo no es eficaz. No se evalúa el trabajo realizado.
  31. 31. En Relacion con nosotros mismos… No disponemos de Capacidad de Liderazgo Somos Personas Inseguras. Creemos que no sabremos ejercer el liderazgo. No sabemos Superar las Decepciones.
  32. 32. En Relacion con nosotros mismos… Nos tomamos las diferencias de criterios como ataques personales. Nuestra debilidad de carácter no nos permite dar un golpe de timón. Nos Falta Autoridad.
  33. 33. Se Aprende a CONOCER el Liderazgo cuando… Identificamos algunas de las funciones de los líderes. Nos informamos sobre grandes líderes de la historia. Algunos de nuestros conocidos lideran en un grupo. Trabajamos en un Grupo donde hay Líderes. Comprendemos su significado y su importancia.
  34. 34. Se Aprende a ACTUAR como un Lider cuando… Tomamos decisiones asumiendo nuestra responsabilidad. Mejoramos nuestras estrategias de comunicación e influencia. Ponemos en práctica estrategias de liderazgo. Conocemos las funciones de un líder. Asumimos el liderazgo de un grupo.
  35. 35. Se Aprende a CONVIVIR asumiendo el Liderazgo cuando… Hacemos revisiones de la eficacia del grupo. Logramos que el grupo apoye nuestro plan de acción. Proponemos una norma y es aceptada por el grupo. Provocamos la asunción de los objetivos del grupo. Tenemos autoridad moral o institucional sobre el grupo.
  36. 36. Se Aprende a SER un Lider Cuando… Tenemos la lucidez necesaria para identificar los objetivos más convenientes en cada ocasión. Disponemos del carisma necesario para liderar sin imponer. Delegamos, acompañamos y orientamos los trabajos de grupo según la experiencia y capacidad de las personas. Somos capaces de motivar e ilusionar a las personas del grupo. Proponemos objetivos y hacemos que el grupo los asuma como suyos.
  37. 37. El verdadero líder es aquel que se siente subyugado, pues un líder que se hace distinguir y admirar, no es un líder, es un necio que se quiere hacer notar.

×