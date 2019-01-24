El Liderazgo en la Escuela ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL LIDERAZGO DEMETRIO CCESA RAYME
LÍDER • Cuando decimos la palabra LÍDER, ¿quién se les viene a la mente? 2
Ahora bien… Al hablar del Liderazgo, siempre debemos hacerlo en el marco del funcionamiento de un grupo. El liderazgo no p...
¿Qué es Liderazgo? • El Líder es un facilitador, ayudando a sus seguidores a encontrar por sí mismos el camino, de tal for...
LIDERAZGO “Influenciar en el comportamiento de otras personas de tal manera que podamos movilizarlos hacia el logro de obj...
HABILIDADES DIRECTIVAS “Pago más por la habilidad de tratar con la gente que por cualquier habilidad bajo el sol” John D. ...
¿Qué necesitan los empleados talentosos? En un estudio sobre efectividad organizacional, desarrollado por la Organización ...
¿Cuál es la diferencia entre Liderazgo y Gerencia? Presionar vs Motivar Imponer vs Persuadir
Lideres v/s Gerentes • A los gerentes se les designa. Su capacidad para influir se basa en la autoridad formal inherente a...
Tipos de Poder • Poder Legítimo ó Funcional • Poder Retributivo • Poder Coercitivo • Poder Experto • Poder Referente o Rea...
Características del Líder • Integro • Visionario • Competente • Inspirador 11
LIDERAZGO Teoría de los Rasgos Esta teoría supone que el líder cuenta con características naturales que le permiten influi...
LIDERAZGO • Teoría de los Rasgos • Rasgos: físicos, inteligencia, personalidad, desempeño de tareas, sociales. • En el est...
LIDERAZGO • Según la teoría de Rasgos • Características de los Líderes  Empuje  Deseo de Dirigir  Honestidad e Integrid...
LIDERAZGO • Teorías de Comportamiento • Ciertos comportamientos específicos diferencian a los líderes de los no líderes. •...
LIDERAZGO Estilos de liderazgo Según el uso de la autoridad Líder autocrático: Líder democrático o participativo: Líder...
LIDERAZGO Líder autocrático: Persona que da órdenes y supera su cumplimiento, es dogmática e impositiva y así mismo, diri...
LIDERAZGO Líder democrático o participativo: Consulta con sus subordinados las acciones y las decisiones propuestas y pro...
LIDERAZGO Líder permisivo: Utiliza un poco su poder, si es que lo hace y da a sus subordinados una gran cantidad de indep...
LIDERAZGO MORAL
Las tres funciones principales de cualquier grupo que contribuyen a su buen funcionamiento, son: 1. Conservar y fortalecer...
Modelos mentales que prevalecen sobre el Liderazgo • Podemos clasificar a los modelos mentales prevalecientes del liderazg...
LÍDER AUTORITARIO • El líder autoritario da órdenes. Espera una obediencia inmediata, exacta y sin cuestionamiento a su au...
LÍDER PATERNALISTA El Líder paternalista puede sinceramente desear el bienestar de los otros miembros del grupo y estar mo...
LÍDER SABELOTODO Este modelo de liderazgo a menudo ocurre cuando existe una marcada diferencia entre los conocimientos o e...
LÍDER MANIPULADOR Los que practican los tres modelos anteriores de liderazgo quizás sean sinceros en su deseo por ayudar a...
Desventajas a los modelos mentales prevalecientes sobre Liderazgo Aunque aparentemente hay muchas diferencias entre estos ...
LÍDER DEMOCRÁTICO El líder democrático es elegido por los miembros del grupo, lo cual muchas veces significa que él tiene ...
FUNDAMENTOS DEL LIDERAZGO MORAL • 1. La creencia en la nobleza esencial del ser humano. • 2. El liderazgo orientado hacia ...
1. LA NOBLEZA ESENCIAL DEL SER HUMANO • El marco conceptual de liderazgo moral está basado en una convicción profunda e in...
2. EL LIDERAZGO ORIENTADO AL SERVICIO • El mundo necesita un nuevo estilo de liderazgo, dedicado a la transformación perso...
3. EL PROPÓSITO DEL LIDERAZGO: LA TRANSFORMACIÓN PERSONAL Y SOCIAL La transformación social tiene que ir acompañada de la ...
4. LA RESPONSABILIDAD MORAL DE INVESTIGAR Y APLICAR LA VERDAD Esto nos lleva a la antigua y persistente pregunta: ¿Qué es ...
La verdad contingente y la verdad ideal • La “verdad contingente” y se relaciona con la averiguación de los hechos. Peter ...
5. LA TRASCENDENCIA La trascendencia: capacidad de desprendernos de la “realidad actual” y de conectarnos con aquellos val...
6. EL DESARROLLO DE CAPACIDADES Una persona que ejerce el liderazgo moral ha de poseer ciertas capacidades que le potencie...
Capacidades para potenciar las acciones de quien ejerce Liderazgo moral • Evaluar sus propias fortalezas y debilidades sin...
Proverbio chino: “Cuando un verdadero líder ha terminado su trabajo, la gente dice, ‘Miren cuánto hemos logrado’”. Es una ...
  1. 1. EL LIDERAZGO DEMETRIO CCESA RAYME
  2. 2. LÍDER • Cuando decimos la palabra LÍDER, ¿quién se les viene a la mente? 2
  3. 3. Ahora bien… Al hablar del Liderazgo, siempre debemos hacerlo en el marco del funcionamiento de un grupo. El liderazgo no puede existir en un vacío. Existe en el contexto de un grupo.
  4. 4. ¿Qué es Liderazgo? • El Líder es un facilitador, ayudando a sus seguidores a encontrar por sí mismos el camino, de tal forma que sus papel central consiste, “no en conseguir lo que él quiere, sino en potenciar, facultar y capacitar a la gente para que haga lo que ella quiere”. 4
  5. 5. LIDERAZGO “Influenciar en el comportamiento de otras personas de tal manera que podamos movilizarlos hacia el logro de objetivos comunes y trascendentes”
  6. 6. HABILIDADES DIRECTIVAS “Pago más por la habilidad de tratar con la gente que por cualquier habilidad bajo el sol” John D. Rockefeller
  7. 7. ¿Qué necesitan los empleados talentosos? En un estudio sobre efectividad organizacional, desarrollado por la Organización Gallup, y basándose en la premisa que los empleados talentosos son el fundamento de una organización exitosa, se preguntó: ¿Qué esperan y necesitan de sus empleadores tales empleados? Se encuestó a más de un millón de empleados de un amplio rango de compañías, industrias y países. El descubrimiento más importante fue: “LOS EMPLEADOS TALENTOSOS NECESITAN JEFES EXCELENTES” Marcus Buckingham y Curt Coffman, en su libro First Brake All The Rules
  8. 8. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre Liderazgo y Gerencia? Presionar vs Motivar Imponer vs Persuadir
  9. 9. Lideres v/s Gerentes • A los gerentes se les designa. Su capacidad para influir se basa en la autoridad formal inherente a sus puestos. • Los líderes pueden designarse o surgir dentro del grupo. Los líderes pueden influir en los demás mas allá de las acciones dictadas por la autoridad formal.
  10. 10. Tipos de Poder • Poder Legítimo ó Funcional • Poder Retributivo • Poder Coercitivo • Poder Experto • Poder Referente o Real • http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-35nRoxKwk 10
  11. 11. Características del Líder • Integro • Visionario • Competente • Inspirador 11
  12. 12. LIDERAZGO Teoría de los Rasgos Esta teoría supone que el líder cuenta con características naturales que le permiten influir sobre los demás.
  13. 13. LIDERAZGO • Teoría de los Rasgos • Rasgos: físicos, inteligencia, personalidad, desempeño de tareas, sociales. • En el estudio NO se detectó algún rasgo que determine qué hace a un Líder.
  14. 14. LIDERAZGO • Según la teoría de Rasgos • Características de los Líderes  Empuje  Deseo de Dirigir  Honestidad e Integridad  Confianza en si mismos  Inteligencia  Conocimiento relativo al trabajo  Valentía  Visión
  15. 15. LIDERAZGO • Teorías de Comportamiento • Ciertos comportamientos específicos diferencian a los líderes de los no líderes. • La clave era observar el comportamiento. • A diferencia de la teoría de los rasgos que supuestamente son innatos, este enfoque supone que podemos entrenarnos para ser líderes.
  16. 16. LIDERAZGO Estilos de liderazgo Según el uso de la autoridad Líder autocrático: Líder democrático o participativo: Líder de políticas permisivo: Líder facilista:
  17. 17. LIDERAZGO Líder autocrático: Persona que da órdenes y supera su cumplimiento, es dogmática e impositiva y así mismo, dirige a través de la habilidad para restringir u otorgar recompensas y castigos.
  18. 18. LIDERAZGO Líder democrático o participativo: Consulta con sus subordinados las acciones y las decisiones propuestas y promueve su participación. Se percibía que este tipo de líder se encontraba en un rango que variaba desde la persona que no emprende acciones sin participación de sus subordinados hasta la otra que toma decisiones pero no consulta a sus subordinados antes de hacerlo.
  19. 19. LIDERAZGO Líder permisivo: Utiliza un poco su poder, si es que lo hace y da a sus subordinados una gran cantidad de independencia o "rienda suelta" en sus operaciones. Este tipo de líder, permite en gran medida que sus subordinados fijen sus propias metas y los medios para lograrlas y considera que su papel es facilitar las operaciones de sus seguidores proporcionándoles información y actuando primordialmente como contacto con el medio ambiente externo. Líder apático: Ausente de los problemas y vivencias de grupo de trabajo.
  20. 20. LIDERAZGO MORAL
  21. 21. Las tres funciones principales de cualquier grupo que contribuyen a su buen funcionamiento, son: 1. Conservar y fortalecer la unidad del grupo; 2. Llevar a cabo las tareas para las cuales el grupo fue creado; 3. Desarrollar las potencialidades de los miembros del grupo.
  22. 22. Modelos mentales que prevalecen sobre el Liderazgo • Podemos clasificar a los modelos mentales prevalecientes del liderazgo en cinco categorías principales: autoritario, paternalista, sabelotodo, manipulador y democrático.
  23. 23. LÍDER AUTORITARIO • El líder autoritario da órdenes. Espera una obediencia inmediata, exacta y sin cuestionamiento a su autoridad. Evita el diálogo y no permite que nadie le pida una explicación acerca de sus órdenes. • El prototipo del líder autoritario se encuentra en las organizaciones militares, aunque el liderazgo autoritario también es común en las relaciones patrón-obrero.
  24. 24. LÍDER PATERNALISTA El Líder paternalista puede sinceramente desear el bienestar de los otros miembros del grupo y estar motivado por un verdadero sentimiento de cariño hacia ellos. Trata a los otros miembros, como un padre trataría a sus hijos, o más bien como un padre sobre protector trataría a sus hijos. El los cuida, los protege, quita todos los obstáculos de su camino, hace cosas para ellos y les dice que no se preocupen porque él ya ha resuelto todo para ellos. A veces puede preguntar a los miembros del grupo sus opiniones y dar una impresión externa de ser un líder democrático, pero en el análisis final es él que finalmente toma la decisión. El líder paternalista no ayuda a los miembros del grupo a desarrollar sus propias capacidades. Evita el diálogo y no permite que nadie le pida una explicación acerca de sus órdenes.
  25. 25. LÍDER SABELOTODO Este modelo de liderazgo a menudo ocurre cuando existe una marcada diferencia entre los conocimientos o experiencia de un individuo los otros miembros del grupo. • Como resultado, la persona con mayor conocimiento trata de dominar al grupo en base a sus conocimientos superiores. Este modelo de liderazgo a menudo se ve en los círculos académicos, entre los maestros, consultores y asesores técnicos, y otras personas que se ganan la vida compartiendo sus conocimientos. En su relación con el grupo, el líder sabelotodo aprovecha de cada oportunidad para jactarse de sus conocimientos, estudios o experiencia previa. Le gusta hablar de sus habilidades. A la vez, muchas veces trata de disminuir la credibilidad de otros miembros del grupo al ridiculizar de manera sutil sus ideas y sugerencias, haciendo bromas acerca de estas contribuciones.
  26. 26. LÍDER MANIPULADOR Los que practican los tres modelos anteriores de liderazgo quizás sean sinceros en su deseo por ayudar al grupo o estimular su participación, sin darse cuenta de cómo sus propias actitudes de superioridad obstruyen su capacidad de hacerlo. En contraste a ellos, el líder manipulador sólo aparenta pensar en el bienestar de los demás, para esconder sus verdaderos motivos e intereses personales.
  27. 27. Desventajas a los modelos mentales prevalecientes sobre Liderazgo Aunque aparentemente hay muchas diferencias entre estos cuatro modelos mentales de liderazgo, en el fondo tienen bastante en común. Todos tratan de dominar al grupo por medio de controlar el proceso de la toma de decisiones, ya sea a través de la fuerza de la autoridad, el “cariño”, el conocimiento o la manipulación. El empeño de mantener el control por medio del dominio, en el análisis final, responde a una necesidad egoísta del poder.
  28. 28. LÍDER DEMOCRÁTICO El líder democrático es elegido por los miembros del grupo, lo cual muchas veces significa que él tiene la obligación de representar las ideas e intereses de sus electores. El liderazgo democrático también estimula la participación y el libre intercambio y debate de las ideas. Aunque los líderes democráticos son elegidos, cuando asumen una posición de liderazgo, algunos adoptan características de los otros modelos prevalecientes de liderazgo.
  29. 29. LÍDER DEMOCRÁTICO El líder democrático es elegido por los miembros del grupo, lo cual muchas veces significa que él tiene la obligación de representar las ideas e intereses de sus electores. El liderazgo democrático también estimula la participación y el libre intercambio y debate de las ideas. Aunque los líderes democráticos son elegidos, cuando asumen una posición de liderazgo, algunos adoptan características de los otros modelos prevalecientes de liderazgo.
  30. 30. FUNDAMENTOS DEL LIDERAZGO MORAL • 1. La creencia en la nobleza esencial del ser humano. • 2. El liderazgo orientado hacia el servicio. • 3. El propósito del liderazgo: la transformación personal y social. • 4. La responsabilidad moral como fundamento para investigar y aplicar la verdad. • 5. La trascendencia. • 6. El desarrollo de capacidades.
  31. 31. 1. LA NOBLEZA ESENCIAL DEL SER HUMANO • El marco conceptual de liderazgo moral está basado en una convicción profunda e inamovible de la nobleza esencial y la bondad potencial del ser humano, necesariamente. La fuerte adherencia a esta convicción permite que el liderazgo moral vea más allá de los muchos problemas en que la sociedad está actualmente atascada, y los defectos humanos que los causa, para trabajar por la transformación individual y social.
  32. 32. 2. EL LIDERAZGO ORIENTADO AL SERVICIO • El mundo necesita un nuevo estilo de liderazgo, dedicado a la transformación personal y colectiva, totalmente comprometido con los valores y principios morales, basado en la libre búsqueda de la verdad, inspirado por un sentido de trascendencia, y guiado en el ejercicio de las capacidades por el ideal del servicio al bien común.
  33. 33. 3. EL PROPÓSITO DEL LIDERAZGO: LA TRANSFORMACIÓN PERSONAL Y SOCIAL La transformación social tiene que ir acompañada de la transformación personal. No habrá transformación social si no hay cambio en los protagonistas del mismo. Cuando este proceso dual es reconocido y aceptado por el individuo como el objetivo de su existencia, provee una orientación fundamental para una vida activa y significativa.
  34. 34. 4. LA RESPONSABILIDAD MORAL DE INVESTIGAR Y APLICAR LA VERDAD Esto nos lleva a la antigua y persistente pregunta: ¿Qué es la verdad? Es la responsabilidad moral de cada individuo buscar la respuesta a esta pregunta y vivir consistentemente con las conclusiones a las que le ha llevado su investigación independiente.
  35. 35. La verdad contingente y la verdad ideal • La “verdad contingente” y se relaciona con la averiguación de los hechos. Peter Senge utiliza el término “realidad actual” para referirse a esta categoría de la verdad. • La “verdad ideal”, que indica cómo deberían ser las cosas. La verdad ideal es normativa y tiene que ver con los principios. El trabajo de Stephen Covey sobre el liderazgo centrado en principios, explica la importancia de los principios en proveer una “brújula” para guiar las acciones. Creemos que existen principios éticos, morales y sociales que deberían guiar a los procesos de la transformación individual y social.
  36. 36. 5. LA TRASCENDENCIA La trascendencia: capacidad de desprendernos de la “realidad actual” y de conectarnos con aquellos valores y principios que creemos son de valor eterno y que forman parte de nuestra visión. De esta manera es posible renovar nuestro compromiso y volver a enfrentar situaciones problemáticas con una perspectiva más amplia, un vigor renovado y una fuerza moral que nos permite seguir adelante con nuestro “trabajo”.
  37. 37. 6. EL DESARROLLO DE CAPACIDADES Una persona que ejerce el liderazgo moral ha de poseer ciertas capacidades que le potencien para llevar acciones que contribuyen a la transformación y a la promoción del bien común. Este concepto de moralidad se concentra en lo que hace la persona moral y en las capacidades que necesita desarrollar para poder ser un actor social eficaz.
  38. 38. Capacidades para potenciar las acciones de quien ejerce Liderazgo moral • Evaluar sus propias fortalezas y debilidades sin involucrar al ego: la autoevaluación. • Aprender de la reflexión sistemática sobre la acción dentro de un marco conceptual consistente y evolutivo. • Tomar la iniciativa de manera creativa y disciplinada. • Mantener el esfuerzo, perseverar y superar los obstáculos en el logro de las metas. • Oponerse a las bajas pasiones y tendencias egocéntricas. • Manejar los asuntos con rectitud de conducta con principios morales y éticos. • Pensar sistemáticamente en la búsqueda de soluciones. • Imprimir amor a los pensamientos y acciones propias. • Alentar a otros y transmitirles entusiasmo. • Participar efectivamente en la toma de decisiones colectivas (consulta). • Ser un miembro afectuoso y responsable de una familia. • Construir y promover la unidad en la diversidad. • Contribuir al establecimiento de la justicia.
  39. 39. Proverbio chino: “Cuando un verdadero líder ha terminado su trabajo, la gente dice, ‘Miren cuánto hemos logrado’”. Es una señal de que la transformación individual ha florecido, llegando a influir en la transformación colectiva.

×