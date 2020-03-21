Estilos de lLderazgo ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTILOS DE LIDERAZGO DEMETRIO CCESA RAYME
UN LÍDER MODÉLICO Creativo y disciplinado •Visionario y detallista •Inspirador e imponente •Competente para dirigir y dele...
SER PROFESIONAL ¿Qué es ser Profesional? “Conjunto de Conocimientos, Habilidades, Disposiciones y Conductas que posee una ...
 Capacidad y disposición para el aprendizaje  Saber aplicar los conocimientos y capacidades  Flexibilidad y adaptación ...
Aprender a “Aprender el Liderazgo” Aprender las reglas locales del juego: comprender la profesionalidad en el contexto de ...
La Ética profesional es una disciplina que se encarga de regular las actividades que se realizan en el marco de una profes...
 Comienzos del Liderazgo : Comprenderse a uno mismo  La práctica del Liderazgo : Prepararse para descubrir nuevas habili...
CAMINO HACIA EL LIDERAZGO AUTÉNTICO “Los líderes auténticos saben que la clave para lograr una organización exitosa es con...
Tienen clara su misión. Conocen quiénes son y adonde van y se muestran inspirados y motivados intrínsecamente por sus meta...
Empezó a plantearse en el año 2003 con una investigación surgida tras unas jornadas sobre Liderazgo que se celebraron en l...
CONCIENCIA DE UNO MISMO A través de la reflexión los Líderes auténticos pueden conseguir un alto nivel de claridad con res...
Los responsables de recursos humanos se enfrentan a diversos retos que van desde la gestión del talento y la diversidad, h...
GESTIONAR CONFLICTOS, CRISISY RIESGOS Es una situación en que dos o más individuos con intereses contrapuestos entran en c...
EN TODA EMPRESA EXISTE : • Modelo de Valoración de la amenaza. Este modelo ilustra el enfoque "depende" pero hay dos princ...
• La Escala de contingencia El rango de respuesta aparece como una Escala que va desde la defensa pura a la complacencia t...
EL CICLO DE VIDA DE LA GESTIÓN DE CONFLICTOS Se puede dividir en cuatro fases, pero hay que tener en cuenta que las fases ...
FASE ESTRATÉGICA En esta fase los profesionales de las relaciones públicas identifican la necesidad de actuar concertadame...
FASE REACTIVA Una vez que el asunto o el conflicto emergente alcanzan niveles críticos de impacto sobre la organización, l...
FASE DE RECUPERACIÓN Inmediatamente después de una crisis o de un conflicto de perfil alto y grave con un público, la orga...
PROCESO DE GESTIÓN DEL CICLO DE VIDA Los profesionales de las relaciones públicas no solo se enfrentan al reto de gestiona...
La crisis le plantea a la organización problemas de fondo a los que tiene que responder. 1- ¿Qué sabemos acerca de la cris...
ESTRATEGIAS PARA RESPONDER A UNA SITUACIÓN DE CRISIS Timothy W. Coombs •Ataque al acusador. Se pone en duda a la parte que...
•Paliación. Se toman medidas para apaciguar a los públicos involucrados. A los consumidores que se quejan se les ofrecen c...
SU RELACIÓN CON LOS MODELOS DE COMUNICACIÓN Los programas, las campañas y preparados para influir acerca de una organizaci...
2) Modelo de información pública También unidireccional, sin investigación relevante, apenas tiene tampoco teoría, y la po...
3)Modelo bidireccional asimétrico Esta manera de entender y ejercer las relaciones públicas se caracteriza por tener el ní...
4) Modelo bidireccional simétrico Este otro modo de entender y de ejercer las relaciones públicas se caracteriza sobre tod...
A esta cuatripartición de modelos, se añade, pues existe en la práctica un quinto modelo (Arceo, 2004) de entendimiento, p...
CONSTRUIR PODER, INFLUENCIAY REDES
 El Poder de un Líder radica fundamentalmente en obtener el control del medio en el cual los otros miembros del grupo se ...
 Cuando se dice que un Líder carismático es por que este individuo dispone de autoridad para expresar en sociedad sus pen...
INFLUENCIA
La Práctica del Liderazgo ha ido evolucionando en el tiempo acompañando a los cambios que se van generando en las personas...
Lo que buscamos en si en este concepto es Redes de influencias que nos generen Alianzas claves para el desarrollo sostenib...
nerar lazos fuertes o débiles? Una vez seleccionados los posibles aliados de una red, debe analizar el tipo de lazos que s...
C= (I X C)/R C= Confianza. I= Intimidad. C= Credibilidad. R= Riesgo. Generar ,Poder , Influencias y Redes
  1. 1. ESTILOS DE LIDERAZGO DEMETRIO CCESA RAYME
  2. 2. UN LÍDER MODÉLICO Creativo y disciplinado •Visionario y detallista •Inspirador e imponente •Competente para dirigir y delegar •Ambicioso y humilde •Solvente y dispuesto a arriesgarse •Intuitivo y racional •Con capacidad de formar y controlar El verdadero liderazgo radica en estar a la altura de las circunstancias en cada momento. El secreto estriba no en aspirar a ser alguien grande, sino, por el contrario, en intentar conseguir lo mejor de uno mismo. PUEDEN SER ADAPTADAS AL ESTILO PERSONAL DE CADA UNO.
  3. 3. SER PROFESIONAL ¿Qué es ser Profesional? “Conjunto de Conocimientos, Habilidades, Disposiciones y Conductas que posee una persona que le permiten la realización exitosa de una actividad.
  4. 4.  Capacidad y disposición para el aprendizaje  Saber aplicar los conocimientos y capacidades  Flexibilidad y adaptación al cambio  Trabajo en equipo  Relaciones interpersonales y comunicación  Innovación y creatividad  Capacidad de gestión y autogestión  Motivación, iniciativa e involucración  Autoestima y seguridad en sí mismo
  5. 5. Aprender a “Aprender el Liderazgo” Aprender las reglas locales del juego: comprender la profesionalidad en el contexto de la Organización Asumir algunas lecciones universales de la Profesionalidad Practicar la llamada etiqueta de supervivencia Empresarial
  6. 6. La Ética profesional es una disciplina que se encarga de regular las actividades que se realizan en el marco de una profesión específica, cabe destacar, que de acuerdo a la especialidad profesional podemos encontrar códigos éticos  Desafiar el proceso  Inspirar una visión compartida  Habilitar a otros para actuar  Servir de modelo  Brindar aliento
  7. 7.  Comienzos del Liderazgo : Comprenderse a uno mismo  La práctica del Liderazgo : Prepararse para descubrir nuevas habilidades  Asimilar el Liderazgo : En la cúspide del Liderazgo se requieren nuevas habilidades
  8. 8. CAMINO HACIA EL LIDERAZGO AUTÉNTICO “Los líderes auténticos saben que la clave para lograr una organización exitosa es contar con líderes facultados en todos los niveles, incluyendo aquellos con los que no se relacionan directamente.” Nadie puede ser auténtico tratando de imitar a alguien. Se puede aprender de las experiencias de otros, pero no hay forma de ser exitoso cuando se intenta ser como ellos. Las personas confían en uno cuando uno es genuino y auténtico, no una réplica de alguien más.
  9. 9. Tienen clara su misión. Conocen quiénes son y adonde van y se muestran inspirados y motivados intrínsecamente por sus metas. Gozan de sólidos valores en relación con lo que es correcto. En situaciones complicadas no comprometen sus valores, sino que las aprovechan para fortalecerlos. Establecen relaciones de confianza con sus colaboradores. Tienen la capacidad de abrirse a los demás y establecer una conexión con sus colaboradores. Demuestran autodisciplina y actúan conforme a sus valores. La autodisciplina ayuda a estos líderes a alcanzar los objetivos y estándares de excelencia que se han marcado. Les proporciona, también, la energía para realizar su trabajo de forma acorde con sus valores y les facilita el que se mantengan centrados en sus metas. En tiempos difíciles les permite mantener la calma. Sienten pasión por su misión y se muestran sensibles a las necesidades de los demás y están dispuestos a ayudarles.
  10. 10. Empezó a plantearse en el año 2003 con una investigación surgida tras unas jornadas sobre Liderazgo que se celebraron en la Universidad de Nebraska, patrocinadas por el Gallup Institute, en las que se analizaron la naturaleza del Liderazgo auténtico y su desarrollo, centrándose en la definición sobre psicología positiva se hace de la autenticidad, que es descrita como el reconocimiento de nuestras experiencias personales (pensamientos, necesidades, principios, valores ,preferencias o creencias). Michael Kernis, identificó 4 componentes clave de la autenticidad, que posteriormente fueron utilizados por Walumbwa y colaboradores en 2008 para conceptualizar el Liderazgo auténtico como un patrón del comportamiento del Líder que se desarrolla a partir de sus cualidades psicológicas positivas y fuertes principios éticos. Estos componentes son:
  11. 11. CONCIENCIA DE UNO MISMO A través de la reflexión los Líderes auténticos pueden conseguir un alto nivel de claridad con respecto a sus valores fundamentales, su identidad, sus emociones y sus motivos y metas. Estos líderes se caracterizan con respecto a sus: Valores: Identidades: Emociones: Motivos y metas: Estas describen, relacionan y explican los rasgos relevantes, las características y las experiencias. Los principios de Liderazgo son valores llevados a la acción.Tener una sólida base de valores y ponerlos a prueba bajo fuego permite desarrollar los principios que se utilizarán al liderar. Daniel Goleman y Bill George han encontrado que los líderes con niveles más altos de inteligencia emocional son más conscientes de sus emociones y entienden la influencia de las mismas en sus procesos cognitivos y en sus capacidades de toma de decisiones. Los Líderes no pueden tener éxito por sí solos; incluso los ejecutivos en apariencia más seguros necesitan apoyo y consejo.
  12. 12. Los responsables de recursos humanos se enfrentan a diversos retos que van desde la gestión del talento y la diversidad, hasta el aumento de la efectividad en las ventas. A menudo el entrenamiento se ve como parte de la solución. Sin embargo, la falta de entrenamiento puede convertirse en parte del problema, provocando una pérdida de tiempo y recursos.
  13. 13. GESTIONAR CONFLICTOS, CRISISY RIESGOS Es una situación en que dos o más individuos con intereses contrapuestos entran en confrontación, oposición o emprenden acciones mutuamente antagonistas, con el objetivo de neutralizar, dañar o eliminar a la parte rival, EL CONFLICTO GESTIÓN ESTRATÉGICA DE CONFLICTO Los elementos clave que podemos mencionar son: •Estrategia: para lograr conseguir objetivos concretos. •Dirección: requiere de una acción deliberada, producto de la planificación. •Competencia: esforzarse por el mismo objetivo, la misma posición o el mismo premio que los demás. •Conflictos: comprender la dinámica del conflicto, cuyos desacuerdos fuertes u oposición, pueden desembocar en una amenaza directa y manifiesta de ataque por otra entidad. .
  14. 14. EN TODA EMPRESA EXISTE : • Modelo de Valoración de la amenaza. Este modelo ilustra el enfoque "depende" pero hay dos principios que son igualmente importantes. El primer principio es que la postura o posición de una organización ante los peligros o amenazas viene determinada por varios factores. El segundo es que la postura de relaciones públicas para tratar con un público determinada es algo dinámico, es decir, cambia según se van desarrollando los acontecimientos. Esto se refleja en la escala de posturas, desde la defensa pura hasta la complacencia plena. Se pueden analizar algunos factores de contingencia tanto externos como internos.
  15. 15. • La Escala de contingencia El rango de respuesta aparece como una Escala que va desde la defensa pura a la complacencia total. La defensa pura se puede describir como una postura contundente de total desacuerdo, o de negación absoluta, de argumentos, reclamaciones o amenazas procedentes de la competencia, o de un grupo, con relación a un tema determinado. En el otro extremo de la Escala se encuentra la complacencia. En este caso, la organización asume las críticas, cambia su política, restituye lo necesario e, incluso, se disculpa públicamente por su actuación. En esta Escala, y entre los dos puntos extremos, hay otras posturas que una organización puede adoptar. El punto clave de la Escala es identificar la postura adoptada por una organización ante un tema concreto y en un momento determinado. También muestra el dinamismo de las relaciones públicas.
  16. 16. EL CICLO DE VIDA DE LA GESTIÓN DE CONFLICTOS Se puede dividir en cuatro fases, pero hay que tener en cuenta que las fases no son absolutas y que en la práctica las técnicas pueden superponerse. FASE PROACTIVA Esta fase incluye las actividades y los planteamientos que pueden prevenir un conflicto antes de su aparición, o antes de que vaya demasiado lejos. El primer paso de esta fase es el análisis del entorno (leer, oír y ver de manera constante todo lo relacionado con asuntos actuales que pueden ser de interés para la organización). Cuando surge un tema, el seguimiento se hace más concreto y sistemático, mediante procesos como la recopilación diaria de noticias sobre el mismo. la Organización puede usar una estrategia llamada "llevarse la palma", para desvelar su crisis antes de que sea descubierta por los medios y otras partes interesadas, la cual aumenta la credibilidad de la organización.
  17. 17. FASE ESTRATÉGICA En esta fase los profesionales de las relaciones públicas identifican la necesidad de actuar concertadamente ante un asunto que se está convirtiendo en un conflicto emergente. En esta fase se llevan a cabo tres estrategias globales. En primer lugar, mediante la comunicación de riesgos se transmiten lo peligros o amenazas para la gente o la organización, de manera que se pueda anticipar el daño a personas, los problemas de salud y el daño medioambiental. La comunicación de riesgos continúa mientras exista el riesgo en sí mismo, o hasta que se convierta en una crisis. El posicionamiento ante el conflicto se realiza mediante estrategias que permiten que la organización se posicione de forma favorable ante situaciones como pleitos, boicots, legislación adversa, elecciones o acontecimientos similares que tengan lugar en "el tribunal de la opinión pública".
  18. 18. FASE REACTIVA Una vez que el asunto o el conflicto emergente alcanzan niveles críticos de impacto sobre la organización, los profesionales de las relaciones públicas deben reaccionar a los acontecimientos del entorno comunicativo externo según se vayan produciendo. Cuando el conflicto ha emergido, pero no está todavía fuera de control, se utilizan técnicas de resolución de conflictos para convertir un asunto caliente en una resolución favorable. A menudo, los conflictos imposibles de solucionar negociadamente acaban en los tribunales de justicia.
  19. 19. FASE DE RECUPERACIÓN Inmediatamente después de una crisis o de un conflicto de perfil alto y grave con un público, la organización debería emplear estrategias para, o bien fortalecer, o bien, reparar su reputación ante lo ojos del público clave. La gestión de la reputación incluye un estudio sistemático del estado dela reputación de la organización y los pasos que hay que dar para mejorarlo. Según van transcurriendo lo acontecimientos y los conflictos, la compañía responde con acciones y comunicaciones para dar a conocer dichas acciones. Una gestión pobre de los tema potencialmente conflictivos, el riesgo excesivo impuesto a los demás, y respuestas insensibles ante un asunto, dañan la reputación de la organización. Cuando el daño es extremo se pueden usar estrategias de restauración de la imagen, siempre y cuando la organización haga cambios relevante.
  20. 20. PROCESO DE GESTIÓN DEL CICLO DE VIDA Los profesionales de las relaciones públicas no solo se enfrentan al reto de gestionar conflicto distintos en el transcurso de las diferentes fases del ciclo de vida, sino que tan pronto como tratan con un conflicto, el ciclo de vida del mismo asunto empieza de nuevo Podemos mencionar que el proceso total incluye: la gestión de conflictos potenciales, la comunicación de riesgos, la gestión de crisis y la gestión de la reputación. Gestión de conflictos potenciales Esencialmente consiste en adoptar un enfoque proactivo y sistemático para: 1.Predecir problemas 2.Anticipar amenazas 3.Minimizar sorpresas 4.resolver temas potencialmente conflictivos 5.Prevenir crisis.
  21. 21. La crisis le plantea a la organización problemas de fondo a los que tiene que responder. 1- ¿Qué sabemos acerca de la crisis? ¿Qué deseamos que sepan las personas y cómo lo comunicamos eficazmente? 2- Logística de medios. ¿Cómo conseguiremos poner en manos de nuestras audiencias el contenido de la información disponible? Aquí nos referiremos a todo, desde cómo manejar e alud de llamadas telefónicas entrantes, pasando por saber cuando usar anuncios pasados en lugar de medios libres, hasta el volumen de estos a anuncios. También están incluidas preguntas decisivas sobre a logística de comunicación interna. 3-Evaluación de audiencias ¿ a qué público necesitamos llegar? ¿qué piensan esas personas y cómo afectaría a lo que decimos? El mayor avance en la comunicación de crisis ha sido el de considerar que las audiencias no son todas iguales y no son tabula rasa y es muy difícil comunicarse con ellos de manera eficaz sin situarse en el punto de partida donde se encuentran. 4- Participación del público. ¿cómo conseguir que nuestras comunicaciones resulten eficaces en amas direcciones? y ¿cómo mantener nuestras audiencias activas y no pasivas?
  22. 22. ESTRATEGIAS PARA RESPONDER A UNA SITUACIÓN DE CRISIS Timothy W. Coombs •Ataque al acusador. Se pone en duda a la parte que asegura que existe una crisis, se duda de los hechos y la lógica expuestos. A veces, se amenaza con un juicio. •Negación. La organización asegura que no hay ninguna crisis. •Disculpas. La organización minimiza su responsabilidad ante la crisis. Se niega cualquier intención de hacer ningún daño, y la organización afirma que no tenía control sobre los acontecimientos que condujeron a la situación de crisis. Esta es una estrategia muy utilizada en casos de desastres naturales o manipulación de productos. •Justificación. La crisis se minimiza con una declaración en la que se afirma que no se ha producido un daño grave ni nadie ha resultado herido. A veces, se echa la culpa a las víctimas, como en el caso de la retirada de neumáticos de Firestone. Esta técnica se suele utilizar cuando los consumidores utilizan un producto de forma incorrecta o se produce un accidente industrial.
  23. 23. •Paliación. Se toman medidas para apaciguar a los públicos involucrados. A los consumidores que se quejan se les ofrecen cupones, o bien la organización caritativa. Por ejemplo, Burlington Industries donó una cantidad de dinero a Humane Society cuando descubrió que estaba vendiendo abrigos fabricados en China con un cuello de piel de perro en vez de piel de coyote. •Acción correctiva. Se toman medidas para reparar el daño causado por la crisis y para prevenir que suceda de nuevo. •Disculpas absolutas. La organización asume su responsabilidad y pide perdón.
  24. 24. SU RELACIÓN CON LOS MODELOS DE COMUNICACIÓN Los programas, las campañas y preparados para influir acerca de una organización como tal,tienen asimismo, desde sus primeras las acciones de comunicación prácticas históricas y hasta hoy, una distribución en varias maneras o modelos de actuación. 1) Modelo de la «Publicity» Es el primer modelo que apareció en relaciones públicas, nació con las primeras prácticas.Si bien, como ocurre con el resto de modelos, ha venido subsistiendo y subsiste hoy. Falto de teoría e investigación, unidireccional, se basa en la vieja teoría de la comunicación masiva y persuasivo-masiva. Reduce así al público a un papel pasivo y altamente influenciable en el proceso comunicacional. Falta a la verdad en los mensajes, si se entiende necesario. Presiona a los periodistas de los medios para que publiquen las noticias siempre favorables a la causa.
  25. 25. 2) Modelo de información pública También unidireccional, sin investigación relevante, apenas tiene tampoco teoría, y la poca que con lleva usualmente no se basa en datos empíricos. Obsesión asimismo por difundir a los medios masivos, con un acento netamente periodístico, informaciones acerca de la causa. Tales informaciones no suelen ser falsas, puesto que lo que dicen es cierto, pero no cuentan toda la verdad, ocultan los aspectos negativos y se refirieren sólo a los positivos. Parte, asimismo, de la vieja teoría de la comunicación masiva y persuasivo-masiva, tratando de manipular a sus públicos,a los que cree muy influenciables.
  26. 26. 3)Modelo bidireccional asimétrico Esta manera de entender y ejercer las relaciones públicas se caracteriza por tener el nítido objetivo de persuadir y de hacerlo científicamente. Utiliza así teoría y predicados científicos basados en el experimento. Pone en marcha un proceso de comunicación bidireccional, con retroalimentación y por ello con investigación. Sin embargo, a pesar de conectar con la investigación, no termina de asumir plenamente la nueva teoría de la comunicación, pues la organización o similar emisora, sin corregir un ápice su propia postura, intenta influir en las actitudes y en la conducta del público. Es decir, se trata de comunicación bidireccional pero de pretendidos efectos desequilibrados, que cambie sólo el público.
  27. 27. 4) Modelo bidireccional simétrico Este otro modo de entender y de ejercer las relaciones públicas se caracteriza sobre todo porque su objetivo es el del mutuo entendimiento entre el emisor y los públicos a los que se envía el mensaje. Así, desde la teoría científica, asume totalmente el nuevo enfoque de la comunicación masiva y persuasivo-masiva. En la búsqueda de ese entendimiento mutuo, la relativa y eventual modificación de actitudes,intención y comportamiento (siempre que acompañen otros factores sociales), se dará en ambas partes del proceso comunicativo, receptor y emisor, públicos y organización o similar. Se trata, así, de un modelo bidireccional y de efectos equilibrados, siendo adicionalmente y por todo ello el enfoque con mayor responsabilidad social de los cuatro modelos.
  28. 28. A esta cuatripartición de modelos, se añade, pues existe en la práctica un quinto modelo (Arceo, 2004) de entendimiento, práctica y dirección de los programas de relaciones públicas o comunicación en las organizaciones o similares de todo tipo: 5) Modelo bidireccional simétrico persuasivo Se trata de una mezcla del tercer y cuarto modelos de Grunig y Hunt, de la que resulta un modelo de actuación bidireccional simétrico, como el cuarto, sin renunciar por ello a la persuasión como objetivo último y explícito del tercero. Lo que este quinto modelo pretende es entender ese mutuo entendimiento y por ello el posible cambio en ambas partes, emisor y público receptor, como una fase anterior necesaria para lograr una mayor eficacia,esto es, para alcanzar una mayor persuasión. Porque el cuarto modelo es difícil de aplicar desde la mentalidad de la comunicación persuasiva profesionalizada, es decir, desde la comunicación preparada por un emisor que, finalmente, lo que quiere es persuadir a sus públicos (aun corrigiendo eventualmente para ello la postura propia), y no sólo relacionarse bien con ellos, pero todo ello no queda así de explícito en los escritos de Grunig, quien describe esa mezcla de los modelos tercero y cuarto sin declarar que en realidad de ese mix resulta específicamente otro modelo más que, por añadidura, es el óptimo.
  29. 29. CONSTRUIR PODER, INFLUENCIAY REDES
  30. 30.  El Poder de un Líder radica fundamentalmente en obtener el control del medio en el cual los otros miembros del grupo se desenvuelven, permitiendo conocer lo que realmente ellos desean o necesitan lo que lo conllevara a el logro y satisfacción de sus necesidades.  Es ese control del medio lo que se denomina Poder.
  31. 31.  Cuando se dice que un Líder carismático es por que este individuo dispone de autoridad para expresar en sociedad sus pensamientos y conductas individuales.  Esta disposición se conoce como Poder Social. Psicológicamente la dominación carismática otorga un reconocimiento que surge como consecuencia de la entrega personal, llena de fe y de entusiasmo, que tienen los miembros del grupo con su Líder.
  32. 32. INFLUENCIA
  33. 33. La Práctica del Liderazgo ha ido evolucionando en el tiempo acompañando a los cambios que se van generando en las personas y en las relaciones laborales y personales. En este proceso también influyen los cambios tecnológicos, y la evolución de los mercados. Antigüedad Actualidad Se consideraba Líder a la persona que lograba imponer su criterio en una determinada mayoría, la cual se adaptaba a sus acciones y decisiones. Una persona con esas características seguramente sería catalogada como autoritaria y con importantes problemas para comunicarse con los demás,
  34. 34. Lo que buscamos en si en este concepto es Redes de influencias que nos generen Alianzas claves para el desarrollo sostenible y continuo de la empresa , para ello buscamos un Líder que nos ayude a realizar una conexión estable
  35. 35. nerar lazos fuertes o débiles? Una vez seleccionados los posibles aliados de una red, debe analizar el tipo de lazos que se construirán con ellos, los que inicialmente den ser caracterizados por su intensidad como “fuertes” o “débiles” habitual que se suponga que conviene desarrollar lazos intensos o fuertes porque s implicarían un mayor “compromiso” mutuo. No obstante este tipo de vínculos en una mayor inversión continua destinada a sostener las relaciones y por tanto un to” que se compensaría por el hecho de que se generan mayores “barreras de da” (los sucesivos compromisos que dos partes pueden acordar traen aparejados, o contrapartida, dificultades para “decir que no” a una solicitud, a riesgo de perder nculo social).
  36. 36. C= (I X C)/R C= Confianza. I= Intimidad. C= Credibilidad. R= Riesgo. Generar ,Poder , Influencias y Redes

