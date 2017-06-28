Fundamentos de las Competencias ccesa007

DIPLOMADO EN EVALUACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES POR COMPETENCIAS EN EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR Dra. Valia Luz Venegas Mejía Especialis...
Antes de empezar… DINÁMICA “Elaboramos avioncitos de papel”
APRENDIZAJE ESPERADO  Fundamenta la teoría y práctica de la evaluación de competencias.  Estandariza competencias siguie...
La evaluación de competencias Es el PROCESO mediante el cual se recopilan EVIDENCIAS y se realiza un JUICIO o dictamen de ...
EVALUACIÓN DE COMPETENCIAS PROCESO CUALITATIVO PROCESO CUANTITATIVO Criterios Niveles de desempeño Ponderación de criterio...
Ámbito temporal Finalidad Características Inicial Diagnóstica Evalúa saberes previos. Procesual Formativa Se da en las act...
Tipo Descripción Autoevaluación Lohaceelpropioestudiante.Esmetacognitiva. Coevaluación Lohacenlospares.Esenequipo. Heteroe...
Enfoque Descripción Métodos Conductual Asume las competencias como un conjunto de comportamientos clave de las personas pa...
La evaluación de 360 grados La evaluación de 360 grados es una herramienta que se utiliza para medir las competencias y de...
La evaluación 360° EVALUADO DOCENTES 90° EXTERNOS 360° AUTORIDADES 270° COMPAÑEROS 180°
La Pirámide de Miller: Niveles de competencia según instrumentos de evaluación
Es una especificación u operativización de los niveles de calidad que deben mostrarse como dominio de una competencia. Es ...
COMPETENCIA GLOBAL 1.1 Dispensa y expende productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios de acuerdo ...
Pasos para evaluar competencias 1. Elaboración de estándares de acuerdo a las competencias identificadas. MAPA DE COMPETEN...
Estándar de competencia COMPETENCIA GLOBAL 1.1 Dispensa y expende productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y producto...
OBJETO VERBO CONDICIÓN Sobre qué aplicar. Sujeto o cosa sobre el que se aplica la acción. Acción: Acción principal del eva...
Taller: Elaboramos estándares de competencia.
  1. 1. DIPLOMADO EN EVALUACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES POR COMPETENCIAS EN EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR Dra. Valia Luz Venegas Mejía Especialista en evaluación y certificación de competencias en Educación Superior Universitaria valiavm@hotmail.com Oficina Central de Asuntos Académicos OCAA  Fundamentos e identificación de competencias D.Ccesa
  2. 2. Antes de empezar… DINÁMICA “Elaboramos avioncitos de papel”
  3. 3. APRENDIZAJE ESPERADO  Fundamenta la teoría y práctica de la evaluación de competencias.  Estandariza competencias siguiendo una metodología.
  4. 4. La evaluación de competencias Es el PROCESO mediante el cual se recopilan EVIDENCIAS y se realiza un JUICIO o dictamen de esas evidencias teniendo en cuenta CRITERIOS preestablecidos para dar finalmente una RETROALIMENTACIÓN que busque mejorar la IDONEIDAD.
  5. 5. EVALUACIÓN DE COMPETENCIAS PROCESO CUALITATIVO PROCESO CUANTITATIVO Criterios Niveles de desempeño Ponderación de criterios Ponderación de niveles de desempeño e indicadores
  6. 6. Ámbito temporal Finalidad Características Inicial Diagnóstica Evalúa saberes previos. Procesual Formativa Se da en las actividades de aprendizaje basadas en evidencias. Final Promoción Se determina el grado de desarrollo de las competencias. Se informa al estudiante sobre sus aprendizajes. En el egresado Certificación Se acredita académicamente la competencia. Puede certificar una entidad externa. Tipos de evaluación según su temporalidad y funcionalidad
  7. 7. Tipo Descripción Autoevaluación Lohaceelpropioestudiante.Esmetacognitiva. Coevaluación Lohacenlospares.Esenequipo. Heteroevaluación Lorealizaeldocente.Enocasioneslohacenexpertos. Tipos de evaluación según los agentes
  8. 8. Enfoque Descripción Métodos Conductual Asume las competencias como un conjunto de comportamientos clave de las personas para la competitividad de las organizaciones. Entrevistas, observaciones de conducta, análisis de casos. Constructivista Asume las competencias como un conjunto de habilidades y conocimientos para resolver dificultades en los procesos laborales- profesionales, desde el marco organizacional. Método ETED: Análisis del empleo y las competencias. Funcionalista Asume las competencias como un conjunto de atributos que deben tener las personas para cumplir con los propósitos de los procesos laborales- profesionales, enmarcados en funciones definidas. Método del análisis funcional. Enfoques para abordar las competencias según metodología
  9. 9. La evaluación de 360 grados La evaluación de 360 grados es una herramienta que se utiliza para medir las competencias y desempeño de los estudiantes de manera integral. Esta evaluación permite: • Evaluar en el estudiante el desempeño de su talento; • Evaluar en el estudiante sus competencias; • Diseñar programas de aprendizaje y desarrollo; • Servir como base para retroalimentar los aprendizajes; • Implementar planes de mejora continua.
  10. 10. La evaluación 360° EVALUADO DOCENTES 90° EXTERNOS 360° AUTORIDADES 270° COMPAÑEROS 180°
  11. 11. La Pirámide de Miller: Niveles de competencia según instrumentos de evaluación
  12. 12. Es una especificación u operativización de los niveles de calidad que deben mostrarse como dominio de una competencia. Es una explicación cualitativa de los niveles de desempeño que debe obtener una persona que considera que posee la competencia. EL estándar de competencia
  13. 13. COMPETENCIA GLOBAL 1.1 Dispensa y expende productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios de acuerdo al Reglamento de la Ley vigente. COMPTENCIA CONCRETA 1.1.1 Vigila la calidad de los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios de acuerdo a procedimientos establecidos vigentes. CRITERIOS DE DESEMPEÑO CONOCIMIENTOS A. Los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios son revisados acerca de su procedencia, en el momento de la recepción de acuerdo a procedimientos vigentes. B. Los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios son revisados en sus envases primario y secundario dando la conformidad a la recepción, de acuerdo a normas vigentes. C. Los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios falsos son detectados en el momento de la recepción, procediéndose de acuerdo a normas vigentes. D. Los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios que se dispensan o expenden en forma fraccionada son conservados en sus envases autorizados de acuerdo a procedimientos vigentes. E. Los productos farmacéuticos que requieren cadena de frio son conservados de acuerdo a procedimientos establecidos vigentes. F. Los estupefacientes, psicotrópicos y otras sustancias sujetas a fiscalización sanitaria son custodiados de acuerdo a normas vigentes. G. Los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios, son destruidos de acuerdo a procedimientos establecidos. 1. Abastecimiento de productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios de proveedores autorizados. (A) 2. Conformidad de recepción. Protocolos de los productos (B). 3. Detección de productos falsos. Características de productos falsificados (C) 4. Conservación de los productos en sus envases originales, Buenas Prácticas de Dispensación (D) 5. Buenas prácticas de almacenamiento. Características físico químicas de los productos y protocolos de los laboratorios. (E) 6. Custodia de los estupefacientes, psicotrópicos y otras sustancias sujetas a fiscalización sanitaria. Clasificación de estupefaciente, psicotrópicos y otras sustancias sujetas a fiscalización sanitaria. (F) 7. Procedimientos operativos estándar vigentes. (G)
  14. 14. Pasos para evaluar competencias 1. Elaboración de estándares de acuerdo a las competencias identificadas. MAPA DE COMPETENCIAS Competencias identificadas PRPOSITO PRINCIPAL COMPETENCIAS GLOBALES COMPETENCIAS CONCRETAS Garantiza la salud de la población, mediante el acto farmacéutico * de acuerdo a normas vigentes. 1.1 Dispensa y expende productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios de acuerdo al Reglamento de la Ley vigente. 1.1.1 Vigila la calidad de los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios de acuerdo a procedimientos establecidos vigentes 1.1.2 Instruye al usuario en el uso correcto de los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios, de acuerdo a procedimientos establecidos vigentes. 1.2 Realiza la farmacovigilancia, tecnovigilancia y cosmetovigilancia a los pacientes en el uso de los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios de acuerdo al Reglamento de la Ley vigente. 1.2.1 Reporta las sospechas de reacciones adversas de productos farmacéuticos y sanitarios o incidentes adversos de dispositivos médicos, de acuerdo a procedimientos establecidos vigentes. 1.2.2 Deriva e interviene según la reacción adversa o incidente adverso detectado, de acuerdo a procedimientos establecidos vigentes. 1.3 Monitorea al seguimiento farmacoterapéutico en los pacientes de acuerdo al Reglamento de la Ley vigente. 1.3.1 Detecta en el paciente seleccionado los problemas relacionados con medicamentos (PRM). 1.3.2 Elabora el plan del seguimiento farmacoterapéutico en base a procedimientos establecidos vigentes. 1.3.3 Reporta los indicadores del seguimiento farmacoterapéutico a la Autoridad Sanitaria de acuerdo a procedimientos establecidos vigentes 1.4.1. Selecciona insumos, materiales e instrumentos de acuerdo a procedimientos establecidos vigentes 1.4 Elabora preparados farmacéuticos: fórmulas magistrales u oficinales según requerimientos de acuerdo al Reglamento de la Ley vigente. 1.4.2. Elaborar las formulaciones según a procedimientos establecidos vigentes.
  15. 15. Estándar de competencia COMPETENCIA GLOBAL 1.1 Dispensa y expende productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios de acuerdo al Reglamento de la Ley vigente. COMPTENCIA CONCRETA 1.1.1 Vigila la calidad de los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios de acuerdo a procedimientos establecidos vigentes. CRITERIOS DE DESEMPEÑO CONOCIMIENTOS A. Los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios son revisados acerca de su procedencia, en el momento de la recepción de acuerdo a procedimientos vigentes. B. Los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios son revisados en sus envases primario y secundario dando la conformidad a la recepción, de acuerdo a normas vigentes. C. Los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios falsos son detectados en el momento de la recepción, procediéndose de acuerdo a normas vigentes. D. Los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios que se dispensan o expenden en forma fraccionada son conservados en sus envases autorizados de acuerdo a procedimientos vigentes. E. Los productos farmacéuticos que requieren cadena de frio son conservados de acuerdo a procedimientos establecidos vigentes. F. Los estupefacientes, psicotrópicos y otras sustancias sujetas a fiscalización sanitaria son custodiados de acuerdo a normas vigentes. G. Los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios, son destruidos de acuerdo a procedimientos establecidos. 1. Abastecimiento de productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios de proveedores autorizados. (A) 2. Conformidad de recepción. Protocolos de los productos (B). 3. Detección de productos falsos. Características de productos falsificados (C) 4. Conservación de los productos en sus envases originales, Buenas Prácticas de Dispensación (D) 5. Buenas prácticas de almacenamiento. Características físico químicas de los productos y protocolos de los laboratorios. (E) 6. Custodia de los estupefacientes, psicotrópicos y otras sustancias sujetas a fiscalización sanitaria. Clasificación de estupefaciente, psicotrópicos y otras sustancias sujetas a fiscalización sanitaria. (F) 7. Procedimientos operativos estándar vigentes. (G) EVIDENCIAS DESEMPEÑO: 1. Estudiante realizando la vigilancia de los productos farmacéuticos, dispositivos médicos y productos sanitarios. PRODUCTO: 1. Archivo de facturas de compras a los proveedores. 2. Registro en el Libro de Ocurrencias. CONOCIMIENTO: 1. Respuestas al cuestionario de conocimiento del 1 al 7.
  16. 16. OBJETO VERBO CONDICIÓN Sobre qué aplicar. Sujeto o cosa sobre el que se aplica la acción. Acción: Acción principal del evaluado. Cómo: Especificación/restricción. Los referentes para evaluar la acción fundamental. El proyecto de investigación es elaborado con pertinencia, considerando todas las partes del protocolo establecido por la universidad. El Proyecto de investigación es es argumentado de manera entendible, aceptable, relevante y suficiente. El proyecto de investigación tiene consignado todas sus partes, con redacción entendible, respetando reglas gramaticales y ortográficas. Redacción de criterios de evaluación Elabora proyectos de investigación, creativos e innovadores, que contribuyan a identificar, plantear y resolver unos determinados problemas sociales y /o productivos, teniendo en cuenta el diagnóstico, considerando el contexto local, nacional e internacional en materia social, económica y política.
  17. 17. Taller: Elaboramos estándares de competencia.

