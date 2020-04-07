Evaluación Formativa a partir de Experiencias de Aprendizaje ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wilbert Juan Cuela Humpire wcuela@ugelsanroman.edu.pe 951951285 TALLER DE PLANIFICACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN FORMATIVA A PARTIR DE...
Propósito Evidencias: • Experiencia de aprendizaje analizada y reflexionada. • Actividad diseñada como parte de una experi...
Ruta del taller Presentación de los propósitos y productos del taller Reflexión sobre dónde estamos Problemas, causas y po...
Anotar las fortalezas y debilidades y luego analizar y cuestionarse ¿Por qué? ¿Qué origino? ¿Dónde estamos? ■ ¿Qué fortale...
EXPERIENCIA DE APRENDIZAJE EN MATEMÁTICA
Resalta ideas principales del glosario de términos del la RMV 033-2020-MINEDU. GLOSARIO - RVM 033-2020-MINEDU Experiencia ...
Identifica las oportunidades de contextualización (Analiza la situación sociocultural Institucional, local, regional o glo...
Situación problema autentica y significatva Criterios de evaluación Actividad 1 Rúbrica de evaluación • Contexto • Reto • ...
Identifica las oportunidades de contextualización (Analiza la situación sociocultural Institucional, local, regional o glo...
Valida el propósito de aprendizaje con base a las necesidades (Relaciona la competencia y capacidades que involucra respon...
Reto o desafío de S.S. Contexto Situación Significativa Producto Roles - Destinatario Analiza la situación significativa y...
Revisa las experiencias, tareas o actividades y sus acciones o consignas que permitan afrontar el reto o desafío y el tiem...
Lista de cotejo con observaciones y compromisos a asumir en la planificación curricular y evaluación formativa en el prese...
Diseña de una o varias actividades como parte de una experiencia de aprendizaje con sus respectivas acciones (consignas) q...
Los estudiantes del segundo grado de la Institución Educativa “Claretiano” del distrito de Juliaca (Puno), ante la proximi...
Determina el propósito de aprendizaje. Competencia Reto o desafío de S.S. Contexto Situación Significativa Capacidades Pro...
Tarea o Actividad: 1.- Consignas o acciones a realizar el estudiante para lograr la tarea o Actividad: 1.1.- 1.2.- 1.3.- 1...
Determina los criterios de evaluación Competencia Desempeño Capacidades Estándar Elabora una rubrica analítica y/o holísti...
Criterios ………………………………………… …………………………………..……. …………………………………………. ………………………………………… …………..…………………………… ……………………………………….. ……………...
Criterios Instrumento Criterios El inicio En proceso Logro esperado Logro destacado …………………… ……... …………………… …………………….. ......
Procesos de la planificación Procesos de la planificación Determinar el propósito de aprendizaje con base en las necesidad...
Planificación y evaluación de los aprendizajes Identificar potencialidades y necesidades de aprendizaje. Determinar el pro...
ELABORACIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES AUTÉNTICAS PARA LA EVALUACIÓN EN EL AULA De acuerdo con Wiggins (1998), una actividad de evalua...
Resuelve problemas referidos a relaciones entre cantidades o realizar intercambios financieros, traduciéndolas a expresion...
Consiste en que el estudiante logre caracterizar equivalencias y generalizar regularidades y el cambio de una magnitud con...
Resuelve problemas referidos a analizar cambios discontinuos o regularidades, entre magnitudes, valores o expresiones; tra...
Consiste en que el estudiante se oriente y describa la posición y el movimiento de objetos y de sí mismo en el espacio, vi...
Consiste en que el estudiante analice datos sobre un tema de interés o estudio o de situaciones aleatorias, que le permita...
Gracias
Evaluación Formativa a partir de Experiencias de Aprendizaje ccesa007

  1. 1. Wilbert Juan Cuela Humpire wcuela@ugelsanroman.edu.pe 951951285 TALLER DE PLANIFICACIÓN Y EVALUACIÓN FORMATIVA A PARTIR DE EXPERIENCIAS DE APRENDIZAJE ATDI Asistencia Técnica a Docentes Wilbert Juan Cuela Humpire Especialista en Educación Matemática
  2. 2. Propósito Evidencias: • Experiencia de aprendizaje analizada y reflexionada. • Actividad diseñada como parte de una experiencia de aprendizaje con sus respectivas acciones (consignas) que combine capacidades de la competencia enfatizada. Fortalecer el desempeño docente en la planificación curricular y evaluación formativa con énfasis en experiencias de aprendizaje.
  3. 3. Ruta del taller Presentación de los propósitos y productos del taller Reflexión sobre dónde estamos Problemas, causas y posibles focos de atención en enfoque de área y competencias Reto: Diseño de actividad de la experiencia de aprendizaje para el desarrollo de competencias que incluya la evaluación formativa en función al enfoque de área Retroalimentación Intercambio de productos entre pares para su respectiva retroalimentación Revisión del glosario de términos del la RMV 033-2020-MINEDU Análiza y reflexiona sobre la planificación, mediación y evaluación
  4. 4. Anotar las fortalezas y debilidades y luego analizar y cuestionarse ¿Por qué? ¿Qué origino? ¿Dónde estamos? ■ ¿Qué fortalezas tengo para elaborar mi planificación con un enfoque por competencias y evaluación formativa? ■ ¿Cuáles son las principales dificultades y sus posibles causas? Reflexiona sobre tu planificación, mediación y evaluación Fortalezas Debilidades ¿Por qué? ¿Qué origino?
  5. 5. EXPERIENCIA DE APRENDIZAJE EN MATEMÁTICA
  6. 6. Resalta ideas principales del glosario de términos del la RMV 033-2020-MINEDU. GLOSARIO - RVM 033-2020-MINEDU Experiencia de aprendizaje. Conjunto de actividades que conducen a los estudiantes a enfrentar una situación, un desafío o problemas complejos. Se desarrolla en etapas sucesivas y , por lo tanto, se extiende a varias sesiones de clase. Estas actividades son potentes – Desarrollan pensamiento complejo y sistémico – consistentes y coherentes – debe tener interdependencia entre si y una secuencia lógica- Estas actividades, para ser consideradas auténticas, deben hacer referencia directa a contextos reales o simulados y, si es posible, realizarse en dichos contextos. La experiencia de aprendizaje significativa es planificada intencionalmente por lo docentes, pero también puede ser planteada en acuerdo con los estudiantes, e incluso puede ser que los estudiantes plateen de manera autónoma las actividades para enfrentar el desafío. Propósito de aprendizaje. Se refiere a aquello que explícitamente se requiere lograr o fomentar, a partir de una experiencia de aprendizaje significativa planificada por lo docentes u otros mediadores. Se relacionan tanto con la situación a enfrentar, como con las competencias a desarrollar de manera explicita. Rúbrica. Matriz elaborada por el docente que contiene los criterios que corresponden a distintos niveles de logro de tal manera que permita una valoración de los desempeños observados en relación al desarrollo de una competencia. Se usa con fines de retroalimentación y también para asignar un nivel de logro. Las rúbricas pueden ser de dos tipos: Analíticas, cuando sus criterios describen el nivel de desarrollo de cada capacidad por separado; Holística, cuando sus criterios describen el nivel de desarrollo de toda la competencia.
  7. 7. Identifica las oportunidades de contextualización (Analiza la situación sociocultural Institucional, local, regional o global que permitió desafiar, retar a los estudiantes de acuerdo a sus necesidades y potencialidades de aprendizaje Análiza y reflexiona sobre la planificación, mediación y evaluación a partir de una experiencia de aprendizaje presntada Revisa las experiencias, tareas o actividades y sus acciones o consignas que permitan afrontar el reto o desafío y el tiempo previsto para su ejecución. Analiza la situación significativa y los retos o desafíos de aprendizaje que estén en función de los propósitos y evidencias de aprendizaje. Valida el propósito de aprendizaje con base a las necesidades (Relaciona la competencia y capacidades que involucra responder el desafío o reto. Identifica criterios y elementos básicos a tomados en cuenta en el diseño de la experiencia de aprendizaje Lista de cotejo con observaciones y compromisos a asumir en la planificación curricular y evaluación formativa en el presente año escolar.
  8. 8. Situación problema autentica y significatva Criterios de evaluación Actividad 1 Rúbrica de evaluación • Contexto • Reto • Propósito • Producto • Roles - destinatario Actividad 2 Actividad 3 Actividad 4 Criterios a tomar en cuenta en su diseño • Desarrollar el pensamiento creativo, crítico y complejo • Promover la combinación de las capacidades (y los recursos respectivos) de las competencias • Incentivar la gestión autónoma del aprendizaje • Facilita la evaluación formativa (retroalimentación Tareas propuestas Identifica criterios y elementos básicos a tomar en cuenta en el diseño de la experiencia de aprendizaje
  9. 9. Identifica las oportunidades de contextualización (Analiza la situación sociocultural Institucional, local, regional o global que permitió desafiar, retar a los estudiantes de acuerdo a sus necesidades y potencialidades de aprendizaje Factores del contexto sociocultural Principales características del contexto Sociocultural Con qué propósitos de Aprendizaje del CNEB se pueden Relacionar Oportunidades para contextualizar: conocimientos, estrategias, recursos, etc. 1. Contexto de la institución educativa (aspectos de la cultura escolar que afectan o potencian los aprendizajes). • Características del currículo oculto. Formas de relación entre los actores educativos. • Buenas prácticas de la IE, etc. Participación en los Juegos deportivos escolares internos, Comunidad educativa motivada por participar y ganar en los concursos Nacionales Indicios de presencia de pandillas, bulling, alcoholismo, embarazo precoz… Competencia: RP de cantidad. Desempeños: RP de GDI RP de GDI, RP de REC Enfoque transversal Situaciones 1 Organización de equipos según las preferencias disciplinas deportivas de los participantes, medidas de campos deportivos, presupuesto para financiar su participación, uso de un patrón en los resultados del campeonato, Diseño de pancarta usando sólidos y características geométricas. Situaciones 2 Situaciones 3 Situaciones 4 Situaciones 5 Situaciones 6 2. Contexto local-regional. Principales oportunidades, potencialidades. • Potencialidades productivas, socioculturales y tecnológicas. Valoración de la cosmovisión, sentido de pertenencia / identidad. • Otras potencialidades y recursos para el aprendizaje (saberes, experiencia de la familia y comunidad, medio natural, etc.). El comercio es una actividad de primer orden en la ciudad de Juliaca. Desorden en el transito Cultura inadecuada de segregación y acumulación de residuos sólidos Competencia: Resuelve problemas de cantidad Desempeños: Enfoque transversal 3. Contexto local-regional. Principales demandas sociales. Necesidades de cambio social. Atención a demandas sociales. La fiestas costumbrista en la región, carnavales, año nuevo andino, pachamama, todos los santos. 4. Contexto nacional. Prioridades de la política educativa nacional. Factores de la coyuntura nacional que influyen o van a influir en el ámbito educativo. La posible Pandemia del Coronavirus Presencia de corrupción en instancias gubernamentales y cultura.
  10. 10. Valida el propósito de aprendizaje con base a las necesidades (Relaciona la competencia y capacidades que involucra responder el desafío o reto. Competencia Desempeños Traduce cantidades a expresiones numéricas: Comunica su comprensión sobre los números y las operaciones: Usa estrategias y procedimientos de estimación y cálculo Argumenta afirmaciones sobre las relaciones numéricas y las operaciones Estándar Resuelve problemas de cantidad. Capacidades Ciclo VII Ciclo VI Ciclo V 1° 2° 3°
  11. 11. Reto o desafío de S.S. Contexto Situación Significativa Producto Roles - Destinatario Analiza la situación significativa y los retos o desafíos de aprendizaje que estén en función de los propósitos y evidencias de aprendizaje. Competencia Traduce cantidades a expresiones numéricas: Comunica su comprensión sobre los números y las operaciones: Usa estrategias y procedimientos de estimación y cálculo Argumenta afirmaciones sobre las relaciones numéricas y las operaciones Resuelve problemas de cantidad. Capacidades
  12. 12. Revisa las experiencias, tareas o actividades y sus acciones o consignas que permitan afrontar el reto o desafío y el tiempo previsto para su ejecución. CombinacióndeCapacidades Reto o desafío de S.S. Contexto Situación Significativa Producto Roles - Destinatario Actividad 1 Actividad 2 Actividad 3 Actividad 4 4h 2h 4h 1h
  13. 13. Lista de cotejo con observaciones y compromisos a asumir en la planificación curricular y evaluación formativa en el presente año escolar. Situación problema autentica y significatva Desarrollar el pensamiento creativo, crítico y complejo Promover la combinación de las capacidades (y los recursos respectivos) de las competencias Incentivar la gestión autónoma del aprendizaje Facilita la evaluación formativa (retroalimentación Si/No Observaciones Si/No Observaciones Si/No Observaciones Si/No Observaciones Si/No Observaciones
  14. 14. Diseña de una o varias actividades como parte de una experiencia de aprendizaje con sus respectivas acciones (consignas) que combine capacidades de la competencia enfatizada. Formula tareas o actividades con sus acciones de la experiencias de aprendizaje garantizando la combinación de capacidades. Determina los criterios de evaluación Determina el propósito de aprendizaje. Analiza e identifica los elementos básicos de una situación problema autentica y significativa Elabora una rubrica analítica y/o holística Intercambian sus producto y hacen llegar sugerencias de mejora.
  15. 15. Los estudiantes del segundo grado de la Institución Educativa “Claretiano” del distrito de Juliaca (Puno), ante la proximidad de los JDEN 2020 han mostrado gran interés y expectativa por participar de manera exitosa en las diferentes disciplinas deportivas y sus categorías; frente a dicha situación los estudiantes manifestaron ciertas preocupaciones en cuanto a la conformación de equipos, qué disciplinas tendrían mayor preferencia, el gasto que demandaría la compra de indumentaria deportiva, los alimentos que deben consumir para tener un buen desempeño, las reglas de juego y las dimensiones de los campos deportivos, entre otras; por lo que existe la necesidad de averiguar al respecto, organizarse en equipos, planificar, diseñar planes, conocer la cantidad de calorías que deben consumir y finalmente elaborar un informe de las actividades de participación en cada una de las disciplinas deportivas ante los PPFF para luego estas sean publicadas en la página web y redes sociales de la IE. ¿Cómo determinar los integrantes de los equipos en las diferentes disciplinas deportivas para ganar el campeonato? ¿Cómo podemos averiguar las preferencias deportivas? ¿Cómo podemos calcular el presupuesto más adecuado para la compra de indumentaria deportiva? Y ¿Cuánto costo demandaría la compra de material deportivo necesario? ¿Cuántas calorías deberíamos consumir según tipo de disciplina deportiva? ¿Qué proporción de alimentos saludables sería conveniente consumir? ¿Cómo se realizaría el cálculo y seguimiento de los puntos ganados en la participación? ¿Qué expresión matemática nos permitiría calcular los puntos logrados por cada aula? ¿Qué relación tienen las dimensiones de los campos deportivos a nivel de la Institución con las medidas oficiales? ¿Cómo podemos determinar la superficie y contornos de los campos deportivos? Participando en los Juegos Escolares Deportivos 2020 Situación problema autentica y significatva • Contexto • Reto • Propósito • Producto • Roles - destinatario Analiza e identifica los elementos básicos de una situación problema autentica y significativa
  16. 16. Determina el propósito de aprendizaje. Competencia Reto o desafío de S.S. Contexto Situación Significativa Capacidades Producto Roles - Destinatarios Desempeño Desempeño Desempeño Desempeño
  17. 17. Tarea o Actividad: 1.- Consignas o acciones a realizar el estudiante para lograr la tarea o Actividad: 1.1.- 1.2.- 1.3.- 1.4.- 1.5.- Tarea o Actividad: 2.- Consignas o acciones a realizar el estudiante para lograr la tarea o Actividad: 2.1.- 2.2.- 2.3.- 2.4.- 2.5.- Formula tareas o actividades con sus acciones de la experiencias de aprendizaje garantizando la combinación de capacidades.
  18. 18. Determina los criterios de evaluación Competencia Desempeño Capacidades Estándar Elabora una rubrica analítica y/o holística
  19. 19. Criterios ………………………………………… …………………………………..……. …………………………………………. ………………………………………… …………..…………………………… ……………………………………….. ………………………………………. ………………………………………. Instrumento Criterios El inicio En proceso Logro esperado Logro destacado …………………… ……... …………………… …………………….. . …………………… ……………………... ………………… … ………………… ………………… ………………… …… ……………………………… ……. ……………………………… ……. ……………………………… …………………. …………………………… ……………………..…. ……………….. ……………...…… …………… …………………… ……………………... ………………… ……………...…… ………………… ………………… …………. ……………………………… ……………… ……………………………… ……………………………… …………. ……………………………… ……….…….................... ................................... .................. …………………………… …………………………… …………………………… ……………………. Rúbrica analítica Gradación en niveles de desarrollo ¿Cómo se elaboran la rúbrica analítica? Graduamos la calidad de la actuación a partir del nivel esperado teniendo en consideración el o los elementos reveladores e importantes de cada dimensión de lo que queremos evaluar. Verificamos la coherencia vertical y horizontal de las descripciones. Se distinguen claramente un nivel de otro. La escala para graduar es del CNEB , tener en cuenta el significado de cada nivel: inicio (progreso mínimo), proceso(próximo al nivel esperado), logro esperado y logro destacado (más allá del nivel esperado en todos o en algunos aspectos). Si hemos formulado los criterios por dimensiones: Ubicamos los criterios donde corresponden: el nivel logro esperado de cada dimensión.
  20. 20. Criterios Instrumento Criterios El inicio En proceso Logro esperado Logro destacado …………………… ……... …………………… …………………….. ....................................... ....................................... ....... …………………… …………………… …………………… …………...………… ……… …………………… …………………… ……. ………………… ………………… ……...…………… ………………… ………………… ………………… ………………… …………… Rúbrica holística Graduación en niveles Se distinguen claramente un nivel de otro. Usa términos que dan claridad a nuestros estudiantes. La escala para graduar es del CNEB , tener en cuenta el significado de cada nivel: inicio (progreso mínimo), proceso(próximo al nivel esperado), logro esperado y logro destacado (más allá del nivel esperado en todos o en algunos aspectos). …………………………… ……….. .…………………………… ………. ........................................ .…………………………… ……... .…………………………… ……… ….………………………… ……… …………………………… ……… ........................................ ..…................................. ¿Cómo se elabora la rúbrica holística? Graduamos la calidad de la actuación a partir del nivel esperado teniendo en consideración los elementos reveladores e importantes de lo que queremos evaluar. Si hemos formulado los criterios en forma holística: Ubicamos los criterios donde corresponden: el nivel logro esperado
  21. 21. Procesos de la planificación Procesos de la planificación Determinar el propósito de aprendizaje con base en las necesidades identificadas Establecer los criterios para recoger evidencias de aprendizaje sobre el progreso. Diseñar y organizar situaciones, estrategias y condiciones pertinentes al propósito de aprendizaje. ¿Qué aprendizajes deben lograr mis estudiantes? ¿Qué evidencia voy ha usar para evaluarlos? ¿Cuál es la mejor forma de desarrollar esos aprendizajes? PROPOSITO DEL APRENDIZAJE EVIDENCIAS DE APRENDIZAJE SITUACIÓN SIGNIFICATIVA, ACTIVIDADES, ESTRATEGIAS, MATERIALES EDUCATIVOS
  22. 22. Planificación y evaluación de los aprendizajes Identificar potencialidades y necesidades de aprendizaje. Determinar el propósito de aprendizaje (nivel esperado). Definir o determinar la evidencia de logro del aprendizaje (competencia en progresión) con base en criterios. Planificar experiencias para lograr el aprendizaje. Desarrollar las experiencias de aprendizaje. Recoger las evidencias del logro de aprendizaje. Analizar e interpretar las evidencias para identificar el nivel de logro del aprendizaje.
  23. 23. ELABORACIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES AUTÉNTICAS PARA LA EVALUACIÓN EN EL AULA De acuerdo con Wiggins (1998), una actividad de evaluación es auténtica cuando: 1. Tiene una finalidad o propósito bien definido, un producto que hay que elaborar, un problema real a resolver o una meta a alcanzar. 2. Tiene destinatarios o audiencias que van más allá del docente. El alumno no trabaja (únicamente) para el docente, sino que la actividad está dirigida a algún tipo de interlocutor o destinatario propio del mundo real (más allá de que se trate de una situación hipotética). El producto, por tanto, tiene que ser adecuado a dicho destinatario. 3. Implica una dosis de incertidumbre. Las situaciones propias de la vida real requieren enfrentar y resolver problemas poco estructurados, que pueden tener más de una solución, en los que puede haber información redundante o carencia de la misma. 4. Incluye restricciones. En la vida real existen siempre limitaciones y condiciones que no pueden ser modificables. Ello hace necesario identificarlas, idear alternativas y tomar decisiones que permitan resolver el problema en las condiciones dadas. 5. Implica hacer uso de un repertorio de recursos cognitivos. Los problemas y situaciones de la vida real no se resuelven a través de un único conocimiento o procedimiento específico, sino que requieren del uso simultáneo de varios. 6. Suponen desarrollar un proceso de trabajo, que se desarrolla en un períodode tiempo largo (días o semanas), por lo cual existen múltiples oportunidades para ensayar soluciones, consultar recursos, buscar información, llegar a productos parciales que puedan ser revisados por el docente u otros estudiantes o personas, obtener devoluciones de ellos y refinar progresivamente los productos.
  24. 24.    
  25. 25. Resuelve problemas referidos a relaciones entre cantidades o realizar intercambios financieros, traduciéndolas a expresiones numéricas y operativas con números racionales e irracionales, y modelos financieros. Expresa su comprensión de los números racionales, sus propiedades y operaciones, la noción de número irracional y la densidad en Q; las usa en la interpretación de información científica, financiera y matemática. Evalúa y determina el nivel de exactitud necesario al expresar cantidades y medidas de tiempo, masa y temperatura, combinando e integrando un amplio repertorio de estrategias, procedimientos y recursos para resolver problemas, optando por los más óptimos. Elabora afirmaciones sobre la validez general de relaciones entre expresiones numéricas y las operaciones; las sustenta con demostraciones o argumentos. Resuelve problemas referidos a las relaciones entre cantidades muy grandes o muy pequeñas, magnitudes o intercambios financieros, traduciéndolas a expresiones numéricas y operativas con números irracionales o racionales, notación científica, intervalos, y tasas de interés simple y compuesto. Evalúa si estas expresiones cumplen con las condiciones iniciales del problema. Expresa su comprensión de los números racionales e irracionales, de sus operaciones y propiedades, así como de la notación científica; establece relaciones de equivalencia entre múltiplos y submúltiplos de unidades de masa, y tiempo, y entre escalas de temperatura, empleando lenguaje matemático y diversas representaciones; basado en esto interpreta e integra información contenida en varias fuentes de información. Selecciona, combina y adapta variados recursos, estrategias y procedimientos matemáticos de cálculo y estimación para resolver problemas, los evalúa y opta por aquellos más idóneos según las condiciones del problema. Plantea y compara afirmaciones sobre números racionales y sus propiedades, formula enunciados opuestos o casos especiales que se cumplen entre expresiones numéricas; justifica, comprueba o descarta la validez de la afirmación mediante contraejemplos o propiedades matemáticas. Resuelve problemas referidos a las relaciones entre cantidades o magnitudes, traduciéndolas a expresiones numéricas y operativas con números naturales, enteros y racionales, aumentos y descuentos porcentuales sucesivos, verificando si estas expresiones cumplen con las condiciones iniciales del problema. Expresa su comprensión de la relación entre los órdenes del sistema de numeración decimal con las potencias de base diez, y entre las operaciones con números enteros y racionales; y las usa para interpretar enunciados o textos diversos de contenido matemático. Representa relaciones de equivalencia entre expresiones decimales, fraccionarias y porcentuales, entre unidades de masa, tiempo y monetarias; empleando lenguaje matemático. Selecciona, emplea y combina recursos, estrategias, procedimientos, y propiedades de las operaciones y de los números para estimar o calcular con enteros y racionales; y realizar conversiones entre unidades de masa, tiempo y temperatura; verificando su eficacia. Plantea afirmaciones sobre los números enteros y racionales, sus propiedades y relaciones, y las justifica mediante ejemplos y sus conocimientos de las operaciones, e identifica errores o vacíos en las argumentaciones propias o de otros y las corrige. Resuelve problemas referidos a una o más acciones de comparar, igualar, repetir o repartir cantidades, partir y repartir una cantidad en partes iguales; las traduce a expresiones aditivas, multiplicativas y la potenciación cuadrada y cúbica; así como a expresiones de adición, sustracción y multiplicación con fracciones y decimales (hasta el centésimo). Expresa su comprensión del sistema de numeración decimal con números naturales hasta seis cifras, de divisores y múltiplos, y del valor posicional de los números decimales hasta los centésimos; con lenguaje numérico y representaciones diversas. Representa de diversas formas su comprensión de la noción de fracción como operador y como cociente, así como las equivalencias entre decimales, fracciones o porcentajes usuales39. Selecciona y emplea estrategias diversas, el cálculo mental o escrito para operar con números naturales, fracciones, decimales y porcentajes de manera exacta o aproximada; así como para hacer conversiones de unidades de medida de masa, tiempo y temperatura, y medir de manera exacta o aproximada usando la unidad pertinente. Justifica sus procesos de resolución así como sus afirmaciones sobre las relaciones entre las cuatro operaciones y sus propiedades, basándose en ejemplos y sus conocimientos matemáticos. 5 6 7 8
  26. 26. Consiste en que el estudiante logre caracterizar equivalencias y generalizar regularidades y el cambio de una magnitud con respecto de otra, a través de reglas generales que le permitan encontrar valores desconocidos, determinar restricciones y hacer predicciones sobre el comportamiento de un fenómeno. Para ello plantea ecuaciones, inecuaciones y funciones, y usa estrategias, procedimientos y propiedades para resolverlas, graficarlas o manipular expresiones simbólicas. Así también razona de manera inductiva y deductiva, para determinar leyes generales mediante varios ejemplos, propiedades y contraejemplos. Esta competencia implica la combinación de las siguientes capacidades:  Traduce datos y condiciones a expresiones algebraicas y gráficas: significa transformar los datos, valores desconocidos, variables y relaciones de un problema a una expresión gráfica o algebraica (modelo) que generalice la interacción entre estos. Implica también evaluar el resultado o la expresión formulada con respecto a las condiciones de la situación; y formular preguntas o problemas a partir de una situación o una expresión.  Comunica su comprensión sobre las relaciones algebraicas: significa expresar su comprensión de la noción, concepto o propiedades de los patrones, funciones, ecuaciones e inecuaciones estableciendo relaciones entre estas; usando lenguaje algebraico y diversas representaciones. Así como interpretar información que presente contenido algebraico.  Usa estrategias y procedimientos para encontrar equivalencias y reglas generales: es seleccionar, adaptar, combinar o crear, procedimientos, estrategias y algunas propiedades para simplificar o transformar ecuaciones, inecuaciones y expresiones simbólicas que le permitan resolver ecuaciones, determinar dominios y rangos, representar rectas, parábolas, y diversas funciones.  Argumenta afirmaciones sobre relaciones de cambio y equivalencia: significa elaborar afirmaciones sobre variables, reglas algebraicas y propiedades algebraicas, razonando de manera inductiva para generalizar una regla y de manera deductiva probando y comprobando propiedades y nuevas relaciones.
  27. 27. Resuelve problemas referidos a analizar cambios discontinuos o regularidades, entre magnitudes, valores o expresiones; traduciéndolas a expresiones algebraicas que pueden incluir la regla de formación de sucesiones convergentes o divergentes, funciones periódicas seno y coseno, o ecuaciones exponenciales que mejor se ajusten al comportamiento. Expresa su comprensión de las propiedades o elementos de los sistemas de inecuaciones lineales, ecuaciones exponenciales y funciones definidas en tramos; usando lenguaje formal y diversas representaciones; y las usa para interpretar información científica, financiera y matemática. Combina e integra un amplio repertorio de recursos, estrategias o procedimientos matemáticos para interpolar, extrapolar valores o calcular el valor máximo o mínimo de sucesiones y sumatorias notables, así como de funciones trigonométricas y evaluar o definir funciones por tramos; optando por los más pertinentes a la situación. Elabora afirmaciones sobre la validez general de relaciones entre conceptos y procedimientos algebraicos, así como predecir el comportamiento de las variables; las sustenta con demostraciones o argumentos que evidencian su solvencia conceptual. Resuelve problemas referidos a analizar cambios continuos o periódicos, o regularidades entre magnitudes, valores o expresiones, traduciéndolas a expresiones algebraicas que pueden contener la regla general de progresiones geométricas, sistema de ecuaciones lineales, ecuaciones y funciones cuadráticas y exponenciales. Evalúa si la expresión algebraica reproduce las condiciones del problema. Expresa su comprensión de la regla de formación de sucesiones y progresiones geométricas; la solución o conjunto solución de sistemas de ecuaciones lineales e inecuaciones; la diferencia entre una función lineal y una función cuadrática y exponencial y sus parámetros; las usa para interpretar enunciados o textos o fuentes de información usando lenguaje matemático y gráficos. Selecciona, combina y adapta variados recursos, estrategias y procedimientos matemáticos para determinar términos desconocidos en progresiones geométricas, solucionar ecuaciones lineales o cuadráticas, simplificar expresiones usando identidades algebraicas; evalúa y opta por aquellos más idóneos según las condiciones del problema. Plantea afirmaciones sobre enunciados opuestos o casos especiales que se cumplen entre expresiones algebraicas; así como predecir el comportamiento de variables; comprueba o descarta la validez de la afirmación mediante contraejemplos y propiedades matemáticas.. Resuelve problemas referidos a interpretar cambios constantes o regularidades entre magnitudes, valores o entre expresiones; traduciéndolas a patrones numéricos y gráficos, progresiones aritméticas, ecuaciones e inecuaciones con una incógnita, funciones lineales y afín, y relaciones de proporcionalidad directa e inversa. Comprueba si la expresión algebraica usada expresó o reprodujo las condiciones del problema. Expresa su comprensión de: la relación entre función lineal y proporcionalidad directa; las diferencias entre una ecuación e inecuación lineal y sus propiedades; la variable como un valor que cambia; el conjunto de valores que puede tomar un término desconocido para verificar una inecuación; las usa para interpretar enunciados, expresiones algebraicas o textos diversos de contenido matemático. Selecciona, emplea y combina recursos, estrategias, métodos gráficos y procedimientos matemáticos para determinar el valor de términos desconocidos en una progresión aritmética, simplificar expresiones algebraicas y dar solución a ecuaciones e inecuaciones lineales, y evaluar funciones lineales. Plantea afirmaciones sobre propiedades de las progresiones aritméticas, ecuaciones e inecuaciones así como de una función lineal, lineal afín con base a sus experiencias, y las justifica mediante ejemplos y propiedades matemáticas; encuentra errores o vacíos en las argumentaciones propias y las de otros y las corrige. Resuelve problemas de equivalencias, regularidades o relaciones de cambio entre dos magnitudes o entre expresiones; traduciéndolas a ecuaciones que combinan las cuatro operaciones, a expresiones de desigualdad o a relaciones de proporcionalidad directa, y patrones de repetición que combinan criterios geométricos y cuya regla de formación se asocia a la posición de sus elementos. Expresa su comprensión del término general de un patrón, las condiciones de desigualdad expresadas con los signos > y <, así como de la relación proporcional como un cambio constante; usando lenguaje matemático y diversas representaciones. Emplea recursos, estrategias y propiedades de las igualdades para resolver ecuaciones o hallar valores que cumplen una condición de desigualdad o proporcionalidad; así como procedimientos para crear, continuar o completar patrones. Realiza afirmaciones a partir de sus experiencias concretas, sobre patrones y sus elementos no inmediatos; las justifica con ejemplos, procedimientos, y propiedades de la igualdad y desigualdad. 5 6 7 8
  28. 28. Consiste en que el estudiante se oriente y describa la posición y el movimiento de objetos y de sí mismo en el espacio, visualizando, interpretando y relacionando las características de los objetos con formas geométricas bidimensionales y tridimensionales. Implica que realice mediciones directas o indirectas de la superficie, del perímetro, del volumen y de la capacidad de los objetos, y que logre construir representaciones de las formas geométricas para diseñar objetos, planos y maquetas, usando instrumentos, estrategias y procedimientos de construcción y medida. Además describa trayectorias y rutas, usando sistemas de referencia y lenguaje geométrico. Esta competencia implica la combinación de las siguientes capacidades:  Modela objetos con formas geométricas y sus transformaciones: es construir un modelo que reproduzca las características de los objetos, su localización y movimiento, mediante formas geométricas, sus elementos y propiedades; la ubicación y transformaciones en el plano. Es también evaluar si el modelo cumple con las condiciones dadas en el problema.  Comunica su comprensión sobre las formas y relaciones geométricas: es comunicar su comprensión de las propiedades de las formas geométricas, sus transformaciones y la ubicación en un sistema de referencia; es también establecer relaciones entre estas formas, usando lenguaje geométrico y representaciones gráficas o simbólicas.  Usa estrategias y procedimientos para medir y orientarse en el espacio: es seleccionar, adaptar, combinar o crear, una variedad de estrategias, procedimientos y recursos para construir formas geométricas, trazar rutas, medir o estimar distancias y superficies, y transformar las formas bidimensionales y tridimensionales.  Argumenta afirmaciones sobre relaciones geométricas: es elaborar afirmaciones sobre las posibles relaciones entre los elementos y las propiedades de las formas geométricas a partir de su exploración o visualización. Asimismo, justificarlas, validarlas o refutarlas, basado en su experiencia, ejemplos o contraejemplos, y conocimientos sobre propiedades geométricas; usando el razonamiento inductivo o deductivo.
  29. 29. Consiste en que el estudiante analice datos sobre un tema de interés o estudio o de situaciones aleatorias, que le permitan tomar decisiones, elaborar predicciones razonables y conclusiones respaldadas en la información producida. Para ello, el estudiante recopila, organiza y representa datos que le dan insumos para el análisis, interpretación e inferencia del comportamiento determinista o aleatorio de la situación usando medidas estadísticas y probabilísticas. Esta competencia implica la combinación de las siguientes capacidades:  Representa datos con gráficos y medidas estadísticas o probabilísticas: es representar el comportamiento de un conjunto de datos, seleccionando tablas o gráficos estadísticos, medidas de tendencia central, de localización o dispersión. Reconocer variables de la población o la muestra al plantear un tema de estudio. Así también implica el análisis de situaciones aleatorias y representar la ocurrencia de sucesos mediante el valor de la probabilidad.  Comunica su comprensión de los conceptos estadísticos y probabilísticos: es comunicar su comprensión de conceptos estadísticos y probabilísticos en relación a la situación. Leer, describir e interpretar información estadística contenida en gráficos o tablas provenientes de diferentes fuentes.  Usa estrategias y procedimientos para recopilar y procesar datos: es seleccionar, adaptar, combinar o crear una variedad de procedimientos, estrategias y recursos para recopilar, procesar y analizar datos, así como el uso de técnicas de muestreo y el cálculo de las medidas estadísticas y probabilísticas.  Sustenta conclusiones o decisiones con base en la información obtenida: es tomar decisiones, hacer predicciones o elaborar conclusiones y sustentarlas con base en la información obtenida del procesamiento y análisis de datos, así como de la revisión o valoración de los procesos.
  30. 30. Gracias

