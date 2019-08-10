El Directivo Coach en las Organizaciones ccesa007

Successfully reported this slideshow.
…la capacidad de la inteligencia de conjugar, a) habilidades/destrezas/competencias/aptitudes, b) actitudes o c) conocimie...
Dueño Emprendedor Operador Director Administrador Solo puedes tener 3 talentos máximo, porque algunos son antagónico a otr...
• Maneja el Modelo de Negocio Visionario (Persigue una misión por convicción) • Pensamiento Estratégico y su mercado, haci...
• Identifica oportunidades de negocio. (necesidades de los clientes) • Crea donde no hay. Mejora dramáticamente. Visiona, ...
•Maneja el Sistema de Gestión y el sistema de Calidad •Pensamiento Estratégico •Centrado en metas y objetivos. Negociador,...
•Enfocado en la eficiencia de las operaciones. •Detallista para los números. Micro-management •Actitud vigilante. Ocupado ...
• Enfocado en la acción y ejecución de tareas. • Apasionado conocedor del detalle de la tarea. • Pensamiento sobre su mejo...
  1. 1. …la capacidad de la inteligencia de conjugar, a) habilidades/destrezas/competencias/aptitudes, b) actitudes o c) conocimientos, para entender o realizar una tarea con excelencia, determinado de ésta manera una altitud a alcanzar. ¨Tu actitud, determina tu altitud¨
  2. 2. Dueño Emprendedor Operador Director Administrador Solo puedes tener 3 talentos máximo, porque algunos son antagónico a otros.
  3. 3. • Maneja el Modelo de Negocio Visionario (Persigue una misión por convicción) • Pensamiento Estratégico y su mercado, hacia afuera. • Ocupado por el rendimiento del capital. y el crecimiento del valor accionario. • Articulador de grandes negociaciones y acuerdos • Muy ordenado, disciplinado, metódico • Cuida la eficiencia • El caos lo desespera
  4. 4. • Identifica oportunidades de negocio. (necesidades de los clientes) • Crea donde no hay. Mejora dramáticamente. Visiona, como capitalizar oportunidades a través de nuevos proyectos, nuevos productos, nueva empresas. • Vendedor natural (ideas, conceptos, productos) • Modelo de pensamiento Unilateral, disruptivo, innovador. •Necesita espacio de maniobra. •Tiende siempre a sumar. • Caótico, desordenado • No importa la eficiencia • Se desespera ante la lo tradicional
  5. 5. •Maneja el Sistema de Gestión y el sistema de Calidad •Pensamiento Estratégico •Centrado en metas y objetivos. Negociador, articulador de acuerdos •Maneja e integra conceptos y cultura organizacional. •Energiza y Sinergiza personas comunica y coordina. • Piensa hacia adentro • Capitaliza el talento • Pensamiento ganar- ganar
  6. 6. •Enfocado en la eficiencia de las operaciones. •Detallista para los números. Micro-management •Actitud vigilante. Ocupado en indicadores de presente. •Entiende de los temas contables y/o fiscales. •Ocupado en el flujo de caja. • Muy ordenado, disciplinado, metódico • Cuida la eficiencia • El caos lo desespera
  7. 7. • Enfocado en la acción y ejecución de tareas. • Apasionado conocedor del detalle de la tarea. • Pensamiento sobre su mejor ejecución vs otras personas. •Alto empuje. Ansioso por actuar • Gusto por usar tecnología • Resultados inmediatos • Ve a corto plazo • Se desespera ante la lentitud

